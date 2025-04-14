Boss Of The Week
Aliko Dangote: Celebrating An Industrial Giant at 68
By Eric Elezuo
A lot has happened in the life of African richest man, Aliko Dangote, since he celebrated his 67th birthday just about a year ago. One of such is the revolutionary trend in the petroleum industry following the kick off of production in his audacious refinery in Lagos. At 68 today, Dangote has become a greater force, maximizing respect for not just a job done, but a job perfectly done.
Consequently, accolades from personalities across the nation, including President Bola Tinubu, Femi Otedola and a host of others have continued to surge towards the President, Dangote Group, a man of immense entrepreneurial and industrial expertise, as he hit another glorious age, celebrating 68 in grand style.
To President Tinubu, Dangote is “Africa’s industrial icon,” whose unwavering commitment to nation-building must be praised.
“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” Tinubu noted.
Otedola described him simply as one whose ‘journey is inspiring’, while heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, joined in the euphoria of conviviality, which describes the personality of the rich but simple Dangote.
In fact, the cakes that were presented to celebrate his birthday are all testaments of the accomplished entrepreneur’s strides in the past years.
Organisations such as GTBank, Access Bank, and FCMB each presented custom-made birthday cakes inspired by the legendary business achievements of the celebrant. One of the cakes was a towering depiction of a refinery, another was styled like a grand mosque, while yet another was designed in the shape of a cement factory.
The billionaire businessman has consistently proved that his entrepreneurial skills are not just geared towards uplifting him as a person, but to creating an enabling environment for the Nigeria youth and child to grow and develop in an environment he can proudly co-own. His vision, no doubt, is practically for the greater good of the world in general, and Nigeria in particular.
For so many blessed reasons and very many more, Dangote was named, and for the second consecutive year in 2024, the Africa’s foremost entrepreneur and humanist, and was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
The billionaire industrialist was accorded special recognition by the Organised Private Sector (OPS) employers in the country under the aegis of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). That was just a tip of the iceberg in consideration to the avalanche of efforts he has put into business, and the lives touched so far.
Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.
Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.
The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.
In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.
Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.
To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.
In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.
Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.
There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.
Dangote is surely an asset to this world!
As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.
He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.
Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.
Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!
Boss Of The Week
Olufemi Oladipo Adelowo: Fresh Honours for West Africa’s First Rheumatologist
By Eric Elezuo
In recognition of his efforts, and desire to continue to affect humanity, and leave a lasting impact, West Africa’s first Rheumatologist, Dr. Olufemi Oladipo Adelowo, has once again been honoured with yet another feather on his cap of accomplishments.
Prof Adelowo’s latest feat is his emergence as the winner of the Hall of Labour Foundation (HLF) Role Model Award, an award dedicated to professionals, whose impact in perpetrating their craft has rubbed off on humanity on a positive basis.
According to the organizers, in a letter signed by its Executive Secretary, Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, Prof Adelowo’s award is predicated on his established track of outstanding contributions in the field of medicine.
The letter further noted that “this has set him apart as a great Nigerian role model”.
Adelowo will be crowned with his honours at the 28th anniversary celebration of the Foundation scheduled for May 28, 2025 at the Oriental Hotel, in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The medical expert is not new to awards and honours, however, as he has constantly amassed recognition every step of the as a result of his timeless researches, innovations and discoveries.
It would be recalled that not too long ago, The Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, a group of astute professionals, academics and entrepreneurs, celebrated the first Rheumatologist in West Africa, in addition to calling on the Federal Government to recognise Prof. Adelowo with National Honour for making the country proud.
Prof. Adelowo was recognised for his exceptional contributions to the field of Rheumatology with the prestigious APLAR Master Award, conferred by the Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology (APLAR), making him the first African to be so bestowed.
A distinguished Ogbomoso-born scholar, Adelowo received the award fro APLAR in recognition of his remarkable contributions to rheumatology, particularly in teaching, research, and professional service within the APLAR region.
He served as the President of the African League of Associations for Rheumatology (AFLAR) from 2014 to 2019 and as chairman of the Executive Committee of the International League of Associations for Rheumatology (ILAR) from 2015 to 2016.
Throughout his career, Prof. Adelowo has made a significant impact in Nigeria and beyond, establishing rheumatology clinics at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH). He has supervised over 30 FMCP and FWACP dissertations and trained more than 55 rheumatologists in Nigeria, three of whom are now Professors. Additionally, over 25 of his trainees are consultant rheumatologists in Nigerian teaching and specialist hospitals, while 15 others practise in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Kenya.
