NCAC DG Runsewe Bags African Cultural Ambassador of the Decade Award

In recognition of his vision of driving the process of socio-economic development of the nation through Arts and Culture, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has been honoured with an award of African Cultural Ambassador of the Decade.

Presenting the certificate of nomination to the Director General in his office, the president of Roost Foundation, organizers of The African NGO and International Donor Organization Festival (ANGO) Dame Julie Donli said the choice of Otunba Runsewe as a worthy recipient of the award was borne out of his philanthropic and humanitarian activities that have impacted positively on so many lives in Nigeria.

She stated that through the festival, ANGO will offer a platform for all NGOs, international donor organizations and other relevant stakeholders to recount their success story, dialogue on need to impactfully improve lives, promote humanitarian services and match organizations with potential donors.

According to Dame Donli, the African NGO and International Donor Organization Festival is also aimed at celebrating the ingenuity of African NGOs and International Donor Organizations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of different sectors in Nigeria and in Africa.

Responding, Otunba Runsewe thanked the organizers of the festival for his nomination as a recipient of the Cultural Ambassador of the Decade award, adding that he is passionate about the Nigerian Project and always willing to contribute his quota for the socio economic development of the nation through Arts and Culture.

Runsewe who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region said he was particularly touched by the slogan of the organization which is ” Together serving Humanity”. He remarked that the NGOs and International Donor Organizations have silently impacted positively on so many Nigerians in the areas of education, health social lives to mention but a few.

” The time to celebrate and encourage the NGOs and Donor Organizations has come. We should join hands with the Roost Foundation to make history”.Runsewe retreated.

The festival which is scheduled to hold on Thursday 29th September at the Ladi Kwali hall, Sheraton hotel and Towers shall feature a summit session which will be followed by the red carpet and the award ceremony.