Reps Demand Immediate Dismantling of Checkpoints from Lagos, Abuja to Southeast

By Eric Elezuo

Talent, they say is not enough. Nigeria is the home of different talents, and over the years, people with diverse talents have emerged in different sectors of the economy. The entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in the manifestations of talents in over two decades in the country.

At the Silec In Chicago Citizenship Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program, a Partnership between WorldChicago and Silec Initiatives, to implement a five year Leadership and capacity building Programme for Nigerians in United States, Dele Momodu was among the first to receive this Prestigious award.

While delivering his message at the University of Chicago Illinois USA, Irakpo said that the Momodu he knows is a talent promoter who has been in the forefront of talent discovery for a long time. He noted that the celebrated journalist has given so many artistes and content creators the platform to showcase their God-given potential, adding that this event will occur yearly where distinguished Nigerians who has touched lives will be recognized and appreciated.

“Of a truth, one can’t talk about the entertainment industry in Nigeria without referencing Aare Dele Momodu. As a statesman, politician, journalist and Pan-African, he’s been in the picture for over four decades, especially in the media, where he has used his Ovation International Magazine to impact the lives of Nigerians both home and abroad. It has been a privilege to have know this humble and charismatic leader since 2010.

When our pacts crossed over a decade ago, it has been from one success story to another. As a politician, he has contributed meaningfully to the advancement and sustenance of our nascent democracy. Indeed, he has been a worthy recipients of many awards both home and abroad. It’s an honour to award him this Global Merit Award to appreciate him for his ingenious role in promoting talents in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and at the Global Space,” Irakpo said.

Speaking at the event, Peggy Parfenoff, the President of WorldChicago, said that this Partnership is to help promote Nigeria Culture and connect Silec Initiatives with U.S counterparts while lauding the passion of Sunny Irakpo. She also promised that the programme will run for five years with the full backing of WorldChicago.

Other awardees at the event include the Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) like Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and chairman, Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu.

This is celebrating the dexterity of Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu for promoting Nigeria.