The Femi Otedola Crackdown at FirstBank – His Many Battles –

Published

1 day ago

on

By Eric Elezuo

From the moment Geregu Power Plc boss, Mr. Femi Otedola, took over the leadership of Nigeria’s premier bank, FirstBank of Nigeria Plc as its Chairman, it was clear that there was bound to be a systemic change. This, according to source, was premised on his thorough methodologies in approaching administration, and the need for corporate sanitization, which has seen him climbed to the peak of entrepreneurship.

This, no doubt created a sobriquet to qualify his tenure as the highest shareholder in the apex commercial bank, as a no-nonsense person, and made the statement ‘the fear of Femi Otedola is the beginning of wisdom at First Bank, Nigeria’s oldest bank’ a reality.

As expected, the billionaire businessman wasted on time to begin a crackdown in the bank. In fact, a section of the populace had labeled it Otedola’s cleasing spree. As at date, many high profiled officers of the bank have been relieved of their positions while many other highbrow customers of the bank at the moment have one question or another to answer with the security agencies just as accusations and counter-accusations continue to fly in the media space, prompting brouhaha and discontent.

It is worthy of note that in its 130 years of chequered history, FirstBank has paraded a galaxy of financial wizards and iconic figures, including a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who is now the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Observers, stakeholders and the general public are of the unanimous opinion that though the bank has gone through its fair share of boardroom turbulence, none has been as chaotic, and potentially catastrophic as the present one. A cross section of respondents told The Boss that the bank is probably on a precarious voyage if the principal stakeholders don’t come together to urgently arrest the speedy descent to economic tragedy. It is believed that a disarray FirstBank portends a disaster to the nation’s economy considering its pride of place as the oldest, and arguably the most experience bank in the country, and the sub-region.

So like an experienced headmaster, Mr Otedola, ever since he became the Chairman of the 130 years institution, has been wielding the big sticks on those he perceives as parasites feeding fat on the sweat and investments of shareholders. He is sparing nobody if actions that have taken place so far are anything to go by. And so less than two months after, his big stick has whipped the likes of the much respected Global Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney; the immediate past Managing Director, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan, erstwhile Managing Director, Dr. Olabisi Onasanya, Chairman, ThisDay Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and a host of others. It is alleged that all these personalities have questions to answer as regards the lavishing of shareholders’ funds.

On December 2, 2024, the media space was awashed with news of the resignation of Folake Ani-Mumuney. It was later revealed by insiders that she was prevailed upon by Otedola to resign after 15 years of sitting atop the bank’s marketing and corporate communications. Her supposed ‘sack’ took the banking world by storm. She was known to be diligent and highly influential.

Reports that made the rounds alleged that Otedola was pissed when he learned that a whopping sum was spent on a send-off party for Adesola Adeduntan, the former MD of the bank who was reportedly forced to resign over alleged negligence in a N60 billion electronic fraud. While no statements have proved that Ani-Mumuney’s resignation is directly linked to the party, insider source told The Boss that Adeduntan and the communications expert shared a common administrative bond during his nine years tenure as MD.

The same report stated that Otedola, who was conspicuously absent at the party, declared the exercise as “insensitive and wasteful” considering that the clear direction and mandate of the bank lies behind recapitalising and repositioning the institution from excesses of past management.

The stick that fell on Ani-Mumuney, stakeholders foretold, was the beginning of more “drastic” decisions and actions Otedola had to take in succeeding days to return FirstBank on the track of impeccable banking “devoid of extravagance and waste of shareholders’ resources”.

While the top echelon of the bank was still recovering from the hammer that befell Ani-Mumuney, many of them were swept away as more restructuring policies were enforced. Reports had indicated that the bank’s top executives were asked to leave as part of its corporate restructuring and repositioning plan for 2025 following the confirmation of Olusegun Alebiosu as the MD/CEO in June last year. A total of about 100 senior staff members were said to have been affected in the organisational shakeup.

SHAREHOLDERS REACT, RALLY TO REMOVE OTEDOLA AS CHAIRMAN 

The high flying FirstBank flag

With the avalanche of sack that swept through the institution, many, who believed that Otedola is fighting on too many fronts, and had to be termed, plotted to have him removed as the Chairman of the bank, with non-executive director, Mr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga.

The group of shareholders while calling for an immediate Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in the next 21 days in line with section 215 (1) of CAMA, alleged that FBN has not known peace since the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, influenced Otedola’s acquisition of a significant amount of shares that led to his emergence as Chairman of FBN Holdings in January 2024.

They accused Otedola and his kitchen cabinet including Omodayo-Owotuga of seizing full control of the bank and doing as they please. They group expressed fear of disregard for corporate governance principles taking into account his private placement of N360 billion shares.

They further alleged that Otedola’s preference for private placement instead of right issue or public offer is seen as a ploy to gain control and run the financial institution as his private estate. The battle continues to rage as the quest to discover who holds the single largest share of the institution between Otedola and Oba Otudeko’s Barbican Capital.

But according to the audited accounts First Bank Holdings for 2023, Otedola was put as the single largest shareholder with a 9.41 percent stake in the financial institution. The billionaire businessman recently increased his shareholding by massive acquisition of more shares. At the moment, his exact stake is unclear.

However, data from the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), the widely accepted source for confirming share ownership, has Barbican Capital, which is affiliated with the Oba Otudeko-owned Honeywell Group, as the largest single shareholder with a 15.01 percent stake.

