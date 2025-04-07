Olufemi Oladipo Adelowo: Fresh Honours for West Africa’s First Rheumatologist

By Eric Elezuo

Beyond ancestral qualification, the newly crowned Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, the 49th in the series, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, is a man of many parts; focused, capable, disciplined, fulfilled and down to earth. He is typically the product of what patience can produce, as his emergence was via the efforts of respected kingmakers of Ìjẹ̀ṣàland with a seal of approval by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. The process of emergence was grounded in the deep rooted traditions and values of the Yoruba culture.

Named as the paramount ruler in December, 2024, and crown substantive royal father on January 5, 2025, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, has proved to be a good choice, bringing to bear his years of entrepreneurship and political sagacity to bring development and all round growth to his kingdom.

Addressed as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Owa Ajimoko III, the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ìjẹ̀ṣàland, the oba launches into leadership with a combined flair of experience, vision, and dedication to service, which has steadily elevated the kingdom within a short period.

The Oba, by every standard, is not a run-of-the-mill monarch, he well trained and ground in not a few sectors of human endeavours. Not only was a former number two man of his state, he is a distinguished entrepreneur, and founder of ENL Consortium, one of the leading terminal operators in Nigeria, which under his stewardship, the company played crucial roles in the nation’s trade and logistics renewal. Beyond these, Haastrup is also a trained Pharmacist.

The new oba, who is celebrated for his academic excellence and dynamic leadership, replaced Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, who passed on recently.

With a legacy of public service, entrepreneurial success, and philanthropic dedication, Oba Haastrup’s enthronement heralds a new era for Ijesaland. As the Owa Obokun, his vision and leadership promise to transform Ijesaland into a beacon of unity, innovation, and prosperity. The people of Ijesaland eagerly anticipate the dawn of a brighter future under his reign.

The Dawn Commission, on its website, captures the trajectory of the disciplined oba as follows:

Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup was born on September 19, 1948, into the illustrious Ajimoko royal family of Ijesaland in Osun State, Nigeria. His upbringing was steeped in the values of service, discipline, and leadership that are hallmarks of his royal lineage. From an early age, he exhibited the qualities of a visionary, a trait further nurtured by his family’s deep cultural heritage and Christian faith.

Oba Haastrup’s academic journey laid the groundwork for his remarkable career. He attended Eko Boys’ High School in Lagos from 1963 to 1967, where he demonstrated an exceptional commitment to learning and leadership. He furthered his education at the Federal School of Science and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy at Howard University in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1974. Determined to expand his horizons, he spent several years in the United States, where he not only gained academic knowledge but also developed a global perspective and the discipline required for success.

Returning to Nigeria in 1981, Prince Haastrup immersed himself in public service. His political career gained prominence in 1990, when he was elected as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, serving under Governor Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke during the Third Republic.

In his capacity as Deputy Governor, Oba Haastrup championed significant reforms and spearheaded key initiatives that enhanced governance and public administration. His tenure saw him secure impactful public-private partnerships with federal agencies such as the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). These achievements solidified his reputation as a pragmatic and results-oriented leader, earning him widespread admiration and paving the way for his transition into the private sector.

After leaving public office in 1992, Prince Haastrup turned his attention to the business world, where he continued to make significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development. In 2002, he founded ENL Consortium Limited, initially focusing on utility management. Recognizing opportunities in Nigeria’s maritime sector, he expanded ENL’s operations to include port management and infrastructure development.

In 2006, ENL Consortium, under his visionary leadership, secured the concession for Terminals C and D at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos. These terminals, which handle both general and containerized cargoes, have set benchmarks for efficiency in port operations.

The company’s innovative approach included:

Extensive rehabilitation of port infrastructure

Deployment of cutting-edge equipment

Introduction of labor reforms, which improved productivity and industrial harmony

Today, ENL Consortium operates one of the largest seaport facilities in West Africa, with 11 berths capable of handling between 9.7 and 11 meters of draft. The company has diversified into power generation, estate development, and hospitality, contributing to job creation and industrial growth in Nigeria.

Prince Haastrup’s contributions have earned him recognition as one of Nigeria’s foremost maritime magnates. His leadership in transforming port operations and enhancing transparency has positioned Nigerian ports as competitive global players. His efforts have not only improved Nigeria’s standing in the maritime industry but also generated significant revenue and fostered economic growth.

Through the Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Foundation (CAH Foundation), Oba Haastrup has impacted lives by awarding scholarships to over 500 students, enabling them to access higher education locally and internationally. His philanthropic initiatives extend to feeding the hungry and empowering the underprivileged, solidifying his reputation as a compassionate and community-orientated leader.

Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup emerged as the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland following a meticulous selection process by the kingdom’s esteemed kingmakers. His selection was officially approved by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on December 27, 2024, after the passing of Oba Adekunle Aromolaran II on September 11, 2023.

The coronation ceremony, a grand and historic event graced by dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, included the presentation of the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment. This event marked the official commencement of his reign, accompanied by traditional rites, festivities, and cultural displays that highlighted the rich heritage of Ijesaland.

Oba Haastrup’s enthronement is a powerful blend of tradition and modernity. Building on the legacy of Oba Aromolaran II, who was renowned as the first Nigerian monarch to hold a Ph.D., Oba Haastrup brings a global perspective shaped by his illustrious career in governance and business. His leadership is underpinned by a vision to bring unity, prosperity, and innovation to Ijesaland.

Oba Haastrup’s reign is poised to usher in transformative change across the kingdom. Guided by decades of experience in governance and business, his priorities include:

Agricultural Modernization: Promoting mechanized farming to enhance food production and create jobs. Infrastructure Development: Collaborating with stakeholders to improve roads, healthcare facilities, and schools. Economic Empowerment: Encouraging investment and entrepreneurship to drive local economic growth. Social Harmony: Fostering unity and resolving communal disputes to strengthen bonds within the community.

Oba Haastrup is married to Olori Vicky Haastrup, the Chairperson of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN). The oba and his olori are blessed with wonderful children.