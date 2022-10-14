Headline
ASUU Suspends Eight Months Strike, Set to Return to Classroom
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has suspended its eight month old strike.
Though the union is yet to make an official pronouncement, The Punch gathered that the decision was taken at the end of the National Executive Council meeting which was held at the ASUU secretariat in Abuja.
Speaking with The Punch correspondent, a highly informed source within the NEC said, “Yes, it has been called off”.
When asked for more details, the source said, “the president will release an official circular in the morning”.
The academic union embarked on a strike on Monday, February 14, 2022.
The Punch
Headline
Osinbajo Presides over First FEC Meeting in 2023
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting for 2023.
The meeting which began at few minutes past 10:00am is holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Those attending include the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Dr Adeola Ipaye.
Ministers who are attending in person are the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk; Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Special Duties, George Akume, Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.
Also attending are Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.
Before the meeting commenced, Council members observed Christian and Muslim prayers led by the Ministers of Youth and Sports and his Aviation counterpart, respectively,
Meanwhile, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is not attending today’s meeting as he is away in Nouakchott, Mauritania, for the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace.
Likewise, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno, are absent as they are on the President’s entourage in Nouakchott.
They are expected back in Abuja on Wednesday.
The Punch
Headline
PDP Honours Plateau Accident Victims, Flies Flag at Half Mast
The Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, directed that party flags at the national secretariat in Abuja be flown at half-mast in honour of 16 members who died on Saturday in a motor accident in Plateau State.
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja said the PDP family was grief-stricken over the fatal motor accident.
“Our hearts bleed. Our party deeply grieves at the loss of these patriotic Nigerians who paid the supreme price while gallantly devoting their lives in the quest with other compatriots to rescue our nation.
“The PDP mourns these courageous patriots who lost their lives in the pursuit of a better country with a purposeful leadership that cares for the wellbeing of all citizens, adding that they shall never be forgotten.”
Ologunagba said in honour of those brave compatriots, the PDP had directed that its flags at the national secretariat in Abuja be flown at half-mast while urging Nigerians not to relent in prayers for the nation at this crucial time.
Ologunagba commiserated with the families of the victims of the accident
He prayed to God to grant them the grace to bear the loss and to heal the injured and grant them speedy recovery.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau confirmed the death of 16 persons with 83 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.
The FRSC said it was a lone crash involving a truck conveying the PDP supporters from campaign rally in Plateau Central Zone of the state.
The corps said the number of people involved was 99; 16 adult males lost their lives, while 83 persons sustained various degree of injuries.
Those injured, the corps said, were taken to hospitals in Panyam and Mangu towns by the FRSC officials of the Pankshin Unit Command.
NAN
Headline
PDP Lashes Out at Tinubu, Says APC Flag Bearer’s a Convict, Should Withdraw from Race
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come hard on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the former Lagos State governor is a Convict, not deserving to contest the presidential election.
The party made the remarks in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, and made available to newsmen men on Monday.
With the heading “You’re a Convict, PDP Dismisses Tinubu…Insists Tinubu Not Atiku Should Withdraw from Presidential Race,” the statement, which referred to Tinubu as incoherent, insisted that the APC candidate’s attempt at diverting public attention from the issues affecting Nigerians is irresponsible.
Read Ologunagba’s statement in full:
You’re a Convict, PDP Dismisses Tinubu
…Insists Tinubu Not Atiku Should Withdraw from Presidential Race
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dismisses as irresponsible the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its incoherent Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to divert public attention from the issues affecting Nigerians, Tinubu’s atrocious record and the vexatious misrule of the APC by demanding that the PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar should withdraw from the Presidential race on account of simulated allegations by the APC.
It is indeed ironic that an embattled Tinubu, who is beleaguered by uncountable cases of fraudulent activities, including perjury, forgery, treasury looting, corruption and narcotic-related conviction can attempt to impugn on the unimpeachable integrity of the PDP Presidential Candidate.
For clarity and for the interest of Nigerians, it is on record that Atiku Abubakar is one of the most investigated public officials in this country. It is also on record that in all the investigations undertaken over him and his affairs, Atiku Abubakar was never found culpable in any of the allegations.
In contrast however, the APC Presidential Candidate has litany of confirmed legal impediments on very grave issues including those that boarders on international crime, namely; trafficking in narcotic and taking proceeds of narcotic.
In the recent case revealed in the United States of America, it is on record that the APC Presidential Candidate forfeited the sum of $460,000 which was confirmed and found to be proceed of trafficking in narcotic; an international crime for which Nigeria, being a signatory to International Convention on trafficking in narcotic is obliged to enforce.
The effect of the conviction and forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 by Asiwaju Tinubu confirms that he is ineligible and not qualified to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
For clarity, Section 137 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that:(1) “A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if… (d) He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him by ANY COURT or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal”.
Having been convicted, sentenced and fined for narcotic trafficking in a criminal suit filed pursuant to the United States Criminal Code, Asiwaju Tinubu cannot by virtue of Section 137 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) seek office as President of Nigeria.
The APC Presidential Candidate has not come out to deny the conviction and forfeiture or show evidence of any attempt by him to challenge or appeal the judgment, apparently believing that it will slide with time. Asiwaju Tinubu ought to know that time does not run against the State in a criminal matter!
He should therefore withdraw from the Presidential race having been found ineligible and not qualified to run or to contest for the Office of the President of Nigeria under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.
Osinbajo Presides over First FEC Meeting in 2023
Raheem: Lagos Lawyer Killed by Policeman on Christmas Day Buried
Aide Confirms Akeredolu’s Health Challenges, Says Governor Recovering
King Lambert Floats Pan African Centre to Create 300m Jobs for Youths
Kwankwaso’s Bauchi Campaign Coordinator Dumps NNPP for PDP
Even South-West Has Rejected Tinubu – PDP Campaign Council
Young People Will Dominate 2023 Elections, Says INEC Chair
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)