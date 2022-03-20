Dele Momodu: The Man That Want to Be President

By Eric Elezuo

It is not hard to imagine the kind of person Aare Dele Momodu is. One need not come close to him to feel the impact of his human nature and philanthropic open-handedness. His expressed love for the country Nigeria has been proven in many fora, not just in his regular write-ups but also in tangible situations, which has endeared him in the hearts of not a few countrymen across the six geo-political regions, and international citizens globally. Of course, he has travelled to over 60 countries of the world, and is equipped with experiences derived therein.

Once he was asked why he wants to be be president. He revealed among other things thus:

“The atmosphere in Nigeria now is so fouled up that nobody believes in Nigeria. The few people that have money would rather take it elsewhere to invest. For me, the first thing is to make sure that we have a star-studded cabinet of people of ideas. Everywhere in the world – even you will see that in America, they take their debates to one campus or another unlike Nigeria where you have to go to Transcorp building or the best hotel. No, the reason is because the intellectual pace of a country is what determines how serious you are. You must seek help from your brightest brains, and we have them everywhere. Go and get a good team. At Ovation, when we started in 1996, they told us it would not survive six months. But we made a promise that we would do it. What has sustained us is the fact that we were able to get a good team. We maintained a good team; we got the best filters; we got the best printers; the best cargo company. The next president of Nigeria must be the CEO of Nigeria, and must be a Brand manager. Nigeria needs rebranding. That’s what hope means. If you don’t have a leader who knows how to manage people and resources, then you just go and bring politicians. Then they will come and share all the portfolios. Then you cry for another three four years, and then they come again for the same process.”

Contesting the ticket to be president under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Momodu, a celebrated veteran journalist versed in both celebrity and general news broadcast, has proved both in words and body language that he is the aspirant to beat across all party structures.

Beginning from the tail-end of 2021 when he threw his hat in the ring to contest the presidential election, Momodu has left no one in doubt that he has a lot of aces in his sleeves to make this country the better place syndrome that has eluded from time immemorial. He has showed that wrestling the ticket from some so-called political heavyweights and juggernauts in the party is a matter of sincerity, knowing that Nigerians are no longer interested in the old order, but are totally out for the real change.

In his statement declaring his intention to run for president, Momodu said

“Thanks for giving me the opportunity to present this epoch-making letter at very short notice. It is a palpable. demonstration of your intellectual discipline, simplicity and cosmopolitan worldview, and our party is fortunate to have such a serious academic and patriot as our Chairman at this momentous period in the life of our troubled country. May God help you to lead us from glory to glory.

“In the last few days, there have been widespread speculations about my Presidential bid for second time. I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend and my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring, it is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost.

“The time has come for full reconciliation and forgiveness and a closure of our ugly past. Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection. With this letter. Sir, I wish to humbly put the speculations to rest by coming to you with every sense of purpose and responsibility

“After consultations with my family, friends and some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of our great party. PDP, if selected as the Party’s candidate. 1 hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.

“I therefore offer myself to the POP as the best aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed Party and our well endowed country around. In this regard, and with a deep sense of humility and profound respect, I urge the Party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.

“It is for this reason, that I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.

“I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge these politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn. I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead.

“I wish to place on record my firm praise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with leads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.

“I’m proud to follow in the best traditions of my mentor, Chief Moshood Abiola, who had wanted to banish poverty in our land, but was disastrously disallowed from achieving this laudable objective. Nigeria has paid a heavy price and penalty in the last 29 years and suffered untold agony and indignity as a result of that tragic misadventure.

“Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants. I vociferously and vehemently reject any suggestion that Nigerians should continue to tread this dangerous path The die is cast, and we mast regain and take back our country! I totally and unequivocally commit and dedicate myself to this cause.

“So help me God.”

Ever since this declaration, Momodu has demonstrated his capacity to handle the country’s numerous challenges by building bridges across various divides, which has always been his stock and trade. Since January till date, Momodu has transverse the length and breadth of the nation, renewing friendships and creating new ones. So far, his presence has been felt in every facet of human capacity development, communities and nooks and crannies including the traditional and political institutions in Edo State, his home state, Osun State, Kaduna State, where he met the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi; Enugu State, Borno and Kwara among others.

His agility at 61, going to 62, is amazing. He has youth on his side as well the much sought after international connection at his beck and call. Everyone agrees that Dele Momodu is the man that should be president noting that he has what it takes to take Nigeria out of its present quagmire.

Momodu has said that God himself specifically preserved him for the purpose of becoming Nigeria’s president at this time.

Born Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu on May 16, 1960, exactly 60 years ago, Chief Dele Momodu as he is known in the business circle, and Bob Dee, in the social stage, is by every standard a man who is diligent in his business. And it is no wonder that he has not only stood before kings, he had and continues to dine with kings. There is practically no influential person that Dele Momodu does not know across the length and breadth of Nigeria, Africa and on the inter-continental stage. He is that large!

Most men who had gone far in life are products of instructions well taken, and among such rare breeds is the man who has grown in leaps and bounds to become Chairman/CEO of Ovation Media Group, and creating a tripod publication namely Ovation International, a magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world, and reflected the true of Africa; Ovation TV and The Boss Newspaper online, which he officially launched in 2015.

