Aliko Dangote: Celebrating An Industrial Giant at 68

By Eric Elezuo

A lot has happened in the life of African richest man, Aliko Dangote, since he celebrated his 67th birthday just about a year ago. One of such is the revolutionary trend in the petroleum industry following the kick off of production in his audacious refinery in Lagos. At 68 today, Dangote has become a greater force, maximizing respect for not just a job done, but a job perfectly done.

Consequently, accolades from personalities across the nation, including President Bola Tinubu, Femi Otedola and a host of others have continued to surge towards the President, Dangote Group, a man of immense entrepreneurial and industrial expertise, as he hit another glorious age, celebrating 68 in grand style.

To President Tinubu, Dangote is “Africa’s industrial icon,” whose unwavering commitment to nation-building must be praised.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” Tinubu noted.

Otedola described him simply as one whose ‘journey is inspiring’, while heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, joined in the euphoria of conviviality, which describes the personality of the rich but simple Dangote.

In fact, the cakes that were presented to celebrate his birthday are all testaments of the accomplished entrepreneur’s strides in the past years.

Organisations such as GTBank, Access Bank, and FCMB each presented custom-made birthday cakes inspired by the legendary business achievements of the celebrant. One of the cakes was a towering depiction of a refinery, another was styled like a grand mosque, while yet another was designed in the shape of a cement factory.

The billionaire businessman has consistently proved that his entrepreneurial skills are not just geared towards uplifting him as a person, but to creating an enabling environment for the Nigeria youth and child to grow and develop in an environment he can proudly co-own. His vision, no doubt, is practically for the greater good of the world in general, and Nigeria in particular.

For so many blessed reasons and very many more, Dangote was named, and for the second consecutive year in 2024, the Africa’s foremost entrepreneur and humanist, and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The billionaire industrialist was accorded special recognition by the Organised Private Sector (OPS) employers in the country under the aegis of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). That was just a tip of the iceberg in consideration to the avalanche of efforts he has put into business, and the lives touched so far.

Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.

Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.

The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.

The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.

In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.

Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.

To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.

In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.

Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.

There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.

Dangote is surely an asset to this world!

As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.

He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.

Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.

Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!