LSHA Candidate, Moshood Abiodun, Not a Card Carrying Member of APC – Hon Onamade
The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2, Aro Moshood Abiodun, popularly known as AMA, is not a card carrying member of the party, Hon Oluwatosin Onamade, a House of Assembly hopeful alleges.
Onamade alleged that AMA was registered with registration number 62011 as a member of the Lagos APC on April 29, one week after the expiration of deadline for membership while also insisting that AMA, who had contested three times on the platform of the PDP remains a card carrying member of the opposition party.
The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee had announced April 21, 2022 as the closing date for the nationwide membership registration/revalidation exercise after three extensions.
He however urged the state party leadership and the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to crush the candidacy of AMA and recognize him as the party flagbearer for the election scheduled to hold next year.
He said, “AMA is and remains a member of the opposition party, the PDP. He had contested an election three consecutive times into the Lagos state House of Assembly after which he left the party for the APC where he contested the May 27, 2022 primary election using an invalid APC membership.
Meanwhile, his membership of the PDP remains intact as he failed to resign from the PDP.”
Supporting his claims further, Onamade said a request for verification dated May 13, 2022 was made on the Ward Chairman of the PDP in Ikorodu constituency to ascertain the membership status of AMA.
According to him, his suspicion was confirmed as in the response dated May 16 and 17, 2022 from the leadership of the party confirmed AMA as a member of the party.
Earlier, Onamade had written a petition to the Chairman, APC Appeal Panel for 2022 Lagos House of Assembly Primary Election, challenging the conduct of the primary election.
He alleged that the election was characterised by ballot snatching, lack of transparency, conspiracy between collation officers and Primary election representatives committee, prevention of delegates to access voting venue and diversion of delegates’ list.
In an affidavit filed at the High Court of Lagos State in the Ikorodu Judicial Division by the PDP Ward D2, chairman, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos state, Mr Akeem Daodu, sworn on oath that AMA is an active and financial member of the PDP with membership card number 3230425 in Ward D2.
Daodu declared that AMA is one of the party leaders in the LCDA and has neither officially resigned or renounced his membership of the PDP.
The affidavit dated 25th of July, 2022, read in part, “Mr. Abiodun Moshood Aro is a party leader in my ward in Ward D2, Ijede LCDA, Ikorodu, Lagos state. That Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro informed me of his intention to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party as aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly in preparation for the 2023 election in Ikorodu constituency 2.
That by virtue of my position as Ward D2 chairman, I was informed by the Ikorodu Local Government party chairman that Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro has officially declared intention to run and contest under the Peoples Democratic Party as Lagos state House of Assembly aspirant for the PDP in 2023.
That as at this moment, as the party Ward D2 chairman of the PDP in Ikorodu, I have not received any letter of resignation of membership from Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro or any related information. That I make this solemn fact declaration conscientiously believing the same to be true by virtue of the provisions of the Oaths Act.”
Reacting to the allegations, AMA, in an Affidavit dated July 19, 2022, denied being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.
He claimed to have resigned his membership of the PDP at his former Ward B2 in Imota, Ikorodu, on February 2, 2021 before joining the APC.
I’ll Return Peace, Facilitate Free Flow of Human, Agricultural Resources in Yobe – Atiku
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured the people of Yobe state of restoration of peace in the state when elected.
Atiku also pledged to reopen the boarders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.
Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yobe state, insisted that his administration, when elected will make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.
Atiku said: “If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.
“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well.”
Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, noted that because of the hoarding of naira for vote-buying, that is why the people are suffering.
Ayu, who said the next election presents an opportunity for Nigeria to be recovered from the ruling party, recounted some of the hardship experienced by Nigerians under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that Atiku will recover Nigeria when elected.
He said: “They made you go hungry; they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, he will recover Nigeria.
“On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have.”
The Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said that Atiku is the most qualified among all the other candidates to take the country out of the woods.
He said: “You have made a statement today, that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to bed hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering and there is no employment for our youths, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.
“Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I.
“He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust, please cast your votes for him”.
Okowa assured Yobe voters that the introduction of BVAS will make it impossible for their votes to be stolen and called on them to defend their votes up to the collation centre.
He said: “They are going to use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore, so you must be there and ensure that you escort the result to the ward Collation Center. Your vote will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it.
“Make sure that you come out to vote and we can together, secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that that there is a future for them. I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.
“With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes. PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.”
El-Rufai Challenges Buhari’s Govt, Tells Nigerians to Continue Using Old Naira Notes
Governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, has asked traders in the state to continue using the old naira notes for their transactions.
Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with the traders in Kaduna, el-Rufai said if Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is elected, he will review the naira redesign policy.
“Stop changing your money and tell everyone to stop taking money to banks. If you sell anything, accept the old note if it’s given to you. Stop saying it’s only the new notes that you will accept because your market will stop and that is what they want,” he said.
“Tell everyone in Kaduna who has the old notes to spend it and buy items. Tell every trader to accept the old notes.
“Nasir el-Rufai, Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promise you that if we (APC) are elected, this policy will be changed and everyone will be given sufficient time to change their money.
“Stop taking your money to banks, keep them with you. Nobody can make your money to become worthless. It is the law; nobody can do it.
“It’s just a matter of time; be patient. We have 18 days to the elections. Once the elections are over, you should expect what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would say, which is the change of this policy.
“You should help us pass this message to relatives. Everyone should stop taking money to banks; continue trading with the old notes.”
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the supreme court temporarily restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.
National Crises: Buhari Convenes Council of State Meeting for Friday
An emergency meeting of the Council of State, convened by President Muhammadu Buhari will hold on Friday to discuss national crises including petrol and naira scarcity, insecurity and others, ahead of the general elections.
The national crises had led to protests in various parts of the country.
The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to provide an update on the new currency redesign policy during the meeting scheduled to take place at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 10 am.
Credible Presidency sources told this paper that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, will brief the council on the preparation for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as well as March 11 governorship and state houses of assembly polls.
The meeting, Daily Trust learnt, will take major decisions to douse tension ahead of elections and avert a potential national crisis given anger over the scarcity of new naira notes. The National Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.
Membership of the Council comprises President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, former presidents, former heads of state, former chief justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
