I Forgave Ibrahim Babangida a Long Time Ago – Dele Momodu

On February 20, 2025, former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, presented his much awaited autobiography, My Journey in Service, to the public.

Among other things, Babangida acknowledged that the much talked about June 12, 1993 election was actually won by Chief MKO Abiola, noting that his hands were tied forces beyond his control, prompting his annulment of the election, and suspension of the announcement of the results.

The former Head of State, who held sway between 1987 and 1993, consequently asked for forgiveness from Nigerians and all stakeholders.

Conseqently, celebrated journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, who is a prodigy of Abiola, and an active participant in the June 12 project, opens up in the aftermath as he speaks with TVC’s Nifemi Oguntoye in a no holds interview.

Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, says he regrets the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, describing it as the most difficult period of his life. The former Head of State said this at the official launch of his memoir; A Journey in Service, in Abuja. He described the election as undoubtedly credible, free, and fair, but the tragic irony of history remains that his administration, which devised a near-perfect electoral system and conducted a near-perfect election, could not complete the process.

The book, which offers insights into key moments in the country’s history, also addresses other national controversies, including the 1976 coup attempt that led to the assassination of then Head of State, Murtala Mohammed, and the 1986 letter bomb that killed investigative journalist Dele Giwa. Reflecting on his decision to annul the June 12 election, retired General Babangida admitted that if given another chance, he would have handled the situation quite differently.

Let’s bring in someone who was at the centre of it all, and who was actively involved in the June 12 struggle in 1993.

My guest resigned to join the Moshood Abiola presidential campaign organization. He was arrested and detained at Alagbon, in Lagos, after the annulment of the presidential election by General Ibrahim Babangida. Journalist and publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu. Thank you so much for joining us on the program.

Dele Momodu: Thank you so much for inviting me.

Glad to have you. Let’s begin with what seemed a very fascinating scene at the book launch. We saw former adversaries putting their past behind them and coming together in the spirit of camaraderie. General Gowon’s government was overthrown by a coup that involved General IBB, and Moshood Abiola himself… President Buhari was also represented, having had his government overthrown by IBB. What do you make of that spectacle?

Dele Momodu: Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it, though I was invited. I tried everything. I left London yesterday through Ghana, but this morning, I couldn’t connect my flight to Lagos. My flight from Lagos to Abuja was also not possible because of certain delays. I would have wished to be there. I planned everything. My team was on the ground, and I only watched a bit of it because my flight came very late into Lagos. I saw who is who in Nigeria. Babangida has always been the chairman. He’s always been one of the most controversial, but very cosmopolitan leader at the same time. It’s always been a paradox, and that’s why he was nicknamed the “Evil Genius.” I mean, you can imagine, in his 80s, how he was able to pull all that crowd today. He did his bit as president, and we were quite fascinated by his actions and sometimes inactions. But unfortunately, the June 12 incident killed that legacy. I’m sure the subject of the book is to try and see if there is a way he can explain himself to Nigerians and to friends of Nigerians globally, to make sure that legacy is not totally eroded. Because he did… I mean, he had one of the best teams. If you are looking at a star-studded cabinet, you can see the way he was reeling out names of people who worked with him, who collaborated with him, and everything. But what I’m dying to read is to see what happened exactly. Why was June 12 the best election? Everybody says, “Oh, he annulled it.” No, we knew from day one, no one ever contested it. So, I cannot wait to read about what happened, and I hope the book will provide answers to that.

Let’s begin with some excerpts because the former vice president reviewed the book, and we were able to get some. Although I’m on record to have stated that after the election, Abiola may not have won the June 12 elections, upon reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt MKO Abiola won the June 12 election. He goes ahead to say, “Looking back now, the June 12 saga was undeniably the most challenging moment of my life and, in certain respects, one of the most painful. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it differently.” How do you perceive this acknowledgment of MKO’s victory? And the big question is also, why did it take him 32 years after he left office? Why now?

