I’m Not Quitting PDP, Gov Adeleke Declares

Leaders, elders and top federal and state officials of Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last night held a strategic closed doors meeting with Governor Ademola Adeleke declaring unequivocally that he has no plan to quit the PDP, either now or in the future.

The meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Government was attended by all critical top leaders of the party with former governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola addressing the meeting virtually while Prof Wale Oladipo, the Chairman of Imole Movement declared PDP as a home for all genuine lovers of Osun people.

The 1999 governorship candidate of PDP and life member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Oluwole Alabi and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf described PDP as an agent of development and human empowerment.

A PDP member of the House of Representatives, representing PDP members of the Federal House , Akanni Olohunwa applauded the extensive positive transformation Osun is witnessing and affirmed that PDP is sure of victory in any future electoral contest.

At the meeting coordinated by PDP State Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi and attended by House Speaker, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun and members of the State assembly, Governor Adeleke described rumours about his imminent defection as “fake news emanating from those intimidated by our extraordinary performance in state leadership.

“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in PDP. Ignore any fake news”, the Governor declared.

The stakeholders’s forum issued a communique signed by Hon Sunday Bisi which runs as follows:

“After hours of speeches and brainstorming sessions, the meeting resolved as follows :

• Passes vote of confidence and endorsement on the state governor for his equitable, foresightful and efficient leadership;

• Re-endorse the governor for second term as the sole candidate of the party for the 2026 election;

• Appreciates extensive delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance across all sectors of Osun society;

• Welcome and applaud the declaration by the State Governor that he has no plan either now or in the future to defect to the All Progressive Congress(APC) or any other political party;

• Welcome and applaud declaration by other top leaders of the party that they are not quitting the PDP for APC or any other party;

• Hail the party executive and leaders as well as elected and appointed officials from Oriade/Obokun federal constituency for remaining steadfast with the PDP and rejecting recent defections by an ungrateful lone ranger;

• Commend the strategies of the state leadership in tackling and managing the local government leadership crisis, hailing the approach as akin to winning a war without firing a shot;

• Endorse the due process approach to the local government crisis and urge for further patience from all stakeholders;

• Commend the state leadership of the party for managing the party affairs with calm.and wisdom, declaring that the State PDP is strongly footed to win future contests;

• Express optimism that the national chapter of the party is working to resolve its internal challenges and that the outcome will result in a party more united and well positioned for future victories”