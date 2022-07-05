Featured
Akeredolu Counters FG on Attackers of Owo Church, Backs Matawalle on Self-Defence
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has faulted the Federal Government on the claim that the Islamic State West African Province was responsible for the massacre of worshippers in Owo, a town in the state.
Akeredolu, who backed the call by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for residents to arm and defend themselves against terrorists, called on the people of his state to repel those attacking them.
The governor, while criticising the centralised police system in the country, stated that the Nigeria Police Force cannot effectively secure the country.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had on June 9, 2022, disclosed that ISWAP masterminded the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, which claimed 40 lives.
Speaking on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television, on Monday, Akeredolu asked people of the state to fight back when attacked.
Responding to a question on the reported arrest of the Owo attackers, he said, “We are still on the track of the perpetrators and we are yet to make a serious headway and that is for many reasons.
“These people usually disappear into our forests and from there migrate to other states.”
The governor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, added that the vehicle and mobile gadgets suspected to have been used by the terrorists had been handed over to the Department of State Services for forensic analysis.
He added, “We have called on our traditional rulers that we must all be ready to rise up to defend our land and defend our people. What I really mean by that is that, you can’t fold your hands and say people (attackers) are coming and you are running away.
“No. If they bring a fight to you, fight them back. There is no room to run away from it. That was why when I heard my brother in Zamfara, who said people should carry arms and license people to carry arms, it might be to some a bit of extreme measure, but when you are pushed to the wall, there is nothing else you can say.
“So, what we have learnt is that our people cannot afford to stay back or lay back as if you are lazy people. We are not lazy; we are indomitable people in spirit and everything and nobody can dominate us. So, when we believe that and strongly act that, fight these people back. If they come, push them (back) inside the forest and leave. Whosoever has the higher (sic) arm will survive.”
On the claim by the Federal Government that the attack was carried out by ISWAP, Akeredolu said, “We are not people who will buy the idea that it is ISWAP or bandits or terrorists or Fulani herdsmen. We have been facing – at least in Ondo State – terrorism from the three, whether they are bandits or Fulani herdsmen or ISWAP; they work together. I don’t know how you want to separate them, except you have concrete evidence.”
“Our contention is that ISWAP, most times, if not all the time, take responsibility for their actions. So, when they do things, they say ‘we have done it.’ They take pride in this heinous crime. So, I expect that if ISWAP had done this, all this while, they would have come up and own up (to it). But some of us have our fears that it cannot be ISWAP and we do not agree with that position because the security agencies were just too quick.”
The Ondo governor noted that the Owo attack was about one month ago and the people had learnt to take security more seriously, which led to his order on security guards and installation of Closed Circuit Television cameras in public places.
No Going Back on Our Rejection of Shettima, North-East Youths Maintain
The North-East Youths and Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressive Congress has berated the spokesman of the APC campaign council, Festus Keyamo, for alleging that its decision to withdraw support for the party’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was a subtle blackmail.
The group’s threat to dump Shettima over the gale of defection that hit the APC in the region came 40 days to the 2023 presidential election.
It had lobbied the presidency and the leadership of the ruling party to consider zoning the position of running mate to the North East region after the emergence of the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the presidential primary.
The aggrieved youths, however, made a U-turn on Thursday and accused the former governor of Borno State of being responsible for the loss of some foundational members of the structure, including the zonal women leader, Amina Manga, from Bauchi, who defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party with several other women.
They further alleged that his snub and nonchalant attitude had continually undermined their efforts, an act that made Keyamo describe the withdrawal of their support as a subtle blackmail.
While contesting the alleged number of members who had defected from the APC in the North-East, the presidential campaign council spokesperson noted that their grievances would be addressed.
But Keyamo’s statement did not sit well with the group who released another statement on Saturday denying the allegation that their decision was an attempt to blackmail Shettima for money or favours.
The statement, which was signed and issued in Abuja by the group’s acting Chairman, Shaibu Tilde, further urged the Minister of State for Labour to consider the total number of voters in the region released by the Independent National Electoral Commission to determine the veracity of their claim.
“In the last 48 hours, the media has been awash with the news report of our position on the vice presidential candidate of our great party. We wish to reaffirm our resolve on the issue and state unequivocally loud that our position to withdraw our support for the vice presidential candidate of our dear party, Senator Kashim Shettima, still stands.
“What has, however, become a source of worry for our group is the unsavoury and scathing attack launched at us by the APC presidential spokesman, Festus Keyamo.
“While we intend not to join issues with Mr Keyamo, we are however obligated to set the records straight to mitigate the poignant narrative Mr Keyamo is constructing around our noble group and clear intentions and love for our great party,” Tilde said.
