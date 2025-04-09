Sports
Arsenal Demolish Real Madrid in Three Goals Champions League Q/Final Thriller
Arsenal stormed to a stunning 3-0 win over Champions League holders Real Madrid as Declan Rice’s free-kick masterclass left the Gunners within touching distance of a place in the semi-finals.
Rice scored two majestic free kicks in the second half of the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Merino added Arsenal’s third goal before Real’s Eduardo Camavinga was sent off for kicking the ball away in the closing minutes to leave the Spanish giants in disarray.
The brilliance of Rice’s brace cannot be understated, with even Real keeper Thibaut Courtois — usually so inspired on Champions League nights — unable to get anywhere near the England mid-fielder’s thunderbolts.
Incredibly, Rice had never scored a free-kick in his career before the first of his missiles hit the back of the Real net.
It was no more than Arsenal deserved for a mature performance that exposed injury-hit Real in ruthless style.
Mikel Arteta’s men will travel to the Bernabeu for the second leg on April 16 as firm favourites to advance to a semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa, who meet in their quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
The Gunners have not reached the Champions League semi-finals since 2009, but that target is now within their grasp after an evening that will go down as one of the most memorable in the club’s storied history.
Arteta had labelled the clash with Real as the “biggest night” of his career as he urged his players to write their own history by winning Arsenal’s first Champions League crown.
They rose to the challenge so successfully that even Arteta might have been surprised.
Arsenal trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by 11 points and look destined to finish as runners-up for a third successive season.
But the Champions League now offers Arteta genuine hope of a first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, providing they can finish the job in Madrid next week.
Beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last season, Arsenal’s only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat against Barcelona in 2006 — a run that included a last 16 victory over Real.
For Real, it was a chastening defeat as the 15-time European champions were punished for the flaws that had already seen them beaten 10 times in all competitions this term as they lag four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.
Jude Bellingham was largely anonymous and Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior posed only sporadic threats after a promising start.
Vinicius Junior threatened in the opening stages, curling wide after Mbappe picked him out inside the Arsenal area.
Mbappe’s electric pace took him clear of the Arsenal defence in another lightning raid, but the France star shot straight at David Raya.
Arsenal showed no signs of being cowed by Real’s star-studded attack and Rice’s towering header from Jurrien Timber’s cross forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois, who scrambed across to keep out Gabriel Martinelli’s effort from the rebound.
Mbappe lashed into the side-netting from an acute angle, but Real were unable to match Arsenal’s intensity in the second half and the Gunners deservedly took the lead in the 58th minute.
Rice stepped up 25 yards from goal and whipped a sublime free-kick around the Real wall and into the far corner.
It was a stunning strike that even former Real defender and set-piece maestro Roberto Carlos, watching from the Emirates stands, would have been proud of.
Arsenal almost struck again in a remarkable sequence that saw Courtois save Martinelli’s blast before Merino’s shot from the rebound was hacked off the line by David Alaba and Courtois again denied Merino.
Real were on the ropes and Rice landed another devastating blow in the 70th minute, lashing an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner from 20 yards as Courtois grasped at thin air.
As the ecstatic Arsenal fans roared “Declan Rice, we got him half praise”, that reference to his £105 million fee didn’t seem like hyperbole for once.
Arsenal weren’t finished yet and Merino put Arsenal in dreamland five minutes later with a clinical finish from 12 yards as the Emirates turned into a roiling red sea of celebration.
AFP
Sports
American Heavyweight Boxer, George Foreman, Dies at 76
American heavyweight boxing legend, George Foreman, has died at the age of 76.
According to his family, Foreman died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at a hospital in Houston on Friday night. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
In a statement shared on social media, the family praised Foreman’s legacy and requested privacy as they mourn the former Olympic gold medalist who later became an ordained preacher and founded the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Texas.
“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones,” the statement reads.
“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.
“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”
Sports
2025: Again, Kenyan, Ethiopian Athletes Win Lagos City Marathon
The 2025 edition of the annual 42km 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has been once again dominated by East African runners from Kenya and Ethiopia.
Kenya’s Edwin Kibet on Saturday emerged winner in the men category, clocking a time of 2:14:06 to win the $50,000 price money.
Kibet came third last year behind his compatriot Bernard Sang who won it with a time of 02:16:49 and another Kenyan Cheprot who came second.
It is Kibet’s second win in the competition following his first victory in the 2023 edition.
In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa emerged victorious clocking a time of 2:37:04 for her first win in the competition.
First Nigerian to finish the race, Nyango Gyang Boyi, made history by finishing in the to 10 positions.
He finished the race in 8th place, clocking a time 2:25:41.58 which will earn him a prize award of $4,000. As the first Nigerian to finish the race, Boyi also won the N2million top prize in the Nigerian category.
The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also one of the participants in this year’s Lagos City Marathon.
The 42km race commenced at Western Avenue, in front of the National Stadium Surulere, and finished in front of Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.
This year’s edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon had thousands of runners competing for the top prize.
The annual event was to a gold label by the World Athletics in 2023 less than eight years after its first edition.
Sports
NFF Unveils New Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled the newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle.
The event held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Monday where sports enthusiasts and practitioners gathered to welcome the 47-year-old Franco-Malian citizen.
Chelle’s appointment was confirmed last Tuesday by the NFF Executive Committee, following a recommendation from its Technical and Development Committee.
The NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, expressed confidence in Chelle’s ability to lead the Super Eagles to new heights.
“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about football, which is why there have been different reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle,” Gusau said on Sunday.
“However, the NFF appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.”
Gusau further assured Nigerians that the Federation would provide the necessary backing to ensure Chelle’s success.
“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job,” he added.
Chelle’s first challenge will be leading the Super Eagles B at the upcoming African Nations Championship in East Africa next month.
Chelle’s first challenge will be leading the Super Eagles B at the upcoming African Nations Championship in East Africa next month.
After that, the focus will shift to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with crucial matches against Rwanda (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in March.
According to the statement, Chelle brings a wealth of experience to the role, having guided Mali’s Aiglons to the brink of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.
He recently left his position at Algerian club MC Oran, where he had been managing the 1989 African Champions’ Cup finalists, to accept the Super Eagles job.
Ibas Appoints Administrators for Rivers LGs, Reconstitutes Boards (Full List)
Ndume Accuses Tinubu of Skewed Appointments, Presidency Kicks
Elon Musk Threatens Financiers of Attacks Against Tesla with Prison
Davido Chooses August for White Wedding with Heartthrob Chioma in Miami, US
Arsenal Demolish Real Madrid in Three Goals Champions League Q/Final Thriller
How Innocent Taxi Driver Was Sentenced to Death in Osun: An Appeal to Mr Governor
African Academy of Sciences Elects New ‘Fellow’, Bolajoko Olusanya
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline7 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)