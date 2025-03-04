National
Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As New Accountant General
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.
A statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga said his appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.
Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.
“A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.
“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions,” the statement read in part.
Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy.
He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.
He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.
President Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment, and urged him to discharge his duties in the service with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service.
FG Seeks to Abolish JSS, SSS, Introduces 12-Year
The Federal government has announced the scrapping of all Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools in the country and introduced a compulsory 12-year uninterrupted basic education model, after which a Nigerian child can aspire to higher education.
With this development, the government is seeking the abolition of 6-3-3-4 education system and replacing it with 12-4.
The government also directed the National Council on Education to officially adopt 16 years as the minimum entry age requirement into the country’s tertiary institutions.
The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 2025 extraordinary National Council on Education meeting.
The NCE is the highest policy-making body in the education sector.
The event was attended by commissioners for education in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), agencies and parastatals under the ministry, and development partners.
According to the minister, by subsuming secondary education into basic education, students will benefit from uninterrupted learning up to the age of 16.
Alausa said the new policy is in line with global best practices.
The reform, he stressed, will also reduce dropout rates by eliminating financial and systemic barriers that currently prevent students from completing secondary education.
“Extending basic education to 12 years will ensure a standardized curriculum that is uniformly implemented across the nation,” Alausa said.
“This will also facilitate early exposure to vocational and entrepreneurial skills, preparing students for both higher education and employment.
“Many developed nations have implemented similar systems where basic education spans 12 years, ensuring that students acquire foundational knowledge before specializing at tertiary levels.
“This reform also aligns Nigeria’s education system with international standards, fostering better educational outcomes and global competitiveness.”
He said it will also lead to economic and social impact, adding that “Educated youth contribute significantly to national development.
“When students receive an extended period of compulsory education, they are better equipped to join the workforce with relevant skills. This reform will also reduce child labor and other social vices resulting from premature school dropouts.”
He highlighted the implementation strategies to successfully integrate secondary education into basic education to include: policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, teacher training and recruitment, funding and partnerships, curriculum enhancement.
Tinubu Challenges Lawsuit Seeking His Impeachment
President Bola Tinubu has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a lawsuit demanding his impeachment over alleged human rights violations, arguing that the National Assembly (NASS) cannot be compelled to act on such claims.
The case, filed by legal practitioner Olukoya Ogungbeje, is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1334/2024 and names the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as a co-defendant.
Ogungbeje is seeking six key reliefs from the court, including a declaration that the alleged suppression of peaceful protests by President Tinubu’s administration constitutes an impeachable offense. He cited incidents between August 1 and 10, 2024, where the government allegedly clamped down on peaceful demonstrators across the country, describing it as a violation of democratic principles.
He further argued that Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowers the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president for gross misconduct.
In response, President Tinubu and the Attorney-General, through their legal team led by Sanusi Musa (SAN) filed a preliminary objection challenging the case.
The defendants contended that Ogungbeje lacked the legal standing (locus standi) to bring the case forward, as he was not directly affected by any alleged rights violation.
They urged the court to dismiss the suit for being incompetent, arguing that it failed to disclose a reasonable cause of action. Additionally, they challenged the court’s jurisdiction, asserting that the case was not filed under the appropriate legal procedure.
The legal team outlined 18 reasons the case should be struck out, emphasizing that the plaintiff did not identify any specific individuals whose rights were violated. They maintained that under Section 46 of the 1999 Constitution, only a person whose rights have been breached can seek legal redress.
Supporting Tinubu’s position, a counter-affidavit was deposed by Gbemiga Oladimeji, a principal state counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice. He dismissed the plaintiff’s allegations, insisting that the Tinubu administration has been committed to upholding democratic rights, including peaceful protests.
“I know for a fact that the protest conducted between August 1 and August 10, 2024, was peaceful, as there was a court order limiting the protesters to demonstrate within a confined location,” Oladimeji stated.
He further argued that security agencies were present not to suppress protesters but to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the demonstrations.
“The 1st defendant (President Tinubu) has always ensured that law and order are strictly maintained by security agencies and government institutions,” he added.
Dismissing claims of misconduct, Oladimeji stated: “Contrary to the deposition in paragraph 26 of the affidavit in support of the originating summons, I know as a fact that the 1st defendant has not violated any provision of his oath of office and allegiance. There has been no breach on his part that would warrant his impeachment from office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Following these submissions, Justice James Omotosho adjourned the case to March 4, 2025, allowing the plaintiff’s counsel, Stanley Okonmah, time to respond to the preliminary objection filed by President Tinubu and the Attorney-General of the Federation.
The ruling on that day will determine whether the case proceeds or is dismissed outright.
FCSC Opens Application for Recruitment, Sets March 10 for Closing
The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has announced the opening of applications for various positions within the civil service, including roles at the State House Hospital.
A statement issued on Monday by the FCSC’s Head of Public Relations, Mr. Taiwo Hassan, said prospective applicants are required to submit key credentials online via the FCSC recruitment portal.
Hassan added that applicants with physical disabilities should clearly state the nature of their disability in their applications.
Among the advertised roles are positions for population programme officers, auditors, psychologists, biomedical engineers, nutrition officers, medical laboratory scientists, nurses, and radiographers.
Candidates are allowed to apply for only one position, and applications must be submitted through the portal: recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng
The application process will close on March 10, 2025.
