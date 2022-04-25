Featured
No Cabal Can Impose President on Nigerians in 2023, Anyim Declares
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pius Anyim, has assured Nigerians that no cabal in Nigeria’s seat of power would dictate to the country who the next president will be.
Anyim said any Nigerian with the impression that some inner caucus arrangement would produce the president in 2023 should come off it, noting that he would have his first shot at the presidential seat in 2023 and would win it.
The former President of the Senate spoke while featuring on a programme, Political Roundtable, on Lagos Mainland FM on Sunday.
Asked by a caller how he intended to deal with the ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock to become the next president, Anyim said, “Maybe you still have the impression that it is Aso Rock that will ordain who the next president will be. I do not share that view.
“I think with the new Electoral Act, people have more confidence that their votes will count.
“Whether cabal or no cabal, I am going to give my first shot at the presidency and I will win.”
Asked further if he would have a cabal in Aso Rock if he emerghed victorious at the 2023 polls, he said, “I want to say that I will run an inclusive government and the principles of democracy would be deployed.
“I am a young man with all respect and I have a whole lot of energy, so there is nothing to leave for anybody to do for me differently. I will be hands-on on the job and get the job done. It is when you are not hands-on before that you allow some people to come.”
Speaking on zoning, Anyim reiterated that it was only fair that the PDP zoned its presidential ticket to the south, which should, in turn, micro-zone it to the South-East.
According to him, if the PDP decides not to follow its constitution, it would, in the long run, weaken the system which would no longer have the power to protect its members.
PDP Rivers Campaign DG Escapes Assassination Attempt, Accuses Gov Wike’s Guards
The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, escaped assassination by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.
It was learnt that gunmen dressed in Police uniform opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.
Confirming the incident at a news briefing Friday, Sekibo said his car was riddled with bullets and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen watched the inferno
“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”
Election: ASUU Kicks As NUC Orders Closure of Schools, VC’s Hail Move
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has condemned the directive of the National Universities Commissions to the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities that universities should be shut to enable students to participate in the forthcoming general elections.
The NUC gave the directive in a letter on Tuesday addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and Directors of Inter-university Centres.
The commission noted that the directive was based on the instruction of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
The letter partly read, “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Directors/Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres, we are quite aware the 2023 general elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the presidential and National Assembly election and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for the governorship and states Houses of Assembly elections.
“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed about the security of staff, students, and properties of our respective institutions, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.
“As a result, Vice-Chancellors and Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres are requested by this circular to close their respective institutions from Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023.”
However, in an interview with The PUNCH, the National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that universities had never been shut down because of elections, saying that the closure and opening of universities were the prerogative of universities’ Senates.
He said, “Vice-Chancellors do not have the right to close universities. It is purely the prerogative of the universities’ Senates to either open or close universities.
“Things have gone so bad in this country that they are citing security and for this reason, we, as a union, had to look on. In all the past elections, have we ever closed the universities, polytechnics? So, what has gone wrong? Why the desperation? Why are they punishing Nigerians? We need to ask Nigerian leaders questions because we are trying to meet up with lost time and here you are shutting down universities.”
But the Secretary-General, CVCNU, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, disagreed with the ASUU President, saying Nigeria had always closed universities during elections.
He said, “It is nothing new, most public universities get closed during elections because many of them housed polling units and universities and their communities always vote on campuses.
“Two reasons why universities are shut down during elections are so as not to disenfranchise the people and to give opportunity to those who registered away from the university to be able to vote. It is something universities have been doing as far as I can remember; so this is not new.
“The directive is coming from our regulatory body, NUC; it is for universities to see how they can manage it and it is the VCs that will internalise it.”
Also speaking, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, said the polytechnics regulatory body, National Board for Technical Education, had yet to come up with any directive.
However, he maintained that the closure and opening of institutions were decisions to be taken by institutions’ Senates.
“We are waiting for our regulatory body but they have not made any pronouncement. For NUC, they cited security and they are in the best position to tell us the security information they have. But I still hold the view that the Senate of the universities are to take the decision of closure or no closure, not NUC.”
On his part, the President, National Association of Nigerian Students, Usman Barambu, said the directive by the NUC was welcome.
He said, “That directive is a product of our efforts. We met with the Minister of Education when the speculations were spreading that schools would be opened during the election period. The minister assured us that schools would not be opened and told us that directives would be issued to relevant agencies.
“It is not only universities that would be shut, polytechnic, Colleges of Education and all tertiary institutions of learning would not be opened. Very soon, you would begin to hear from them.”
I’ll Return Peace, Facilitate Free Flow of Human, Agricultural Resources in Yobe – Atiku
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured the people of Yobe state of restoration of peace in the state when elected.
Atiku also pledged to reopen the boarders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.
Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yobe state, insisted that his administration, when elected will make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.
Atiku said: “If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.
“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well.”
Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, noted that because of the hoarding of naira for vote-buying, that is why the people are suffering.
Ayu, who said the next election presents an opportunity for Nigeria to be recovered from the ruling party, recounted some of the hardship experienced by Nigerians under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that Atiku will recover Nigeria when elected.
He said: “They made you go hungry; they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, he will recover Nigeria.
“On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have.”
The Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said that Atiku is the most qualified among all the other candidates to take the country out of the woods.
He said: “You have made a statement today, that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to bed hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering and there is no employment for our youths, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.
“Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I.
“He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust, please cast your votes for him”.
Okowa assured Yobe voters that the introduction of BVAS will make it impossible for their votes to be stolen and called on them to defend their votes up to the collation centre.
He said: “They are going to use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore, so you must be there and ensure that you escort the result to the ward Collation Center. Your vote will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it.
“Make sure that you come out to vote and we can together, secure a new future for our children, where our children will have gainful employment, and our children can be sure that that there is a future for them. I know that our parents will be happy when Atiku becomes the president of this country because he knows what to do.
“With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes. PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.”
