Featured
Oil Magnate, Greg Uanseru Announces Funeral Arrangements of Late Wife, Aniema
Oil Magnate, Greg Uanseru has released the funeral programme his late wife, Mrs. Aniema Nancy Uanseru, affectionately known as Ema, following her passing on January 17, 2025, in a London hospital. She was 56 years old.
Mrs. Uanseru who was the beloved wife of the President/GCEO of GCA Energy Limited, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry acoording to the prgramme would be buried in Lagos.
In a heartfelt statement, a family member expressed the family’s deep sorrow:
“Ema was a pillar of strength, grace, and generosity. She touched the lives of so many with her kindness and unwavering support. Her absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, but we take comfort in the incredible legacy she leaves behind. We ask for your prayers and support as we honour her memory.”
Mrs. Uanseru was celebrated for her elegance, warmth, and unwavering support to her family and community. Her philanthropic efforts earned her admiration and respect, cementing her reputation as a humble woman of substance and compassion.
The funeral will begin with a Service of Songs / Tribute Night on Thursday, February 27th, 2025 at
The Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos from 5pm.
While the funeral service will hold from 10am on Friday, February 28, 2025 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God
Rose of Sharon Parish,
Adekunle Fajuyi Way, GRA Ikeja
The prgramme also indicated that the interment would be a private affair for only members of the family.
Featured
Egbetokun Not Illegal IG, Nigeria Police Reply Sowore
By Eric Elezuo
Following allegations by former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is illegal and incompetent, the Nigerian Police has released a detailed statement, clarifying the legality of the current IGP’s tenure.
The statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and released via the Nigeria Police Force X handle, noted that Sowore’s claims were misleading and inaccurate, noting that Egbetokun’s appointment as IG is legal and duly confirmed by the Police Council.
Below is the detailed statement:
The statement titled POLICE REFUTE SOWORE’S MISLEADING CLAIMS ON IGP EGBETOKUN’S TENURE, with a rider, Clarification: Appointment is Legal, Duly Confirmed by Police Council, is presented in full as follows:
“The Nigeria Police Force hereby refutes, in clear and unequivocal terms, the baseless and misleading claims recently attributed to Mr. Omoyele Sowore alleging that the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, is illegal. Such claims are entirely unfounded and seek to undermine the legitimacy of the IGP’s appointment as well as public confidence in the Nigeria Police.
“IGP Egbetokun’s appointment is firmly grounded in law, specifically PART III, Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended). This provision explicitly states that “The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years.” Moreover, his appointment was duly ratified by the Police Council, and he has received the requisite confirmation letter from the Presidency, validating his tenure from October 31, 2023, to October 31, 2027, in line with the provisions of Section 8A of the executive bill passed which amended the Police Act, clearly stating that “Any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of section 7(6) of this Act. The amendment aims to provide stability and continuity in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, enabling the IGP to implement long-term plans and policies without fear of abrupt termination. This change is expected to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the police force in maintaining law and order in the country.
“It is crucial for members of the public to be aware that IGP Egbetokun’s status as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police is both legally and procedurally sound. The Nigeria Police Force views Mr. Sowore’s unfounded assertions as an attempt to erode public trust and foster confusion regarding the force’s leadership. Dissemination of inaccurate information, particularly about the IGP’s standing, has the potential to compromise the security framework of our nation and impede our collective efforts to ensure peace and order.
“The Nigeria Police hereby cautions individuals and groups against perpetuating such unfounded narratives that can mislead the public and jeopardize national security. We urge all citizens to focus on objective discussions that advance our shared mission of safeguarding lives and property, rather than indulging in disinformation that may undermine the significant strides we continue to make in maintaining public safety.”
It would be recalled that Sowore was detained after he honoured an invitation by the Police to answer questions on the matter. The journalist-cum-politician has remained in custody since his arrest, having refused to comply with the court’s bail requirements.
Featured
Glo Holds Another Draw in Ibadan for Promo Winners
In continuation of its programme to spread joy to Nigerians in the New Year, Globacom, on Thursday held a draw in Ibadan, Oyo State, to select a new set of winners in its Festival of Joy promo.
The draw, held at the company’s Challenge Office, was witnessed by the media and Glo customers, some of who excitedly assisted in drawing the winning numbers.