The Ogbomoso Pivotal Club, had also at a special event in Lagos, honour and presented Prof Adelowo with a special award in recognition of his achievements and as an inspiration for younger generations to follow in his footsteps.
Describing the Professor at the event, President of the Club, Joel Owoade, said Adelowo was an exemplary leader whose dedication, commitment, and hard work have made him a model for others.
“Professor Adelowo is a shining light, and we are proud to be associated with him. We will continue to celebrate him and others who are making Ogbomoso and Nigeria proud in their careers and service to both the nation and the international community,” Owoade said.
Adelowo’s career path is captured as follows:
Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, University Ibadan, Nigeria, 1973
FMCP, Nigerian Postgrad. Medical College, 1982
Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians, W. African Postgrad. Medical Coll, 1993
Senior house officer UCH, Idaban, Nigeria, 1975-1978, senior registrar Nigeria, 1979-1982
Honorary registrar St. Bartholomew Hospital, London, 1980-1982
Senior lecturer, consultant physician U.I.T.H., Nigeria, 1983-1985
Medical director Adeola Specialist Hospital, Nigeria, 1985-1992
Professor medicine, consultant Ogun State University, Nigeria, since 1992
Chairman Post Graduate Medical College Board of Rheumatology
Examiner Nigerian Post Graduate Medical College, West African College of Physicians.
Prof Adelowo is presently a Consultant with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Arthrimed Specialist Clinic, Ikeja, and he qualifies by scholarship to be addressed as follows: MD, FMCP, FWACP FRCP Edin FRCP (Lond) FAMedS MACR MAPLAR.
The Prof specialises in many foelds of medicine including Rheumatology Osteoarthritis, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and Autoimmune Disease. He also has 115 Publications, 21,100 RReads as well as 2,144 Citations.
Apart from being a renowned professional, he is also a distinguished family man, and is blessed with children.
Boss Of The Week
Eric Gumbo: The Excellent, Gutsy African Administrator
By Eric Elezuo
African originality is not in contest. It is evidenced in the prodigious achievements of the rank and file of citizens, who on a daily basis continue to churn out one great after another. Among the list of prolific achievers of Africa is the undisputable Eric Onyango Gumbo; a true African son of Kenyan origin.
Masterful, focused, determined and an all round goal-getter, Gumbo is a legal egghead, who is an Advocate of the Court of Kenya, with over 20 years of legal and advisory experience across Africa, in addition to being an entrepreneurial genius, whose chain of businesses and endeavours speak volume of the mettle he is made of.
Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Moi University, and a Post graduate Diploma in Law fro the Kenyan School of Law, Gumbo has added a lot of feathers to his cap of merit, including the Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public and being a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He is one man, who knows his onions in the legal profession, and has used his skills to project the Kenyan justice system as well as project the African continent in the positive legal limelight.
Gumbo is the Managing Partner of G & A (Gumbo and Associates) Advocates LLP, which he founded in 2006, and later established as a Limited Liability Partnership, G&A Advocates LLP, in 2017. And as a visionary leader, he was to expand the firm further to operate in both Nairobi and Eldoret with solid partnerships and collaboration with other leading law firms across Africa.
Beyond his qualification in the normative training of Law, Eric Gumbo has over the years, also enhanced and focused his practice of law in Dispute Resolution and Commercial Law. Towards deepening his training and experience within the two areas of practice, he has also undertaken and completed programs on Financial Markets from Yale University, Arbitration from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Kenya Branch) and Fintech Law and Policy from Duke University. He is currently undertaking a course in Green Business strategy from the Hongkong University of Science and Technology.
Gumbo is not the regular run-off-the-mill Advocate. In his career of over two decades, as an Advocate, he has successfully handled numerous highly sensitive matters according to the G and A website. Some of these include as copiously re-presented:
- As part of the team selected to advise and represent Kenya’s elections management body in all the three (3) Presidential Election Petitions filed in in the Supreme Court of Kenya. Acted as legal counsel for one of the state corporations in relation to a claim presented against the state corporation by a downstream affiliate of one of the multinational oil and gas companies where the value of the subject matter was in excess of US$ 45 Million.
- Advised and represented a leading electric power producer in a ground breaking transaction between it and the Government of Djibouti for drilling of three geothermal wells in Djibouti.
- Provided legal advisory and contracting support to a transport-sector state corporation which involved reviewing and drafting of commercial agreements, and negotiating of diverse aspects with various contracting parties in relation to one of the countryâ€™s flagship infrastructure projects.
- In the Public Private Partnership space, Gumbo is currently part of a team that is advising and representing one of the energy sector state corporations in relation to a claim filed before the Public-Private Partnership Petitions Committee in relation to a project valued in excess of US$ 320 Million.
