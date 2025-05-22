Compulsory Voting: A New Bill, Old Tricks

By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba

Your Excellency, Peter Obi, and the Esteemed Political Leaders of the South-East, I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm my deep love and unwavering support for the South-East region of our great nation. This region holds a special place in my heart, not just because of its rich culture, resilience, contributions to our national development, or the many Igbo friends I have whom I hold dearly, but because I believe in the boundless potential of all Nigerians irrespective of region, tribe, or religion.

My advocacy has always been rooted in the principles of justice, fairness, and unity. I remain committed to the vision of a Nigeria where every citizen, no matter their background, enjoys equal opportunity, is treated with dignity, and has a rightful place at the table of national progress. Only through equity and mutual respect can we build the inclusive and prosperous nation we all desire.

I write this open letter with both conviction and a deep sense of urgency regarding the future of the South-East in the political landscape of Nigeria. As a passionate advocate for justice, fairness, and the political advancement of the Igbo people, I feel compelled to address a critical issue that could define the political trajectory of their region: the need for strategic political alliances in the quest for the future South-East presidency.

Over the years, I have admired the resilience, ambition, and intellectual prowess of the South-East. The region has long been a pillar of Nigeria’s economic and social development. The Igbo people have proven themselves time and again in business, academia, and entrepreneurship. However, despite these contributions, they have struggled to produce a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This persistent political marginalization is both frustrating and unjust. But I believe there is a way forward, and that way lies in strategic political marriages, particularly with the North. I don’t personally believe that the failure of the region to produce a democratically elected president is rooted in their low population, but the weak political alliance especially with the North. No region in Nigeria can do it alone!

Consider the path taken by the South-West in 2015. It was a calculated political maneuver that ultimately led to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria. The South-West, under Tinubu’s leadership, understood that the road to power was not about blind ambition or ego, but about forging alliances and making strategic decisions that would serve the collective good. In 2015, Tinubu and his political network aligned with the North, and in return, they secured political capital that eventually paved the way for the South-West to produce a president in 2023. Tinubu’s victory was not a coincidence; it was the result of a careful, calculated alliance with the Northern political establishment, a coalition that was mutually beneficial and rooted in trust.

The same strategy that led to the South-West’s success in 2015 can be employed by the South-East. The truth is, the road to the presidency for the Igbo people cannot be walked alone. It requires a partnership, a coalition, and a commitment to long-term political engagement.

Your Excellency, Peter Obi, you have earned the respect of millions of Nigerians, both in the South-East and beyond. Your presidential bid in 2023 was a historic moment for our region, but it was also a stark reminder that without a strong political alliance, it will be difficult.

It is within this context that I urge you to carefully consider the proposal put forth by His Excellency, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (if he has actually proposed) to accept the position of Vice President. Some may view this suggestion with skepticism or even disdain, but I believe it presents an opportunity that should not be dismissed outright. Yes, it may come with its own challenges, but it also comes with tremendous potential. If you accept this offer, it will not only position you to serve Nigeria at the highest level of government but will also pave the way for the South-East to produce a president in the near future.

I understand that there are many who will argue against this political coalition, especially those within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its proponents. The detractors will attempt to sow seeds of doubt, creating division and fostering distrust. However, you must not be swayed by the negativity of those who are intent on preventing this coalition from succeeding. They know that a strong North-South-East alliance poses a real threat to their political hegemony, and they will stop at nothing to make it seem impossible.

Very important is that, history has proven the North as a political promise respecter. When the Northern political elite make an agreement, they tend to honor it. This was evident in the 2015 election when the North supported Tinubu and the South-West, as part of a broader alliance to ensure that the region would eventually produce a president. The North understands the power of coalition politics, and it is crucial that the South-East recognize this and strategically align themselves with those who can help bring about a political transformation of the region.

Your Excellency, this is not just about the personal ambitions of any one individual; this is about the future of our country at large, and South-East in particular. It is about securing the Igbo presidency not in the distant future but in the near term. The political marriage between the North and the South-East could be the key to breaking the longstanding political exclusion of the Igbo people. However, to achieve this, the South-East must not only be patient and strategic but must also be willing to make calculated political decisions that may not seem immediately gratifying.

I implore you, Your Excellency, to set aside any personal grievances or doubts that may cloud your judgment. This is about the future of our children and the legacy you leave behind. The Igbo presidency is not an impossible dream, but it will require unity, cooperation, and a clear strategy. You should therefore not allow the naysayers to dictate the course of your history. Instead, pave the way for collaboration with your political associate who you refer to as your elder brother, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and take the bold steps toward the realization of a Nigeria where an Igbo man or woman will sit at the highest office in the land, bringing an end to their palpable marginalisation.

To the political gladiators of the South-East, I call on you to support this vision. The road ahead may not be easy, and the sacrifices may be great, but the reward will be worth every ounce of effort. Let us unite, strategize, and make the future Igbo presidency a reality.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, a Concerned Advocate for Justice and Fairness, writes from Kano.