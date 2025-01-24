Headline
IBB Set to Launch Long-awaited Memoir, ‘A Journey of Service’
Former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), is set to launch his long-awaited autobiography.
Reports said the memoir titled: ‘A Journey In Service’, will be released on February 20, 2025, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.
The development is coming 32 years after IBB left office.
The regime of the former Head of State was negatively shaped and defined by the adoption of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) policy, among other regulations, which sparked a nationwide riot by student union and other similar groups.
There was also the unresolved murder of the late journalist, Dele Giwa, and the June 12 annulment, among other controversial issues.
While in office, IBB was popular with the moniker “evil genius” and “Maradona”.
Explaining the nicknames, IBB said they were manufactured by the media because of his “deft political moves”.
“That’s the very good thing about the Nigerian media and Nigerian people. You have to anticipate them.
“If you anticipate them, then you live well with them. They call me ‘evil genius’, I marvel at that. The contradiction, you can’t be evil and then be a genius.”
“The definition of Maradona I got from the media is because of deft political moves. That’s the way the media described it”, he had said.
He succumbed to pressure in August 1993 when he “stepped aside” for the late Ernest Shonekan as the chairman of the Interim Government.
The late General Sanni Abacha would, however, topple the government in 1993 and would subsequently die in office in 1998.
Although IBB granted interviews to local and international media since leaving office, he has somehow found a way around some of these contentious issues that happened during his rule.
About seven years ago, he had expressed doubts about writing an autobiography, saying he was uncertain if Nigerians would “want to read about a dictator”.
He added that the public had a wrong impression of him, citing his role in the June 12 crisis, and some of the policies he unfurled between 1985 and 1993 as head of a junta.
However, he made a U-Turn and wrote the book.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead former Nigerian leaders and their counterparts in other parts of Africa to grace the much awaited autobiography.
According to an invite dispatched to dignitaries this week, the board of trustees of the IBB Presidential Library Foundation said the book launch will take place alongside fundraising for a Presidential Library.
The organisers said the event would be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour.
The keynote address would be delivered by the former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, while former vice-president Yemi Osinbajo would review the autobiography.
Other guests billed to attend include ex-presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan.
A former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma and Chairman of BUA Group; Abdul Samad Rabiu, are named chief launchers.
Headline
What is Going on in PDP is Extremely Embarrassing – Dele Momodu
A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, and celebrated publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, has said that the situation in his party is worrisome and ‘extremely embarrassing’, acknowledging that the one time biggest party in Africa, is facing serious challenges.
Momodu made the remarks while fielding questions on a Channels TV current affairs programme, stressing that he is not ashamed of talking about the problems of the party, and regularly sharing his thoughts on social media.
He further expressed surprise that the party has not suspended or expelled him despite his open criticism.
Momodu described the situation in the PDP as embarrassing, noting that the party should be leading the opposition in Nigeria, but it is not living up to expectations and seems to have lost its direction. According to him, a few individuals have taken control of the party, making it difficult for it to function properly.
“I know that we have very critical problems in PDP, there is no questions. I am not ashamed. Every now and then I tweet or post in Instagram. I speak freely. I am even surprised that they have not suspended or expelled me from PDP because what is going on in PDP is extremely embarrassing. We should be leading the opposition parties in Nigeria but it is like we have virtually given up. We are allowing one or two people to hijack our party,” Momodu said.
Headline
Telecom Executive, Ahmad Farroukh Leaves Globacom
News of the early departure of Mr Ahmad Farroukh from the telecom giant Globacom suggests that he has been eased out in a shakeup by the management, according to an investigation.
“Ahmad Farroukh failed to meet up to expectations within his probationary period and he was politely asked to resign…” said an impeccable source.
“Despite the shake-up, Globacom’s commitment to innovation and expansion continues, reinforcing its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape..” the source further told us.
A former CEO of MTN Nigeria from 2006 to 2010, Farroukh joined Glo in October last year.
Headline
Tinubu in Abu Dhabi, Pledges Support to Build Sustainable World for All
President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is ready to work with other nations to build a resilient, equitable, and sustainable world for all.
Tinubu spoke in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
The president spoke on the topic, “From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future.”
He declared that no single nation could walk the road to sustainability alone, stressing that global interconnectedness demand collective action, knowledge sharing, and mutual support.
According to Tinubu, “The fight against climate change is not merely an environmental necessity but a global economic opportunity to reshape the trajectory of our continent and the global energy landscape.
“As leaders, stakeholders and citizens of our planet, we stand at a critical juncture in human history. To succeed, we must innovate, collaborate and act decisively as one global community.”
Reiterating his administration’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, Tinubu assured the audience that the Nigerian government had developed actionable programmes in line with global expectations, bearing in mind Nigeria’s economic and political expectations.
He said, “We have embraced a vision of sustainability that aligns with global aspirations while addressing local realities. Our efforts are anchored on three pillars: Energy Transition, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Development.
“My administration recognises the importance of reducing carbon emissions and a just transition to clean and renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth.
Voice of Emancipation: Trump’s Presidency and the American Democracy
I Remain Lagos Assembly Speaker, Impeached Obasa Insists
Despite Assurances, FG Fails to Disburse January Allocation Directly to LGAs
FAAN Confirms 38 Injured in United Airlines’ Emergency Landing in Lagos
Swift Rescue of Odumosu’s Wife: Peter Obi Commends, Charges Police on Other Victims
Adding Value: The Insatiable Nature of Man by Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: A Critique of the New Supreme Court Rules and Sundry Legal Anomalies (Pt. 2)
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)