Tobi Amusan: Nigeria’s Biggest Sports Export
History was made during the week, when Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, stormed to victory at the 100 metres hurdles final at the World Championships held in Eugene, United States, becoming the first athlete from Nigeria to win gold at such an event.
Amusan, 25, whose 12.06-second performance was initially announced as a world record, but was later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit. However, Amusan had broken the world record earlier in the day by clocking 12.12 seconds in the semi-final at Hayward Field.
Recovering from a slow start in the final, she put on a pristine performance over the barriers, beating the silver medalist, Britany Anderson of Jamaica with 0.17 seconds.
Amusan was reported to have “got off to a scorching start and was smoothly into her stride after the first hurdle, building a clear lead and then pulling away ahead of Anderson and the fast-closing Camacho-Quinn for the gold.”
According to the golden girl, who was treated to Nigeria’s trending hit song, Buga, on victory, “The goal was to come out and to win this gold.
“I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships. You know, the goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus.”
Tobi Amusan therefore become the first Nigerian ever to win gold at the World Athletics Championships after the classic performance, doing it in style and breaking two two records on the night as previously set by America’s Kendra Harrison’s at 12.20s.
Among the many firsts recorded by Amusan included becoming the first Nigerian athlete to ever set a World Record in any event. It will also be the first time the Nigerian anthem would be played over the public address system during medal presentation as the winner of an event.
In addition to the euphoria that heralded her feat, Amusan walked away with a whopping $100,000 prize money She is presently participating in the Commonwealth Games, which kicked off on Thursday, July 28 as the defending champion in her event.
Amusan’s victory is a clear lesson for all and sundry that there is no space for giving up on one’s goals and aspirations. It would be recalled that she had a disappointing outing in Tokyo in 2021 where she finished fourth in the final against expectations that she was going to pick one of the medals.
A Diamond League trophy winner, Amusan is also a Commonwealth Games champion and multiple African Champion. She is said to now has an eye on the Olympic Games medal to add to her impressive collection.
Born Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan on April 23, 1997 in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, to school-teacher parents, Mr and Mrs. Amusan. Tobi, as she is fondly called, is the last of three siblings, and had her Secondary School Education at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
Amusan had shown signs of accomplishment as an athlete from a very tender age. She began her climb to glory when she won a silver medal at the 2013 African Youth Championships in Warri. She followed it up with a gold, which she claimed in the 100 metres hurdles at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships in Addis Ababa. At the age of 18 in 2015, while making her All-Africa Games debut, she won the gold medal in the 100 metres hurdles.
She was the 2018 Commonwealth Champion in the 100m hurdles. She’s also the reigning African Champion in the event, winning back to back gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 African Championships in Athletics and is also a two-time African Games champion in the event. She won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in 2021 in the 100m hurdles becoming the first Nigerian to do so, also breaking the then African Record held by Glory Alozie.
Today, Amusan is the biggest news in Nigeria as well as the country biggest sports export, having achieved feat no Nigerian athlete has ever achieved.
She is just 25, and it’s believed that her focus and steadfastness will propel her to breaking and setting more records for Nigeria. Her feat, without mincing, provided something all Nigerians could agree on for once, and created a happy deviation from the gory insecurity ravaging the nation presently.
We, at the Boss, identify with Tobi’s great feat, and wish her many more years of conquering the world.
Congratulations!
Al-Hilal Dare Madrid As Spanish Giants Target Fifth Club World Cup Final Win
Real Madrid have proved they can find the net even if they must take the field without talisman Karim Benzema in Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in Morocco.
Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde lined up in attack and all scored in the triumph, along with youngster Sergio Arribas from the bench.
Madrid were not at their best but the forwards had enough cutting edge to blow past the 10-time African Champions League winners in the final stages.
Ancelotti said Benzema’s injury was not serious, but the coach may choose to begin with the Ballon d’Or holder on the bench, even if he is fit to play, after his team’s clinical performance.
Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona in January and have fallen eight points behind their rivals in the La Liga title race.
Winning their second trophy of the season, after lifting the European Super Cup in August, would boost morale in the Spanish capital.
