Rivers: Court Grants Fubara Power to Run State with Three Lawmakers, Okays Budget Presentation
A Rivers State High Court has ruled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is legally empowered to transact business with the three lawmakers who have not vacated their seats in the State House of Assembly.
Justice Sika Aprioku said this in his judgment on December 20, 2024, while dismissing a suit seeking to compel the governor to represent the 2024 budget to the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly.
The said suit marked PHC/3552/CS/2024 was filed by the Registered Trustees of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners and had the Government of Rivers State, the governor of Rivers State, and the Attorney General of the State as defendants. It sought to compel the governor to represent the 2024 budget to the 27 lawmakers led by Amaewhule for passage into law.
After considering the arguments from the different counsels, Justice Aprioku ruled that Governor Fubara could transact business with the members who did not vacate their seats.
“Therefore, the same way His Excellency Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, presented Budgets and financial Bills with only six members when the numbers were less than two third 2/3 of the 32 Members, so shall His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State be constitutionally guided to interface, and approach the properly constituted House of Assembly led by Oko-Jumbo, to carry on the business of the state and until the 27 lawmakers who defected and lost their seats, approaches the court, for a redemption or INEC conducts another election to the seats vacated by the 27 lawmakers upon their defection,” the court said.
“In sum, until the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the issue of jurisdiction which affects the status of the 27 lawmakers, it is only those who did not vacate their seats, the Governor can constitutionally approach to the present budget, appoint chief judges and president, customary court; also screen commissioners, including the attorney general and make board appointments.
“That the claimant’s claim seeking declaratory and injunctive reliefs for the re-presentation of the 2024 Budget to the former 27 lawmakers, who defected and automatically vacated their seats, lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed.
“That this suit be and is hereby dismissed, with cost in the sum of N500,000.00, awarded in favour of the defendants and against the claimant.”
Tinubu Concludes One Day Visit to Enugu, Promises to Complete Eastern Rail Line
President Bola Tinubu promised on Saturday that his administration would complete the Eastern Rail line connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri in Borno State.
Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, gave the assurance at an interactive session with South-East leaders in Enugu.
The president was in Enugu State on a one day visit, where he commissioned projects undertaken by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.
He also pledged that his administration would support the development of the Anambra Basin as a significant energy reserve.
The basin is estimated to hold up to 1 billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas.
Tinubu said: “On the support of the gas infrastructure. Sure, gas is an alternative to petrol. There is no wasting of time than to invest more in it. We will do it together, and I am lucky I have good governors.”
He praised Governor Mbah for his development model and philosophy after inaugurating several projects executed by the state government.
He said the Federal Government would continue to support Enugu and other states in their development efforts.
Among the projects inaugurated by the president were the GTC Smart Green School; New Haven/Bisalla Road, the International Conference Center, the Command-and-Control Center, and 150 patrol vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras.
President Tinubu also performed the virtual commissioning of other notable projects from the Enugu State Government House.
At the inauguration of the Command-and-Control Center, he said investment in security would bring rapid development.
“This is a profound demonstration of what we can do together. It reassures me that more revenue going to the sub-nationals and local government is not a waste. It is for development.
“We have committed leaders like Peter Mbah taking Enugu on the path of 21st-century development, taking Enugu to greater heights, and building our tomorrow today.
“I don’t care which party you come from; you are my friend. Alex Otti of Abia State is also doing very well. It is not about the differences in languages and place of birth.
“No one of us has control of the mother tongue. God created us, and you can find yourself in Enugu, Onitsha or Lagos.
“We are all members of one huge family called Nigeria. But we live in different rooms in the same house.
“We must build this house to satisfy our immediate and future needs,” President Tinubu added.
NLC Rejects Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill, Urges Withdrawal, More Consultation
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw the controversial tax bills from the National Assembly.
In his New Year message to Nigerians, especially workers, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, argued that the need to withdraw the bills is about the welfare of the Nigerian workers.
He also spoke on the need for government to reflect transparency, inclusivity and honesty in its dealings with the masses.
The message titled; “In 2025, hope is in our collective resolve,’’ read: “As we step into the year 2025, the NLC extends warm New Year greetings to every worker and citizen across our great nation.
‘’The challenges of survival we have faced as a people must not hold us down. Instead, let us find inner strength to build a collective resolve to drive Nigeria out of the morass of underdevelopment that has held it captive for far too long.
“No external power will deliver us from the scourge of economic hardship and stagnation. It is only through our collective effort and determination that we can propel our nation forward.
“We must build inner strength to find this collective resolve across the length and breadth of our great nation. This is our civic responsibility—one we must embrace with unwavering determination.
“We call on the government at all levels to ensure that governance translates into real benefits for the people. The welfare of the citizens remains the primary justification for the existence of any government.
“Access to food and nutrition, better healthcare, quality housing, education, transportation and greater security of lives and properties, including the right to participate in decisions on how they are ruled, are the key expectations of the people and workers.
“Policies must, therefore, reflect transparency, honesty, and inclusivity, devoid of chicanery, nepotism, and strong-arm tactics.
“To create a thriving, democratic nation, we need a system built on the tenets of social dialogue, allowing critical stakeholders to participate actively in nation-building. Such inclusiveness will foster deeper ownership of government policies, ensuring stability and sustainability.
“It is on this premise that we once again call on the federal government to withdraw its present tax bills before the National Assembly so that all key national stakeholders will be part of the process.
