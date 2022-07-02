Boss Of The Week
Meet Nigeria’s New Chief Justice, Olukayode Ariwoola
By Eric Elezuo
After days of uncompromising scandals that rocked the nation’s apex court, the Supreme Court, the erstwhile Chief Justice of the Federation, Tanko Muhammad, took a bow, and resigned, paving the way for the ascension of a new Chief Justice. Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the next in rank, in the person of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.
Ariwoola, an indigene of Iseyin, in Oyo State, and the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court as at the time Tanko resigned, blaming ill-health for his actions, has according to reports, been a vocal member of the apex court prior to his appointment.
Born on August 22, 1958, Justice Ariwoola, started his education in Iseyin at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, where he finished his primary education, and obtained a First School Leaving Certificate in 1967.
Between 1968 and 1969, Ariwoola attended the Muslim Modern School also in Iseyin, Oyo State, before proceeding to Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Saki, in Oyo-North of the State, where he concluded his secondary education, obtaining a West Africa School Certificate (WASC)
Ariwoola proceeded to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife, to study to shortly after, and bagged his Bachelor of Law degree with Honours in July, 1980. He was subsequently called to the Nigerian bar in July 1981, and got enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor and Advocate soon after.
Ever since, Justice Ariwoola has distinguished himself in the service of the nation, participating in making landmark decisions to keep wheel of justice rolling smoothly.
It is on record that Ariwoola was a State Counsel for the National Youth Service Corps at the Ministry of Justice, Akure, Ondo State, and later a Legal Officer in the Ministry of Justice of Oyo State until 1988 when he voluntarily left the official bar of the State Civil Service for private practice. There and then, he worked as Counsel-in-Chambers with the law firm of Chief Ladosu Ladapo, SAN, between October 1988 and July 1989 when he went solo, and established Olukayode Ariwoola & Co; a firm of Legal Practitioners and Consultants, in Oyo town in August, 1989.
Owing to his dexterity and commitment to duties, he was appointed as a Judge of Oyo State Judiciary and sworn in as a Judge of the High Court on November 2, 1992. And then began his meteoritic rise in the body of benchers.
It is worthy of note that Ariwoola is not just about all law, he performed, and creditably in the circular world of entrepreneurship, serving as Chairman, Board of Directors, Phonex Motors Ltd, one of Oodua Investment conglomerate between 1988 and 1992.
Also in May 1993, Ariwoola was appointed and served as Chairman, Armed Robbery Tribunal, Oyo State. A position he held till September 1996 when he was posted out of the headquarters, Ibadan, to Saki High Court, also in Oyo State.
On November 22, 2005, Ariwoola joined the league of priviledged legal practioners when he was sworn in as Justice of the Court of Appeal. From there, he was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on November 22, 2011, exactly six years after.
A happily married family man, Justice Ariwoola reached the peak of his legal career when was on Monday, June 27, 2022, he was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari following the resignation of Justice Tanko.
Ariwoola was at the forefront of the letter that condemned the former CJN concerning being experienced in the Supreme Court. It is believed that Ariwoola, who officially has five more years in the service, will live up to expectation in service delivery, promptness and equitable distribution of justice.
Congratulations sir!
Boss Of The Week
Behold the Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate: Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya
By Eric Elezuo
Honour, no doubt, is meant for whomever honour is due. It was therefore, no fluke when the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, announced the appointment of Hajia Muinat Bola Shagaya as the Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate. This is one appointment the general public has seen as who the cap fits.
The Emir made the announcement at the 57th Annual National Conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) held on Sunday where notable sons and daughters of the Kwara State and friends and well wishers were in attendance. At the occasion, the ebullient Hajia Bola Shagaya donated whopping N10m in support of the IEDPU project.
Among the dignitaries that graced the event were the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Shuaib Belgore; Ilorin Emirate Council of Chiefs; Chief Imam Ilorin Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Soliu; and other Imams and Islamic scholars; Grand Mufti of Ilorin Sheikh Suleiman Faruq Onikijipa; Turakin Ilorin Mallam Saliu Mustapha; National President for IEDPU, Alhaji Aliyu Otta Uthman; Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede; Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Prof Abdulrosheed Na’Allah; businesswoman and Zaraniya Ilorin Hajia Muina Sagaya; former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem; Executive Director for National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) Engr. A. R Kamal; guest speaker Sheikh Abdulwahab Banni Afonta; and dozens of dignitaries and sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate.
Bola, as she is popularly known, is beautiful, elegant, famous, enchanting and above all down to earth. She is a woman of means and is renowned for her extraordinary generosity. She is above all, quintessential in all ramifications.
Shagaya, unlike most prominent and wealthy industrialists, was not born with the proverbial silver spoon. Consequently, she had to pull herself up by her bootstraps and exert herself relentlessly through some difficult times on her way to arriving at the enviable height she now occupies. Her remarkable accomplishments have since earned her a pride of place at the table of royals and captured the attention of the influential Forbes magazine. She made the 10th wealthiest woman spot in Africa in a 2015 Forbes ranking.