- Gumbo also continues to act for diverse entities entrusted with the carrying out of various regulatory and independent constitutional mandates in sectors such as health, energy, telecommunication, education, trade, aviation, procurement, environment and natural resources, capital markets and financial services.
Gumbo is involved in numerous other activities beyond engaging in the actual practice of law.
In the first place, he currently serves as a Non-Executive Chairperson of the Legal Aid Centre for Eldoret (LACE), and also a Council Member representing the Law Society of Kenya in the Council for Legal Education (C.L.E). This is not excluding the fact that he is also a Board Member of the Kenya Re-Insurance Company Limited (Kenya Re), a public listed company.
Larger than life itself, Gumbo’s profile keeps expanding with mouthwatering appointments, requiring zeal, experience, gusto and can-do-attitude. Recently, he was appointed by His Excellency the President of Kenya, Willam Ruto, to serve as a member of the panel mandated to recruit the Auditor General for the Republic of Kenya, and has affiliations that enhance his proclivity to meritorious practice of law. Such affiliations include memberships of the Law Society of Kenya, the East Africa Law Society, Chartered Institute of Administrators and the Legal Aid Centre of Eldoret.
A seasoned legal counsel with over 20 years of experience across Africa, Gumbo has built a strong reputation in the legal industry, specializing in financial services, regulatory matters, advisory roles, commercial transactions, and dispute resolution. He is highly sought after as a consultant, and provides advisory services to both private and public sectors on high-stakes transactions and regulatory frameworks in banking, infrastructure development, energy, and ICT.
His website also described him as “A seasoned public speaker and thought leader, he actively contributes to legal reforms and policy discussions, particularly in financial engineering, electoral law, and governance,” and “has successfully led legal teams in significant sovereign finance transactions and complex cross-border projects, showcasing his expertise and commitment to advancing the legal landscape in Africa.”
Beyond consulting for the Kenyan government, Gumbo has proved his trans-border billing by offering generous consultations to the governments of Somaliland and Tanzania as well as corporate entities such as Rasmala Trade Finance Fund, Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa and Ardmore Capital Management LLC among others.
In addition to his many endeavours, which include advocacy and consultancy among others, Gumbo find time to engage in speaking Engagements as captured below:
● Presented a seminal paper on the recent developments in electoral law in Kenya to the Faculty of law Mount Kenya University of Kenya on 31st January, 2024.
● Presented a paper on the art of persuasion and legal drafting in a symposium organized by the Law Society of Kenya for advocates in private practice on the 9th June, 2023.
● Presented a paper on trial advocacy in a seminar for advocates in dispute resolution practice in Kenya on the 15th September, 2023.
● Presented a paper on employment law and practice in commercial banking institutions on the 29th November,2023.
Married with an enviable family of adorable children, Gumbo is a great sports enthusiast, with special bias to golf, which he plays voraciously. Golf, to him, is the next big time.
Africa needs Africans. African needs prolific Africans. Africa needs Eric Onyango Gumbo!
Boss Of The Week
Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup: A Disciplined King on a Mission
By Eric Elezuo
Beyond ancestral qualification, the newly crowned Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, the 49th in the series, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, is a man of many parts; focused, capable, disciplined, fulfilled and down to earth. He is typically the product of what patience can produce, as his emergence was via the efforts of respected kingmakers of Ìjẹ̀ṣàland with a seal of approval by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. The process of emergence was grounded in the deep rooted traditions and values of the Yoruba culture.
Named as the paramount ruler in December, 2024, and crown substantive royal father on January 5, 2025, the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, has proved to be a good choice, bringing to bear his years of entrepreneurship and political sagacity to bring development and all round growth to his kingdom.
Addressed as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Owa Ajimoko III, the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ìjẹ̀ṣàland, the oba launches into leadership with a combined flair of experience, vision, and dedication to service, which has steadily elevated the kingdom within a short period.
The Oba, by every standard, is not a run-of-the-mill monarch, he well trained and ground in not a few sectors of human endeavours. Not only was a former number two man of his state, he is a distinguished entrepreneur, and founder of ENL Consortium, one of the leading terminal operators in Nigeria, which under his stewardship, the company played crucial roles in the nation’s trade and logistics renewal. Beyond these, Haastrup is also a trained Pharmacist.
The new oba, who is celebrated for his academic excellence and dynamic leadership, replaced Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, who passed on recently.
With a legacy of public service, entrepreneurial success, and philanthropic dedication, Oba Haastrup’s enthronement heralds a new era for Ijesaland. As the Owa Obokun, his vision and leadership promise to transform Ijesaland into a beacon of unity, innovation, and prosperity. The people of Ijesaland eagerly anticipate the dawn of a brighter future under his reign.
