Soyinka Supports Lawmakers’ Impeachment Move Against Buhari
Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has given his support to the six weeks ultimatum given to President Muhammadu Buhari by some federal lawmakers to find a solution to terrorism or be impeached, saying that the president deserves to be impeached.
Soyinka spoke on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during an interactive session organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Abeokuta Club.
The session, which had a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana; the Registrar of the Joint Administration and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; a lawyer, Gbenga Adeoye; a businessman, Ogo-Oluwa Bankole; and the spokesman of the Electricity Distribution Companies, Sunday Oduntan, as panelists, had as its theme “Good governance or mis-governance: The contract called democracy.”
The PUNCH reports that senators and members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party had last week handed down the ultimatum over lingering insecurity in the country.
Soyinka, who was the session’s moderator, noted that the President should be impeached because he had breached the contract of democracy.
He said, “Democracy indicates a contract, that is why the candidate puts on a manifesto. On the basis of that manifesto, the candidate is either accepted or rejected.
“Very often, the grounds for breach of contract, I think we all agree, is mis-governance and one of the ways of breaking this kind of contract we know even before the duration of a contract is known as impeachment.
“The reason we will go by some legislators to impeach the President who is the head of government. In fact, one cleric has gone even further. He believes that the impeachment should take place not in the legislative home but in the bush with the kidnappers and he appealed to the kidnappers to quicken the process by impeaching the President and take him away and some of his aides and one or two governors.”
Soyinka, however, threw the question to the gathering whether the President should be impeached or not and majority of the people who comprised members of the club and other dignitaries raised their hands that Buhari be impeached.
He also faulted a situation where Buhari, who he said had performed abysmally to the point that lawmakers are considering impeachment, will decide who succeeds him at the end of his tenure.
He added, “In any democracy, any president, prime minister or whatever is entitled to one vote. We are not saying we should disenfranchise somebody because they are on top of governance.
“They had their right to campaign for any candidate they like but there is nothing in any constitution that I know of, in any democratic constitution, which says that the head of government should appoint his or her successor.
“I am not aware of it and this is a head of governance who is generally agreed, I believe, as having failed, having misgoverned to the point that impeachment is being considered.
“I hear the governors go to this individual, go to this failure and say to him ‘please give us your successor.’
“Many of us in this country, including governors, including chairmen of local governments, what comprehension they have of this process called democracy because what these governors are telling us is that after a failure has occupied a seat of government for eight years, that failure should give us another failure for another eight years.”
Soyinka urged the governors to stop desecrating democracy by enthroning a dynasty of failure.
Falana, in his remarks, corroborated Soyinka’s submission on the need to stop the abuse of democratic process.
He decried the imposition of leaders on Nigerians.
Oloyede, in his submission, urged Nigerians not to focus on the faults of the Federal Government but concentrate on the state governments’ involvement in the failure.
The Punch
PDP to APC, Tinubu: Stop Punishing Nigerians, Release Hoarded New Naira Notes
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) an the Tinubu Campaign Council, to ss a matter of urgency, release all the new naira notes they have hoarded to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.
The main opposition party main made the demand through a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.
The statement dismissed the APC as a party of ‘very cruel, insensitive and self-centered politicians who relish in inflicting pain, anguish and life-discounting situations on our citizens in the last seven and half years of the APC administration’.
Read the full statement:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands that the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC State governors immediately release billions of new Naira notes in their custody and halt the anguish being experienced by Nigerians.
The PDP describes as wicked and unpardonable that the same band of deceptive, sneaky and hypocritical APC leaders who are deeply involved in intercepting and hoarding of new Naira notes are going about trying to hoodwink Nigerians by posturing as though they are concerned about their plight.
It is instructive to state that the controversial Naira redesign and swap policies are programmes of the APC administration which is also completely in control of the production and circulation of the new notes.
The APC leaders having realized that they cannot win in the 2023 general elections, sabotaged the system and diverted the new Naira notes so as to create widespread social unrest to justify their plan to derail the elections and truncate our democracy.
Our Party has been informed by some well-meaning APC members on how six APC State governors led by a particular infamous Governor of a prominent State in the North West region are coordinating the hoarding of new Naira notes for the vote buying scheme of the APC ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.
