Entertainment
Davido Chooses August for White Wedding with Heartthrob Chioma in Miami, US
Afrobeat music singer, Davido, has announced that his Church wedding with Chioma will take place in August, 2025.
The singer disclosed this in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.
He likened the upcoming event with the traditional marriage in Nigeria, which he said was a “Carnival”.
Davido said: “I’m doing my white wedding in Miami (USA) in August. The wedding I did was traditional; it was like a carnival in Nigeria, like a holiday. The whole world stood still. Me and my wife’s relationship was in the public eye, especially after I did that one song.
“So, a lot of things happened. Even apart from losing our child, I messed up a lot of times so that full circle moment everyone was like finally she can get what she deserves.”
Entertainment
Glo-sponsored African Voices Features Gospel Artistes, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo
Reputable gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey and his equally accomplished female colleague, Mercy Chinwo will be starring this week on African Voices Changemakers, CNN International’s magazine programme bankrolled by telecommunications company, Globacom.
The 30-minute soar-away show anchored by Larry Madowo will air on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. with a repeat the same day at noon. On Sunday, two more repeats will be shown at 4.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Monday at 4 a.m. The same broadcast schedule will be followed next week.
The audience will be sharing the stories of the duo’s ascendancy to fame and their staing power in the genre of music. Bassey’s musical prowess has continue to draw attention in person and online, especially with The Halleluiah Challenge while Mercy Chinwo serenades her fans with her voice, stage presence and charisma.
Bassey, a native of Akwa Ibom State, was born 27 August 1981. He has carved a niche for himself as a notable singer, trumpeter and gospel songwriter popularly known for his songs including “Yahweh Sabaoth”, “Ebenezer”, “Tobechukwu” “Imela”, “Onise Iyanu”, and “Olowogbogboro” and for his humility.
He studied International Relations and Politics at the University of Lagos before relocating to London where he studied Politics and later Music at the Middlesex University Summer School also in the United Kingdom and has successfully affirmed himself as one of the prominent and most listened-to gospel ministers in Nigeria. His music traverses different genres such as jazz, worship, hymns and medley. He is a Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, King’s Court in Victoria Island, Lagos.
On her part, Mercy Nnenda Chinwo-Blessed was born September 5, 1991. She is a Nigerian gospel singer, actress, and songwriter who began singing in church at age six. In 2017, she signed a recording contract with EeZee Conceptz after which she released her first single “Excess Love” in 2018. She bagged a degree in Human Resources Management from the International Business Management Institute (IBMI). She emerged the Gospel Artiste of the year at the AFRIMMA Awards in 2020 and won the Africa Gospel Music of the year, CLIMA Africa Award 2022, among other awards.
Entertainment
Meet the Ever Rising Nollywood Diva, Luchy Donalds
By Eric Elezuo
- Seed of Sorrow (2020)
- Royal Sibling (2021)
- Lust in Marriage (2021)
- Marriage Bride Price (2021)
- Songs and Sorrows (2021)
- Crazy Fighter (2021)
- Trust no one (2021)
- Billionaire and his Blind Wives (2021)
- Soul on Fire (2021)
- The Classic Ladies (2021)
- Chef Augusta (2021)
- Cheating in Marriage (2021)
- At Age 18 (2021)
- Desperate Virgin
In 2021, Luchy, satisfied with herself for a job well done so far, fetes herself with a new car. She is her own hype queen, and not in habit of dependence on others for her rewards. A hard worker, she knows when to rest.
As beautiful as she is, Luchy is media shy, as she thinks publicity in the media is more about comparison on who is better in the celebrity world.
“I prefer doing my thing, and using myself as my own comparison. I strive to outdo my previous achievements, and that I am doing. There is alot of criticism among us when it comes to who is the best, who deserves the top spot and so much gossips. These are not healthy. I tend not to concern myself with all that,” she said.
On which of her very many movies will she rate as the the best, Luchy insisted that every job she does is targeted to be the best.
“I can’t say this or that is my best, no. All the movies I partake in are for utmost best, because I put in my best in all flicks. I put in my very best.
“I don’t have a best movie; they’re just more of me doing my job. If I say one or two movies as my best work it shows the effort I put in orders is unappreciated. So all my movies are tailored to be the best,” she said.
Many has compared her physical appearance to Ghanaian movie actress, Jackie Apiah, but Luchy maintains that “I’m just myself. I actually look like myself”.
Except for a revelation in 2022, when she said a certain boyfriend gifted her N10 million, her relationship status remains unknown, and a close wrap for herself, alone.
