Nigeria, Egypt to Sign MOU on Arts and Crafts Development
Nigeria and the Republic of Egypt have agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on ways of developing their Arts and Crafts sector.
This is one of the decisions reached when the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe received in audience a delegation from the Republic of Egypt led by His Excellency, Ambassador Ihab Ahmed in his office.
The Ambassador remarked that he has been following the activities of Otunba Runsewe who has positively projected the image of Nigeria home and abroad within the Culture and Tourism space adding that Otunba is assiduously working to transform Nigeria’s rich and diverse Cultural heritage into a viable economy.
The Envoy who stated that there was a lot of similarities between both countries in the area of arts and culture added that the Republic of Egypt was exploring ways of strongly collaborating with Nigeria through the NCAC to create a platform to showcase both country’s rich cultural heritage.
He further revealed that the Egyptian embassy is working on an action plan which will enable Otunba Runsewe and his management team visit the Republic of Egypt to see the enormous opportunities in the arts and culture sector which will culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for its development.
The head of the Egyptian delegation solicited the assistance of NCAC to create a window where arts and crafts products in the Egyptian can be exhibited in Nigeria as plans have reached an advanced stage for both countries to synergize in that regard.
The Ambassador then assured of the the full participation of his Embassy at this year’s International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo coming up in August the year.
In his speech, the Director General, Otunba Runsewe, who thanked the delegation for the visit expressed joy that the diplomatic relationship between both countries have witnessed robust growth over the years.
According to Runsewe, Nigeria and Egypt share a deep cultural history which has advanced the socio economic development of both countries given their commitment to ECOWAS treaties and IMF leaving both countries with similar and stronger values.
Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region reiterated the need for Nigeria and the Republic of Egypt to work towards harnessing their rich tourism potentials. He then revealed his plans to launch the NIGERIA- EGYPT FRIENDSHIP CLUB during his visit to the ancient city of Egypt to foster growth and deepen diplomatic ties between the countries.
Runsewe used the occasion to invite the Ambassador to the annual Pre-INAC dinner for the diplomatic community coming up in May this year and expressed his readiness to provide a World class Media platform during the 2022 International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo where all participating countries will have equal opportunity to showcase, network and market their rich cultural strengths to the world.
There was exchange of cultural souvenirs between the Director General and the Egyptian delegation.
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of 53 years old founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.
Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.
“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President, Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a Lagos hospital, aged 53 years old.
Similarly, the DG NCAC, also commiserated with Mrs. Chika Balogun, former DG, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR) who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Moslem rites.
“Mrs Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we, at NCAC sends our heartfelt condolences, wishing Chika to stay strong over the loss of her dear husband.” Runsewe stated
Otunba Segun Runsewe also prayed and sent condolences to Mrs Chioma Ezike of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku of Just Tours, both of whom lost their father and mother respectively.
“These are trying times for these our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age and gave us these brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth culture economy.
“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents passage. Please remain strong” Otunba Runsewe prayed.
Breaking: Lagos Wins Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State contingents at the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 has been declared winners of this year’s edition of the weeklong cultural fiesta.
The state, which hosted the event, was proclaimed winner at the end of the event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan having scored the highest number of points.
Ekiti which won last year came a distant third as Rivers and Bayelsa were joint second.
Glamour, Razzmatazz, Fanfare As Sanwo-Olu, Ooni, Runsewe, Others Flag Off Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The main bowel of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State, was turned into a carnival of the some sort as the governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined by the Ooni of Ife, HIM Enitan Ogunwusi, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Uzamat, Akinbile-Yussuf, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, traditional rulers and host of other personalities from across all walks of life, declared the 2022 edition of the annual cultural fiesta, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) open.
The event, which drew participants from 29 states of the federation, and still counting, was filled with colour, glamour, fanfare and razzmatazz with the participating states striving joyously to outdo one another.
In his speech at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu praised the initiative and the brains behind the yearly fiesta, saying it is a veritable means of unifying Nigeria an uniting the people in the midst of diversity.
“It is with great pride that I stand before you here today as the Chief Host of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, a festival that aims to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu declared.
Tagged ‘CULTURE AND PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE’, Sanwo-Olu observed that the event in its entirety is a cultural marvel to embrace, and urged participating teams to express one love while the event lasts and beyond.
Sanwo-Olu further went down memory lane to trace the history of the fiesta, and how it tallies with the THEMES agenda of the present Lagos State government.
“Right after the Nigerian Civil War, Culture and Sports were identified as major unifying factors for a country healing from the throes of war. This decision birthed the establishment of the National Arts for Festival (which later morphed into the National Festival for Arts and Culture) and the National Sports Festival.
“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore, delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states, the governor enthused.
Earlier in his speech, the host and Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has informed that the festival is a deliberate synergy between the council and Lagos State government to continue to unite Nigerians and foster peace.
The participating states thereafter took turns to parade their culture in a display that has left mouths gaping with the major revolving round the War dance from Abia State, Rivers and Lagos contingents which paraded a long drawn display of raw cultural actions.
The event continues at the National Stadium till November 14, 2022 when the closing ceremony will return to Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