Records kept by the bank’s registrars, Meristem Registrars & Probate Services Ltd, also showed that Barbican Capital is the single largest shareholder with 5,386,397,202 shares (5.38 billion) as of May 23, 2024.

In another development, Barbican Capital had sued FBN Holdings for wrongly stating its shareholding in its audited financial statement. Another battle front.

Otedola’s next battle was at the doorstep of Chief Executive Officer, ThisDay and Arise News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who was accused of owing the bank a whopping $225.8 million through his General Hydrocarbons Limited. An allegation the Frontline journalist denied.

The meat of the matter became exposed  and escalated into a legal tussle following GHL’s request for a fresh $53 million facility to finance the development of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 120. Officials at First Bank have however, refused to honor the new loan request, citing concerns over GHL’s utilization of previous loans disbursed for the same project.

Nairametrics reported exclusively that the information was gleaned from a leaked letter purportedly signed by Obaigbena himself. The development has resulted into bitter accusations, lawsuits, and freezing orders, thereby deepening tensions not just between both companies, but also between the two personalities.

This refusal, coupled with growing mistrust, culminated in a Mareva injunction court ruling that temporarily froze GHL’s assets across multiple financial institutions in favour of FBN’s outstanding debt claims.

Irked by the development, Obaigbena published a notification, ostensibly to state his side of the story, with a solid premise that neither he nor GHL is owing FirstBank.

ALLEGATIONS OF DIVERSIONS OF MONIES BEFUDDLING, GHL RESPONDS 

General Hydrocarbons Limited categorically denied owing FirstBank Nigeria $225.8 million, stating that the company entered into an agreement with FBN over oil production and development of OML 120, and the project is active and still pending.

“We entered a legally binding, enforceable subrogation agreement with First Bank on May 29, 2021, with FBN agreeing to fund GHL’s exploration, production, and development of OML 120 in exchange for sharing profit from oil proceeds from the OML in a 50:50 ratio after statutory payments and taxes over 8 years.

“The FBN 50 percent share will then be used to pay down its non-performing loans of about $718 million, which was discounted to $60 million to resolve its solvency issues therefrom.

“In its quest to stay afloat, the FBN loan was sold at $600 million as an Eligible Banking Asset (EBA), with comfort from GHL; the FBN then collected the cash from Assets Management Company of Nigeria, (AMCON), with which they rebuilt the bank without meeting GHL’s needs.

“The FBN non-performing loan arose from FBN’s unsecured and reckless lending to Atlantic Energy under separate Alliance arrangements, events in which GHL had no connection with agreements made it clear that the non-performing loan had nothing to do with GHL beyond the fact that 50 percent of profits from OML 120 due to FBN under the Subrogation Agreement will be used by FBN 66ae nexus.

“It is important to note that FBN’s credit and risk team verified and approved all contracts and invoices due to the contractors engaged for the development and operations of the oil mining lease and made payments directly to these contractors and service providers.

“The allegations of a diversion of the monies advanced to GHL are therefore befuddling and without merit as to settle the hole created in its books by the Non-Performing Loan (NPL). For clarity, Atlantic Energy operated OMLs 26, 30, 34, and 42—very different from GHL’s OML 120 payment, which was made by FBN directly to service providers after vetting and approval by its credit and risk teams,” the statement reads.
In the last days, First Bank Nigeria Holdings has been enmeshed in controversies as its shareholders are divided over Otedola’s chairmanship.

COURT ACTIONS NECESSARY TO RECOVER DEPOSITORS’ FUNDS, OTEDOLA FIRES BACK

Femi Otedola

My attention has been drawn to articles published by ThisDay (on Thursday, January 9 and Friday, January 10, 2015), clearly instigated by Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, filled with baseless allegations aimed at smearing my reputation. It is unfortunate that Mr Obaigbena has resorted to such tactics simply because he has been asked to repay his $230 million loan.

This loan, facilitated with the help of the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, was purportedly for the operation of an oil block which he obtained without competitive bidding.

However, the funds were diverted for personal use-funding Mr Emefiele’ presidential aspirations, acquisition of luxury properties abroad, the operation of a private jet, and an extravagant $68 million spent on jet rentals in just four years. Mr Obaigbena’s profligacy is well known, as is his penchant for using his media platforms to blackmail and silence those who hold him accountable.

As Chairman of First Bank Holdings, my primary responsibility is to protect the interests of the bank’s shareholders and depositors. The actions initiated in the courts are necessary to recover funds that belong to depositors and ensure corporate governance.

Mr Obaighena’s penchant of blackmailing people to escape accountability must end, especially when depositors’ money is at stake. My commitment to upholding the integrity of the financial system and protecting depositors outweigh any cheap attempts at blackmail.

Let me remind the public that my integrity is not in question. As Chancellor of Augustine University and a benefactor of Save the Children Fund, I continue to dedicate my wealth to noble causes. I will not allow unscrupulous elements to derail the efforts of First Bank to recover loans or jeopardize the financial security of our shareholders.

To all stakeholders, I assure you that I remain steadfast in my mission to protect First Bank’s integrity and ensure its continued success. Media blackmail will not deter me from this responsibility.

-Femi Otedola

In the same vein, FirstBank followed suit with a similar response, stating the reasons the bank took the legal option while assuring stakeholders of maximum service. It wrote:

WE’RE BENT ON RECOVERING DIVERTED PROCEEDS, FIRSTBANK RESPONDS

In a statement by the management however, FirstBank insisted that it has been on the right side of the law while assuring customers, stakeholders and friends of the bank of its unflinching stand in the provision of first class services.