Dele Momodu: Well, we’ve tried in the past to seek answers to those questions. The impression we got was that the military can be very stubborn. When they take actions, they come out full-chested—“I did it.” Maybe that’s why, in every interview he granted, he never answered those questions specifically. As an insider, I knew that the election took place because certain people… People often forget that Babangida could not have acted alone. Even from the way he reeled out the names today, he was a people’s man who consulted widely before taking decisions. I’m sure there were some people, we called them “principalities” at that time, who convinced him that no, no, Abiola cannot be our president. It happens till today—some people decide, we call them “owners of Nigeria,” and they would have decided that, “Oh no, Abiola cannot be our president.” There were people, of course, for selfish interests. He had mentioned before that his guys were going to kill both himself and Abiola if he handed over to Abiola.

So, I believe that the moment they made up their mind collectively that they were not going to hand over to Abiola, it became difficult for Babangida alone to bear the fall guy. But I think today, he inches closer to accepting that look, “I fumbled. I shouldn’t have done it that way.” Which is okay. Some of us will accept that. Even Abiola himself, I can tell you, wanted their friendship to continue because they had a blossoming friendship at that time. But unfortunately, I don’t know why it was so difficult for them to reverse. They had at least a few days and weeks to reverse that decision, and Nigerians would have applauded and given them a standing ovation. But they missed that chance.

Even in acknowledging MKO’s victory in his speech today, Babangida did say, “We acted in supreme national interest,” and I’m sure that’s what many people want to find out. He went ahead to also say that he has paid a huge part of his debt. Do you think this will, in a way, refine his legacy, following the big perception after the annulment?

Dele Momodu: Well, I would have to read the book to know precisely what he’s talking about, but as I said, you must respect his decision—that is his personal decision. I’m happy that he’s living with it and taking full responsibility for that action, which threw Nigeria into total chaos. In fact, I don’t think we have recovered from that action till today. On June 12, Nigerians united for once to vote for one man without considering religion or ethnicity, and we missed that opportunity. Today, we are fighting on the accounts of religion, ethnicity, and all sorts of divides. That Abiola election would have sealed it finally—that we are one Nigeria. Wherever we meet, I just came back today… Everywhere I’ve been, people pay my bills at restaurants. Whether they are Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, they do, but when it comes to politics, Nigerian politicians just love to use divide-and-rule tactics to win elections.

That’s when everybody will be talking about this one being a Muslim, that one being a Christian, but we are all Nigerians, first and foremost. Abiola was a true Nigerian, an original Nigerian, welcomed everywhere in Nigeria and the world. It’s difficult to find such a man in this generation; they don’t manufacture such people every day in heaven.

Interestingly, IBB also took some part of the glory because we make reference to the 1993 election as free, fair, and credible, and he says that he led an administration that devised a near-perfect electoral system and conducted a near-perfect election but could not complete the process.

Dele Momodu: Yes, but he became imperfect. Yes, but he became imperfect with that annulment. Immediately that happened, that killed it. You know, it’s like you give birth to your own baby, a very beautiful bouncing baby, and suddenly you just decide to snuff the life out of the baby. That’s what happened on June 12, and that’s why we are still talking about it. Look at how many years, how many decades it has taken us to get this far. And I’m telling you, even with this book, I’m sure there will still be many controversies.

Absolutely. We have some insights already, the fact that he’s expressed satisfaction with former President Buhari’s decision to honor M.K.O. Abiola posthumously and recognize June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. What’s your take on that development, and how does it rub off on his legacy?

Dele Momodu: Well, I mean, what he couldn’t do, I believe President Muhammadu Buhari did it. We all thanked him at that time, though we felt it was belated, and also, we felt that he was playing to the gallery, that he used it for political reasons. You know, in Nigeria, when the witch cries today, and the child dies tomorrow, everybody knows what happened. So, we’re not too sure that Buhari was a great fan of Abiola, but at least he played that game, and he played it very well.

So, you had your own share of General Ibrahim Babangida, following the annulment of that election. Walk us through what happened, and then watching him years after, do you feel a sense of perhaps being absolved now that he has acknowledged it? And have you truly forgiven him?