He added, “Firstly, it’s clearly manifest that Mr Keyamo does not understand the calibre of the youth and the extent of their fibre in the North-East region of the party and therefore can resort to calling us names as ‘cheap blackmailers’. This is rather unfortunate that the spokesman of our party has turned his war arsenal against his fellow party men with a common goal to win the 2023 election.
“No one can deny the gale of defection our party has suffered in the region in the last few months. Our group noted with dismay that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria rather than being introspective on the germane issues we raised that are affecting the fortunes of our party in the region chose to play to the gallery by calling us blackmailers and attention seekers. This is unfortunate and quite shameful.”
“Finally, it will do our party much good to address the gale of defection it’s suffering from the region as a result of the action of our vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima. Turning a blind eye to grievances will amount to fatal consequences. We the North-East APC youth stakeholders remain committed to the success of our party and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, come February 25.”
Encomiums, Eulogies as Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out
By Eric Elezuo
Popularly known as “The Queen of Nollywood films” because of her passion and dedication to the Nigerian film and entertainment industry, Maria Ogechi Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as announced through a terse statement on January 9, 2023, turned the Nigerian entertainment sector upside down.
Consequently, an outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, who had a degree in Law and Political Science from Oxford Brookes University, England.
In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time, as follows:
“Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe: An epitome of creative transcendance
“The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR)
“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time.
“We as a family and clan will continue do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other Institutions and Government Agencies whith whom she has worked over the years.* Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also be continued.
“We will miss the love and companionship we shared with her and we pray “that your Chi guide you on the path to God’s everlasting love into the light of his consciousness.”
“We also pray God our Father of all mercies to grant you eternal rest in his heavenly kingdom where his perpetual light will continue to shine on
We believe you are alive in the life of God because as our father said “ALL IS LIFE AND LIFE ALONE”. And you continue to live in the hearts of all who love you.
“The family will announce the details of her rites of passage in due course.
“Meanwhile, the Family respectfully asks, at this time, for the public to respect the privacy of the family as we contemplate God’s love for his children.
Signed
Anyiam-Osigwe Family
However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, the Nigerian public was thrown into mourning, and took time to send a flurry of eulogies and encomiums, notably from top dignitaries.
SHE WAS VERY INDUSTRIOUS AND CREATIVE – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI
In a message, President Muhammadu Buhari shared the pain of loss with the music and movie industry, particularly Nollywood and teeming followers of her career, knowing a huge gap had been created by Anyiam-Osigwe’s exit.
President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the industrious and creative artiste and administrator to the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, using the award platform to engage and inspire many.
The President believes the strong institutions Anyiam-Osigwe built for discovery and promotion of African talents, AMAA and African Film Academy, will carry on her legacies.
President Buhari prays for the repose of her soul.
HER DEATH IS A BIG BLOW TO NIGERIA – ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, took to his Facebook page to mourn the filmmaker as follows:
“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.
“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.
“May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry and may He grant her soul eternal rest.”
SHE LEFT A VACUUM DIFFICULT TO FILL – OTUNBA SEGUN RUNSEWE
President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of the founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as a painful loss to Nigerian culture and creative sectors.
Runsewe said her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.
“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the ANYIAM OSIGWE FAMILY.
WE WILL KEEP HER AMAA DREAM ALIVE – LAI MOHAMMED
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also expressed shock over the death of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)’ Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
Mohammed said the best tribute that could be paid to the deceased was to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, AMMA.
In the statement issued by his aide, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the minister expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the creative amazon.
Mohammed described the deceased as “a legend, strong and positive force in the nation’s creative Industry’’.
He said the deceased’s contributions to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular, were the stuff of legends.
The minister condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased and prayed God to give them strength and comfort as well as grant repose to the soul of the departed.
MOVIE INDUSTRY LOST ONE OF ITS FINEST – HON FEMI GBAJABIAMILA
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. The Speaker said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.
Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.
Gbajabiamila prayed to the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates the fortitude to bear the loss.
SHE WAS GOD’S GIFT TO HUMANITY – GOV HOPE UZODINMA
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State expressed shock over the death of Nigeria’s foremost film producer and entertainment icon, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, saying that the Nigerian film and entertainment industries would be badly affected by her death.
Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, stated that his principal could not agree less with her family that she was God’s gift to humanity, in general, and the creative industry, in particular, and that while she was alive, she acquitted herself creditably, giving proper account of her creative ingenuity.”