The full statement is as follows:

Our attention has been drawn to recent media reports regarding a commercial transaction between First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) and General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) that is currently a subject of litigation.

As a responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen of Nigeria with utmost respect for the courts, FirstBank will not be able to offer comments on issues which are pending for determination by the courts, as such issues are sub-judice.

However, we are constrained to issue the following clarifications to correct the sponsored but false narratives on the matter presented in some of the media publications.

There is a subsisting commercial transaction between FirstBank as lender, and GHL as borrower, where FirstBank extended several credit facilities to GHL for the development of some Oil Mining Lease assets.

These facilities are backed by very robust loan agreements executed by the parties in which the obligations of the parties are clearly defined and the security arrangement clearly spelt out.

While FirstBank has diligently performed its obligations under the loan agreements, at the root of the present dispute is FirstBank’s demand for good governance and transparency in the transaction, which GHL rejected.

Upon FirstBank’s realization of breaches on the part of GHL including diversion of proceeds, FirstBank requested that an independent operator mutually acceptable to both parties be appointed in line with the terms of the agreement, to operate the financed asset in a transparent manner that will bring greater visibility to the project, protect the interest of, and bring value to all stakeholders. Not only did GHL roundly reject this reasonable and fair request, rather GHL insisted that FirstBank avails it with more funding. GHL refused to execute the terms of offer stipulated by the Bank for the availment of additional funding but rather proceeded to commence needless Arbitral proceedings.

GHL issued a notice to initiate arbitration and has no substantive claim pending at the Federal High Court. GHL approached the Federal High Court solely to seek preservative orders pending arbitration. Some of the preservative orders sought by GHL were granted while others were denied.

FirstBank is the only party that filed a substantive claim against GHL at the Federal High Court and the subject matter of FirstBank ‘s claim is not identical with the dispute GHL submitted to arbitration because FirstBank’s claim is in respect of subsequent credit facilities granted to GHL and the offer letters and finance documents pertaining to the subsequent transactions clearly state that the disputes arising from the subsequent facilities are to be resolved by a court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria and not by arbitration.

Consequently, it is incorrect to assert that FirstBank abused the process of the court.

GHL off-took crude from the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and diverted the proceeds. The Bank had no choice as a secured lender, under these circumstances of continued breaches, non-payment of due obligations and attempts to shield the Bank away from agreed security and repayment sources, than to approach the court for legal remedies, to preserve assets, recover the diverted proceeds, prevent reoccurrences and safeguard FirstBank’s interest. It is clear to us that the courts do not support or protect illegalities and breaches of contracts.

FirstBank has a long and very rich history of supporting and providing for the financial needs of its customers over its more than 130 years of unbroken existence. FirstBank remains committed to ensuring that it continues to support legitimate business aspirations of its teeming customers. At the same time, FirstBank is committed to the building of a strong credit culture where borrowers pay their debts when they borrow and will always take appropriate steps, within the ambit of the law, to resist attempts by borrowers to repudiate their repayment obligations.

We wish to assure FirstBank’s numerous customers, stakeholders and the general public that FirstBank remains solid, calm, steadfast and unflinching in its resolve to continue to provide first-class services to its teeming customers within and outside the country.

FirstBank also wishes to respectfully thank our shareholders for the indicatively oversubscribed Rights Issue of its parent Company, First Holdco Plc (“FirstHoldco”), in the first round of its capital raise and looks forward to an equally successful final leg of the recapitalization exercise when it is announced by FirstHoldco

THE OBA OTUDEKO AND BISI ONASANYA CONNECTION

As already stated by some shareholders, who insisted that Otedola was fighting on many fronts, and in cognizance of Otedola’s admission that he was poise to confront anyone indebted to the bank, the news of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filing a 13-count criminal charge against the Chairman, Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and a former Managing Director of First Bank, Olabisi Onasanya for allegedly obtaining the sum of N12.3 billion from First Bank, filtered into the public space.

They were to appear before Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos on Monday alongside, a former member of the board of directors of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Soji Akintayo and a company linked to Otudeko, named Anchorage Leisure Ltd.

All four were listed as defendants in the suit filed by an EFCC prosecutor, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala on January 16, 2025.

According to the EFCC, the four committed the fraud in tranches of N5.2 billion, N6.2 billion, N6.150 billion, N1.5 billion and N500 million, between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos.

In proof of the charge against the defendants, the EFCC listed Cecelia Majekodunmi, Ola Michael Aderogba, Abiodun Olatunji, Raymond Eze, Abiodun Odunbola, Farida Abubakar, Adaeze Nwakoby and Adeeyo David to give evidence of the fraudulent misrepresentation of the Defendants and tender relevant documents. Also listed were testimonies of representatives of Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives of Stallion Nigeria Limited and representatives of V-tech Dynamics Ltd.

According to the Commission, the offences contravene Section 8(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and were punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Count 1 of the charge says that Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst  yourselves to obtain the sum of N12,300,000,000.00 (Twelve Billion, Three Hundred Million Naira Only),from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied * for by V- Tech Dynamic Links Limited and Stallion Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

In Count 2, it was alleged that the defendants, on or about 26th day of November, 2013 in Lagos, “obtained the sum of N5.2 Billion from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied for by V Tech Dynamic Links Limited which representation you know to be false.”

