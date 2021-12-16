Why I Shot Documentary on White Garment Church & Moses Orimolade- Ola Ajayi

Pix by Segun Lawal

Ola Ajayi, a young film maker has revealed why she decided to shoot a documentary on the white garment church encapsulating the life and times of St. Moses Orimolade Tunolase, the Founder of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church.

According to her, while studying in the United States, she had noticed the negative perception people have of the white garment church and she being a member of the church, decided to stem this trend with a tell-all documentary.

Narrated by Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe- Damijo, the documentary titled: The White Garment Church ( Cherubim and Seraphim Church (C&S) has many twists and turns aimed at setting the records straight as well as feed movie goers with bare facts.

Ola who has varied experience in supporting production teams in all stages of development, pre-production, postproduction, delivery and marketing of media across the United Kingdom, USA and Africa said, The White Garment Church was a very challenging project but she is elated at the final outcome.

Speaking during a Sneak Preview of The White Garment at Ebony Life Cinema, an excited Ola noted “We took viewers on a journey into the world of the C&S church, exploring its origins in the ancient city of Ikare in Ondo State, Nigeria and how from this small town which was predominantly filled with traditionalists at the time steadily grew a church with a huge following worldwide.

“His followers believe and refer to him as the first African saint. The Church places special emphasis on the direct, personal experiences of God through the baptism of the Holy Spirit as shown in the Biblical account in the book of Acts Chapter 2.

“We took an in-depth look into the myths that have surrounded the church for almost a hundred years and the various internal conflicts and struggles plaguing the church and how a new generation of millennials within the church have begun to change the narrative with a goal to demystify and enlighten people on the practices and doctrines of the C&S church.

“We brought to fore the fact that the church places special emphasis on the direct personal experience of God through Baptism of the holy spirit as shown in the Biblical account of the Day of Pentecost and nothing more.

Ola also revealed that the following people were interviewed in the course of the documentary:

Rev Mother Esther Ajayi, Chef Dele monodu, Special Apostle (Dr.) Oladipupo Gabriel Babatunde Okeyomi

Chief Bankole Babatunde ,the Amokele Ikare, Baba Aladura C. Tunolase, His Eminence Baba Aladura Michael Israel Onorhiode Ebahor-Erebi and Pastor Frank Adegoke J.P PhD

Apart from Ola Ajayi and RMD, other members of the crew as revealed on the movie’s official website, www.whitegarmentchurch.com include: Cast and Crew: Ufuoma Metitiri (Writer), Emmauel Wogu (Director), Sangokunle Anuoluwapo (Editor), Mfon Daniel (Production Coordinator), Deji Talabi (Director of Photography, (Ikare) and Stanley Ajalaja (Director of Photography (Lagos).