Resist Attempt to Manipulate 2023 Elections, Saraki Tells Nigerians
Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has charged Nigerians to resist any attempt to undermine the 2023 general election.
Noting that next general election represent a watershed for the future of Nigeria, Saraki said nobody or group of people who mean well for the country should toy with the election’s transparency and successful outcome.
The former Governor of Kwara State said this in a statement on Thursday in celebration of the International Day of Democracy.
His statement was in response to a report alleging plan by some people to undermine the political process for the purpose of rigging the 2023 polls.
Saraki wrote, “As we in Nigeria join millions across the world to celebrate the #InternationalDayOfDemocracy and against the background of a report that some people are planning to undermine the political process for the purpose of rigging the 2023 polls, I must reiterate that for Nigeria’s democracy to be sustained, we must operate a system in which accountability, transparency, citizen participation, free, fair, credible and peaceful elections is encouraged.
“The next general elections represent a watershed for the future of our country. Nobody or group of people who mean well for Nigeria should toy with its transparency and successful outcome. The votes of the people must count. Any attempt to manipulate the elections should therefore be resisted by all and sundry.
“As we reflect on how far we have come as a nation under democratic rule, let us all remember to play our individual and collective roles to uphold and promote the principles of democracy and good governance in our country.”
PDP Replaces Ayu with Damagum As National Chairman
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replaced its suspended National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu with one of his deputies, Ambassador Umar Damagum.
Damagum, until now the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), will occupy the seat in an acting capacity pending the determination of the substantive suit restraining Ayu from parading himself as National Chairman.
A Benue High Court in Makurdi, on Monday, ordered Ayu to step aside following a suit filed by his Igyorov Council Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.
The Ward Executive Committee suspended Ayu for alleged anti-party activities and failing to pay his membership dues.
Earlier, however, spokesperson for the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, had declared as illegal the purported suspension of Dr Ayu.
Aniagwu made the declaration through a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, arguing that those behind the suspension are ignorant of the provisions of the party’s constitution.
Aniagwu said that section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution is very clear on who has the power to suspend or discipline a member of the National Working Committee or National Executive Committee of the party.
“When they proceeded to ask the Ward of the National Chairman to take disciplinary action against him assuming that they have the power they ought to have given him fair hearing by summoning him to give him the opportunity to defend himself.
“But the Section 57 did not give them the power to carry out such action against a member of NWC.
“So, if anyone is proceeding to court with such illegal suspension he is just making unnecessary troubles for the party,” he said.
The spokesperson said that the exparte order from the court restraining Ayu from carrying out his duties as National Chairman was most unfortunate as the basis for granting the said order was faulty.
He, however, expressed optimism that the party would come out stronger from its current travails.
Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno Advocates Unity, Continuous Peace
… as 7 Guber Candidates Vow to Work with Governor-Elect
Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno has advocated for greater bonding amongst the citizens and continuous peace across the state, especially as it sets to transit to a new administration
Speaking at a meeting with 2023 gubernatorial candidates of seven different political parties and some state party chairmen, he noted with dismay that the state has been polarised along party, ethnic, religious and other lines which has hampered progress.
￼
He noted that elections were over and the healing process must commence immediately, adding, “Akwa Ibom remains our common patrimony.”
The Governor – elect who reaffirmed that he has extended an olive branch to all his opponents said he was ready to lead the unity charge.
Pastor Eno who enjoyed overwhelming support at the last election, noted that political parties are just platforms for election of leaders, adding that only one winner can emerge through the process.
He noted that by the grace of God and support of the people, he has been elected, adding that as a man under such grace, he will always pursue peace for the good of al
Pastor Eno who has asserted that he is gifted in the ministry of reconciliation, appreciated candidates of the seven political parties who have accepted to share their ideas with him and work towards achieving a better Akwa Ibom State.
He urged them to reach out to other candidates who were yet to accept the reality to sheath their swords and join hands with him to build a greater Akwa Ibom.
He assured them that none of them would be left behind by his administration
According to him, “This is the way to go for us all,I see this gesture as the beginning of the healing process and I thank you for your felicitation, like I said shortly after my declaration, we will run an inclusive government. It is important that after this kind of election, we begin to work out ways to deliver service to our people. It will not be a winner takes all affair because no one will be left behind.”
Pastor Eno likened the governorship candidates’ forum as a class which must have a captain, adding that by God’s grace, he has been elected to be the captain who is prepared to serve for the overall good of other members of the class.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council , IPAC, Hon. Ubong Emmanuel expressed delight over the meeting, which he said was the beginning of greater days for the state.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Ita Ekpo said they were moved by the peaceful disposition of Pastor Umo Eno, stressing that anyone who genuinely aspires to serve the state cannot resist such hand of fellowship.
He noted that elections were over and the continuous peace, development, and unity of the state must not be sacrificed on the altar of individual ambition.
Barr. Ita said they were prepared to share their ideas and to support the governor-elect in any way possible to further on the development trajectory of the state.
It would be recalled that the group under IPAC had earlier congratulated Pastor Umo Eno on his success at the polls describing his victory as the will of God.
The message which was addressed to the governor-elect read in part, “Dear Governor-Elect, your resounding victory at the polls, is a further affirmation of the divine will of God at ensuring that not only the best candidate was elected and given the mandate by the people, but one who best understands where we are coming from as a people, where we are presently and who knows the best route towards attaining and achieving our target destination.”
The opposition parties expressed optimism that Pastor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda would serve as a vehicle to promote both economic growth and social cohesion throughout his term as governor of the state.
￼
Aside from Ita, governorship candidates of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance, (AA), Boot Party( BP), Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), Mr. Nsikak Hogan, Mrs Emem Udoh, Mr. Eyo Ekong, Abasiekeme Ekanem, Akan Epenyong, Sunday Ekanem respectively, as well as the leadership of IPAC in the state, were in attendance at the lively gathering.
￼
Court Restrains Ayu from Parading Self as PDP Chair
A High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, has issued an interim injunction restraining Dr Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order on Monday in the suit No. MHC/85/2023 filed at the court by Terhide Utaan with Ayu and the PDP as defendants.
The case was adjourned until April 17 for further hearing.
The application was supported by a 15 paragraph affidavit to which it was annexed three exhibits as exhibits A1, A2 and B which were the applicant’s membership card, of the second defendant, receipts for payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed in the 1st defendant by the Igyorov Council Ward of the 2nd defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.
The court statement said, “Upon hearing Mr. M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved.
“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced. It is so ordered.”
The PUNCH reports that Ayu’s suspension was announced by the ward executives of the party at Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday by the ward secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, over alleged anti-party activities.
However, the embattled chairman stated that the PDP constitution expressly prohibited any organ of the party or executive committee at ward, state or national level to take any disciplinary measure against any member of the National Executive Committee.
The restrained chairman further noted that the purported announcement of his suspension was only mischief, drama and propaganda, adding that it was an exercise in futility that was derivable from gross “ignorance and desperation.”
