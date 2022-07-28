Featured
TeeMac Carpets Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Says Ex-Gov Not Qualified to Be President
A veteran flutist, Omatshola Iseli aka Tee Mac, has advised Nigerians against the choice of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
The artiste, who claimed Tinubu is his in-law, explained that it was important for Nigerians to reflect deeply and consider their choice of next president.
The flutist alleged that the former Lagos State governor was not qualified to be Nigeria’s president, and argued that there was so much about Tinubu that was shrouded in secrecy.
Reacting in a comment section of a writer, Yemi Olakitan, on Facebook, who had declared his support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the flutist said it was important for an “intelligent person” to interrogate Tinubu’s candidacy.
He said, “Dear Yemi. Anybody can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly? Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Does he tell us the truth about his age, background, and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?”
Tee Mac also revealed that he and Tinubu were related by marriage and that he stopped relating with him due to his role in the emergence of Buhari in 2015.
The veteran entertainer said, “You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid-80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.
Featured
I Will Return Peace to Benue, Promote Agriculture, Atiku Pledges
Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has assured that peace will return to Benue State when elected as the next President of Nigeria.
The former VP revealed that the measures he will adopt to ensure that peace returns to the state is for the Fulani and Tivs to sign a peace accord.
Speaking during the presidential campaign rally in Benue state, Atiku said he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities in the state.
He said that he will ensure that people freely go to farms without fear of losing their lives and make Benue state truly the food basket of the nation.
He said: “The umbrella of Tiv people all over the world, I promise you, if you elect me as your president, just like I did in 2001 when I came to Benue and made the Fulanis sign a peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State.
“Benue state is the food basket of this country, today our farmers in Benue do not go to farm again because of insecurity. I will make sure security returns to Benue State.
“I also promised you that by the grace of God, the issue of unemployment of our young men and women will be a thing of the past, that is why in my policy document, I said we are going to allocate 10 billion US dollars to empower our young men and women with enterprises.
“Let me also assure you that the infrastructural deficit you are facing in this state in terms of your connectivity with other neighbouring states will be a thing of the past because we are going to make sure that we vote funding for the development of roads and railways to make sure that our transportation system is once again working.
“Benue state has been a gateway state between the far north and the south, that is why we have the railway line passing through Benue state, today that line is not working, I promise you that when you elect a PDP government, we shall reopen the railway lines.
“Let me again reassure you that the closure of our universities because of the non-payment of salaries to the members of staff will be a thing of the past.
“I have a private university, and we have never gone on strike for one day, so if a private university cannot go on strike for one day, why should the public university? I promise you ASUU will not go on strike, because we will pay them and fund the education sector adequately.”
Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, said, “all of you know that you have suffered in this country in the last eight years APC, only somebody who has a mental problem will vote for APC. Do not waste your vote.”
Speaking on the position of the party, Ayu said, “the party is not divided. There are a few members who have grievances. We are talking to them. We want to make sure they come back and work with us fully. One week is enough to change everything. This thing has been going on and I want to assure you that we’ll receive everybody back.
“I am appealing to my younger brother, Gov. Ortom to come back and join us so that we will fight to rescue Nigeria. Gov. Ortom has nowhere to go, his only house is the PDP and anytime that he comes, we shall be more than happy to receive him land all the PDP governors.
“We want all our candidates, all our governors to be with us because if you allow APC to win this election, you will regret it.”
Atiku earlier visited the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof Ortese Iorzua James Ayatse. He equally met with Christian leaders in Makurdi.
Featured
Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses Aisha Buhari of Being Part of Aso Rock Cabal
A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is part of the cabals in Aso Rock.
This follows the statement made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that some Aso Rock cabals were working to frustrate the victory of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming elections.
She said this Monday morning while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show.
Mohammed said unlike El-Rufai, she was not afraid to mention names.
“Let me tell you one of the cabals is Aisha Buhari. Aisha that is talking is part of the cabals. We knew the cabals of the late Abba Kyari. When she started talking of the cabals, she didn’t have the guts to come and name names. For the first time in Nigeria, I started to mention names.
“She (Aisha) reinforced what El-Rufai said. El-Rufai said ‘the cabals in the villa’, she confirmed it. She is also part of the cabals. I am trained not to say the details. We are trained to leave names. You have to have the guts to give names,” she said.
Featured
Supreme Court Affirms Lawan As Authentic APC Candidate for Yobe North
The Supreme Court has affirmed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the forthcoming 2023 general election.
In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.
I Will Return Peace to Benue, Promote Agriculture, Atiku Pledges
Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses Aisha Buhari of Being Part of Aso Rock Cabal
Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Claims Hundreds of Lives
Supreme Court Affirms Lawan As Authentic APC Candidate for Yobe North
El-Rufai, Bello, Mattawale Drag Buhari’s Govt to Court over Naira Redesign, Scarcity
Win a Councillorship Election First, Then Come Talk to Me, Dogara Blast Keyamo
NDLEA Nabs Pregnant Woman, Housewife, Teacher for Drug Trafficking
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)