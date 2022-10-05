Featured
Vote Buying: INEC Vows to Unleash EFCC, ICPC Against Perpetrators
The Independent National Electoral Commission has reiterated its readiness to rid the forthcoming 2023 general election of vote-buying through its existing partnership with the security and anti-graft agencies in the country.
The National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, made this known during an expert meeting on election logistics for the 2023 general election held in Lagos on Tuesday.
Okoye, while giving updates on the commission’s efforts to curb financial inducements at polling units, said anyone found culpable would be apprehended.
He said, “The commission has been doing a lot on the issue of vote-buying. We have changed the architecture and the configuration of the polling units by making sure that the secrecy of the votes is protected. We have also banned the use of smart phones and other electronic devices at the polling units. But more importantly, we are collaborating with the various security agencies under the auspices of consultative committee on election security to make sure those engaging in vote-buying are apprehended. So, on the election day, we are going to have the ICPC, EFCC and other agencies go to different polling units to make sure that people are not doing anything that is untoward.
He also urged Nigerians to shun the common habit of selling and buying votes during elections.
He said, “We have a country and we must protect the integrity of the electoral process. That is the only way we can progress. We must never on any account allow people to use the vulnerability and poverty of our people in order to derail the democratic process.”
Featured
Peter Obi Will Win Presidential Election Barring Rigging – Ex-Gov
A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has predicted a total victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 general election.
Ezeife said only rigging can stop Obi from becoming the next president of the country.
He stated this on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s rally by the Labour Party candidate and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Datti, adding that he is of a firm belief that Nigerians know Obi is the best among all the candidates as far as this election is concerned.
He said, “I am earnestly looking forward to the day Obi will be sworn in as Nigeria’s President. That day will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s return to the part of the glory.
“Apart from rigging, I would say that nobody else is contesting this election with Obi, inasmuch as I know that some other candidates have so much money at their disposal.
“All powers belong to God. And our God can stop every rigging and I see the hands of God in the ‘Obidient movement’ and I thank all Nigerians for thinking right this time around and I must say that all glory is to our God.
“By God’s grace, there will be an election this February. There will be no interim government and the result of the election is predictable.
“In fact, I can’t wait for that day, May 29, this year when Obi will be sworn in. But if I had my way, why not bring the swearing-in date down to March or April, instead of waiting till May which is three months far away from the February election.”
Obi, who will be in the state as part of the continuation of his nationwide rally, is expected to meet with the traditional rulers at the Government House, Awka.
According to the Head, Media and Publicity for the Labour Party Campaign Council, Mr Titus Obasi, over 180 support groups have concluded arrangements to carry out a solidarity match in Onitsha for the rally.
Obasi said, “The activities include three town hall meetings at the Government House, Awka where he would meet with traditional rulers and then another town hall meeting with the student community.
“There would also be another town hall meeting with Anambra women at the All Saints Anglican Church hall which would be presided over by the wife of the presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi and then the main rally proper at the All Saints Anglican church field Onitsha.”
The Leader of Peter Obi Express Media, Mr Ceasar Obidile, said about five million supporters would be coming to Anambra.
“We are ready and we are in full spirit because this is his home and all the support groups have mobilized enough and we made enough arrangements for welfare and security,” he said.
Also speaking Director Obi/Datti Campaign Council in the state, Mr Geomartins Uzodike, noted that the rally is part of the consultations and awareness campaign for the candidate and his running mate.
“It is going to be the mother of all rallies and this one is that the candidate is coming home to talk to his people and we have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch-free campaign rally in Anambra State.
“The meetings with the respective bodies are part of the process and our candidate has great respect for the youths who are represented by the Nigerian students as well as the traditional institution represented by the Anambra Council of Traditional Rulers,” he said.
The Punch
Featured
Cross River APC Chieftain Defects to PDP
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Chief Helen Effiom, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.
According to her, maltreatment of foundational members of the party by the present leadership of the party made her defect.
“I was a foundational and legacy member of the APC right from 2014. We joined others to build APC across the 18 local government areas of the state steadfastly and with dedication with our small resources.
“There is no joy in the APC; people at the grassroots are not smiling, the legacy members are not happy, those of us that built the APC are nowhere.
“We are not appreciated, recognised, they want to retire us. We have been deceived and short-changed and there is no truth in anything that has to do with the APC.
“So, I am here to let the world and Nigeria know that I am not a member of APC anymore, I resigned yesterday and I am now a member of PDP in Ward Nine and I am happy to be a member of a new political party,” she said.
The Punch
Featured
Dele Momodu Bags Global Merit Award on Media and Talent Promotion
By Eric Elezuo
Talent, they say is not enough. Nigeria is the home of different talents, and over the years, people with diverse talents have emerged in different sectors of the economy. The entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in the manifestations of talents in over two decades in the country.
At the Silec In Chicago Citizenship Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program, a Partnership between WorldChicago and Silec Initiatives, to implement a five year Leadership and capacity building Programme for Nigerians in United States, Dele Momodu was among the first to receive this Prestigious award.
While delivering his message at the University of Chicago Illinois USA, Irakpo said that the Momodu he knows is a talent promoter who has been in the forefront of talent discovery for a long time. He noted that the celebrated journalist has given so many artistes and content creators the platform to showcase their God-given potential, adding that this event will occur yearly where distinguished Nigerians who has touched lives will be recognized and appreciated.
“Of a truth, one can’t talk about the entertainment industry in Nigeria without referencing Aare Dele Momodu. As a statesman, politician, journalist and Pan-African, he’s been in the picture for over four decades, especially in the media, where he has used his Ovation International Magazine to impact the lives of Nigerians both home and abroad. It has been a privilege to have know this humble and charismatic leader since 2010.
When our pacts crossed over a decade ago, it has been from one success story to another. As a politician, he has contributed meaningfully to the advancement and sustenance of our nascent democracy. Indeed, he has been a worthy recipients of many awards both home and abroad. It’s an honour to award him this Global Merit Award to appreciate him for his ingenious role in promoting talents in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and at the Global Space,” Irakpo said.
Speaking at the event, Peggy Parfenoff, the President of WorldChicago, said that this Partnership is to help promote Nigeria Culture and connect Silec Initiatives with U.S counterparts while lauding the passion of Sunny Irakpo. She also promised that the programme will run for five years with the full backing of WorldChicago.
Other awardees at the event include the Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) like Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and chairman, Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu.
This is celebrating the dexterity of Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu for promoting Nigeria.
We’ve Uncovered Plans to Smear DG, Key Officials – DSS
Peter Obi Will Win Presidential Election Barring Rigging – Ex-Gov
Filmmaker and AMAA Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is Dead
Dokpesi Has Been Released, Says DAAR Management
Fuel Subsidy is Organised Crime, Says Peter Obi, Promises to End Practice
Cross River APC Chieftain Defects to PDP
Wike and His Band at a Dead End: How the G5 Charade Crumbled
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)