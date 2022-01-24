Featured
U.S. Orders Families of Diplomats, Americans to Leave Ukraine
The United States is ordering the relatives of American embassy staffers in Ukraine to leave the country, while giving certain diplomats the option to depart, the State Department said on Sunday, in the latest sign that American officials think Russia is likely to once again invade Ukraine.
The authorized and ordered departures followed assurances by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the U.S. and allied nations are prepared to counter Russia if it continues its aggressive actions toward Ukraine. Blinken said on Sunday that officials were readying an array of options to respond to various moves by Moscow, although a diplomatic resolution was the preferred path.
“We’re prepared either way,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Basically, at this point, the choice is Vladimir Putin’s,” he said of the Russian president, who previously invaded Ukraine in 2014.
Senior State Department officials, in announcing the departure decisions for U.S. Embassy staff and their families in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, reiterated earlier warnings that American citizens should avoid travel to the country at this time. U.S. citizens currently in Ukraine should consider leaving by commercial airlines or other available means, the officials added.
The officials declined to offer statistics on how many diplomats and their family members could be affected. They noted, however, that the embassy would stay open, and that the optional departure of some staffers — those American employees who fall into non-emergency categories — wasn’t meant as a knock on the Ukrainian government.
The actions “in no way undermine our support for or commitment to Ukraine,” a senior State Department official said.
The officials did, however, say they remained concerned about internal political stability in Ukraine, which Russia has tried to destabilize through disinformation and other means. In a recent statement, the British Foreign Office said it had evidence that Putin’s government wants to install a Russia-friendly government in Ukraine while it considers invading.
U.S. officials have privately said that American citizens should not expect an Afghanistan-style evacuation operation in Ukraine, and that the situation in Kabul last August was a highly unusual one that should not be considered a precedent. American citizens aren’t required to register with the U.S. government when they go abroad, and State Department officials said they did not know how many were in Ukraine.
There has been a flurry of activity in recent weeks as the Biden administration and European counterparts try to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine, where Russia has built up a massive troop presence along the two countries’ shared border.
The disputes extend well beyond simple questions of territory and local issues; Russia is eager to keep NATO from snuggling close to its own borders, and Putin seems intent on bringing back some of the power and prestige that were lost when Mikhail Gorbachev dissolved the Soviet Union in December 1991.
“We’ll see if we can advance the diplomacy,” Blinken said on Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “But even as we’re doing that, we’re preparing — building up defenses, building up deterrence — if Russia chooses the other path.”
Blinken said there were several areas where a compromise could be reached, if Moscow wanted to pursue that pathway, while emphasizing that several items Russia had brought up in discussions were nonstarters — such as barring Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance.
“I was very clear with Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, as we’ve been, that there’s certain basic principles that we’re not by one iota going to compromise on,” he said on CNN. “Including, for example, NATO’s open door, the right of countries to choose with whom they’ll associate, which alliances they’ll join.”
Blinken also offered assurances that the United States and others would forcefully meet any Russian military maneuver into Ukraine — a point that the administration has stressed repeatedly in the days after President Joe Biden rankled Ukrainian leaders by discussing the possibility of stomaching a “minor incursion.”
“If a single additional Russian force goes into Ukraine in an aggressive way, as I said, that would trigger a swift, severe and united response from us and from Europe,” Blinken said.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Blinken made a “much stronger statement” on Sunday than Biden had last week, but added that the current administration needed to go further to ward off Russia.
“If there’s room for doubt, if there is space, Vladimir Putin will drive a truck through that gap,” Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday.”
Blinken also argued on “State of the Union” that imposing sanctions on Russia now would take away a deterrent effect, contending: “All of the things that we’re doing, including building up in a united way with Europe massive consequences for Russia, is designed to factor into President Putin’s calculus and to deter and dissuade him from taking aggressive action, even as we pursue diplomacy at the same time.”
On “State of the Union,” Sen. (R-Iowa) rejected Blinken’s comments on sanctions — though she said “all options should be on the table” for a response if Russia did invade Ukraine. Discussing the situation from a Cold War perspective, she argued that the U.S. needed to act now in opposition to Russia, rather than wait for an invasion.
“When it comes to pushing back against Russia, we need to show strength and not be in a position of doctrine of appeasement, which seems to be how President Biden has worked his administration,” Ernst said. “So, we do need to go ahead and impose sanctions on Russia now.”
In contrast, Sen. (D-Del.) argued on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning that the Biden White House was deterring Putin from invading Ukraine by pulling together NATO allies and had “invested time and effort in rebuilding our European partnerships,” unlike the Trump administration.
Still, Coons added that he thought Congress should “take up and pass” a bipartisan bill to apply some sanctions now.
“But the very strongest sanctions, the sorts of sanctions that we use to bring Iran to the table, is something that we should hold out as a deterrent to prevent Putin from taking the last step of invading Ukraine,” Coons added.
Joining the flurry of lawmakers responding to Blinken’s comments on Sunday was Rep. (R-Texas), who claimed on “Face the Nation” that “this all started” with the botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, which resulted in a takeover by the Taliban.
“This is not just about Ukraine,” McCaul said, arguing that “this has broader global ramifications.”
“We’re seen as weak right now because of President Biden, his comments about a limited invasion was somehow acceptable, and that NATO was divided,” McCaul said. “I think one thing he said was true is that NATO is divided, and that’s — Putin’s goal is to divide and weaken NATO. He’s accomplished some of that.”
Politico
Featured
Naira Scarcity Protests: Gov Obaseki Orders Arrest of Oshiomhole
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has ordered the arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, over his alleged role in a protest that led to the destruction of banks and the death of no fewer than three people in the state.