The PDP has also been made aware of how APC governors are allegedly warehousing the new Naira notes in facilities owned by APC interests in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Imo and other parts of the country for the purpose of vote buying for Senator Tinubu in the Presidential election.
Nigerians can recall that the APC was recently busted in the process of swapping the sum of N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes for new ones in Kano State for vote buying, in a deal wherein a substantial part of the old notes was allegedly conveyed to Lagos State for secret swapping with new notes.
It is therefore callous for APC leaders to continue to watch Nigerians spend nights at ATM stands, fight one another in bank halls and ATM centers for cash with millions stranded without money to take care of their daily needs.
The PDP calls on Nigerians to hold the APC and its leaders directly responsible for the pain, economic hardship, social dislocation and psychological distress they are going through on account of APC induced cash scarcity in the country.
The APC has again demonstrated that it is party of very cruel, insensitive and self-centered politicians who relish in inflicting pain, anguish and life-discounting situations on our citizens in the last seven and half years of the APC administration.
Our Party therefore urges Nigerians not to allow the deception, lies and shenanigans of the APC to detract from their collective resolve to end the era of misery in our country by voting Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria so that he can commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation from the abysmal misrule of the vicious APC.
How I Escaped Assassination Attempt – Abiye Sekibo
By Eric Elezuo
The spate of violent attacks resumed in Rivers State during the week when the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, was brutally attacked, but escaped being assassinated by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.
Sekibo’s attack became the second of the PDP high profile chieftains to be attacked in the state. This is after the home of Senator Lee Maeba, who represented Rivers South-East senatorial district, and a stauch follower of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was invaded and vandalized in October, 2022.
It was said that the invaders were people suspected to be government thugs. An eyewitness, who identified himself as Maeba’s brother, had narrated that the intruders, armed with dangerous weapons, struck in the early hours, smashing windscreens of vehicles and destroying other valuables.
Reports say persons, numbering over 20, invaded Maeba’s residence in Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Port Harcourt, destroying his personal properties, including cars. The assailants manhandled those found within the vicinity of the property and totally destroyed whatever that was within reach. However, Senator Maeba, who was absent at the time of the attack, escaped assassination as it was said that one of the hoodlums who beat up the senator’s brother, hinted that had the senator been at home, only one bullet would have settled the issue. A PDP press statement however, alleged that the thugs, who carried out the attack were sent by the chairman, Obior Akpor Local Government.
Like it happened to Senator Maeba, the attackers of Dr Sekibo, appeared more acceptable as they dressed in Police uniform to avoid suspicion and detection. Eyewitness acciunt said the hoodlums opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.
It is on record that the party has been having a running battle with the Nyesom Wike-led government over the venue to host its presidential campaign. On many occasions, proposed venue has been canceled due to reasons not unconnected to the bitter rivalry between Governor Wike and the PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu on one hand, and the presidential candidate, on the other hand. The latest was the revocation of the use of the state-owned stadium after permission was granted a few days earlier.
Consequently, the party had sought a neutral space to host its campaign necessitating the visit of Sekibo to Rainbow Town, where he was attacked
Confirming the incident at a news briefing, Sekibo, gave graphic details of how he ran into the attackers, and how he eascaped, saying his car was riddled with bullets and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen, inadvertently watched the inferno.
He said: “As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”
In October 2022, the crisis in the party deepened after Wike declared that the state chapter of the party would not campaign for Atiku ahead of the 2023 general elections. Ever since, it has been a rat race between party at the national level and the Rivers State chapter.
But the Police in the state have exonerated itself, saying the attackers must have been ‘suspected thugs’, according to a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko.
“There was a distress call to the control room at about 2 am on Friday, 10th February 2023, that Dr Abiye Sekibo was attacked by suspected thugs along Intel in the Rainbow axis of Port-Harcourt.
“On the basis of the call, Six patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. By the time the teams arrived, the suspected thugs had fled.
“Nonetheless, the teams remained to forestall further destruction. Meanwhile, normalcy has returned, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation into the incident,” the Police confirmed.
Meanwhile, of the two attacks on Maeba in October 2022, and on Sekibo on Thursday, accusing fingers have been pointed at the Rivers State governor even as no concrete evidence has suggested he was involved.
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
