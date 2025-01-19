Headline
Tinubu in Abu Dhabi, Pledges Support to Build Sustainable World for All
President Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria is ready to work with other nations to build a resilient, equitable, and sustainable world for all.
Tinubu spoke in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
The president spoke on the topic, “From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future.”
He declared that no single nation could walk the road to sustainability alone, stressing that global interconnectedness demand collective action, knowledge sharing, and mutual support.
According to Tinubu, “The fight against climate change is not merely an environmental necessity but a global economic opportunity to reshape the trajectory of our continent and the global energy landscape.
“As leaders, stakeholders and citizens of our planet, we stand at a critical juncture in human history. To succeed, we must innovate, collaborate and act decisively as one global community.”
Reiterating his administration’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, Tinubu assured the audience that the Nigerian government had developed actionable programmes in line with global expectations, bearing in mind Nigeria’s economic and political expectations.
He said, “We have embraced a vision of sustainability that aligns with global aspirations while addressing local realities. Our efforts are anchored on three pillars: Energy Transition, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Development.
“My administration recognises the importance of reducing carbon emissions and a just transition to clean and renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth.
Headline
FG Claps Back at Sanusi, Urges Emir to Rise Above Personal Interest
The Federal Government has responded to recent remarks by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II regarding the economic reforms implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The Emir, speaking at a public event in Lagos, acknowledged the initiatives but stated he had chosen “not to help the government” by offering his endorsement.
In a statement released on Thursday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government acknowledged Sanusi’s right to express his views, defended its policies, emphasizing that Nigeria is at a critical juncture requiring bold and transformative actions to address entrenched economic challenges. The statement highlighted key achievements, including exchange rate unification, the removal of fuel subsidies, and a reduction in the debt service-to-revenue ratio.
“These reforms are not being implemented because they are easy but because they are essential for Nigeria’s long-term stability and growth,” the statement read. It further noted that global institutions like the World Bank have projected positive growth for Nigeria’s economy, affirming that the country is on a path to recovery.
The government expressed disappointment over Emir Sanusi’s perceived reluctance to constructively support these reforms despite his economic expertise. “It is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognized as essential by global experts—including Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned because of a shift in loyalty,” the statement added.
The government called on leaders, including Emir Sanusi, to prioritize the nation’s collective good over personal interests or partisan sentiments. “Rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders,” the statement emphasized. “This administration urges esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetoric that undermines public trust.”
President Tinubu’s administration reaffirmed its commitment to fostering economic inclusivity and sustainability. The government pledged to remain open to dialogue with stakeholders while focusing on policies aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians.
“Let history record this moment as a turning point—when leaders and citizens alike choose to prioritize the nation’s destiny over personal gain,” the statement concluded.
Eonsintelligence
Headline
Economic Challenges: I Won’t Offer Any Advice, Emir Sanusi Tells Tinubu
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has declared that he will not offer any advice to President Bola Tinubu’s government on how to tackle the economic challenges facing the country.
The emir stated this on Wednesday during the 21st Memorial Lecture of Chief Gani Fawehimi held in Lagos.
Speaking as chairman of the event, Sanusi stated that he started by helping the government, but he has now resolved not to help the government anymore.
He said: “I can give a few points here about what we are going through and how it was predictable and avoidable. But I am not going to do that. I have chosen not to speak on the economy, or reforms, or to explain anything because if I do, it will help this government. But I don’t want to help this government. They are my friends, but if they don’t behave like friends, I won’t behave like a friend.”
Emir Sanusi added: “They don’t even have people with pedigree that can come and explain to the people what they are doing. I am not going to help. I started by helping, but I am not going to help. Let them come and explain to Nigerians why they are pursuing the policies that they are pursuing.
“But I will say this one thing though. What we are going through today is at least in part, a necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible management. People were warning that if we continued the way that we were going, this is how we will end up but they refused to listen.
“Now, is everything being done correctly? No! When I am ready to talk about the economy, I will.”
Sanusi also charged lawyers to emulate the virtues of the late Gani Fawehinmi whom he described as an embodiment of good character now lacking in the legal profession.
Headline
Gov Eno’s Verification Exercise Uncovers 2000 Ghost Workers in Civil Service – NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC , Akwa Ibom State chapter has applauded Gov Umo Eno over the physical verification exercise of Civil Servants, adding that over 2,000 ghost workers have so far been discovered in the process.
Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Alpha Marshall made the disclosure on Tuesday, during a telephone interview on XL106.9FM’s Super Breakfast Show, “The Talk” in Uyo.
According to Comrade Marshall, a little over 51, 700 Civil servants have so far been verified against the 55,120 workers that were available on record before the verification exercise.
Speaking further, the NLC Secretary who reiterated that the verification process was seamless and transparent, said the report of the exercise is ready for submission to the Governor.
On Civil servants yet to be verified, the NLC Secretary who disclosed that plans are underway to reschedule a verification exercise for workers whose issues bothered on mismatched details on National Identification Number, NIN, maintained that the rescheduled exercise will not stop the committee from submitting the report to the Governor.
While describing the Governor Eno as a promise keeper, Comrade Marshall expressed optimism that once the report is reviewed by the Governor, civil servants will be paid the new minimum wage.
It would be recalled that Governor Eno in his avowed commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the State, had promised to pay the N80,000 minimum wage to all public workers immediately after completion of physical verification exercise, with effect from November last year.
