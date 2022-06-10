News
Police, Owo Monarch Deny Arresting Attackers of Owo Church
The Ondo State Police Command has denied the arrest of the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where no fewer than 40 people were killed and many injured last Sunday.
A social media report said the suspected terrorists were arrested by a joint team of men of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies as well as the local hunters, on Thursday.
The report said the suspects were taken to the palace of Olowo. It was gathered that when people heard about the news, they started besieging the palace to catch the glimpse of the suspects.
But the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, denied the report saying no suspect was arrested and taken to the palace. He had told the people that besieged the palace, in Owo dialect, that the attackers would soon be arrested.
“The report was not true; people have been trooping to the palace to see them but Olowo has addressed them that no suspect was brought to the palace,” he explained.
A source said some criminals were arrested by the police in the bush but the people who saw the suspects in the police van thought they were the attackers and they had been taken to the palace, hence the besieging of the palace by the people.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the report was untrue, noting that nobody had been arrested in connection with the attack.
She said, “There is nothing like that. We have called the police divisions there, they said there was nothing like that. We have called the Kabiyesi, Olowo of Owo, he said he was not aware of any arrest. So, it is the handiwork of some social media but it is just rumour.”
The Punch
LASCOPA Shuts Down Ikeja Supermarket for Selling Expired Products
The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) today shut down Chiffy supermarket, located at No 3, Oduduwa Creasent GRA, Ikeja, for selling expired toothpaste and other household products.
The General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo Esq., had earlier on Sunday responded and acted swifly by visiting the supermaket following a tip-off from a consumers facebook post alerting the Agency and the public on the sales of the expired products at Chiffy Supermaket in GRA Ikeja.
Upon arrival at the supermarket, Solebo disclosed that the toothpaste and other products found in the store had no price tags and were all expired. He added that the dates found on them were discovered to have expired since August 2022, November 2022, January 2023 and being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.
He said, in line with the THEMES Agenda of Mr. Governor, such act would not be tolerated in Lagos State, while he disclosed that the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.
Solebo who reiterated LASCOPA’s mandate of protecting the interest of consumers against expired, hazardous and substandard products, said that the supermarket would remain shut and placed under surveillance, while sample of the Products confiscated would be destroyed by the relevant Government Agency.
He said the action became necessary in order to rid the State of all forms of unscrupulous and unfair trade practices and to further ensure the safety of consumers from the dangers of expired products which may lead to death without people knowing the cause, . He further stressed that the era of cheating and short-changing consumers in Lagos was over.
Solebo urged members of the public to always speak out if they find such act that negates consumers safety or visit the Agency’s Head office located at 2b, Soji Adepegba Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, or any of its Annex offices at Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Bariga LCDA Secretariat, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Secretariat and Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, call 08092509777, 08124993895, 09064323154 or send Emails to lascopa@lagosstate.gov.ng or lascopa@gmail.com to report any individual or company that infringe on their rights.
Ngige, Emefiele, NLC Parley over Planned Strike
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has taken steps to avert the impending nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress, billed to commence on Wednesday.
The labour union had threatened to embark on the nationwide industrial action, if the cash crunch, fuel scarcity and electricity tariff increase were not addressed.
In response to the strike threat by the NLC, Ngige invited the leadership of the NLC and the Central Bank of Nigeria management to a meeting in his office on Monday, to resolve their differences.
The 10-man delegation of the NLC was led by its President, Joe Ajaero, and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, while the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was accompanied by two Deputy Governors, Kingsley Obiora (Economic Policy) and Ade Shonubi (Organised Private Sector).
Making his opening remarks, Ngige refuted the allegation by the NLC that his mnistry did nothing about the matter.
He said on receiving the letter from NLC, he forwarded same to the CBN Governor before travelling out of the country for an International Labour Organisation Governing Board meeting and directed the Permanent Secretary and Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations Department to follow up.
On his own part, Emefiele said when he received the letter from the labour ministry, he called the President of NLC to brief him on steps taken to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.
He said he went further to have a meeting with NLC president, which he said resulted in the large volume of funds made available to the deposit money banks.
Ajaero urged the CBN to improve on their services, regretting the information gap created in the implementation of the naira redesign.
He said, “The NLC could not have stopped CBN from taking good decisions and implementing them in the interest of the nation. If stakeholders were invited and briefed on the policy, when the people complain, NLC would explain everything to them. But in this case, the CBN did it alone. Moreover, it is a wrong time for administering such a national policy.”
He said the National Executive Committee of NLC will meet today to take a decision on the planned strike.
Runsewe Appeals for Religious Tolerance, Decries Divisive Predictions
Worried by seemingly strange predictions and hyped religious ventilations over political issues in the country, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that such new phenomenon if left unchecked may further create bad blood among Nigerians.
Runsewe disclosed that the current rash of predictive political slants across Nigeria’ s diverse religious and cultural ecosystem threatens the fabric of Nigeria’s peace and security, a time bomb that may blow up the country into pieces.
“It is becoming evident that predictions and not prophecy, is the new game in town. From football to Cricket, wrestling, dancing competitions and lately, politics, some Nigerians who claimed to hear from God, now, oxygenate, escalate and poison the socioeconomic and political space with laughable and troubling positions, not minding the negative impact of such predictive actions on the emotional intelligence of the people,” Runsewe explained further.
Concerned that the rash of predictions all over the country from strange enclaves, particularly on the political front, Runsewe who is also the President, Africa Region, World Craft Council, appealed to Nigerians to ignore the purveyors of such mercantile predictions but hold to the best cultural and religious teachings that binds Nigerians together, and on not issues that may further polarise and set Nigerians against each other.
“We at NCAC are gravely concerned and had in the past, worked together with religious leaders across the divide to restore peace to some troubled parts of the country, from Jos, Kaduna and Abuja. We also networked with our traditional rulers during each celebrations of National Festival of Arts and Culture ( Nafest), to horn the quest to live together in peace and harmony, which engenders national development . When our children were toeing the lines of strange foreign influences, we reached out to our national women societies and groups to nip the process in the bud. We shall also target this avalanche of predictions given a religious face, and arrest its dangerous influence on our once peaceful and tolerant society.
“The tension created by drivers of this predictive vehicles across board is becoming increasingly worrisome. Some young persons unguided have met with untimely death when their football teams, and or iconic diverse players and participants in regional or global entertainment and sports events, so predicted to win, failed in such quests. The predictive melancholy has hit the political space in Nigeria like a Hurricane and every where is charged. We must not as Nigerians allow this unfortunate situation to persist and destroy us. The tribal slurring must also be stopped by all means. As Nigerians, we must unite and line up behind the best religious, cultural and historical narratives that binds us together and nothing more. Our cultural diversity is superior and which entails that we must respect each others cultural sensitivities” Runsewe clarified.
