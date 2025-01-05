Tinubu Concludes One Day Visit to Enugu, Promises to Complete Eastern Rail Line

Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised a renewed focus on soft infrastructure in the 2025 fiscal year after a relentless two years of infrastructural upgrade of the state.

Addressing Osun residents on new year day, the Governor, who recalled the many advances of his administration across the sectors noted that the new year will witness new and continuation of old social programmes designed to cushion the effect of the hard time on the people of the state.

“This new year will witness extensive implementation of soft infrastructure. The goal is to ensure that good roads are complemented by strong bodies, strong citizens, and residents”, the Governor assured the people.

While assuring completion of all ongoing projects and new ones listed in the 2025 budget, Governor Adeleke emphasised that his only motivation will continue to be the well-being of the good people of Osun state, promising “to remain as before; a responsive, listening, and compassionate governor”

The Governor who further extended an olive branch to members of the opposition parties affirmed that he has kept faith with his pledge for transparency and accountability in state governance, noting that “in the last one year, we got and processed several requests for information based on the Freedom of Information Act. We ensured access to information as a transparent and accountable government.

“In the last year and since I assumed office, our projects have been financed mainly from state resources. This includes internally generated revenue and allocations from the federation account. Just as I have not been accessing security votes, I had not borrowed a single kobo to run the state government.

“As a responsible state in Nigeria, we are part and parcel of programmes and activities of the National Economic Council and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. We inherited many national programmes from the previous APC governments. We continue to sustain those programmes when and if they benefit our people.

“As democracy is a government for the people of the people and by the people, I call on those seeking specific data on government programnes to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act. Specifically, I enjoy the opposition to join the state government as we turn the fortune of our state for the better. We are all stakeholders”, the Governor noted.

The state governor spoke further about the governance records of the past two years: “We faithfully implemented our infrastructure agenda. We rehabilitated over 150 kilometers of roads, upgraded over 100 schools, refurbished 200 health centers, and provided over 332 local water facilities.

“We executed over 300 local community projects. We are changing the face of Osun to reduce the infrastructure deficit. Osun is now a giant construction site.

“Our service delivery in the last 12 months is quite inclusive. As we support the physically challenged, we are developing the creative industry to empower the young ones. We not only purchased a new set of tractors after over a decade, but we launched the agropreneur project for young people. Our bursary programme is also ongoing.

“We are financially empowering artisans and local businesses. Our cooperative loan scheme is servicing the entire 332 political wards in Osun. When you add our local content policy, Osun money is revolving within Osun as we engage local personnel and local suppliers.

“We have expanded our care and support for the senior citizens. We continue to pay the pension and gratuities of our seniors. All legitimate pension debts are equally attended to. Additionally, the free medical lifeline for our seniors is being well funded. We use instruments of state to ensure that retired workers enjoy their retirements.

“For Osun workers, the last one year witnessed further advances in our pro-workers’ policies and programmes. Just last night, a state worker called me on the new minimum wage. While expressing joy on the payment alert he just received, he broke down in tears of joy. I am elated that Osun workers appreciate our efforts to make life easy for them.

“In the last 12 months, we have expanded access to higher education. Osun State University continues to be one of the best in Nigeria. The University of Ilesa is growing. I have also directed that the proposed Ijesha Technical Institute be established within the university.

“The last one year also witnessed new efforts to enhance the investment climate in Osun. We are perfecting the implementation of the state tax harmonization project. We launched the 45-day window for the processing of Certificate of Occupancy. We hosted an Industrial Investment Summit attended from far and near. And we are pushing ahead with the state’s digital economy agenda.

“My people, in 2024, we won several medals and awards. Osun state won the global school competition debate in Malaysia. Osun again came first on access to Primary Health care in the South West. The leadership newspapers just awarded me Governor of the year 2024. Our successes are collective testimony to good governance in our dear state.

“As we enter 2025, I accept that there are issues and challenges to address. As we have been doing in the past, I look forward to working with Osun people for sustainable solutions”, the Governor noted in the state address.

Like this: Like Loading...