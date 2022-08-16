Culture
Seventh Argungu Polo Tourney, Culture Fete Begins Sept 8
Nigeria’s dominance of West Africa’s bourgeoning sports and cultural tourism industry will be further showcased at the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete, from September 8th to 10th 2022. This year’s Tournament and Fete will hold at the sprawling NSK Polo Ranch and Resort in Argungu, Kebbi State, North-West Nigeria.
Argungu Polo Tournament and Culture Fete has over the years lived-up to its billing as one of the most spectacular and massively visited African Polo and cultural tourism festival in Nigeria. More so, ‘Argungu’ is one of Nigeria’s historically significant towns and the host town of UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage asset in Nigeria – the famous Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.
2022 will be the 7th edition of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete. Since inception in 2016, leading Polo teams from popular Nigerian Polo clubs have regularly featured in the prestigious Polo Tournament. Accordingly, Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete positions as the lead Sporting, especially Polo, and Cultural tourism product in Nigeria and contiguous West African countries.
Over the years, the Tournament organizers have consistently rallied stakeholders in the Polo and Tourism communities and Corporate Nigeria to partner in making the event more beneficial to the rural host economies. It will be recalled that NSK Ranch & Resort started hosting the Polo Tournament in Keffi, Nasarawa State and now holds the event in Argungu, Kebbi State.
In recent years of the event, cultural entertainment groups from neighbouring West African countries have been enchanting players, residents, visitors and tourists with awe-inspiring traditional performances, including groups from Niger Republic, Benin Republic and, of course, the host destination, the ancient kingdom of Argungu, now referred as Argungu Emirate. The Emirate’s territory spans parts of North-Western Nigeria and Southern Niger Republic.
The Organizing Committee of the 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete have announced that participating Polo clubs in the tournament will be playing to win any of the prestigious Cups such as Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Emir of Kano’s Cup, King Appolos Chu’s Cup, Lai Mohammed’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup and Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup, among other laurels. In all, the event organizers indicated that six polo teams will take part in the tournament in Argungu, come September 8th 2022. The teams listed include NSK Farms Team, H. Hago Team, Ayatun Team, JRB Solar Team, NIHOTOUR Team and Osolo Team.
The Patron of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who also holds the traditional title of the ‘Turakin Kebbi’, promised that activities lined-up for this year’s tourney and fete will surpass previous editions’. He stated that not less than 24 polo players, some of whom are the best in Nigeria, and over 80 Polo horses will be involved in the tournament for 3 consecutive days, in the pristine town of Argungu.
The Turaki assured that, this year, there will be more emissaries, international dignitaries and foreign governments’ officials in attendance at the event. He further clarified that cultural entertainment groups from West African countries have confirmed their participation and are currently making arrangements accordingly. Some of the traditional displays at the event will be Culinary arts, Traditional wrestling, Camel racing, Horse racing, mini-Durbar, folk dancing, Bull fighting, and many other uncommon traditional spectacles.
Typically, in any week of the Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete, thousands of visitors and tourists throng into the town of Argungu and assemble at the NSK Polo ground, thereby creating massive socio-economic opportunities and measurable benefits to residents and businesses in Argungu Emirate. The event is therefore one of the most veritable examples of successful Nigerian tourist product management by the private sector, in partnership with host communities.
Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete serves the domestic and inbound Nigeria markets; offering the majesty of the Polo game, traditional sports and cultural activities in a historic African destination. The 2022 Organizing Committee emphasized that their objective is to sustainably improve the economic multiplier-effects of the event to Kebbi State residents and tourist host communities. Argungu is nationally renowned as an agricultural produce export town with comparative advantage in rice farming, fishing and allied industries.
Turaki Nura Kangiwa extolled the pioneering roles and fatherly support provided by the Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Samaila Mera CON, who is also the Grand Patron of the Polo Tournament. The 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural fete is powered by Argungu Emirate Council, the Government of Kebbi State and Fan Milk, among other corporate organizations who have historically supported the Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete.
NANTA President Inaugurates Western Zone Secretariat, Recreation Centre
Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, inaugurated the Western Zone Office and Recreation Centre.
Located within the confines of the National Museum of Unity Aleshinloye Ibadan, the bungalow structured complex, has a restaurant, a bar, toilets and lounge area, with a Conference hall for meetings.
Unveiling the edifice and supported by Nanta veterans, led by nanta’s first female President, Mrs Teresa ( ezeobi) OjO, Nanta President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, praised the initiative and leadership of Otunba Babatunde Adesokan for the secretariat project.
“From Abuja, kano , Portharcourt and lagos, my charge and directive to all our zonal leadership, is to make nanta proud by leaving behind legacies and strategic income generating projects which can sustain the association at zonal levels and am happy with what Otunba Babatunde Adesokan has done here. This secretariat and recreation centre is an inspiration and commendable,” Mrs Akporiaye stated.
Ibadan National Museum curator, Mrs Pamela otuka Oriyomi disclosed that nanta western zone was allowed to have a secretariat and recreation centre within the museum complex, due to collaboration agenda of the National Museum leadership in Abuja which believes nanta is at the forefront to drive cultural tourism traffic and also a major player in the promotion ofNigerian historical narratives.
Mrs Teresa Ojo, who spoke for the veterans, expressed happiness with the determination and robust commitment of nanta members and leadership at all levels on changing the Nigerian tourism landscape, effectively and effortlessly, through the promotion of Nigeria at the last World Travel Market in London, first ever by any association, , and urged the Otunba Adesokan led western zone, to break more Ceilings, liberating the zone from the shackles of poverty.
“We are proud with Adesokan and his executive for this cheering effort. We want you to do more, locate and promote local tourism sites and create tourism jobs and other strings of income for members.” Mrs OjO, further stated.
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of 53 years old founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.
Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.
“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was also the President, Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a Lagos hospital, aged 53 years old.
Similarly, the DG NCAC, also commiserated with Mrs. Chika Balogun, former DG, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR) who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Moslem rites.
“Mrs Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we, at NCAC sends our heartfelt condolences, wishing Chika to stay strong over the loss of her dear husband.” Runsewe stated
Otunba Segun Runsewe also prayed and sent condolences to Mrs Chioma Ezike of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku of Just Tours, both of whom lost their father and mother respectively.
“These are trying times for these our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age and gave us these brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth culture economy.
“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents passage. Please remain strong” Otunba Runsewe prayed.
Breaking: Lagos Wins Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State contingents at the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 has been declared winners of this year’s edition of the weeklong cultural fiesta.
The state, which hosted the event, was proclaimed winner at the end of the event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan having scored the highest number of points.
Ekiti which won last year came a distant third as Rivers and Bayelsa were joint second.