‘’As we embark on a national dialogue in Ibadan in January, 2025, we want to join hands in co-creating a new national tax law that would enjoy wider acceptance and fulfill its purpose of propelling national development which we believe is the main objective of government.
“As we move into 2025, we urge the Federal government to prioritize industrial peace by taking social dialogue seriously, pursuing pro-human-progress policies, and respecting agreements with trade unions.
“The increasing use of violence in engagements with workers and unions must cease, as it is a recipe for industrial disharmony. Trade unions which we are, as a pan-people organization, remain a committed partner in progress, striving for the development of Nigeria while protecting the rights of workers and citizens at large.
“We have a very large stake in our nation and are concerned about how our nation is run compelling us to thus seek to ensure that government policies give our nation optimal outcomes. While we therefore urge government to govern well it must understand that we are responsible to our members and this we cannot shirk.
“We insist that governments at all levels must comply with the provisions of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act from the very beginning of the year. Furthermore, given the economic realities imposed by recent government policies, we shall engage the government for a wage review to safeguard workers’ welfare.
“Our nation will become more productive when the incomes of workers are able to meet at least their basic needs, thus committing more to their work. In this, we believe there ought to be unanimity between us and governments at various levels. We look forward to fruitful engagement on this with our social partners as we move into 2025.
“Let us unite in our resolve to ensure a Nigeria where workers’ welfare, decent work environments, and the security of life and property are prioritized. Together, through collective effort and determination, we can transform our nation into one of progress, inclusion and shared prosperity,” the message added.
2025: Adeleke Promises Renewed Focus on Infrastructural Devt
Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised a renewed focus on soft infrastructure in the 2025 fiscal year after a relentless two years of infrastructural upgrade of the state.
Addressing Osun residents on new year day, the Governor, who recalled the many advances of his administration across the sectors noted that the new year will witness new and continuation of old social programmes designed to cushion the effect of the hard time on the people of the state.
“This new year will witness extensive implementation of soft infrastructure. The goal is to ensure that good roads are complemented by strong bodies, strong citizens, and residents”, the Governor assured the people.
While assuring completion of all ongoing projects and new ones listed in the 2025 budget, Governor Adeleke emphasised that his only motivation will continue to be the well-being of the good people of Osun state, promising “to remain as before; a responsive, listening, and compassionate governor”
The Governor who further extended an olive branch to members of the opposition parties affirmed that he has kept faith with his pledge for transparency and accountability in state governance, noting that “in the last one year, we got and processed several requests for information based on the Freedom of Information Act. We ensured access to information as a transparent and accountable government.
“In the last year and since I assumed office, our projects have been financed mainly from state resources. This includes internally generated revenue and allocations from the federation account. Just as I have not been accessing security votes, I had not borrowed a single kobo to run the state government.
“As a responsible state in Nigeria, we are part and parcel of programmes and activities of the National Economic Council and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. We inherited many national programmes from the previous APC governments. We continue to sustain those programmes when and if they benefit our people.
“As democracy is a government for the people of the people and by the people, I call on those seeking specific data on government programnes to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act. Specifically, I enjoy the opposition to join the state government as we turn the fortune of our state for the better. We are all stakeholders”, the Governor noted.
The state governor spoke further about the governance records of the past two years: “We faithfully implemented our infrastructure agenda. We rehabilitated over 150 kilometers of roads, upgraded over 100 schools, refurbished 200 health centers, and provided over 332 local water facilities.
“We executed over 300 local community projects. We are changing the face of Osun to reduce the infrastructure deficit. Osun is now a giant construction site.
“Our service delivery in the last 12 months is quite inclusive. As we support the physically challenged, we are developing the creative industry to empower the young ones. We not only purchased a new set of tractors after over a decade, but we launched the agropreneur project for young people. Our bursary programme is also ongoing.
“We are financially empowering artisans and local businesses. Our cooperative loan scheme is servicing the entire 332 political wards in Osun. When you add our local content policy, Osun money is revolving within Osun as we engage local personnel and local suppliers.
“We have expanded our care and support for the senior citizens. We continue to pay the pension and gratuities of our seniors. All legitimate pension debts are equally attended to. Additionally, the free medical lifeline for our seniors is being well funded. We use instruments of state to ensure that retired workers enjoy their retirements.
“For Osun workers, the last one year witnessed further advances in our pro-workers’ policies and programmes. Just last night, a state worker called me on the new minimum wage. While expressing joy on the payment alert he just received, he broke down in tears of joy. I am elated that Osun workers appreciate our efforts to make life easy for them.
“In the last 12 months, we have expanded access to higher education. Osun State University continues to be one of the best in Nigeria. The University of Ilesa is growing. I have also directed that the proposed Ijesha Technical Institute be established within the university.
“The last one year also witnessed new efforts to enhance the investment climate in Osun. We are perfecting the implementation of the state tax harmonization project. We launched the 45-day window for the processing of Certificate of Occupancy. We hosted an Industrial Investment Summit attended from far and near. And we are pushing ahead with the state’s digital economy agenda.
“My people, in 2024, we won several medals and awards. Osun state won the global school competition debate in Malaysia. Osun again came first on access to Primary Health care in the South West. The leadership newspapers just awarded me Governor of the year 2024. Our successes are collective testimony to good governance in our dear state.
“As we enter 2025, I accept that there are issues and challenges to address. As we have been doing in the past, I look forward to working with Osun people for sustainable solutions”, the Governor noted in the state address.