The socialite, who will be 62 on October 10, was born in 1959 in Kwara State, her home town. She attended Queens School in Ilorin for her secondary education and the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and Armstrong College in California, where she studied Economics and Accountancy respectively. Shagaya also attended Harvard Business School and a number of other local and international seminars, workshops and symposiums where she sharpened her skills and gained all the cutting-edge knowledge that has kept her on top of her entrepreneurial and social game.
Fresh out of school, a promising career took off with a stint at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where she worked with the Audit Department. Having acquired veritable experience from the CBN, she ventured into commercial activities in 1983, beginning with the importation and distribution of photographic materials under one of her incorporated companies called Bolmus. She is reputed to have introduced the Konica brand of photographic materials into the Nigerian market and West Africa.
She is also the owner of Fotofair Nigeria limited, and her photo laboratory unit in Victoria Island is no doubt one of the largest photo laboratories in Nigeria. The photo laboratory has a net base of over thirty branches located in different parts of the country and over 300 workers employed. A great feat!
Her prowess is not limited to the business of photographic materials alone, Hajia Bola Shagaya is also the Managing Director of Practoil Limited, one of the largest importers and distributors of base oil in Nigeria, serving local lubricant blending plants. Not only that, her extensive acumen in the world of buying and selling finds expression in huge investments in real estate, spanning major cities in the country with over 300 employees.
She is proactive and visionary, and so through her base oil importation, she is meeting the need of the local lubricant blending plants. At the moment, Practoil is building its own plant at Kirikiri, Lagos State. The plant is expected to produce multi-grade oils and lubricants.
An astute financial wizard, Mrs. Shagaya is on the board of Unity Bank (Nigeria) Plc (formerly Intercity Bank) and has been for about a decade. She is also a member of the NEPAD Business Group, Nigeria.
She is a reputed fashionista, and her consistent display of an impeccable dress sense is a testimony to that assertion. It is therefore, not surprising that she is a patron of the Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN) and a fashion and arts enthusiast who supports and encourages the fashion and arts industry. She also loves sports, especially polo. She is also hopelessly in love with exotic jewelry, especially diamonds, and Deola Sagoe, Folake Coker, Maureen Onigbanjo, Abba Folawiyo are just a few of her clothiers. Internationally, there are also Escada and Christian Lacroix.
In July 2010, she was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR).
A committed family woman; wife and mother, she is married to Alhaji Ganiyu Shagaya, a Kwara State-based transporter and their union is blessed with four children, among whom is Sheriff Shagaya, who got married in 2013 to Maryam Tukur, the daughter renowned politician, Bamanga Tukur. Kabir, her fourth son, also married into a notable when he wedded Amina Buba, daughter of oil magnate, Dr Hanatu Buba Each of her five sons are reportedly doing incredibly well in their fields of endeavours. It is said that they inherited their mothers entrepreneurial skills, business acumen and accommodating mien.
A very liberal woman, her third child, Seun, is a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja in as much as his mother is a Muslim.
Though a socialite who loves reveling, Mrs. Shagaya knows when to open the door and when to keep it closed. It was gathered from an interview she once granted that as a rule she doesn’t entertain friendly visitations, no matter how close, between Monday and Friday. Consequently, everything social revolves around the weekends when major work has been done. That accounts for her serious-mindedness, focus and hard work.
A friend of several Nigerian First Ladies, Mrs. Shagaya is known to have been close to virtually every recent First Lady in the Nigerian political system, especially Dame Patience Jonathan, with whom she forged a formidable relationship. It is believed that her amiable nature, down to earth attitude and uprightness always endear her to the hearts of those in the corridor of power.
A staunch Muslim, she believes that no matter what one becomes, God will always remain number one, and the revolving factor in her life. As a result, no matter where she is or what she’s doing, she makes it a duty to go to Mecca at least twice a year. She also creates time to observe her ‘Majrib’.
“That’s my only way to praise God”, she said.
The stupendously rich amazon, who owns property in choice parts of the world including London, Abuja, Lagos, Ilorin and so on, maintains a healthy routine of going to bed every day at 9pm after listening to the 8 O’clock news, and wakes up daily by 5am to pray.
Bola Shagaya is a crown jewel in the swelling ranks of African women who have demystified the stereotyped notion that the place of the woman is, and ends in the kitchen or ‘the other room’. In her continued display of business ingenuity, she has showcased the stuff women like her are made of while proving that females are capable of threading the paths that even some men would not dare venture.
Congratulations dear Sarauniya of Ilorin Emirate!
Boss Of The Week
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Africa’s Most Powerful Woman
By Eric Elezuo
For the sixth time in her meritorious career, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been recognised. This time, the former Nigeria’s Minister of the Economy, who is fond and proud of her traditional ankara attire, was named one of Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2022. The accomplished financial expert will be one of those that would be presented with the honour on 16th of February 2023, at a ceremony scheduled to be held in Port Louis, Mauritius during the 11th edition of the award.