The 3rd count claims that the defendants, between 2013 and 2014 in Lagos, obtained N6.2 Billion from First Bank Limited on the pretence that the said sum represented credit facilities applied for and disbursed to Stallion Nigeria Limited, which representation you know to be false.”

County 4 reads, that you, Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited on or about 26th day of November 2013 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to use the total sum of N6,150,000,000,.00 (Six Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira Only.), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by False Pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18(a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Count 5 accuses Chief Oba Otudeko, Stephen Olabisi Onasanya, Soji Akintayo and Anchorage Leisure Limited on or about 11th day of December, 2013 in Lagos, procured Honeywell Flour Mills Plc to retain the sum of N1.5 billion, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of your unlawful activities to wit: Obtaining by False Pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

During the session, the court addressed multiple motions, including the prosecutor’s request for a warrant of arrest, which the judge rejected due to the lack of formal service to the defendants. The judge granted an application for substituted service, and the case was adjourned to February 13 for arraignment.

I’VE FOUR DECADES OF IMPECCABLE PROFESSIONAL SERVICE, OLABISI ONASANYA RESPONDS

But on Sunday, former Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Plc (now FBN Holdings), Bisi Onasanya, denied any involvement in the alleged N12.3 billion advanced fee fraud levied against him and others during his tenure at the bank.

In a statement issued by his communication advisor, Michael Osunnuyi, Onasanya described the accusation as “baseless” and “unfounded,” expressing concern over the distress it has caused to his family, associates, and friends.

His statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to allegations and charge sheet circulating on social media suggesting Dr Bisi Onasanya’s involvement in a purported commercial loan controversy at First Bank 12 years ago,” Mr Osunnuyi said.

“His stellar reputation of integrity, built over four decades of impeccable professional service, cannot and will not be tarnished by these false allegations and incorrect charges.”

The statement disclosed that the ex-First Bank of Nigeria Plc’s chief has not been issued any invite since an investigation by the EFCC since 2017, claiming that the matter is only a witchhunt.

I’LL AGGRESSIVELY DEFEND MY REPUTATION, OBA OTUDEKO RESPONDS

However, in a statement issued by General Counsel, Honeywell Group, Olasumbo Abolaji, Otudeko said he was yet to receive any official summons, adding that neither has his legal team received any official invitation from relevant authorities.The statement said, “This includes FBN Holdings, where he served as a director (then Chairman) from 1997 to 2021 and was instrumental in supporting the transformation of the bank from an old generation bank to its current leadership role as a pan-African financial services holding company.

“As he has done in the past, Dr Oba Otudeko is always ready and available to assist any government agency with appropriate oversight in the execution of their duties, with the expectation that these affairs will be conducted with the highest standard of professionalism.

“While we respect the role of the press in keeping the public informed, we urge journalists to verify such sensitive information before publication to ensure accuracy and fairness.

“At 81, after five decades of contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s economy, Dr. Oba Otudeko is now focused on mentoring the next generation of business leaders and contributing to the positive development of society through enterprise.

“He is not interested in serving in an executive capacity in any organisation in Nigeria or elsewhere, neither is he interested in serving in a non-executive capacity on any board asides those he currently sits on.

“This includes any possibility of returning to the board of FBN Holdings Plc, which appears to be the focus of the recent unfortunate news barrage. FBN Holdings, a legacy institution built over 130 years, holds a special place in Dr. Otudeko’s heart. He trusts this strong foundation to guide the institution into the next era of success.

“Dr. Oba Otudeko is confident that the truth will prevail in due course and looks forward to addressing these claims in the appropriate forum.”

Meanwhile, family sources have confirmed that Otudeko did not flee Nigeria, but traveled legally for medical reasons.

As it stands today, all eyes are focused on the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum given by the shareholders for the Central Bank under Mr. Yemi Cardoso to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in line with section 215 (1) of CAMA, to remove Otedola. The game obviously graded survival of the fittest, may be kind on Otedola, who is fighting on all fronts, or any other person of interest.

And like they say in all incomplete thriller, time will tell.

Jewel Howard-Taylor: An African Amazon Celebrates at 62

3 days ago

January 18, 2025

By Eric Elezuo

Most Aftrican women qualify for unending celebration at every stage of their existence. They have written their names in gold, traversed barriers to stand out among a comity of achievers. Among such women is West Africa’s first female Vice President, Mrs. Jewel Howard-Taylor, who just clock 62 years.

An African of no mean ability, whose interest in the unity if the West African sub-region has remained one of her strongest point strengths as African politics and development continue to thrive. Her excellent performance has seen to emergence of another female Vice President in the region.

Born Jewel Cianeh Howard on January 17, 1963, the amiable politician of Liberian descent has practically done everything well, including being married to former warlord and president, Charles Taylor from 1997 to 2006 during which time, she showcased herself as most sought after Firstlady of the country, and in the West African sub-region.

Often revered as a Chief, Mrs Howard-Taylor is a proud daughter of Bong County, and born to the Royal Household of Kerkula Giddings of Sanoyea District. She was raised as a child on the Phebe Hospital Compound under the watch of her loving parents, Mr. Moses Y. Howard and Mrs. Nora Giddings-Howard, both of whom were enviable professional Health Workers who died in service to the people of Bong County, and are buried at the Phebe Compound.

