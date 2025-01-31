Egbetokun Not Illegal IG, Nigeria Police Reply Sowore

By Eric Elezuo

Following allegations by former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is illegal and incompetent, the Nigerian Police has released a detailed statement, clarifying the legality of the current IGP’s tenure.

The statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and released via the Nigeria Police Force X handle, noted that Sowore’s claims were misleading and inaccurate, noting that Egbetokun’s appointment as IG is legal and duly confirmed by the Police Council.

Below is the detailed statement:

The statement titled POLICE REFUTE SOWORE’S MISLEADING CLAIMS ON IGP EGBETOKUN’S TENURE, with a rider, Clarification: Appointment is Legal, Duly Confirmed by Police Council, is presented in full as follows:

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby refutes, in clear and unequivocal terms, the baseless and misleading claims recently attributed to Mr. Omoyele Sowore alleging that the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, is illegal. Such claims are entirely unfounded and seek to undermine the legitimacy of the IGP’s appointment as well as public confidence in the Nigeria Police.

“IGP Egbetokun’s appointment is firmly grounded in law, specifically PART III, Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended). This provision explicitly states that “The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years.” Moreover, his appointment was duly ratified by the Police Council, and he has received the requisite confirmation letter from the Presidency, validating his tenure from October 31, 2023, to October 31, 2027, in line with the provisions of Section 8A of the executive bill passed which amended the Police Act, clearly stating that “Any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of section 7(6) of this Act. The amendment aims to provide stability and continuity in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, enabling the IGP to implement long-term plans and policies without fear of abrupt termination. This change is expected to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the police force in maintaining law and order in the country.

“It is crucial for members of the public to be aware that IGP Egbetokun’s status as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police is both legally and procedurally sound. The Nigeria Police Force views Mr. Sowore’s unfounded assertions as an attempt to erode public trust and foster confusion regarding the force’s leadership. Dissemination of inaccurate information, particularly about the IGP’s standing, has the potential to compromise the security framework of our nation and impede our collective efforts to ensure peace and order.

“The Nigeria Police hereby cautions individuals and groups against perpetuating such unfounded narratives that can mislead the public and jeopardize national security. We urge all citizens to focus on objective discussions that advance our shared mission of safeguarding lives and property, rather than indulging in disinformation that may undermine the significant strides we continue to make in maintaining public safety.”

It would be recalled that Sowore was detained after he honoured an invitation by the Police to answer questions on the matter. The journalist-cum-politician has remained in custody since his arrest, having refused to comply with the court’s bail requirements.

