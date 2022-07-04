News
Burning Woman Grabs Attacker-Husband, Both Die in Fire
A man, Ponle Adebanjo, has burnt his estranged wife, Lateefat, to death after she left him over domestic violence.
PUNCH Metro learnt that the incident happened on Saturday in the Otun-Akute area of Ogun State.
The victim was said to have had four children in a previous relationship before meeting the suspect.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.
The statement read, “The suspect was arrested on Saturday after concerned neighbours reported the incident to the police at the Otun-Akute division.
“The estranged husband, Ponle, was reported to have told many people in the area that his wife had no right to live alone and vowed that no other man would be with her after she left him due to physical abuse.
“The couple was married for three years and resided in Otun-Akute, until the woman, Lateefat, decided to leave him when she could no longer cope with the abuse.
“Mr Ponle was said to have gone to the residence of his ex-wife and threatened to kill her if she did not return to his house.
“Their neighbours explained that the man was fond of beating the woman, at times almost to the point of death. Their fights were said to have become a community matter as the woman was hospitalised on many occasions until she decided to pack out of his house a month ago when she rented an apartment on the same street.”
The police spokesperson said the suspect stalked Lateefat, who avoided him several times.
He was said to have gone to her house last Thursday and threatened to burn her alive, as she fled.
“Mr Ponle went back to the victim’s house on Saturday night and met her praying. He poured petrol on her in the room and set her ablaze, but the woman managed to grab him to ensure they burned together until people intervened. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman was confirmed dead,” Oyeyemi added.
The PPRO said the suspect was later handed over to the police.
The police spokesperson, when contacted by PUNCH Metro on Sunday for an update, said the man was also dead.
“The woman died on Saturday, while the man died this morning (Sunday). The fire also burnt the woman’s child‘s leg,” he added.
The Punch
News
Local Printers Set to Sue INEC over Printing of Ballot Papers
Nigerian printers under the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria have threatened to drag the Independent National Electoral Commission to court for allegedly printing a large chunk of its electoral materials overseas.
The agency said this was illegal and a violation of the CIPPON Act 24 of 2007 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The council is charged with the duty of regulating, controlling, managing and administration of printers, the business of printing and other printing related-matters in Nigeria.
Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH on Thursday, the President of CIPPON, Mr Olugbemi Malomo, admitted that the electoral body had been awarding printing jobs to local printers, but he insisted that outsourcing contracting printing contracts to foreign firms was a violation of the law.
Malomo explained that by law, INEC was obligated to award the printing of all electoral materials, including ballot papers to local printers through CIPPON.
He cited Section 23b of the CIPPON Act, which states, “In regulating the registration of printing practitioners, the council ensures that no firm or partnership shall practise as printers in Nigeria unless it is registered by the council.’’
Malomo stated that there was an improvement in the awards of contracts to Nigerian printers after the CIPPON council visited the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja last year.
The CIPPON President said, “There was an increase in patronage of our members. To that extent, that advocacy was meaningful. The second point is what percentage were we able to get? We have not been able to collate that.
“Was there any percentage (in INEC printing jobs) that was taken out? Certainly, but we don’t know what percentage that was taken out. The next level of advocacy, we are thinking of doing and I want you to quote me on this; is that we need to approach a court to interpret the law because the Act that established us says, ‘If you are not our member, you can’t get a printing job in Nigeria.’
“But we are aware that they patronise people who are not our members, so, we will eventually seek an interpretation of that (in court). But by and large, more people are patronised but we can’t say at what level or how many people were patronised.
“But with the help of the fourth estate of the realm (the media) and for the benefit of all Nigerians, we all need to work together. People are taking the jobs out of the country and I can tell you it is not because of lack of capacity, it is because of other interests.’’
Responding to insinuations that Nigerian firms may not possess the capacity to deliver the job on time at the required time, Malomo argued that ballot papers had been demystified by the transition to electronic voting.
Stressing that no single company could deliver the quantum of ballot papers and other material needed for the election, he said the excuse of lack of capacity usually levelled against Nigerian printers had also been eliminated by the amended Electoral Act, which had given INEC adequate time to prepare for elections.
He noted, “About four, five elections we have had. I’m not talking about presidential elections; election has moved away from ballot papers to card readers and electronic voting. The election is now one man, one vote.
“In other words, people who were compromising ballot papers, even if you give them a million ballot papers now, it doesn’t count anymore. So, when you talk about capacity, there is no single printing company in the world that can take up this (INEC) job at the required time.
“Capacity is also a function of time. The Electoral Act was also amended to give more time for printing. So, the excuse of lack of capacity has also been reduced or eliminated.
“INEC is one of the biggest users of paper, in particular, this election. We held a paper conference so that the issues of paper can be addressed so that we can use locally produced paper. How can we talk about capacity when the biggest spender is not even interested in an Olympic solution to the challenges it is having? Rather, it is taking the easy way out by going abroad because somebody is going to make more dollars.’’
The council president said money should be spent to develop local capacity as is the practice in developed countries.
“The American government will give you some grants and ask you to spend them on your company because they know what they are doing. That is why we have this post-election session a few years ago to talk about the future and learn a lot of lessons,’’ he submitted.
When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, declined comment.
The Punch
News
Buhari Orders Armed Forces to Arrest Killers of NSCDC Officials
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, in Abuja, directed the armed forces to hunt the killers of seven officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
“The President directed the armed forces to seek the bandits who inflicted this casualty and make them pay the price,” read a statement signed by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
Seven NSCDC officers were ambushed by gunmen on Monday while they were accompanying an expatriate to a mining site in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, said the officers, who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines, were ambushed and killed alongside five other security officials.
Reacting to the incident, Buhari described the loss as tragic.
He saluted “the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.”
“The NSCDC personnel, who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service.
“May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss,” Buhari added.
News
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, was arrested on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of States Service, DSS, at the Muritala Mohammed Internationa Airport in Lagos.
Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye announced the arrest.
He said Okupe was arrested while on his way to London.
Adding Value: The Benefits of Failing by Henry Ukazu
Voice of Emancipation: An Endless Opportunity
The Creed of Greed: The Greedy and the Needy Decrees! (Pt. 1)
Lisa Marie, Daughter of Elvis Presley and Former Wife of Michael Jackson, Dies
Supreme Court Sacks Obong of Calabar
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Oracle: When Govt Deregulates Nigerian People’s Lives
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)