Similarly, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has reacted to the death of Anyiam-Osigwe,
NFC, in a statement issued in Jos, yesterday, described her death as heart wrenching, painful and saddening, saying that the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders, who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.
NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, in a statement, further described her death as robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.
HER DEATH IS HEART WRENCHING, PAINFUL AND SADDENING – NFC
The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) also mourned the legendary Nigerian film stakeholder, noting that her demise has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning.
In a statement issued in Jos, on Tuesday by Dr Chidia Maduekwe, NFC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, and signed by Brian Etuk, Director, Public Affairs described her death as heart-wrenching, painful and saddening, saying the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholders who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.
Maduekwe further described her death as a robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be referenced.
He said the Late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians and indeed Africans especially youths and upcoming filmmakers, given the sustained and annual film training and mentorship opportunities she provided through the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).
“Her contributions to the professionalization and growth of the various film industry guilds and associations knew no bounds due to her deep participation and leadership support for Federal Government Film Development initiatives. She shall be greatly missed.” He said.
SHE WAS AN AMAZON OF THE CREATIVE SECTOR – GOV JIDE SANWO-OLU
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the late filmmaker as an amazon of the creative sector, a trailblazer and visionary leader, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the creative industry in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.
Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement, stated that Ayiam-Osagwe during her lifetime produced many blockbuster movies, facilitated, trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the African Film Academy in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.
He said the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is a great loss to Lagos State, considering the unique role the deceased was playing in the actualisation of the various commitments and programmes of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to the entertainment industry through the Africa Film Academy and Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment, which the deceased was a member.
“On behalf of my family, the Government and the good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.
“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a reliable partner in the Entertainment and Tourism pillar of our Greater Lagos agenda. She partnered with the Lagos State Government to train hundreds of young people in Acting, Art Directing, Light and Lighting, Editing, Sound Production, and Post Production, among others, through the African Film Academy. She was also a member of the Lagos State Committee on Film Production Empowerment.
“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death will leave a vacuum that would take some time to be filled in the creative industry. I pray that God will grant the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe eternal rest and grant the family, colleagues, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
NIGERIA HAS LOST A RARE GEM – JANDOR
The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a Jandor), in a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head of Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation, described Anyiam-Osigwe’s death as a huge loss to the nation, and especially the entertainment industry.
The PDP candidate, who condoled the Anyiam-Osigwe’s family, extolled the virtues of the deceased and commended her invaluable contribution to the growth of Nollywood.
“Nigeria has lost a rare gem. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death is a big blow to all of us and she will be greatly missed by all the stakeholders and players in the entertainment industry,” Adediran said.
The governorship hopeful prayed that God would grant the entire Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan and the good people of Imo the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Others including the Chief Executive Officer, Anambra Broadcasting Service, Uche Nworah, CEO of Virtual Entertainment Network, Femi Aderibigbe, aka Kwame, Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, and film and communication expert, Fidelis Duker, have variously sent their condolences, eulogising the prolific filmmaker.
Supreme Court Sacks Obong of Calabar
The Supreme Court has dethroned the Obong of Calabar, His Royal Majesty Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.
The apex court who judgement was delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, ordered the kingmakers and Traditional Rulers’ Council to conduct a fresh selection process to produce another Obong of Calabar.
However, the judgment written by Justice Amina Augie and read by Justice Akomoye Agim, stated that the Obong can still contest for the position.
The court held that the the selection process for the new Obong should be held in accordance with the 2002 constitution of the Palace.
A former Minister of Finance under late Gen Sani Abacha regime, Etubom Anthony Ani, had contested the outcome of the selection process of the Obong in Suit No. HC/102/2008, filed by his lead counsel,
Mr Joe Agi, SAN, had on behalf of the former minister sued Otu and others in their capacities as members of the Etuboms’ Traditional Council for not adhering to the screening process of the Western Calabar.
The court ruled that “the 1st Respondent (Etubom Ani) who admittedly was not capped/inducted into the Etuboms’ Council of the Palace of the Obong by the Obong at the time of the selection process was not traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20.
“That the 1st Appellant (Abasi Otu) was traditionally qualified and eligible to vote and be voted for as the Obong of Calabar under Exhibit 1/20 at the time of the selection process”, hence the Appeal court set aside the selection process that produced Etubom Ani as candidate and also set aside the March 31 proclamation of Etubom Abasi Otu as Obong Ordered by the Etuboms’ Conclave of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar, whose mandate it is under Article 5(a) (ii) (iv) of Exhibit 1/20, to do so and it “to conduct another process of selecting a new Obong of Calabar, in accordance with the provisions of Exhibit 1/20 and in strict compliance with the rules of natural justice”.