Al-Hilal, who overcame Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the other semi-final, have former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and ex-Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto leading the line.
The 2021 Asian Champions League winners are aiming to win the trophy for the first time, having finished fourth in 2019 and 2021.
“We have to respect this team, they’ve got good players and play well collectively. They’ll be excited to play in the final and so will we,” said Ancelotti on Wednesday.
“Football’s changing because there are a lot of teams all over the world that can compete, fight and win too.”
– Finding form –
At two goals up against Al Ahly Madrid appeared to have sealed progress to the final but their opponents hit back with a penalty and missed a golden chance to equalise.
It was Valverde’s first goal for the club since November and Ancelotti was happy the Uruguayan was back on the scoresheet.
Amid reports of a family issue away from the game and after the World Cup, Valverde has not been at his best.
In the first half of the season the midfielder was Madrid’s key player, driving them through in the Champions League and helping them keep pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.
“I’m happy because he played a good game,” said Ancelotti.
“He produced the goods, showed his quality and scored. Little by little he’s coming back.”
Vinicius was able to brush off the issues he has been suffering from in Spain recently too, including several instances of racist abuse, opening the scoring for Madrid with a delicate chip.
Madrid are undeniably more dangerous with Benzema leading the line but the forward has been set back by a string of niggling injuries this season.
Several other Madrid players have also been sidelined, including Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez and Eden Hazard, who will not make the final, while Eder Militao is another doubt.
However after their goal glut against Al Ahly, Ancelotti will be confident his strikers can get the job done and make history on Saturday.
AFP
Osimhen Breaks Ronaldo’s Serie A Jump Record
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Sunday broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s four years record to become Serie A’s jump-king after a leap of 2.58 metres during Napoli’s impressive 3-0 win away to Spezia.
Osimhen achieved the incredible feat when he netted his first goal – Napoli’s second of the day – against the Little Eagles at the Stadio Alberto Picco.
The Nigeria international has scored great headers during his career, but the goal against Spezia was truly extraordinary and could go down as a contender for the greatest headed goal in football history.
After a goalless first half, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Luciano Spalletti’s side the lead after converting from the penalty spot before Osimhen added the game’s second in the 68th minute with a remarkable effort.
The 24-year-old produced a staggering 71cm leap and reached a height of 8.47ft (2.58m) – higher than the crossbar (8ft) – before heading past Spezia goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.
And according to Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Napoli), Osimhen, with that jump, climbed to a height of 2.58 metres – a mark typical of elite NBA stars.
In doing that, Osimhen set a new Italian Serie A record, rubbing off the previous 2.56 metres mark set by Ronaldo for Juventus against Sampdoria in 2019.
It is also a new personal career high for Osimhen whose previous mark was at 2.52m set against Torino at the Diego Maradona Stadium last season.
The world record of 2.62m set by Ugandan defender Bevis Mugabi in the Scottish Championship in January 2021, however, remains intact.
Osimhen has now scored 16 Serie A goals this term, the most he has ever managed in a single season in his career.
Ex-Italy, Chelsea Star, Gianluca Vialli, Dies at 58
Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died at the age 58.
Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but after saying in April 2020 that he had been given the all-clear, he was re-diagnosed in 2021.
He announced a temporary leave from his role with Italy’s national team in December to focus on his health.
“Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled,” said Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.
“I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle. Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten.”
Vialli played 59 times for Italy, making his debut in 1985, a year after joining Sampdoria where he would win the Serie A title and European Cup Winners’ Cup during eight seasons with the club.
He also helped Sampdoria reach the 1992 European Cup final but after losing to Ajax, he moved to Juventus for a then world record fee of £12m. Vialli spent four seasons with Juve, winning the Champions League, Uefa Cup and Serie A titles.
He joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 1996 and became player-manager in 1998.
Vialli was the first Italian to manage a Premier League side, taking over from the sacked Ruud Gullit late in the season, and went on to lead the Blues to victory in the League Cup, Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup and Uefa Super Cup.
He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final and Charity Shield but was sacked early in the following season after a poor start.
The striker also had a short spell at Watford, then in the second tier, during the 2001-02 season but was dismissed after the Hornets only finished 14th.
Source: BBC
