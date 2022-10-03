Crisis Rocks Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee

A major crisis has rocked the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) following its decision not to make any submission for OSCAR 2023.

We gathered that some of the members were unhappy with the Chairperson, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi, NOSC for taking this decision and denying the nation due recognition for the second year running.

As a result, two members, journalist and performing artist, Shaibu Husseini and film maker, Mildred Okwo have both announced their resignation from the Committee.

The pair took to their social media handles to declare their decision and their action, we gatherrd, is connected to what transpired during deliberations when the committee met.

We gathered that there was a clear division in the committee when a new selction criteria of ” Not Eligible” was introduced this year.

We were told that that some members noted that since four films were submitted and three had been pre-qualified after ticking all the boxes, the question of non eligibility can no longer arise.

It was revealed that the Chairperson voted for non eligibility and canvassed for same and when that carried the day, the others felt this line of action was orchestrated and thus the division.

They felt that films that have been submitted for festivals and have attained international collaborations with a top outfit like Netflix having pre-qualified, should be given a chance and submitted instead of them being screened out before they get out of our country.

The Committee is responsible for submitting a Nigerian film in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the Oscars and these resignations may worsen the situation.

Meanwhile, award-winning film maker, Kunle Afolayan has taken a swipe at the Committee for declaring that no Nigerian film was good enough for the OSCARS.

Taking to his instagram page, Afolayan who just released his latest film, Anikulapo, wondered why the Committee should take such a decision and noted “Will keep making films and doing my own thing”