The winners who emerged from the draw will receive their prizes at a presentation ceremony to be held at the Ring Road, Ibadan Gloworld shop of the company, on Monday, February 3. They include two winners of brand-new Kia Picanto cars and several winners of sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.
Globacom encouraged customers who desire to participate in the promo to dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer, while new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.
“Customers are required to recharge up to N100,000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50,000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10,000 in a month for tricycle and N5,000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2,500 in a month is required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N1000 in a week will be eligible for the draw”, the company explained.
Featured
Open Letter to His Excellency, Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji
…Campaign Petition for Justice: Free Rashidat Abdul and Her Family
By Hezekiah Olujobi
Background:
Rashidat Abdul, a native of Agbede, Edo State, moved to Odo-Owa Ekiti in search of a better life in 2015. She rented a six-room apartment from her landlord, the late Samuel Olaoye, and established her business, employing six young girls, including her niece, Iroyigbhle Eronomo. However, her life took a tragic turn when she became embroiled in a conflict with the local king, who abused his power and sought to harm Rashidat and her family.
Evidence presented in court indicated that Rashidat had previously been in a romantic relationship with the local king. After ending this relationship, Rashidat brought her husband to live with her. The king retaliated by evicting her from the house he had provided, forcing her to relocate to her landlord’s property, where she secured two rooms. Just three days later, on April 1, 2017, thugs harassed the young women in her brothel. Rashidat called the local police for assistance, but by the time they arrived, the thugs had disappeared.
On the night of April 3, 2017, after reporting disturbances at her brothel, Rashidat and her husband were attacked and beaten by the thugs. The following day, when they sought help from the king, he dismissed them and ordered Rashidat to leave town. Upset by the king’s actions, her landlord confronted him, leading to a heated argument. Ultimately, on April 5, 2017, Rashidat and her family were forced to flee back to her hometown in Edo State.
On the night of April 26, 2017, Rashidat was arrested along with her son, who had just come to collect money for his JAMB exam, by armed SARS officers from Ado Ekiti. They were falsely accused of murdering her landlord.
Throughout the trial, Rashidat insisted, “I am not the one that killed my landlord; we never had any quarrel. The man had been like a father to me, and I left him alive while leaving the town.” Despite her claims, Rashidat faced intimidation from the king and his associates, and her legal representation was compromised.
On April 7, 2020, Rashidat, her husband, son, and niece were sentenced to death, despite the lack of credible evidence against them. The judge based the conviction solely on hearsay evidence from a witness. Although they appealed the judgment, the appeal was unsuccessful, and the case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. How long must they wait for the verdict? Many have been waiting for a Supreme Court decision for eight years.
Our Plea:
We believe that justice has not been served in this case. The judicial process was marred by intimidation, conflicts of interest, and a lack of due diligence. The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction without adequately reviewing the compelling arguments presented by the defense.
We urge Your Excellency to take the following actions:
1. Instruct the Attorney General of the State to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the evidence and circumstances surrounding the convictions of Rashidat Abdul and her family.
2. Acknowledge the flaws in the judicial process that led to this wrongful conviction and take steps to rectify this injustice by exercising the Power of Prerogative of Mercy bestowed upon you by the Nigerian Constitution.
3. Consider granting clemency to Rashidat, her husband, son, and niece, allowing them to return to their lives and families.
Conclusion:
Rashidat Abdul’s story is one of resilience in the face of adversity and serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics that can distort justice.
We implore Your Excellency to listen to her plea and take decisive action to ensure that justice prevails. Every moment counts, and we cannot allow this miscarriage of justice to continue. The harm this precarious situation has done to Rashidat’s son, who was preparing to write his JAMB exam at the time of the incident, is immeasurable and warrants immediate attention.
In light of this overwhelming evidence, we, the members of the Centre for Justice, Mercy, and Reconciliation (CJMR), hereby advocate for the freedom of Rashidat and her immediate release from death row.
As stated in Proverbs 31:8-9, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for the poor and needy.”
Together, let us stand for justice and demand the immediate release of Rashidat Abdul and her family.
Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.
“You can’t change what you don’t know. We came together to tell you what you don’t know. Now that you know, what will you do? How will you change this?” – Ava DuVernay
