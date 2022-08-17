Featured
Sodomy: Navy Dismisses Officer
A Nigerian Navy personnel, SLT VN Ukpawanne has been dismissed for allegedly committing sodomy with a teenager (name withheld).
Ukpawanne was arraigned before a court-martial set up by the Nigerian Navy in Delta state on four counts.
He was said to have been found guilty of disobeying standing order, attempting to commit sodomy; disgraceful conduct and wrong use of drugs.
The offences were said to be punishable under sections 57, 95; 93; 65 (1) of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.
In a memo sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday, the officer was awarded one-year loss of seniority, six months imprisonment, another six months imprisonment and lastly one-year imprisonment for all four offences.
The memo with Reference: NHQ: 08/68/93/A/Vol.XVIII/399 was titled, ‘Confirmation of court martial punishment -SLT VN Ukpawanne NN/4440’.
It read, “Sequel to Reference A regarding NHQ approval and Confirmation of Court Martial Punishment for the officer named above who attempted to commit Sodomy amidst other offences on 27 Oct 21 with one teenager, (name withheld), close to Sapele Stadium, On 15 Aug 22 at about 1035, the officer was officially paraded and his sentences were read accordingly.
The charges against the officer include the following:
2004: Disobedience to Standing Order – punishable under section 57 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.
2004: Attempt to Commit Sodomy – punishable under section 95 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.
2004: Disgraceful Conduct – punishable under section 93 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.
2004: Wrongful use of drug/Controlled Substance – punishable under section 65 (1) of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.
Accordingly, the officer in violation of all sections listed above was awarded one-year loss of seniority, six months imprisonment, another six months imprisonment and lastly one-year imprisonment for all four offences.
Pertinently, all imprisonment sentences are to run concurrently.
“The dismissed officer is currently awaiting medical clearance from the Naval Medical Centre before handing over to Sapele Correctional Center for commencement of imprisonment term.”
The Punch
Featured
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the February 25, 2023 residential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is already coasting to victory.
The PDP, in a release issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said it notes that “Atiku Abubakar is securing the highest number of valid votes cast, as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the states of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.
PDP said it appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out en masse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.
The party said, “From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”
The PDP assures Nigerians that the hope which Atiku Abubakar symbolises, as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.
“Our Party, therefore, calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.
“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results, but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency,” PDP said.
The PDP said it congratulates Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.
Featured
Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP
Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.
Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.
The returning officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr Rose Okoh.
Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.
However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.
Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”
Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.
Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.
The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr Wakasor Ofem.
NAN
Featured
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.
The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:
APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote
Vote Collation: Drama As Dino Maleye Blows Hot, Insists INEC Must Do the Right Thing
Atiku Defeats Tinubu in Osun As PDP Clears All Senatorial, Reps Seats
Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu to Win Lagos Presidential Poll
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
INEC Suspends Results Collation in Imo Constituency, PDP Leads
Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP
#Nigeria Decide: Atiku Beats Tinubu, Kwakwanso in Buhari’s Katsina
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)