Police Arrest Suspended Anambra LG Chair for Alleged Murder of Wife

The suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mr Mbazulike Iloka, whose wife, Chidiebere, died in controversial circumstances has been arrested by the state Police Command.

Iloka was suspended by the state government on Friday, pending the conclusion of investigation into the alleged murder and to avoid any interference.

A source had told The Punch that the embattled suspended LG chair, also known as Mba Mba is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, Anambra State, under charges of culpable homicide.

The Anambra State police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest to The Punch on Wednesday.

Ikenga, however, called for caution from the public, saying that the case is being investigated as an autopsy will prove the cause of the wife’s death.

“He is in our custody now and we urge the members of the public to be patient as the autopsy shall prove the cause of the wife’s death. Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing please,” Ikenga added.

The source said his arrest was consequent upon a petition by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, on Monday and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

HURIWA reportedly dragged the suspended council boss to IGP Baba over issues bordering on domestic violence.

Mba Mba had claimed that the deceased slumped and died while serving him food.