A product of Owerri, Luchy is based in Port Harcourt from where she shuttles the sets and locations of movie making across the world. Her worth is a matter close to her chest, tells anyone that cares to listen that “I’m satisfied with myself. I’m a contended being”.
Her efforts in the industry saw her winning the Nigerian Achievers Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2019. She was also nominated for the City People Entertainment Awards for Most Promising Actress of The Year (English) as well as African Magic Viewers Awards for Best New Actress of The Year.
Luchy is one actress to look out for in the coming days, as she is concurrently cooking something mind-blowing, and in her own words, ‘extraordinary’.
Congratulations girl!
Entertainment
Glitz, Glamour, Razzmatazz As Silverbird Crown Winners at 2024 MOTY Awards
By Eric Elezuo
The Convention Centre of the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, was a beehive of activities when the who’s who as well as the crème de la crème of the society gathered to celebrate achievers as the foremost media outfit, Silverbird Group, pull all stops to host the 2024th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Award.
This year’s awards, like the ones before it, celebrated past achievers, who somehow have finished their work on planet earth, and have been translated to the great beyond.
The event, which lived to all its billing, kickstarted at 5pm with an runway-like and elaborate red carpet. The session was a ceremony on its own as celebrities, notable State officials, politicians, industrialists, entertainers of repute, entrepreneurs and more, took time out to showcase to mettle, intellectually and fashion-wise before clicking klieg lights.
Not a few of them, including Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, remarked that Silverbird has come of age, in branding and celebrating achievements of Nigerians, dead and alive.
With the red carpet show concluded, the glamour of the night shifted to the main hall of the Convention Centre where the duo of Patrick Doyle and Seun Davies were classic hosts, delivering mouthwatering performances that left dignitaries cheering throughout the duration of the brief fiesta.
In his speech at the event, the Chairman of the Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, told the story of the humble beginning, unhappily revealing the division among African countries while calling for unity and peaceful coexistence among Africans using Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as a building block for the African continent.
On her part, Miss Chidinma told her own story, expressing gratitude to Nigerians and to as many that stood for her as she faced the crisis of origin in South Africa; a path that took her to Nigeria, and eventually to Mexico, where she was was crowned queen as runner up to the eventual winner.
With the individuals joyously mounting the podium to cart away their coveted prizes, the show dovetailed the major highlight of the evening; the award of the Silverbird 2024 Man of the Year, which was won by the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji.
An annual retreat of some sort, the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards, presents a platform, devoid of political discourse or presentation of government policies, but a stage where speeches of achievements and appreciation are entertained even as various awardees, who had excelled in their various fields, excitedly receive their rewards.
Another landmark signature of the event was the raffle draw competition, where 20 lucky winners, were given N500, 000 each to celebrate the 20th edition of the awards.
Among other winners, who joined His Excellency, Abiodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State, to shine on the night were the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his counterpart from Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah,who received the governors of the year awards.
In the same vein, the Minister of Works, who doubles as the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. David Umahi, was recognized as Minister of the year just as the retinue of Prof. Tam David West, Chief Alex Akinyele, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, and Prof. Dora Akunyili were posthumously honoured. Their contributions to the development of the country in their various fields, cannot be overemphasized.
Other awards recipients on the night include prolific music producer, promoter, song writer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, who received the extraordinary achievement award, and popular actor, who fits the tag, veteran, Richard Mofe Damijo, receiving the lifetime achievement award.
Other awardees were veteran actors Toyin Abraham and Chidi Mokeme, who were crowned with the trailblazer awards.
Others were Victory Wilson, and Habeeb Hamzat aka Peller, who won the Influencer of the year award in company of his content creating partner, Jarvis, whose real name is Elizabeth Amadou.
It was for all intent and purpose, a night to remember!
Photos: Koya Adegbite
Ibas Appoints Administrators for Rivers LGs, Reconstitutes Boards (Full List)
Ndume Accuses Tinubu of Skewed Appointments, Presidency Kicks
Elon Musk Threatens Financiers of Attacks Against Tesla with Prison
Davido Chooses August for White Wedding with Heartthrob Chioma in Miami, US
Arsenal Demolish Real Madrid in Three Goals Champions League Q/Final Thriller
How Innocent Taxi Driver Was Sentenced to Death in Osun: An Appeal to Mr Governor
African Academy of Sciences Elects New ‘Fellow’, Bolajoko Olusanya
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline7 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)