Undeterred in her quest to be the best she can be, the 30th vice president of Liberia, who served from 2018 to 2024, Mrs Howard-Taylor has had an enviable political trajectory. In 2005, she was elected to the Senate of Liberia for Bong County as a member of the National Patriotic Party, and was Chair of the Senate Health and Social Welfare Committee on Gender, Women and Children

During the presidency of her husband, she held several official posts in the Liberian government, including Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Liberia (forerunner to the current Central Bank of Liberia), President of the Agriculture Cooperative and Development Bank (ACDB) and Mortgage Financing Underwriter of the First Union National Bank. In addition, she focused on educational, health, and social projects. These are positions she merited by qualification, dint of hard work and her goal-getting abilities other than privilege.

Mrs Howard-Taylor is not a run-of-the-mill administrator. She is well seasoned; educationally, career wise and experience. In the first instance, she holds a graduate degree in bmBanking and two bachelors in Banking and Economics, and presently a student in the MBA programme at Cuttington University in Liberia.It is worthy of note that on December 21, 2011, she graduated from the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law of the state-owned University of Liberia, and is known to have been announced at one time as the new holder of the title “Madam Suakoko”, an honorary Bong County title memorializing the namesake of the Suakoko District.

In February 2012, Jewel, as very close friends call her, attempted to introduce legislation into the Liberian parliament that would have made homosexual activity a first-degree felony carrying the death penalty as the maximum punishment. Though the legislation was not passed after President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said she would not sign any such bill, it became a plus for her Africanism and as a champion of sustaining African culture.

In 2017, Taylor was chosen by George Weah as his running mate on the newly formed Coalition (CDC) ticket. Following a runoff in late 2017, she became the first female Vice President of Liberia when her party won the elections.

A strong grass root strategist, Jewel has either served or currently serving in different high profile capacities, including

  • Chairperson, Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia
  • Chairperson, Education and Public Administration,
  • Co-Chairpersonon Planning & Development Committee;
  • Memberof the Joint Legislative Modernization Committee;
  • Member,  Committee on Judiciary;
  • Member, Committee on Autonomous Commissions;
  • Member, Committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security, Veteran Affairs;
  • Member, Committee on Internal Affairs, Good Governance & Reconciliation;
  • Member, Committee on Gender, Health, Social Welfare, Women & Children’s Affairs

She has also held or is holding Memberships in many Organizations, key amongst which are the following:

  • Chair, Board of Trustees, Restoration Baptist Church, Oldest Congo Town
  • Deaconess, Restoration Baptist Church, Oldest Congo Town
  • Member, Bong County Bar Association
  • Member, Bong County Women Association
  • Vice President, Board of Trustees, University of Liberia
  • Liberia’s Goodwill Ambassador on HIV/AIDS
  • Member, Liberian National Red Cross
  • Member, Liberian Rural Women Association
  • Member, YWCA
  • Member, Liberia Girls Guide Association
  • Member, Greater Monrovia Lions Club of Liberia

Mrs Howard-Taylor has also been a recipient of many accolades, Laurels and Awards from Local, National and International Organizations, ranging from humanitarian awards to outstanding Leadership awards.

NATIONAL AWARDS:

  • Women Activist Award, (2016) for her role in gender advocacy and empowerment,
  • The Nation’s highest honor as Knight Great Dame, Order of the Most Venerable Order of the Pioneers in 2005; granted to her by Former President Charles G. Taylor for her service to the Nation as the 21st First Lady of Liberia;
  • The First Female to be given the Distinguished Traditional Title of   Venerable Chief in the National Traditional Council of Liberia in 2011,  a Chieftaincy title conferred on her by Traditional Chiefs and Elders of Bong County for her role in sponsoring the a bill which created the National Traditional Council of Liberia; and in full recognition of her exemplary Services to the people of Bong, yea Liberia;
  • The Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Presidential Recognition Award for Humanitarian Services and contribution to Youth Development in Liberia from the (AAW Peace) African & American Women in 2011;
  • Senator of the Year, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 from various organizations;
  • The National Excellence Award for National Service in 2011;
  • The National Excellence Award for Philanthropy in 2009;

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS:

  • The Pan African Award on Leadership Excellence & Women Empowerment, an Humanitarian Award 2016;
  • Woman of the Year, 2016, West African Philanthropist Organization;
  • Women Activist Award, 2016
  • West Africa  Philanthropy Awards  as Woman of the Year,  2016
  • 2nd Chance International Award as a Woman of Distinction 2015, New York City USA;
  • (ECOWAS) ECOFEPA Good Will Ambassador, Abuja, Nigeria; 2015;
  • Women Advancement Forum Award in recognition of her contribution to the Emancipation, Motivation and Advancement of Women of the World; 2014, Gambia.
  • The Outstanding African Women Achievers Award,  as African Mentor and Role Model 2013, from the African Women Leadership Organization(AWLO), in Nigeria;
  • An African Leadership Award, as Outstanding African Female Leader of the Year 2012 from the African Leadership Award, in Dubai;
  • An Excellence Award in Recognition of her Advocacy for the Rights and Empowerment of women from the African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO) in 2012, in Nigeria

At 62, Mrs Howard-Taylor is far from spent. She is as agile as ever; as passionate to render humanitarian assistance as ever and as rearing to deliver projects as ever. She is the stock required for a formidable and true African Renaissance, and is poised to take the continent to the next level.

Additional information: The Executive Mansion

Continue Reading

From Security Officer to Presidential Awardee: The Dogged Story of Henry Ukazu

1 month ago

December 22, 2024

By Eric Elezuo

Have you seen a man diligent in his assignment; he will dine with kings, and not with mean men, so says the Bible in a paraphrased version. It posits that diligence is the password and passport to recognition.

