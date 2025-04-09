Davido Chooses August for White Wedding with Heartthrob Chioma in Miami, US

Some of her other movies with notable actors in the Nigerian and other countries film industry include, but not limited to the following:

Seed of Sorrow (2020)

(2020) Royal Sibling (2021)

(2021) Lust in Marriage (2021)

(2021) Marriage Bride Price (2021)

(2021) Songs and Sorrows (2021)

(2021) Crazy Fighter (2021)

(2021) Trust no one (2021)

(2021) Billionaire and his Blind Wives (2021)

(2021) Soul on Fire (2021)

(2021) The Classic Ladies (2021)

(2021) Chef Augusta (2021)

(2021) Cheating in Marriage (2021)

(2021) At Age 18 (2021)

(2021) Desperate Virgin

In 2021, Luchy, satisfied with herself for a job well done so far, fetes herself with a new car. She is her own hype queen, and not in habit of dependence on others for her rewards. A hard worker, she knows when to rest.

As beautiful as she is, Luchy is media shy, as she thinks publicity in the media is more about comparison on who is better in the celebrity world.

“I prefer doing my thing, and using myself as my own comparison. I strive to outdo my previous achievements, and that I am doing. There is alot of criticism among us when it comes to who is the best, who deserves the top spot and so much gossips. These are not healthy. I tend not to concern myself with all that,” she said.

On which of her very many movies will she rate as the the best, Luchy insisted that every job she does is targeted to be the best.

“I can’t say this or that is my best, no. All the movies I partake in are for utmost best, because I put in my best in all flicks. I put in my very best.

“I don’t have a best movie; they’re just more of me doing my job. If I say one or two movies as my best work it shows the effort I put in orders is unappreciated. So all my movies are tailored to be the best,” she said.

Many has compared her physical appearance to Ghanaian movie actress, Jackie Apiah, but Luchy maintains that “I’m just myself. I actually look like myself”.

Except for a revelation in 2022, when she said a certain boyfriend gifted her N10 million, her relationship status remains unknown, and a close wrap for herself, alone.

A product of Owerri, Luchy is based in Port Harcourt from where she shuttles the sets and locations of movie making across the world. Her worth is a matter close to her chest, tells anyone that cares to listen that “I’m satisfied with myself. I’m a contended being”.

Her efforts in the industry saw her winning the Nigerian Achievers Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2019. She was also nominated for the City People Entertainment Awards for Most Promising Actress of The Year (English) as well as African Magic Viewers Awards for Best New Actress of The Year.

Luchy is one actress to look out for in the coming days, as she is concurrently cooking something mind-blowing, and in her own words, ‘extraordinary’.

Congratulations girl!