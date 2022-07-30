LSHA Candidate, Moshood Abiodun, Not a Card Carrying Member of APC – Hon Onamade

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ikorodu Constituency 2, Aro Moshood Abiodun, popularly known as AMA, is not a card carrying member of the party, Hon Oluwatosin Onamade, a House of Assembly hopeful alleges.

Onamade alleged that AMA was registered with registration number 62011 as a member of the Lagos APC on April 29, one week after the expiration of deadline for membership while also insisting that AMA, who had contested three times on the platform of the PDP remains a card carrying member of the opposition party.

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee had announced April 21, 2022 as the closing date for the nationwide membership registration/revalidation exercise after three extensions.

He however urged the state party leadership and the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to crush the candidacy of AMA and recognize him as the party flagbearer for the election scheduled to hold next year.

He said, “AMA is and remains a member of the opposition party, the PDP. He had contested an election three consecutive times into the Lagos state House of Assembly after which he left the party for the APC where he contested the May 27, 2022 primary election using an invalid APC membership.

Meanwhile, his membership of the PDP remains intact as he failed to resign from the PDP.”

Supporting his claims further, Onamade said a request for verification dated May 13, 2022 was made on the Ward Chairman of the PDP in Ikorodu constituency to ascertain the membership status of AMA.

According to him, his suspicion was confirmed as in the response dated May 16 and 17, 2022 from the leadership of the party confirmed AMA as a member of the party.

Earlier, Onamade had written a petition to the Chairman, APC Appeal Panel for 2022 Lagos House of Assembly Primary Election, challenging the conduct of the primary election.

He alleged that the election was characterised by ballot snatching, lack of transparency, conspiracy between collation officers and Primary election representatives committee, prevention of delegates to access voting venue and diversion of delegates’ list.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court of Lagos State in the Ikorodu Judicial Division by the PDP Ward D2, chairman, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos state, Mr Akeem Daodu, sworn on oath that AMA is an active and financial member of the PDP with membership card number 3230425 in Ward D2.

Daodu declared that AMA is one of the party leaders in the LCDA and has neither officially resigned or renounced his membership of the PDP.

The affidavit dated 25th of July, 2022, read in part, “Mr. Abiodun Moshood Aro is a party leader in my ward in Ward D2, Ijede LCDA, Ikorodu, Lagos state. That Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro informed me of his intention to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party as aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly in preparation for the 2023 election in Ikorodu constituency 2.

That by virtue of my position as Ward D2 chairman, I was informed by the Ikorodu Local Government party chairman that Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro has officially declared intention to run and contest under the Peoples Democratic Party as Lagos state House of Assembly aspirant for the PDP in 2023.

That as at this moment, as the party Ward D2 chairman of the PDP in Ikorodu, I have not received any letter of resignation of membership from Mr Abiodun Moshood Aro or any related information. That I make this solemn fact declaration conscientiously believing the same to be true by virtue of the provisions of the Oaths Act.”

Reacting to the allegations, AMA, in an Affidavit dated July 19, 2022, denied being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He claimed to have resigned his membership of the PDP at his former Ward B2 in Imota, Ikorodu, on February 2, 2021 before joining the APC.