Beyond diligence, there exists also steps of the ladder to Eldorado. These include focus, determination, foresight and patience. And not forgetting expectation. One man embodies these qualities, and has therefore, catapulted himself, and by divine assistance to the proverbial enviable heights. He is Henry Ukazu, a legal coordinator with the New York Department of Correction.

The story of Ukazu is far from grass to grace as is popularly known. It is a story of doggedness, purpose, intention, programmed to achieve and can-do-attitude.

Henry or Henry the Great as he is popularly called by associates, friends and well wishers, prides himself as a go-getter, who from day one set out to live a life worthy of reference. This he began by understudying great achievers in Industrialization and most especially in capacity building including the Yomi Garnetts of this world and the May Angelous of this world from whom he learnt the principle of educating, inspiring and transforming both lives and resources.

Having done all, and still in the business of doing as much, Henry has risen, transcending the days of little beginning, when even as a Law graduate from Nigeria, relocated to the United States of America to become a security guard; a ploy that came both naturally, and from situational variables to help shape the man he has become today.

Yes, the man of today! Of the many accolades trailing his meritorious existence, Henry was selected as proud recipient of the United States of America Presidential Award; a feat only available for professional achievers, the morally upright, academically sound and those whose impact in the society as regards capacity building are topnotch. Henry qualified in all, and it was no surprise that the American government gave him this once in a lifetime recognition. He shone like a million stars at the presentation, becoming a much sought after commodity, even in his absence.

He is not new to awards and recognitions though as his works and efforts in both the distant past, present and near future, speaks volumes of humanity, tolerance and kindness.
In an interview he granted News12 a few years ago, Henry noted that with his position at Rikers Island, where he practices his profession, he is able to help inmates with much more than just legal work.
“I try to assist them with how they can unleash their potential because it’s very, very important,” he said.
For a young man, who arrived the US in 2008, he has done so much for himself, rising from the dust of low cadre job as a security guard, which provided him the opportunity to seek greener pastures, to not just a prolific author, but the writer of the bestseller, “Design Your Destiny: Actualizing Your Birthright To Success.” This is one book, whose pages literally speak to the reader, captivating attention, and invoking instant change on the life and world outlook of the mentee. He has mentored both those incarcerated as well as encourage the youths into becoming toasts of their immediate society. He is also the author of Unleash Your Destiny: 50 Nuggets for Living a Purposeful and Impactful Life.
As part of his means of deseminating knowledge across board, Henry has spoken at various fora including  workshops, symposia, colleges, high schools, middle schools and youth organizations and meetings, just to make sure people have the tools they need to succeed in whatevee they do.
Born on December 3, many decades ago, Ukazu is a graduate of Madonna University in Nigeria, where he studied Law. He proceeded to the New York Law School when he came to the United States in 2008 to further his education, which he confessed he only wanted to use his to help young people. He studied Taxation, and obtained a Masters Degree. Within mincing words, his life has revolved around providing both financial, intellectual and empowerment succour to everyone he comes around.

He said this much of himself as obtained from his personal website:

“I am an experienced tax preparer. I am a certified Tax Preparer by the Internal Revenue Service. I also have  a solid background in Social Service having worked for Sebco Corporation, a private organisation operating under the auspices of New York Department of Homeless Services.

“I had my High School, bachelor and Law school in Nigeria before emigrating to New York after being called to the Nigerian Bar to further my academical and professional life. I am a prolific writer. By the special grace of God, I am the author of the acclaimed inspirational and motivational book Design Your Destiny- Actualizing Your Birthright to Success- a creative book which centers on self discovery and how you can unleash your potentials by maximizing your failures.

“I am  a very dynamic person. I am the product of grace. What most people don’t know about me is that I have a humble background. I have literally succeeded in life because of strong family ties, friends and mentors who showed uncommon favor to me. I can go on and on, but I will leave the rest of the story to be told at a later time.

“My passion to serve humanity made me to study law. With this profession, my ultimate goal in life is to be the father to the fatherless, mother to the motherless and defender to the defendless.

“I am a big believer of change and social justice in our society. I am a progressive being who likes advocating for the youths.  I am passionate about leadership through service. I like educating, mentoring, enlightening folks, and giving speeches. I am also passionate about empowering humanity especially the youths. I derive joy and satisfaction affecting the lives of people positively. By doing such deeds, my life and mission on earth is complete in addition to being fulfilled when I put smiles on the faces of people I come across daily. My ultimate aim in life is to leave the world better than I met it and also do same for any person I come in contact with.

“I rely on the Ubuntu theory which literally means, I am because we are, I am because of what other people have made of me. It’s my utmost believe and understanding that we are on earth for humanity and the best investment we can have on earth is to invest in humanity.”

At less than 40, and with many years to explore, Henry has proved to be a gift to this age and to humanity, raising giants and giant slayers in enterprise and sundry endeavours, using his global platform, GLOEMI. Apart from hia books, he also contributes articles under the themes Adding Value and Food for Living through The Boss Newspaper and Pointblank.ng respectively, from where it is circulated across media platforms.

Henry is married to his sweetheart, and they are both blessed with a son, Chisom.

Congratulations on your latest achievement sir!

Continue Reading

Massad Boulos: Inside Story of SCOA Nigeria CEO

1 month ago

December 16, 2024

By Eric Elezuo

Rising to the pinnacle of one’s career is not a mean feat. Becoming the chief executive officer of any organization, let alone a multinational firm, or by implication, a multi-dimensional company, is an achievement worth celebrating. It is even more legendary when the subject is internationally connected and has enduring links with notable figures, especially America’s President-elect, Donald John Trump, and is thriving without an iota scandal. Mr. Massad Boulos, the Chief Executive Officer of SCOA Nigeria, is that one person.

