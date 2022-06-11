Featured
The Oracle: NEPA, PHCN, DISCOs: How Nigerians Pay for Darkness (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
THE PHCN OR NEPA
The Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), formerly known as National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), is an, organization in charge of electricity in Nigeria. The electricity sector in Nigeria currently generates, transmits and distributes megawatts of electric power that is significantly lower than what Nigeria’s required household and industrial needs. In 2012, the industry had labored to distribute a mere 5,000 megawatts, very much less than the 40,000 megawatts needed to sustain the basic needs of the population.
HOW MUCH LIGHT DO WE HAVE?
Nigeria is endowed with large oil, gas, hydro and solar resources, and it has the potential to generate 12,522 MW of electric power from existing plants. This is the estimated quantum of electricity that Nigeria ought to be producing daily with all our numerous endowments. Unfortunately, on most days, we are only able to dispatch approximately 4,000 MW, which is insufficient for a country of over 215 million people (by UN projection), a country boasts of numerous businesses and infrastructures.
MANY SOURCES OF POWER IN NIGERIA
In Nigeria, there are four major sources through which power is provided: coal, hydro, oil (petroleum) and natural gas. Among these, the whole energy sector is dependent only on petroleum, a factor that slows down the production of electricity and development in alternative forms of energy. 45% of the Nigerian population is currently connected to the energy National grid. However, the grid only supplies energy about 85% of the time; and is virtually nonexistent in many parts of Nigeria.
After the privatization of electricity in Nigeria, the transmission and supply of power in Nigeria were divided amongst several companies with different functions. The Generating Companies (GenCos) are those in charge of the actual generation of the electricity; transmission and distribution are left to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the Distribution Companies (DisCos), respectively. The GenCos are tasked with transforming hydro and gas power into electricity power.
HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION IN NIGERIA
Electricity was first generated in Nigeria in 1866, when two generating sets were installed in the Colony of Lagos. However, the first electric utility company in Nigeria known as the Nigerian Electricity Supply Company (NESC) was established in 1929. In 1951, the Nigerian government by an Act of Parliament, established the Electricity Commission of Nigeria (ECN), to regulate and operate power supply in Nigeria.
THE EVOLUTION AND REVOLUTION
As part of the evolution in the Power Industry in Nigeria, the Federal Government by Decree No. 24 of 1972, created the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA). This was consequent upon the merger of the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) and Niger Dams Authority (NDA). In September, 1990, the partial commercialization came into being with the appointment of a Managing Director/Chief Executive to superintend over the Corporation. Also, the Authority was divided into four autonomous divisions namely: Generation and Transmission; Distribution and Sales; Engineering; Finance and Administration. Each division was headed by an Executive Director.
By the year 2000, a state-owned monopoly, the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), was put in charge of the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power in Nigeria. NEPA operated as a vertical integrated utility company and had a total generation capacity of about 6, 200 MW from 2 hydro and 4 thermal power plants. This ended up becoming a problem as there was unstable and unreliable electric power supply situation in the country with consumers frequently exposed to power cuts and long period of power outages. It was an industry characterised by lack of maintenance of power infrastructure, outdated power plants, low revenues, high losses, power theft and non-cost reflective tariffs.
In 2001, the reform of the electricity sector began with the promulgation of the National Electric Power Policy which had as its goal as the establishment of an efficient electricity market in Nigeria. It had the overall objective of transferring the ownership and management of the infrastructure and assets of the electricity industry to the private sector with the consequent creation of all the necessary structures required to forming and sustaining an electricity market in Nigeria.
The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) thus took further steps towards the Restructuring of the Nigerian Power Sector to establish an electricity supply that is efficient, reliable and cost-effective throughout the country and which will attract private investment. Subsequently, another Power Sector Reform Act was enacted in 2005, transferring the public monopoly of NEPA to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) which was unbundled into 18 Business Units (BU); viz eleven (11) Distribution companies:- six (6) Generation companies and one (1) Transmission company .
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is one of the successors of the unbundled PHCN and is currently an asset held under the custodianship of the Federal Ministry of Power. It will initially remain publicly owned. TCN has the responsibility for the management of operation, maintenance and expansion of the 132kV and 330kV transmission system. The Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) recently appointed a Management Contractor, Manitoba Hydro International (MHI) for TCN which took over the functions of Transmission Service Provider, System Operator and Market Operator to undertake the overall management of TCN.