Obaseki, in a Wednesday statement by his Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, alleged that Oshimohole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, mobilised thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.
The statement read, “We have been around the city all day, speaking with the protesters, and we discovered that it is more than meets the eye.
“At this stage, we call on security agencies to arrest Adams Oshiomhole for questioning and to account for his movement, especially here in Benin City in the last few days. He deliberately instigated the protest of the people.
“I know people will see the protest as a result of scarcity of naira notes, but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved, because it is ironic that the same party that is responsible for this policy is still sending people to destroy Peoples Democratic Party billboards.”
Featured
Give Me Mandate, and See Your Agriculture, Other Businesses Revived, Atiku Tells Jigawa Supporters
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Jigawa State that he will revive agriculture and other businesses if given the mandate in the February 25 presidential election.
Atiku made the promise while speaking to a crowd of party supporters at the Aminu Kano Triangle at the PDPs presidential rally in Dutse on Wednesday.
The former vice-president who expressed his excitement for the most exciting crowd he has ever seen in the 2023 presidential campaign stated this is one of the most exciting crowds we have ever seen in our presidential campaign. I am indeed delighted about the show of love to the PDP.
“I promise you that farming and trading which is the main occupation of the people of Jigawa will be revived, we are prepared to give you assistance so that you can partake in agriculture and also in business. I promise you that we will open the borders by God’s grace. We will also revive farming, cattle rearing and businesses.”
The PDP’s presidential standard-bearer also promised to ensure that there is no teacher’s strike so that students can go to schools while setting aside $10 billion to assist youths and women.
“We will also ensure that our children go back to school and there won’t be teacher strikes. I will set aside $10 billion to assist youths and women especially. If you vote for our party I promise to fulfil my promise to you.
In his remarks, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu urged the people of Jigawa to vote for the PDP and should not allow themselves to be deceived by lies by the other party.
He pointed out that Whatever development you have seen here is because of PDP. APC is not a party for development. It is a party of deceiving people and telling lies. I am happy that all of you came here today with one purpose: in 10 days’ time, you will elect a new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That man is Atiku Abubakar.
He appreciated the PDP government of former Governor Sule Lamido for improving the quality of life of the people of the state during his tenure.
“Let me thank my brother Sule Lamido, we have been in this struggle for Democracy for years. We are the products of Aminu Kano and I am happy that I am telling you this in Aminu Kano Square. Our politics is about improving the quality of life of ordinary people. That is why we joined hands with our senior brother, to form what is today the PDP. I can see more than one million people in this arena, Atiku Abubakar is going to get more than 1.5m votes in Jigawa,” he said
On his part, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, assured Jigawa people that Atiku if given the mandate will ensure that the International Airport in the state will give them the opportunity to start moving cargo of sugar canes.
He noted, “Let me assure you that this international airport, with Atiku Abubakar, you will start doing cargo in and out of this place because the kind of sugar cane that you have here added that the sugar that it can produce from Jigawa state can feed the whole of West Africa. And I am sure you know what he can make from sugar. He is an astute businessman, a man who knows so much about business, a man who knows how to turn water to money and a man who knows how to strike the rock and money will come out.
“From what you have he can give you ethanol, he can give you this that can produce yeast and so on and it will create employment. He is going to negotiate a social contract with your youths. Today in Nigeria, our youths can no longer buy motorcycles but with Atiku Abubakar, our economy will bounce back.
“Jigawa state has spoken. If you give us so much by translating what we are seeing today to votes, then rest assured that you are going to elect a president who rewards hard work, who rewards loyalty, who rewards partnership,” he said.
Featured
Finland Moves to Checkmate Simon Ekpa’s Activities
Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, has said Finland cannot trade its relations with Nigeria for anything.
This was even as Pylvanainen said it has been 60 years of excellent relationship and cooperation between Nigeria and Finland.
Ibrahim Aliyu, special assistant to the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, said the envoy gave the assurance during a meeting in Abuja with Dada over threat by Simon Ekpa, a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to bar elections in the South East.
Pylvanainen said Ekpa’s activities were of serious concern to Finland and efforts ongoing to address the issue. He added that Finland was watching to see how the situation fits into the legal framework of Finland.
The Finnish envoy also said Ekpa has dual citizenship, adding that there was the need to take his rights into consideration.
She stated that Finland has very much interest in ensuring safe and peaceful conduct of elections in Nigeria and condemned in strong terms, any threat to peaceful elections in the country.
“We share very much, the concerns regarding the security situation in the Southeast. Yes, there are problems in other parts of the country as well, but this is an issue that we are directly concerned with. This is an issue we have been discussing, we share the concerns. We have discussed the matter and as I mentioned, our law enforcement agencies are in touch and are cooperating,” Pylvanaine said.
Dada called on the Finnish Government to take drastic action against the activities of Ekpa who lives in Finland, but sent inciting messages back home to instigate violence activities in part of the country with the sole aim of disrupting the conduct of the 2023 general election.
While expressing displeasure over the orders given by Ekpa to his teeming followers whom he said, “consequently embarked on killings, maiming, burning and other destructive activities,” Dada further said Ekpa’s action is fast becoming a threat to the forthcoming election.
He added that the Federal Government would not take it lightly if nothing drastic was done to stop Ekpa.
“The Ekpa-led faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had reportedly declared that elections will not be allowed to hold in the South-East, and had declared the period of the elections as sit-at-home. Simon Ekpa is living in the comfort of his home in Finland and dishing out dangerous orders to his followers not to allow elections to hold, which is threatening the peace of the South-eastern Nigeria in particular and the peaceful conduct of the election in general. We’ve had some time to ensure that we arrest this situation, but it appears the situation is getting out of hand. And we’re saying enough is enough,” Dada said.
The Sun