Born a Lebanese in 1971 to a Greek Orthodox family in Kfaraakka, Koura, Boulos has over the years, while growing, and through career trajectory, acquired three more national identities including American, French and Nigerian. These have projected to the category of international personalities, looked upon as fostering world peace and coexistence.

His name, which translates to Paul to the Apostle, in Arabic, betrays his religious inclination, but his close-knitted relationship with Arab Muslims and other Muslims of the world further cements his open minded attitude towards humanity even as he categorically and vigorously campaigned for Former President Trump,  who is today the President-Elect, awaiting the coming of January 20 to become the 46th President of the United of America.

While the campaign and election lasted, Boulos prized himself as Trump’s ‘envoy’ to Arab and Muslim Americans, shuttling through the states of Michigan, Arizona and Florida to convince them that Trump is a better candidate, capable of bringing the Israeli/Hamas war to a sudden end. His efforts paid off as Trump won the election with a landslide.

“Our community in Arizona is so big and so important, we can make a difference. We can make sure we get that margin,” he was quoted as saying by Washington Post in August.

He has been a solid ally of Trump since 2018 when his son began to date Trump’s daughter, Tiffany. Both got married in 2022, and in December 2024, Trump, who described him as an ‘accomplished lawyer’, named him his Middle East advisor.

Going down memorylane, The Washington Post in September, captured the origin as follows: “The war, which began 11 months ago after Hamas-led militants carried out a stunning cross-border attack on Israel, has reduced much of Gaza to rubble. The Oct. 7 attack killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 dragged back into Gaza as hostages, according to the Israeli government.

“But months of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar have failed to deliver a cease-fire and hostage-release deal. Meanwhile, fewer than half the hostages have returned to Israel alive, while the war has given rise to starvation and disease throughout the enclave.”

A product of a political hegemony as his father and grandfather were prominent politicians, funding the Free Patriotic Front, Boulos however, chose the path of his father-in-law, Michel Zouhair Fadoul, who came into his life much later in existence, and became a truck seller; a profession he committed his very all, and rose to become the Head of its Nigeria axis. That is the SCOA Nigeria; a prolific truck manufacturing and marketing firm.

He however, had political stint as an ally of Michel Aoun’s FPM and represented it in Nigeria, where his business is domiciled.

It was reported that in 2009, the FPM shortlisted him, though by 2018, he was supporting Frangieh’s Marada. Consequently, hia appointment by Trump defines hia capacity to shuttle between both ideological prism, and bring harnessing in Middle East politics.

He said of the Israeli massacre and the subsequent and ongoing war, “Those massacres would not have happened if there was a strong president at the White House. The entire war wouldn’t have happened.

But Trump’s “clear and unequivocal position on this is that he is totally and absolutely against this war… And he’s totally and absolutely against the killing of civilians.”

The Trump Vance team captured his person as follows in a press statement by the Spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, while defending him over an avalanche of ‘fake’ information:

“The truth is Mr. Boulos is a highly respected businessman who has proudly served as the CEO of some of his family’s group of companies based in West Africa for more than 27 years and his family has employed tens of thousands of people around the globe.”

The statement further allocated the following achievements to Boulos:

• Mr. Boulos has degrees in both business and law.
• SCOA Nigeria PLC, a member of the FADOUL Group, is a well-known conglomerate that exclusively represents numerous global brands for decades.
• SCOA and the other family group companies have been very successful in the Nigerian market providing high-end products and specialized services to the largest companies in the country.
• SCOA is also part of the Fadoul Group, which is one of the largest privately-owned family businesses in West and Central Africa with a presence in 10 different countries since its founding in 1966.
• The FADOUL Group employs more than 20,000 hardworking people
• The Boulos and Fadoul family companies have developed into a family group with over $1 Billion USD in value and hundreds of millions in assets.

Soundly educated, Boulos, who moved to Texas as a teenager graduated from University of Houston-Downtown in 1993 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He moved to Nigeria to work for SCOA at the completion of his education.

Today, he is a notable shareholding authority in the conglomerate. Boulos, as a matter of principle, will say much about his Enterprises because he “made a practice of not commenting on his businesses”. He allows entities to make their own various conjectures.

A man of peace and saddled with the responsibility of keeping all and aundry qith arms length, Boulos reportedly has ‘links with Christian politicians and parties in Lebanon, including Suleiman Frangieh and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) both of which are Christian allies of Hezbollah, but maintained talks with opposition parties like the Lebanese Forces, says Wikipedia.

It was therefore, easy to portray Trump as supportive of “global peace” in the 2014 election campaigns.

As a positive identity and credential, Boulos has acted as an intermediary between the Palestinian Authority and its leader, Mahmoud Abbas and Trump.

Boulos is married to Sarah Fadoul Boulos, who was born in Burkina Faso in 1986? She lived in Houston, Texas, and was a student at Houston Baptist University until 1996, then moved to Lagos, Nigeria. She is a dance instructor, who in 2005 founded the aspirationally named Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria as a tiny studio in her garage.

More recently, she has been a franchisee of Creative Education International (CrEd) Lagos Island. As at 2020, she worked at La Pointe Delicatessen, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Together they have four children. While one of their son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, another son, Fares, is an actor.

