Gumi Accuses FG of Messing up Insurgency War
Controversial Islamic cleric and preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the wrong measures of the Federal Government towards the Boko Haram insurgency in the North, stating that both sides of the divide committed crimes.
Gumi said this in a statement on Sunday, adding that if the next President of the country followed the same trajectory, it would result in a greater insurgency.
He said, “The recent BBC Africa Eye documentary and Daily Trust documentaries about the insurgency in Zamfara State have exposed the ethnic and tribal undertones as the real genesis of the decade mayhem the North Western region is experiencing as a whole.
“The crimes were committed by both sides of the divide but unfortunately, the outside world sees one side as the only criminal, and thus the government acted in such a line of thinking, messing up the conflict and applying the wrong measures of communal conflict resolution.
“If the next President also follows the same trajectory thinking that the present government was only dealing with the criminals with kid gloves, then a greater insurgency will definitely ensue. It is taking almost 12 years to fight Boko Haram in the North East, with their leader only killed during a factional fight, not by our military action.
“And now, many BH are fortunately surrendering as a result of the genuine efforts of reconciliation and rehabilitation by the federal and state governments as demonstrated by action, not rhetoric. This unfortunately is irking some, especially the elite as cajoling criminals. To them, anything short of annihilating them is no solution.”
Gumi also advised the next President to be wary of dishonest clergy, noting that they serve to polarise the nation more on the religious divide.
“The next President needs to be intelligent and supported by men with acumen not the ‘garagara’ person with an impulsive temperament that is after the praise of sentimental citizens. He has to act quickly and carefully. He has to centre his efforts and concentration inwards not outside. I know a lot of our problems have roots in foreign interests, yet local problems must be solved locally.
“The President has to be careful of the dishonest clergy. Like mosquitoes, they feed on every system without adding any values except polarising the nation more on the religious divide. I cannot imagine a nation facing insurgencies left, right, and centre, yet the clergy would fold their arms without intermediating to see for conflict resolutions. Rather they are busy fuelling religious polarisation,” he added.
The Punch
APC Real Definition of Shame, PDP PCC Replies Ruling Party
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has fired back at the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the ruling has no basis to talk about shame as it represents the real definition of shame. It also reminded that the party that Nigerians have only two weeks left to be free of their draconian administration.
The PDP PCC stated this on Saturday, while reacting to taunts directed at the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, by the APC when in a slip of the tongue in Kano, during the party’s presidential campaign rally last week, said, “PDP has brought us shame. We won’t retain them in power.”
The APC campaign team, had in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, noted that the PDP chairman was only stating the obvious.
“In our view, Iyorchia Ayu did not suffer from slip of the tongue. He was only reflecting an inner guilt about the grave damage his party inflicted on our country for 16 years,” the statement read in part.
However, the spokesman for the PDP PCC, Dino Melaye, in a statement criticised the ruling party, urging them to deal with its internal issues first before attempting to cast aspersions on Ayu, and find out why the president and their other party chieftains were stoned in the same Kano where PDP had a successful outing.
Melaye noted that had APC understood the meaning of shame, it would apologize to Nigerians “for arresting development, destroying the economy, bastardising the judiciary, inflicting pain of fuel, food and fund scarcity and making Nigeria a laughing stock all over the world.
The statement read in part, “Unsettled by the peaceful, stone-free and resounding rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Kano on Thursday, the fractured, factionalised and fading All Progressives Congress, APC, had no other reaction after the impressive outing than to make a song and dance of what was by its own admission, a slip of tongue of the urbane and intellectually savvy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.
“To demonstrate the extent that incoherence and political erosion has so much disoriented the beleaguered APC, its spinners attempted to cover the flame of its failure with a bare hand in an attempt to veil the rejection and shame that beguiled the party when its leaders were stoned in that same Kano City just a few days before. The balablue of the APC is a shock therapy for the massive reception that the PDP received in Kano.
“It is repulsive and revulsive that a party that has ruined the economy and made it so prostrate that citizens are now buying their own currency will be talking about shame. What is more shameful than having thousands of naira in your bank but you are unable to buy groundnut of N200 to mix with your garri, because you have a party that has completely run out of ideas and has consequently run our country aground?
“How can a party talk of shame where banks have now shut down and customers have relocated from the peace of their homes to the cubicle of Automated Teller Machines hoping for a wad of naira notes to slip from the currency dispenser?
“How can a party talk of shame where in the place of hope for a better academic system in the university, its presidential candidate is assuring that instead of 4 years, students will spend 8 years? What a renewal of misery and hopelessness?
“How can a party talk about shame when its own presidential candidate is accusing the President of Nigeria and leader of his party of sabotage and an unpardonable economic mismanagement that has taken the naira from exchanging at 200 naira to a dollar to 800 naira to a dollar within 7 years?
“How can a party talk of shame when in a nation of over 200 million people, the APC is parading a man who most times doesn’t know where he is and utters unintelligible bulaba and balabu all over the place?
“How can a party talk of shame where trillions of naira has been spent on fuel subsidy and Nigerians in the pauperised villages are buying a litre of petrol at 400 naira while those who ferry public money around in bullion vans pay 180 naira per litre?
“How can a party talk of shame where the rule of law and the judiciary have been so bastardized that a vibrant and erudite Chief Justice of Nigeria was manacled out of office and was replaced by a lackey who ultimately paved way for a Chief Judge that romances with a dissenting group in a political party? Is it any little wonder that the chairman of an election tribunal danced ‘buga’ in a courtroom to demonstrate his bias in a brazen conduct that awarded from the bench what a contestant could not obtain from the ballot box?”
“A party that has become irredeemable, consigning the hope of Nigeria in a mentally and physically sagged flag bearer can only be stopped in its tracks by a broadminded visionary leader with a sound mind in a sound body, Atiku Abubakar.
“The APC has performed in its destructive best. We have just two weeks to terminate this pain. Money will circulate again,” Melaye added.
Additional Information: The Punch
Why I Rejected APC’s N150m Offer to Dump Atiku – Kannywood Actor
A popular Kannywood Artiste, Naziru Ahmad, known as Sarkin Waka, has claimed that he was offered N150 million and a car worth N80 million to dump the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.
Ahmad was one of the Hausa singers who composed campaign songs for Atiku’s campaign and has performed in his rallies across the North.
He composed the popular anti-APC song – ‘APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta…’
Speaking in a programme on the Hausa Service of DW, the Kannywood singer said he rejected the offer to dump Atiku for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
The Kannywood star said he has a personal conviction that Atiku is healthier than Tinubu and would perform better if he wins the February 25 election.
“I have prioritised national interest over personal interests,” Leadership Newspaper which monitored the programme quoted Ahmad as saying.
“I was asked to leave Atiku for another candidate and be paid the sum of N150 million in addition to a car worth N80 million but I rejected it.
“I rejected the offer because I know that Atiku will deliver good governance and save Nigeria from its current deplorable condition.
“How will I support Tinubu who is not healthy and physically fit? Our religion also admonishes us to choose healthy persons as leaders for it is one of the qualities of a good leader.”
PDP Rivers Campaign DG Escapes Assassination Attempt, Accuses Gov Wike’s Guards
The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, escaped assassination by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.
It was learnt that gunmen dressed in Police uniform opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.
Confirming the incident at a news briefing Friday, Sekibo said his car was riddled with bullets and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen watched the inferno
“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”