Dele Momodu: Oh, I forgave him long ago. I’m a Christian, and the Holy Book says you must forgive your enemies, your traducers, seventy times seven times. So, I followed that injunction in the Bible. I can get angry with people, and almost immediately, you see me playing with them. A lot of people have attacked me, saying, “Why do you romance your enemies, or the enemies of Abiola?” But as a disciple of Abiola, I knew that Abiola forgave people easily. Abiola was not a vindictive person, and that’s what made him who he was. That’s why he could achieve what he achieved. I follow in his trajectory very religiously.

You know, for me, it’s interesting. I was in Abiola’s house, this must have been the end of July 1993. He asked me to come for some documents, and I got there around 2 p.m., but I didn’t get to see him until 4 a.m. The whole house was empty. By the time he came, he was in a very private meeting. Then he came in and said, “Dele, I’m very sorry I’ve kept you waiting.” That night, my friend, Mayor Akinpelu was having his bachelor’s eve, so I missed it. That’s at Lacapine Tropicana at somewhere in Adeniyi Jones.

Chief gave me the documents, which I was supposed to take to Tell magazine, to Mr. Kolawole Ilori. You know, he was living somewhere around Akowonjo. So, I left, not knowing what I was carrying. I mean, when you trust someone, you just take whatever they give you. But apparently, those were very hot documents. So I drove to Mayor’s bachelor’s eve, got there, and they were just finishing the event, but I wasn’t in the mood because I had been sitting down all night waiting for Chief. I decided to go to Water Parks, where Shina Peters was playing. When I got there, Shina was just finishing. I then left and went to Night Shift, to go see Gov Ken Olumese. He sat me down, we had sandwiches and coffee. I didn’t know I was being trailed by security people.

Eventually, I went to Mr. Kola Ilori’s place, delivered what I needed to deliver, then went to my house in Ojodu, somewhere in Adigboduja, where I was staying at the time. A few minutes after I entered bed, my wife rushed into the bedroom, saying, “Some people are banging on the door.” I asked, “Who’s banging on my door?” She didn’t know. As the only man in the house, I came out and asked, “Please, who are you?” They said, “We’re from police headquarters.”

“What have I done?”

“You have to open your door, otherwise, we’ll break it down.” To cut a long story short, that was how I was taken away to Moloni at that time. They came back later to search my apartment and picked up some documents. They said they were seditious, whatever. I was in Alagbon detention camp for over a week before they took me to a magistrate court.

But what you must also note is that Babangida, despite everything, people could still negotiate with him, unlike Abacha, who came later, and we all had to run for our lives. They were trying to persuade me to leave Abiola alone. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a one-way person. If I follow you, I follow you to the end. So for me, I forgave him. We’ve met a couple of times. I’m friends with his family. His wife, Maryam, always liked me because of the exclusive stories I did about the family when they were in Dodan Barracks. When they were going to have their last baby in Dodan Barracks, I wrote the exclusives about how she was exercising and everything. Aisha, their daughter, is my very good friend. We chat from time to time.

I always advise, look, all Baba has to do is apologize. Nigerians are not too difficult when it comes to certain things. They just want you to come upfront with them. Which is what I believe he’s trying to do today.

Absolutely. We will get back to IBB shortly. You’ve attempted to run for the presidency twice now. Some say those of you who were active during the June 12 struggle have a sense of entitlement legitimacy to lead this country. How do you react to that?

Dele Momodu: No, in my own case, no. I always say that I was badly influenced by the emergence of Barack Obama. We had always complained, all of us complained and lamented, like the biblical Jeremiah, but we did nothing about it. I thought, if Nigeria is ugly, and you have your own beautiful daughter at home, why don’t you present your own daughter? That’s what led me to it. I didn’t want my children to ask me in the future, “You were busy grumbling and writing a weekly column, Pendulum, but you did nothing.” I thought, if I think I’m better, why not try? Obama was a young man, younger than me, when he came out. He was in his early 40s. I had just turned 50 when I decided. It had nothing to do with June 12. I believed in myself, and I still believe in myself, that I can lead a good country with discipline, focus, tenacity, courage, and, especially, if you can relate to everybody. If you’ve studied my life, you’ll see that I did not just follow Abiola. I took a lot from him, especially in terms of networking.