Though he would be holding an important position for the American government come January 2025 when the administration of Trump is inaugurated, Boulos, who has undeniable roots in Lebanon had said his time like during the electioneering will be split.between South Florida and Nigeria, where he oversees his family’s billion-dollar conglomerate, SCOA Nigeria.

Boulos is a longtime proponent of the Grand Old Party (GOP), another name for the Republican Party, His support therefore, for Trump is rooted in both politics and family, and so believes in the Trump Vance Transition Team verdict that, “President Trump wants peace and prosperity for all people.

“President Trump will once again deliver peace through strength to rebuild and expand the peace coalition he built in his first term to create long-term safety and security for both the Israeli and Palestinian people.”

The count begins therefore, on January 25 as Trump resumes office.

However, the management of SCOA in a statement titled “Celebrating the Legacy of Massad Boulos Leadership at SCOA Nigeria”, to further project his image, and prove fake narratives wrong, noted as follows:

Recent media criticisms questioning the breadth of experience and business acumen of Mr. Massad Boulos, the incoming Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle East Affairs to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, are not only misguided but also dismissive of the remarkable track record of both the man and the companies he has been instrumental in nurturing.

For instance, SCOA Nigeria PLC, where Mr. Boulos serves as Managing Director/CEO, is far from being just another company. It is a formidable force in Nigeria’s industrial and economic landscape. With roots spanning over four decades, it holds the distinction of being the first European automotive assembly plant in Nigeria.

In the 1970’s, SCOA Nigeria PLC made a name for itself by assembling Peugeot 404 and then 504 pickup trucks at its assembly plant at Apapa, Lagos and service center at its Lapal House facility on Lagos Island. Today, the company continues this proud legacy, assembling, distributing, and marketing M.A.N trucks and buses, power generators, tractors, agricultural equipment, industrial equipment and other heavy-duty construction and mining machinery critical to Nigeria’s key sectors.

SCOA Nigeria PLC’s clients include some of the most prominent and respected names in Nigeria’s construction industry, such as Julius Berger—widely regarded as the nation’s leading construction firm—Lafarge Africa PLC, a major cement producer, the Chagoury Group, renowned for developing the prestigious Banana Island, a premier residential enclave in Lagos, the DANGOTE Group, and many others.

Beyond trucks, SCOA Nigeria PLC is a trusted supplier of concrete, road construction and mining equipment, partnering with leading infrastructure companies to drive Nigeria’s development. For example, Julius Berger relies heavily on SCOA’s equipment for large-scale projects, including the 376km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway and the 43.6km Lagos-Shagamu stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja-Kano Highway.

Similarly, Hi-Tech Construction, currently working on the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Lagos-Badagry-Sokoto road network, depends significantly on SCOA PLC for the machinery and technology required to execute these ambitious projects, aimed at enhancing connectivity and trade across Nigeria’s southern, central, and northern regions.
Similarly,SCOA PLC has also been instrumental in the development of Eko Atlantic City, a groundbreaking urban project built on reclaimed land from the Atlantic Ocean. This visionary initiative, designed to address Lagos’s urbanization challenges and promote sustainable development, has been made possible in part by state-of-the-art machinery supplied by SCOA. Notably, Eko Atlantic City is set to host the United States Embassy, projected to be the largest of its kind globally upon completion, further underscoring the strategic importance of this landmark project.

In fact, SCOA Nigeria PLC’s impact extends beyond Nigeria’s shores. As a member of the FADOUL Group – one of the largest and most successful family-owned businesses in Africa – its influence spans across West and Central Africa. The FADOUL Group, established in 1966, operates numerous successful enterprises, employs over 20,000 people, and is valued at over $1 billion, with hundreds of millions of USD in assets. This legacy highlights the scale and scope of the operations under Mr. Boulos’s leadership.

Contrary to unfounded claims in certain media outlets, the suggestion that Mr. Boulos is not a billionaire is both baseless and misleading. As President-elect Donald Trump rightly described, Mr. Massad Boulos is a “deal-maker,” a characterization grounded in fact. His proven ability to negotiate and execute complex international transactions has facilitated significant partnerships between Nigerian, German, and French businesses, delivering substantial value and mutual benefit.
As a Non-Executive Independent Director of SCOA Nigeria PLC since 2012, I have witnessed firsthand Mr. Boulos’s instrumental role in driving the company’s success. His ability to navigate the complexities of international commerce, exemplified by the supply of a significant fleet of trucks to Lafarge Africa through a tripartite arrangement between a logistics firm, GPC and Union bank plc, has earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Mr. Boulos’s leadership has not only been vital to SCOA PLC’s achievements but also to the broader international business successes of the FADOUL Group. This is precisely the kind of experience and strategic vision he brings to his new role as Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle East Affairs to President-elect Trump.

As noted in a press release by Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition Spokeswoman, attempts to smear Mr. Boulos’s reputation are part of a broader effort by opposition elements to undermine President-elect Trump’s nominees. The truth remains that Mr. Boulos played a pivotal role in mobilizing the Arab-American and Middle Eastern-American vote, contributing significantly to the Trump-Vance victory—an achievement that underscores his political and organizational acumen.

Efforts to denigrate Mr. Boulos’s qualifications and achievements are not only futile but also a disservice to the facts. Mr. Boulos’s expertise and accomplishments are well-suited for his new role, where he will undoubtedly deliver impactful results on behalf of President-elect Trump and the United States.

Continue Reading

