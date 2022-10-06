Featured
Opinion: My Unrivaled Experience Flying Value Jet-Seun Oloketuyi
By Seun Oloketuyi
For many reasons, I don’t enjoy flying. Most importantly, it puts you at the mercy of another person whom you know nothing about, and just like drivers, there are good and bad ones. With flying, you can never tell which you have, and you do not have the option of deplaning at your pleasure.
When it was time to begin the planning for the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards 2020, the Ekiti edition, it was the peak of the beginning of the kidnapping season, and many people did not want to travel through the densely populated express towns that littered the road from Lagos to Ekiti.
It was at this point I began to consider flight options from Lagos to Akure. The shorter drive between Akure to Ado-Ekiti would be bearable if we could fly. This realisation brought with it another problem.
Our budget for that edition was very small, and we had a dearth of sponsors, especially because we were just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown.
Also, even though we had a lot of quality actors and filmmakers on board the project whom we needed to get to Ekiti, we were still a small party, and many would be supporting airlines did not consider our number significant.
As a final effort, I reached out to Mr Kunle Soname, Chairman, ValueJet, and I requested a meeting. He granted my request immediately and I drove down to Ikenne with all hopes to pitch my need.
My hope was not dashed. Not only did Mr Soname solve my logistics problem by immediately putting me in touch with the right people to make an aircraft available on my needed date, he staked his name on the awards by giving us access
When the skit was released about a month or two to the awards, it gave Best of Nollywood newer credibility and access to even more industry support.
On our departure date, the excitement was palpable as many were excited to be flying with ValueJet. That excitement bled into my subconscious and my fears of flying automatically eased.
From the point of boarding, something felt pleasantly strange about the airline.
While the cabin crew ushered passengers on board, I noticed every one of them, including the captain, had a whole new level of warmth and decorum. I had initially thought it was simply because we had big industry names on the trip, but I noticed the patience and deliberate effort not just to please but to get everyone settled in well and in time.
Then I got comfy in my seat, and my criticism antenna quickly springing up. I began to pay deliberate attention to everything about the airplane and the quality of service to prove my bias that the excellent customer service we enjoyed at boarding was a fluke.
A few minutes later, we were all settled in and right on schedule, the plane taxied for a takeoff and the following 40minutes became an impressionable experience in my years of local travel in Nigeria.
First, the hostesses continued to maintain that high level of professionalism throughout the flight devoid of the ‘owambe’ atmosphere that most local airlines create. You could feel their genuine resolve to be of help and make the flight enjoyable.
I particularly remember a female member of my staff, an intern, who struck up a conversation with one of the hostess before takeoff. The young girl had never flown before and wondered why the hostess had to stand close to her seat at the back. I had expected a standoffish response from the mixed-race hostess, but instead, she bent to whisper in her ears words I could not catch. The less than a minute interaction left my staff grinning from ear to ear throughout the flight.
I realised that this was not a desperate attempt to look good to some spotted ‘big men’ on board. Every single passenger was treated with the highest level of respect. Strangely also, the in-flight announcements and address of the captain were rather less monotonous and audible. It had some modest sense of humour and clarity, not a display by an overzealous hostess trying too hard to pull a British-American-Nigerian accent.
I took time to evaluate the comfort of the seat, how less cramped up they are; the freshness of the headrest covers, which is a departure from those of some airlines that sometimes smell like they need a change. This mid-size aircraft somehow had good enough legroom and my six-foot-self had a truly comfy ride.
Then, refreshment came, and it was an improvement to the handouts of pastries and school-children snacks that I have come to terms with on local flights.
The aircraft itself looked exceptionally clean and smelled even better. I am certain it is not above 15 years and bears resemblance to the class of Europe’s EasyJet.
The entire flight was seamless. Take-off, mid-air turbulence handling, landing, and all, only point to the fact that we must have been piloted by experienced professionals.
At no point did I remember that I did not like flying.
Shortly after we landed, I started making further enquiries about the airline. I figured they were new and I garnered some more pleasant information about their business model, which makes reason for the level of excellence that we were served with on that flight.
I stumbled on a report that the airline was founded in 2018, in the middle of the aviation crisis, which saw some major airlines closing up. It was started as a virtual airline brokering flights through other airlines. I immediately spotted the ace factor, which is the fact that the business is founded on the resolve to solve the industry’s core challenges, not some big-budget illicit-money cleanup business kind of thing.
