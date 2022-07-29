NAFEST: Sanwo-Olu Commends Runsewe for Promoting Unity

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Director General of the for Arts and culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, for what he described as the DG’s dogged patriotism in promoting Nigeria unity and cohesion

The Governor, highly elated at Runsewe’s promotion of Nigeria indigenous fashion and on this day in full revelation of the beauty of south-south dress pattern, praised the DG for always putting Nigeria first in his manner of speech, public conduct, dress sense and above all consistent call for the best of Nigerian culture and tradition.

Governor Sanwo Olu who received Runsewe and select members of technical committee on NAFEST insisted that Lagos state will bring a new vista to hosting of NAFEST in November, noting that the unity of Nigeria should be paramount in the effort of using culture as a vehicle of promoting National unity and cohesion.

Earlier in his address to the Governor, Otunba Segun Runsewe disclosed that the technical committee for NAFEST 2022 was in Lagos to put finishing touches to preparation on the iconic cultural event, appreciating the Governor for hosting the technical committee and making all participants feel at home in Lagos.

He assured the Governor that NCAC will not fail in the mission to use Culture and Arts to bring Nigerians together, vocalize the advocacy for love and temperance among Nigerians, and bring all shades of opinion in Nigeria to love and respect each other.