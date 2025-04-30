News
Court Gives EFCC 24Hours Ultimatum to Release Aisha Achimugu
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to within 24hrs release socialite and business woman, Aisha Achimugu.
Justice Inyang Ekwo in a short ruling also added that parties in the suit especially the EFCC are to report to the court to give report on compliance to the order of court on May 2, 2025.
Recall that Justice Ekwo had on Monday, ordered Achimugu to submit herself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with an on going investigation bordering on Money laundering and other offences.
Justice Ekwo, also held that following her appearance at the EFCC office, the antigraft agency is to return with her and make an appearance before the court on Wednesday April 30, for report.
Meanwhile, the EFCC arrested Achimugu at about 5am on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The EFCC is investigating Achimugu on a case involving conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of properties reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.
While she was previously arrested and questioned by the EFCC, she was released on administrative bail by the commission.
However, EFCC alleged that she jumped bail and declared Achimugu wanted.
The EFCC in a press statement urged the public to provide information about Achimugu’s whereabouts, “The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read.
The EFCC in its affidavit to show cause, averred that on February 12, 2024, when Achimugu was previously arrested, in their office with her lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, she wrote a statement.
The commission said in the statement, that she explained some of the huge funds which passed through her corporate bank accounts.
It said that Achimugu admitted the sum of N8, 710, 000, 000.00. (eight billion, seven hundred and ten million naira) was paid by her partners as an investment fund into the purchase and payment of a signature bonus for the acquisition of oil bloc on Nov. 8, 2022.
It said further investigation however revealed that Achimugu, through her company, Ocean Gate Engineering Oli and Gas Limited, acquired two oil blocs, namely Shallow Water -PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore-PPL 302-DO for the total sum of $25, 300, 000 (twenty-five million, three hundred thousand dollars) through majorly cash payments made to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators who in turn made payments to Federal Government via corporate accounts.
The commission alleged that the ultimate sources of the said sum of $25,300,000 used in the acquisition of the oil blocs were not linked to her lawful earnings or income or any business partner.
News
Bamise’s Killer Gets Death Sentence, to Die by Hanging
The Lagos state high court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced Andrew Nice Ominikoron, a driver of Lagos bus rapid transit (BRT), to death by hanging for killing Bamise Ayanwola, a 22-year-old fashion designer.
Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Sherifat Sonaike held that the prosecution successfully proved its case, relying on the doctrine of “last seen” and the victim’s dying declaration to establish Ominikoron’s guilt.
Ominikoron was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, rape, murder, and sexual assault.
Bamise was last seen on February 26, 2022, after boarding a BRT bus driven by Ominikoron at the Ajah axis of Lagos.
Her disappearance sparked public outrage and a widespread search.
Nine days later, her lifeless body was found on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island.
News
Bayelsa Gov Sacks 27 Aides for Attending Pro-Wike/Tinubu Rally
Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has sacked 27 political appointees who attended a recent political gathering aligned with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
The dismissed officials include Special Assistants, members of the Grassroots Mobilisation team, and the Conflict Resolution Committee. They were said to have participated in an event organised by the NEW Associates, a pro-Tinubu political group led by George Turnah.
The directive for their dismissal was conveyed through a letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Irorodamie Komonibo, and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government. It ordered the immediate termination of their appointments and the return of all government property in their possession.
The development has stirred controversy within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, where a faction has condemned the decision.
Reacting to the sack, Derri Alasuote Wright, Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, described it as “unjust” and “a demonstration of intolerance.”
“Sacking these political aides, who believed in our vision as a party and worked diligently to promote inclusivity and civic engagement, represents a severe breach of trust and an affront to democratic participation,” Wright said.
He called on the governor to reverse the decision, urging him to uphold democratic values.
“We call on Governor Diri to embrace the principles of inclusion, respect, and open dialogue,” he added.
However, Ebiye Ogoli, Publicity Secretary of the PDP State Working Committee, dismissed the caretaker committee’s position, stating it holds no legitimacy within the party structure.
“Bayelsans are happy with Governor Douye Diri, as evidenced by the outpouring of love for the administration,” Ogoli stated.
News
I’m Not Quitting PDP, Gov Adeleke Declares
Leaders, elders and top federal and state officials of Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last night held a strategic closed doors meeting with Governor Ademola Adeleke declaring unequivocally that he has no plan to quit the PDP, either now or in the future.
The meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Government was attended by all critical top leaders of the party with former governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola addressing the meeting virtually while Prof Wale Oladipo, the Chairman of Imole Movement declared PDP as a home for all genuine lovers of Osun people.
The 1999 governorship candidate of PDP and life member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Oluwole Alabi and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf described PDP as an agent of development and human empowerment.
A PDP member of the House of Representatives, representing PDP members of the Federal House , Akanni Olohunwa applauded the extensive positive transformation Osun is witnessing and affirmed that PDP is sure of victory in any future electoral contest.
At the meeting coordinated by PDP State Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi and attended by House Speaker, Rt Hon Adewale Egbedun and members of the State assembly, Governor Adeleke described rumours about his imminent defection as “fake news emanating from those intimidated by our extraordinary performance in state leadership.
“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in PDP. Ignore any fake news”, the Governor declared.
The stakeholders’s forum issued a communique signed by Hon Sunday Bisi which runs as follows:
“After hours of speeches and brainstorming sessions, the meeting resolved as follows :
• Passes vote of confidence and endorsement on the state governor for his equitable, foresightful and efficient leadership;
• Re-endorse the governor for second term as the sole candidate of the party for the 2026 election;
• Appreciates extensive delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance across all sectors of Osun society;
• Welcome and applaud the declaration by the State Governor that he has no plan either now or in the future to defect to the All Progressive Congress(APC) or any other political party;
• Welcome and applaud declaration by other top leaders of the party that they are not quitting the PDP for APC or any other party;
• Hail the party executive and leaders as well as elected and appointed officials from Oriade/Obokun federal constituency for remaining steadfast with the PDP and rejecting recent defections by an ungrateful lone ranger;
• Commend the strategies of the state leadership in tackling and managing the local government leadership crisis, hailing the approach as akin to winning a war without firing a shot;
• Endorse the due process approach to the local government crisis and urge for further patience from all stakeholders;
• Commend the state leadership of the party for managing the party affairs with calm.and wisdom, declaring that the State PDP is strongly footed to win future contests;
• Express optimism that the national chapter of the party is working to resolve its internal challenges and that the outcome will result in a party more united and well positioned for future victories”