By every standard a rare breed, Momodu is many things in one; journalist/publisher, businessman, philanthropist, actor, politician and motivational speaker. Among all these he considers himself simply as a reporter, and even with a retinue of seasoned staff still ventures into the field to scoop exclusives. Those who have referred to him as a workaholic are not far from the truth. Even he, himself has an oft quoted line thus “those who come from poor background cannot afford to sleep too much”.

A beacon of the Momodu family, Dele, the last of three siblings, was ‘privileged’ to lose his father at the age of 13, and was therefore sentenced to the complete tutelage of his mother, and sometimes relatives. His mother became practically his mentor, teacher and soulmate until she passed away on May 18, 2007, two days after Dele’s 47th birthday. According to him, one of the many morals his mother, who he revered next to God, taught him, is never to despair even when times are tough. Even in her near poverty state, Dele maintained that ‘she didn’t give up on me.’

The accomplished journalist, whose first name was derived from Ayobamidele, meaning “my joy has followed me home”, is a proud 1982 graduate of the University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) where he obtained a degree in Yoruba Language, and followed it up in 1988 with a master’s degree in English Literature.

He kicked off his professional career as a lecturer at the Oyo State College of Arts and Science in Ile-Ife, between 1982 and 1983 while serving as a corps member. He went on to become the private secretary to the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Akin Omoboriowo, a position he held from 1983 till 1985. In 1986, he was elevated to serve the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, managing his Motel Royal Limited.

A genuine seeker of academic knowledge, Momodu resigned soonest and pursued a post-graduate degree in English Literature. It was during this time that his multi-tasking ability was brought to the fore as started contributing articles to popular brands likes The Guardian, Sunday Tribune and others.

Better known as Bob Dee among friends and colleagues, Momodu is not a stranger to awards and honours as he has received hundreds for his work in the world of business, politics, literature, the music industry as well as the fashion industry. On July 30, 2016, Dele was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree (PhD) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, earning him the title “Doctor of Humane Letters”.

A fiery and fearless writer, Dele has for years been writing a weekly column, Pendulum, published every Saturday on the back page of Thisday newspaper, which he piloted as the founding editor, and TheBoss Newspaper. The articles have been compiled into two volumes of a must read books titled ‘Pendulum: The Writings of Dele Momodu’, and was launched in July 2018.

Momodu’s articles are noted for highlighting issues in Nigeria, as well as ‘discussing popular topics, current events and famous people, often in a polemic style’. He has used this means to bring about fundamental changes in national and world politics. His down to earth analysis in his write-ups has made it possible for him to remain neutral and factual at all times, thereby keeping no enemies. He gave Buhari his support through Pendulum and renounced his support through the same means when he realised the President has failed in steering the country to greatness as earlier envisaged.

In May 1988, Momodu journalism journey when he was employed as Staff Writer with African Concord magazine, owned by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola. he did not just blend with the job, he blended with Chief Abiola, who became the epicentre of his new life philosophy. He highly highlighted this era when he celebrated his ’30 years of living and working in Lagos in 2018. The two part volumes were published in The Boss Newspapers.

A year later, he was transferred to Weekend Concord as a pioneer staff. He wrote the first cover story for the paper in March 1989. He also contributed to other publications such as the National Concord, Sunday Concord, Business Concord and the Yoruba newspaper Isokan. In May 1989, he became Literary Editor, and within six months, he became News Editor of the Weekend Concord. His rise was meteoritic. He held a promise of a class beater, and didn’t disappoint.

Among the many firsts Momodu later came to be known with is becoming the highest paid editor in Nigeria when between May 1990 and September 1991, he edited May Ellen Ezekiel’s celebrity magazine, Classique.

On resigning from Classique, he ventured into business, becoming Wonderloaf distributor, owned by his mentor, Chief Moshood Abiola. Afterwards, he started a public relations outfit, Celebrities-Goodwill Limited, which managed the accounts of Chief Moshood Abiola, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Mr. Hakeem Bello-Osagie and other distinguished Nigerians. Dele started from the beginning to snudge close to the best of citizens. It wasn’t therefore a surprise that even at his 30th birthday, the guest list was eye popping, and has kept improving ever since.

In 1993, Momodu came face to face with politics and its intrigues when he joined the Moshood Abiola Presidential Campaign Organization. After much efforts, Presidential election held on June 12, 1993 was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida. There and then, he witnessed barefaced political persecution, enjoying the first bitter taste of a junta regime and its jackboot.

Much as he was severely punished by the reigning dictatorship for his pro-democratic views, he remained undeterred. He was to be arrested again in 1995 and charged with treason by the government of Sani Abacha. Momodu was accused of being one of the brains behind the pirate radio station, Radio Freedom (later Radio Kudirat), after the cold-blooded murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. Momodu managed to escape disguised as a farmer through the Seme border into Cotonou, in Benin Republic, from where he fled to Togo, Ghana and eventually to the United Kingdom. For three agonising years, he could not re-enter his homeland, Nigeria. This is one story he has told repeatedly.

In 2011, Momodu ventured deeper into the murky waters of politics when he contested for the presidency. The graphic details of that era of his life is captured in the book ‘Fighting Lions’ by Ohimai Amaize.

In the runoff to the primary election, Momodu has done practically what no aspirant has done yet, and remains the leader of the pack as far as the men and women who wants to be president are concerned. We are talking about a Dele, who has related and transacted with presidents and leaders of opinion even as a regular citizen.

It is not hard to imagine what impact he will therefore, make with the instrumentality of the presidency.