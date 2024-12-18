Death Sentence for Stealing Chicken: Gov Adeleke Intervenes, Orders Review

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed immediate investigation in the case of one Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing chicken.

Governor Adeleke gave this directive through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday.

The governor directed the state’s Attorney General to intervene in the matter and ensure the young man is listed for prerogative of mercy before the end of the year.

According to the statement, “I have read about the case. I recognize separation of powers in our democracy.

“In this particular case, I have directed the Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.

“Osun is a land of justice and equity. We must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives.

“I assure the public that the matter is receiving my direct attention. A sense of urgency is also attached to our response to the matter as a responsible state government.”

The directive is coming after an appeal for clemency to the governor on behalf of Segun Olowookere by the World Institute of Peace.

In the appeal, the institute’s Executive Director, Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, revealed that Olowookere was sentenced to death 10 years ago when he was 17 years of age.

Omotoyosi said, “Segun’s conviction stems from an incident involving the allegation of theft of a fowl and eggs from a poultry farm in Oyan, Osun State over ten years ago.

“The gravity of a death sentence for such an offence raises significant ethical questions, particularly when considering the young age at which Segun was convicted and the minimal value of the items involved.

“However, no justification for any crime but Segun actually pleaded not guilty to this crime.

“His parents, Folashade and Olanrewaju Olowookere, have been vocal in their pleas for clemency, expressing their devastation over the loss of their only son to the confines of prison for over a decade.

“As you are aware, the principles of justice and mercy are foundational to a progressive society.

“The parents have made heartfelt appeals, emphasising that Segun is a brilliant young man with a promising future.

“They have endured immense suffering, selling their properties in an attempt to secure his release, and they continue to hope for a second chance for their son.

“The weight of the punishment far exceeds the nature of the crime, and it is clear that Segun’s case merits a compassionate review. Please, Mr. Governor.”

Like this: Like Loading...