Okonjo-Iweala reportedly polled over 60 percent of the 15,000 votes in the category of the African Leadership Person of thee Year Award at the close of the poll on 2nd of December 2022. These categories are vote-based and reserved yearly for leading Africans who are making positive impacts and promoting a favourable image of the continent.
Forbes, an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family with a particular focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law, while making the declaration, said, “The World Trade Organization head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continue to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”
It added: Okojo-Iweala is “an economist and international development professional with more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.”
In 2021, Okonjo-Iweala was recognized by another media platform, Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people for the year under review.
According to Forbes, Okonjo-Iweala is “An economist and international development professional, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America,” the magazine said.
“In March 2021, she became first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
“She has said she believes in the power of trade to lift developing countries out of poverty help them achieve sustainable development.
“Earlier in her career, Okonjo-Iweala had two terms as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, from 2003-2006 and 2011-2015; she also briefly acted as Foreign Minister in 2006.
“She was also Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that has immunized 760 million children globally.”
According to Wikipedia, Okonjo-Iweala was born on June 13, 1954 in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria where her father Professor Chukwuka Okonjo is the Eze (King) from the Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Ukwu.
Okonjo-Iweala was educated at Queen’s School, Enugu, St. Anne’s School, Molete, Ibadan, and the International School Ibadan. She arrived in the US in 1973 as a teenager to study at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude with an AB in Economics in 1976. In 1981, she earned her Ph.D in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a thesis titled Credit policy, rural financial markets, and Nigeria’s agricultural development. She received an International Fellowship from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), that supported her doctoral studies.
Okonjo-Iweala spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a Development Economist, scaling the ranks to the Number two position of Managing Director, Operations between 2007 and 2011. She also served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (2003–2006, 2011–2015) under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively. She also had a stint in the external affairs ministry as minister.
She is a seasoned economist and international development expert. She sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).
She is married to Dr. Ikemba Iweala, a neurosurgeon. They have four children – one daughter, Onyinye Iweala (AB, MD, PhD, Harvard) and three sons, Uzodinma Iweala (AB, Harvard, MD, Columbia), Okechukwu Iweala (AB, Harvard) and Uchechi Iweala (AB, MD, MBA, Harvard).
Okonjo-Iweala became a US citizen in 2019 after spending several decades working and studying in the United States. Among an avalanche of high class honours trailing her, Okonjo-Iweala is also the founder of Nigeria’s first indigenous opinion-research organisation, NOI-Polls. She also founded the Center for the Study of Economies of Africa (C-SEA), a development research think tank based in Abuja.
Reacting, an excited Okonjp-Iweala said: “An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career, Congratulations to my other sisters. Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy and a people-centered approach to work matters.”
Boss Of The Week
Tosin Adewuyi: International Banker with a Difference
He has spent the last five years bringing his international experience to bear at FirstBank, where apart from his position as Executive Director, he is a member of the Management Committee as well as Non Executive Director of FBN UK.
His experience set includes leading international investor trips selling Nigeria as a viable investment destination and raising funding for projects in Nigeria in key sectors such as Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare as well as working with multilateral institutions like World Bank to attract much needed investment.
Tosin who is one of those bankers who believe that integrity and profitability can co-exist attended one of Nigeria’s unity Schools, Federal Government College, Ogbomoso.
Those who are close to him revealed that he always had a penchant for figures and critical thinking and as such they were not surprised that he eventually ended up in banking and finance.
He attended Kingsway College, London, where he did his BTEC Diploma in Business and Finance from where he proceeded to study Economics and Accounting at the University of Manchester.
The Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) is an International Banker with over 25 years’ experience covering Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 15 of those spent in Senior Management roles.
His working career really took off at KPMG. It was during his stint there, which was about five years, that he qualified as Certified Chartered Accountant. He was also at Standard Bank, London where he made a mark too.
He later joined J.P. Morgan as Managing Director and also the Head of its Nigeria Business for eight years.
In his role, he led the execution of J.P. Morgan’s strategy for Nigeria and managed key client relationships including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, and top-tier Nigerian Banks and Corporates. In addition to his role in Nigeria, he was also the Head of Treasury Services (Cash Management and Trade) for Sub-Saharan African.
From JP Morgan he joined the First Bank Group where he has steadily risen due to his penchant for excellence and attention to the minutest of details.
Tosin is proficient in developing and implementing growth strategies across all lines of Business, with expertise in Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury, Investor Services and Trade Finance.
He is a proven Leader of Business Development Teams, with a deep knowledge of both the European and Sub-Saharan Africa financial landscape.
His prior roles in Trade Finance, Corporate Banking, Debt Capital Markets, Financial Institutions Coverage and Correspondent Banking have also enabled him excel.
Tosin was a member of the J.P.Morgan EMEA Diversity Committee and one of the senior members of the Black Organization for Leadership Development.
He is an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and was on the 2012 Power List- Business, Finance and IT as one of the top 100 influential black people in UK.
There is no iota of doubt that Tosin Adewuyi is a business leader par excellence and having just hit age 50 on December 1, 2022, it is not out of place to celebrate this worthy Nigerian as our BOSS OF THE WEEK.