Oba Haastrup’s reign is poised to deliver unity, prosperity, and a thriving future for the kingdom, ensuring that Ijeshaland remains a beacon of cultural heritage and progress in Nigeria and beyond.
The Dawn Commission, on its website, captures the trajectory of the disciplined oba as follows:
Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup was born on September 19, 1948, into the illustrious Ajimoko royal family of Ijesaland in Osun State, Nigeria. His upbringing was steeped in the values of service, discipline, and leadership that are hallmarks of his royal lineage. From an early age, he exhibited the qualities of a visionary, a trait further nurtured by his family’s deep cultural heritage and Christian faith.
Oba Haastrup’s academic journey laid the groundwork for his remarkable career. He attended Eko Boys’ High School in Lagos from 1963 to 1967, where he demonstrated an exceptional commitment to learning and leadership. He furthered his education at the Federal School of Science and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy at Howard University in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1974. Determined to expand his horizons, he spent several years in the United States, where he not only gained academic knowledge but also developed a global perspective and the discipline required for success.
Returning to Nigeria in 1981, Prince Haastrup immersed himself in public service. His political career gained prominence in 1990, when he was elected as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, serving under Governor Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke during the Third Republic.
In his capacity as Deputy Governor, Oba Haastrup championed significant reforms and spearheaded key initiatives that enhanced governance and public administration. His tenure saw him secure impactful public-private partnerships with federal agencies such as the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA). These achievements solidified his reputation as a pragmatic and results-oriented leader, earning him widespread admiration and paving the way for his transition into the private sector.
After leaving public office in 1992, Prince Haastrup turned his attention to the business world, where he continued to make significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development. In 2002, he founded ENL Consortium Limited, initially focusing on utility management. Recognizing opportunities in Nigeria’s maritime sector, he expanded ENL’s operations to include port management and infrastructure development.
In 2006, ENL Consortium, under his visionary leadership, secured the concession for Terminals C and D at the Apapa Port Complex in Lagos. These terminals, which handle both general and containerized cargoes, have set benchmarks for efficiency in port operations.
The company’s innovative approach included:
- Extensive rehabilitation of port infrastructure
- Deployment of cutting-edge equipment
- Introduction of labor reforms, which improved productivity and industrial harmony
Today, ENL Consortium operates one of the largest seaport facilities in West Africa, with 11 berths capable of handling between 9.7 and 11 meters of draft. The company has diversified into power generation, estate development, and hospitality, contributing to job creation and industrial growth in Nigeria.
Prince Haastrup’s contributions have earned him recognition as one of Nigeria’s foremost maritime magnates. His leadership in transforming port operations and enhancing transparency has positioned Nigerian ports as competitive global players. His efforts have not only improved Nigeria’s standing in the maritime industry but also generated significant revenue and fostered economic growth.
Through the Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Foundation (CAH Foundation), Oba Haastrup has impacted lives by awarding scholarships to over 500 students, enabling them to access higher education locally and internationally. His philanthropic initiatives extend to feeding the hungry and empowering the underprivileged, solidifying his reputation as a compassionate and community-orientated leader.
Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup emerged as the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland following a meticulous selection process by the kingdom’s esteemed kingmakers. His selection was officially approved by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on December 27, 2024, after the passing of Oba Adekunle Aromolaran II on September 11, 2023.
The coronation ceremony, a grand and historic event graced by dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, included the presentation of the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment. This event marked the official commencement of his reign, accompanied by traditional rites, festivities, and cultural displays that highlighted the rich heritage of Ijesaland.
Oba Haastrup’s enthronement is a powerful blend of tradition and modernity. Building on the legacy of Oba Aromolaran II, who was renowned as the first Nigerian monarch to hold a Ph.D., Oba Haastrup brings a global perspective shaped by his illustrious career in governance and business. His leadership is underpinned by a vision to bring unity, prosperity, and innovation to Ijesaland.
Oba Haastrup’s reign is poised to usher in transformative change across the kingdom. Guided by decades of experience in governance and business, his priorities include:
- Agricultural Modernization: Promoting mechanized farming to enhance food production and create jobs.
- Infrastructure Development: Collaborating with stakeholders to improve roads, healthcare facilities, and schools.
- Economic Empowerment: Encouraging investment and entrepreneurship to drive local economic growth.
- Social Harmony: Fostering unity and resolving communal disputes to strengthen bonds within the community.
Oba Haastrup is married to Olori Vicky Haastrup, the Chairperson of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN). The oba and his olori are blessed with wonderful children.
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