The carrier’s business model seeks to make aviation accessible to all Nigerian citizens through competitive pricing, according to local media. ValueJet comes on the heels of a dire situation with the outrageous flight cost, where one-way flight from Lagos to Abuja costs around $227, almost twice the average monthly salary in the country.
One of ValueJet’s management staff, Temitope Ajijola captures their essence in an interview, “ValueJet’s vision is ambitious. We see a world where everybody can fly. Our aim is to add value from the very first flight once we are set for business operations. Currently, only about 5% of Nigeria’s population can afford a flight ticket, according to available statistics, and ValueJet is looking to increase this number significantly through creative fare pricing.”
Adding the exceptional quality of service that I enjoyed on my flight with ValueJet to the laudable mission to build a formidable low-cost carrier, I realise that we are about to witness the explosive growth of a Nigerian aviation company that will easily become passengers’ favourite. The value of this kind of brand is that success will no longer be measured in monetary terms, but in the numbers of happy, loyal customers, and the entire economy will be better for it.
This singular experience made it a tradition for me to always look out for Valuejet whenever I’m doing my local runs by air.
Their dedication to passengers speaks of an organisation that is less focused on the bottom-line business objective of profit maximisation and is driven towards providing excellent value that in turn makes them the preferred team.
Seun Oloketuyi is Executive Producer
Best of Nollywood Awards
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
An outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was confirmed dead by her family on Tuesday.
In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time.
“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time,” the statement said.
Until her death, Anyiam-Osigwe was the founder of the African Movie Academy Awards and the President of the Association of Movie Producers.
She was said to have been in a coma when she passed on in a private hospital in Lagos State.
However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, it threw movie and entertainment practitioners into mourning and attracted a flurry of eulogies from top dignitaries who condoled her family.
Notably among the dignitaries who reacted to the sad development included the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential flag bearer, Akitu Abubakar, who described Anyiam-Osigwe as a pillar in the Nigerian entertainment industry in a post on Facebook.
“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole. May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues, and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry, and may He grant her soul eternal rest,” the post read in part.
Also reacting, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Anyiam-Osigwe’s lifetime had been impactful in the filmmaking industry.
The statement said in part, “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.”
Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, while also reacting, shared a picture of the late filmmaker on his Instagram page, @obiemelonye, and wrote, “Thank you and good night dada Peace.”
Also, sensational artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, in an Instagram post, using his handle, @peterpsquare, said the duo of P-Square were devastated to learn about the passing of Anyiam-Osigwe, who was described as an Amazon.
“Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career. For which we remain grateful. The history of P-SQUARE cannot be written without a mention of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African Film industry, AMP, and the various charities she was a part of. You do not bear this great loss alone, we are with you,” the post read in part.
The Punch
Court Restrains ‘Sex Toy’ Senator, Abbo, from Seeking Reelection
An Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, on Tuesday, nullified the nomination of the senator representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, over his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress officials in his ward.
The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Danladi, held that the senator, having been expelled at his ward, was not entitled to enjoy the privileges of membership to seek nomination under the party or re-election.
Danladi noted that the embattled senator and APC were bound by the resolution of the Mubi North Local Government Council executives dated October 7, 2022, which expelled the lawmaker.
APC council executives from Mubi North, at a meeting on October 7, deliberated and expelled Senator Ishaku Abbo, after they said he was found wanting for anti-party activity, following his condemnation and opposition to the same faith ticket of the APC.
Dissatisfied with the state working committee’s handling of the disputed expulsion, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha’u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi wards, Mubi North LGA, respectively, sued the senator and sought, interpretation regarding his status in APC, sequel to the disciplinary action taking by the party at the council.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the court, restrained APC under which the Senator was seeking re-election from recognising him as its candidate, saying that he could not validly be the candidate of the party in the forthcoming general election.
It is however, not clear, if the court judgement will be able to stop Abbo, whose name appeared on INEC’s final list of candidates contesting the forthcoming National Assembly and presidential elections, slated for February 25, 2023.
Abbo’s counsel, Barrister Evarastus Odo, said the senator will determine the next move, if he’d appeal the judgement.
Earlier, during the court proceedings, Justice Danladi said the senator had ample time to put forward his defense but refused to show respect to the court, hence the court’s decision to show him the way out of the party.
He further held that the action of the plaintiffs in suing the senator was not an internal affair of the party as claimed, and that they had locus standi to institute the action against Abbo, since they were registered members of the party.
The Punch