System Operations (SO) function was established as a sector within the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria under t he Transmission sector. The SO has now evolved into a semi-autonomous sector under TCN and upon acquiring its license would operate as an independent company in future. The main responsibility of the System Operator is to operate the transmission system and the connected installed generation in a safe and reliable manner. SO is also responsible for the overall security and reliability of the grid system, economic dispatch of available generation resources and maintaining system stability. SO has seven functional departments namely; Operations/Control, System Planning, SCADA, Communications, Technical Services, Transitional Electricity Market and System Performance. SO is headed by the Executive Director (System Operation). The operational control hierarchy is as follows:
- National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo
- Three (3) Regional Control Centres (RCCs) at Shiroro, Ikeja West and Benin. With proposed control centres at Kano, Alaoji and Gombe
- Eight (8) Regional Operations Cordinating units (ROCs) at Benin, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Bauchi, Kaduna, Shiroro, Osogbo and Lagos – several Area Control Centres covering 330kV and 132kV substations which fall under the supervision of the ROCs.
The mission statement was exercising grid control to maintain an efficient, coordinated and economic supply of electricity in accordance with the grid code and operational procedures. The vision was to operate the grid system efficiently to ensure open access, safe, reliable and economic electricity supply
In 2005, the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act was enacted and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was established as an independent regulatory body for the electricity industry in Nigeria. In addition, the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was formed as a transitional corporation that comprises of the 18 successor companies (6 generating companies, 11 distribution companies and transmission company), all created from NEPA.
In 2O10, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) was established as a credible off-taker of electric power from generation companies. By November 2013, the privatisation of all generation and 10 distribution companies was completed, with the Federal Government retaining the ownership of the transmission company. The privitisation of the 11th distribution company was completed in November 2014.
Nigeria, known to have Africa’s largest economy, has one of the world’s worst power sectors, producing an average of 5,000 megawatts of electricity for a population of about 200 million since the establishment of its electricity institutions. According to World Bank Report, over 80 million people do not have access to the national grid; and power shortages cost the country $29 billion. By comparison, South Africa, the continent’s second biggest economy, generates about 55,000 megawatts for a population of only about 58 million. Successive governments have tried, but failed to reform Nigeria’s energy sector. The main problems are decaying infrastructure, low investment, debts, and poor management. There are also “operational inefficiencies”, so said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in a 2020 report.
THE OPERATION OF THE POWER SECTOR
TRANSMISSION
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) manages the electricity transmission network in the country. It is one of the 18 companies that was unbundled from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in April 2004 and is a product of a merger of the transmission and system operations parts of PHCN. It was incorporated in November 2005 and issued a transmission licence on July 1, 2006. The TCN is presently fully owned and operated by the government and as part of the reform programme of the government, it is to be reorganised and restructured to improve its reliability and expand its capacity.
TCN’s licensed activities include electricity transmission, system operation and electricity trading. It is responsible for evacuating electric power generated by the electricity generating companies (GenCos) and wheeling it to distribution companies (DisCos). It provides the vital transmission infrastructure between the GenCos and the DisCos’ Feeder Sub-stations. TCN consists of three operational departments:
- TRANSMISSION SERVICE PROVIDER (TSP)
The TSP oversees the development and maintenance of the transmission infrastructure. It is responsible for the national inter-connected transmission system of substations and power lines and providing open access transmission services. Its role is to maintain the physical infrastructure that make up the transmission grid and expand it to new areas.
- SYSTEM OPERATIONS (SO)
The SO manages the flow of electricity throughout the power system from generation to distribution companies. It operates the Grid Code for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). The SO has the responsibility for ensuring that the transmission grid lines are reliable and maintaining the technical stability of the grid through its operations of planning, dispatch, and control of the electricity on the grid.
- MARKET OPERATIONS (MO)
The MO administers the market rules of the NESI. It is responsible for the administration of the Electricity Market and promoting efficiency in the market. Specifically, the roles of MO include implementing and administering the Nigerian Electricity Market Rules;
drafting and implementing the Market Procedures;
administration of the Commercial Metering System by ensuring that each trading point has adequate metering systems in place;
administration of the Market Settlement System;
Administration of the Payment System and commercial arrangement of the energy market, including Ancillary Services;
supervising Electricity Market Participants’ compliance with and enforcing the Market Rules and the Grid Code. The functions also encompass
periodic reporting on the implementation of the Market Rules;
capacity building of market of Participants on the Market Rules and Procedures and Trading Arrangements, finally,
At the long-term stage of the electricity market, of the MO is to ensuring and promoted competition among market participants.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Good governance, safety, a chance to grow economically and professionally – those are important things”. (Dana Perino).
Buhari Swears in Former IGP Arase as PSC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday morning, swore in the new chairman of the Service Commission, former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase (retd.).
Arase took his oath of office at 10:05 am at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.
This comes two months after the senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.
The PUNCH reported that on January 24, 2023, Buhari had forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate, asking the upper legislative chamber to confirm him in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.
Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (between April 2015 and June 2016) and has served in various capacities including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.
The President also swore-in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau.
They include Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe State (North East), Taofeek Abdulsalam from Ondo State (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).
Council members also observed a moment of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Diya served as Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council under the Abacha regime.
Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.
He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994.
As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under General Sani Abacha from 1994 to 1997.
Buhari went on to preside over this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting which began around 10:30 am.
The Punch
PDP Replaces Ayu with Damagum As National Chairman
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replaced its suspended National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu with one of his deputies, Ambassador Umar Damagum.
Damagum, until now the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), will occupy the seat in an acting capacity pending the determination of the substantive suit restraining Ayu from parading himself as National Chairman.
A Benue High Court in Makurdi, on Monday, ordered Ayu to step aside following a suit filed by his Igyorov Council Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.
The Ward Executive Committee suspended Ayu for alleged anti-party activities and failing to pay his membership dues.
Earlier, however, spokesperson for the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, had declared as illegal the purported suspension of Dr Ayu.
Aniagwu made the declaration through a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, arguing that those behind the suspension are ignorant of the provisions of the party’s constitution.
Aniagwu said that section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution is very clear on who has the power to suspend or discipline a member of the National Working Committee or National Executive Committee of the party.
“When they proceeded to ask the Ward of the National Chairman to take disciplinary action against him assuming that they have the power they ought to have given him fair hearing by summoning him to give him the opportunity to defend himself.
“But the Section 57 did not give them the power to carry out such action against a member of NWC.
“So, if anyone is proceeding to court with such illegal suspension he is just making unnecessary troubles for the party,” he said.
The spokesperson said that the exparte order from the court restraining Ayu from carrying out his duties as National Chairman was most unfortunate as the basis for granting the said order was faulty.
He, however, expressed optimism that the party would come out stronger from its current travails.
Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno Advocates Unity, Continuous Peace
… as 7 Guber Candidates Vow to Work with Governor-Elect
Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno has advocated for greater bonding amongst the citizens and continuous peace across the state, especially as it sets to transit to a new administration
Speaking at a meeting with 2023 gubernatorial candidates of seven different political parties and some state party chairmen, he noted with dismay that the state has been polarised along party, ethnic, religious and other lines which has hampered progress.
￼
He noted that elections were over and the healing process must commence immediately, adding, “Akwa Ibom remains our common patrimony.”
The Governor – elect who reaffirmed that he has extended an olive branch to all his opponents said he was ready to lead the unity charge.
Pastor Eno who enjoyed overwhelming support at the last election, noted that political parties are just platforms for election of leaders, adding that only one winner can emerge through the process.
He noted that by the grace of God and support of the people, he has been elected, adding that as a man under such grace, he will always pursue peace for the good of al
Pastor Eno who has asserted that he is gifted in the ministry of reconciliation, appreciated candidates of the seven political parties who have accepted to share their ideas with him and work towards achieving a better Akwa Ibom State.
He urged them to reach out to other candidates who were yet to accept the reality to sheath their swords and join hands with him to build a greater Akwa Ibom.
He assured them that none of them would be left behind by his administration
According to him, “This is the way to go for us all,I see this gesture as the beginning of the healing process and I thank you for your felicitation, like I said shortly after my declaration, we will run an inclusive government. It is important that after this kind of election, we begin to work out ways to deliver service to our people. It will not be a winner takes all affair because no one will be left behind.”
Pastor Eno likened the governorship candidates’ forum as a class which must have a captain, adding that by God’s grace, he has been elected to be the captain who is prepared to serve for the overall good of other members of the class.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council , IPAC, Hon. Ubong Emmanuel expressed delight over the meeting, which he said was the beginning of greater days for the state.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Ita Ekpo said they were moved by the peaceful disposition of Pastor Umo Eno, stressing that anyone who genuinely aspires to serve the state cannot resist such hand of fellowship.
He noted that elections were over and the continuous peace, development, and unity of the state must not be sacrificed on the altar of individual ambition.
Barr. Ita said they were prepared to share their ideas and to support the governor-elect in any way possible to further on the development trajectory of the state.
It would be recalled that the group under IPAC had earlier congratulated Pastor Umo Eno on his success at the polls describing his victory as the will of God.
The message which was addressed to the governor-elect read in part, “Dear Governor-Elect, your resounding victory at the polls, is a further affirmation of the divine will of God at ensuring that not only the best candidate was elected and given the mandate by the people, but one who best understands where we are coming from as a people, where we are presently and who knows the best route towards attaining and achieving our target destination.”
The opposition parties expressed optimism that Pastor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda would serve as a vehicle to promote both economic growth and social cohesion throughout his term as governor of the state.
￼
Aside from Ita, governorship candidates of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance, (AA), Boot Party( BP), Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), Mr. Nsikak Hogan, Mrs Emem Udoh, Mr. Eyo Ekong, Abasiekeme Ekanem, Akan Epenyong, Sunday Ekanem respectively, as well as the leadership of IPAC in the state, were in attendance at the lively gathering.
￼