Watching that book launch today, you see a whole generation of leaders. Give it to them. The former vice president was saying that in IBB’s class, there were two presidents, four governors. I mean, it was first class. But it also brings to mind the question of succession. Do you think that’s a question Nigeria has answered? Because you look at all of them – OBJ, IBB, even the current president – they all belong to the older age. Do you think there’s a vibrant younger generation ready to take the baton?

Dele Momodu: No, but they were all young when they were in power.

But they are still perhaps calling the shots today.

Dele Momodu: That’s true. Even in America, you see that George Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter before he died, all of them called the shots. That’s why they are called the presidential class. They are extraordinary human beings. They are not your regular. To be the president of the biggest black nation on earth is not a joke. For all of them to call the shots, they will always do so.

Because even today, I was watching President Tinubu; we joined forces to fight IBB and to fight Abacha at that time. But today, you will not see him address IBB the way we were addressing them in those days. So, that’s the way life is, you know. And as you mature with age, if you had invited me, let’s say, 25 years ago, I’m sure I’d be Spitting Fire and abusing, and as you get older, you just have to know “when you get old, you have to act old”, you know. So, we mature people, and we want peace in our country.

Even when I disagree with you, I still want peace because I know that the children of the elite, what I call the privilegentials, their children will never be seen on the street fighting. It’s always the poor people who will get hit by bullets. And for me, I have a conscience. I will not send other people’s children to die for me because of power.

Absolutely. Yeah, I’m wondering what your thoughts are as to how you think Nigerians should react or respond to IBB’s admission and the best way to move forward from this very historic acknowledgment. How do you think the reaction should be? How do we move forward from this historic acknowledgment?

Dele Momodu: Oh, I think Nigerians already moved forward. I mean, you accept what you cannot change. We accepted it, we didn’t like it, we didn’t forget it, and we’re not likely to forget it. But the principal actor coming out to say, “Hey, I was wrong,” that’s good enough.

Do you think it has added anything substantially to Abiola’s legacy, or is it just a symbol?

Dele Momodu: No, no, no, Abiola’s legacy would always be intact on June 12th. God decided to purify Abiola and to cleanse him of all his sins, because none of us— we’re all sinners— none of us is perfect. But Abiola became a saint. The deification of Abiola happened on that day, and God gave him that chance. It doesn’t happen to everyone; it’s not everyone that will have that chance while on Earth to become a saint and a martyr. That is something very, very special.

Absolutely. It’s now 2025. You know, 1993, you were active in the struggle. Are you seeing signs of progress democratically in Nigeria, or what are those challenges you think have remained, you know, from 1993 till now?

Dele Momodu: There are things I would not want to say because of where I am, but I’m worried about our democracy. Very, very worried. And the reason is simple: democracy should give all of us freedom to run and act sensibly. But in a situation where it is “Winner Takes All,” and it is absolute power, and in a civilian regime, you begin to see traces and symptoms of dictatorship. It worries me, and that’s why I’ve always appealed, especially to my big brother, the current president, that look, you can fail in everything, sir, but make sure you don’t fail to deepen democracy. If they defeat you, they defeat you. If you defeat us, opposition, defeat us. That is my position; it’s nothing personal. You see, that’s why it’s democracy.

Look, President Tinubu became an idol to a lot of us because he stood stoutly against dictatorship. Because he stood; even when Obasanjo came, and Obasanjo was giving Lagos problems, he stood firm, and we stood by him. When they took him to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, we all rose up and said, “No, you cannot witch-hunt a man because of his political leanings.” So, I pray that will continue, and that’s what democracy is all about.

Looking forward to reading the book, right?

Dele Momodu: Oh no, I can’t wait to read it. I’ll see Uncle Yemi Ogunbiyi who was kind enough to invite me.

Thank you so much for coming.

Dele Momodu: Thank you, sir

