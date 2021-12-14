Featured
UK Sets 4am Wednesday to Remove Nigeria, Others from COVID-19 Red List
The United Kingdom is considering scrapping its red list and the travel bans it imposed over fears of the Omicron variant.
The government has said that all 11 countries will be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4am on Wednesday.
Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.
The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told parliament.
“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning.”
Daily Mail reports that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps convinced colleagues to replace it with testing for the fully vaccinated. The report mentioned that the move was expected to be approved as soon as this week.
The report followed a televised address made on Sunday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who raised concerns over the “emergency in our battle with the new variant, Omicron, and we must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe.”
Mr Johnson announced rolling out increased vaccinations, up to one million booster jabs per day to stem an incoming “tidal wave of Omicron” and avoid imposing further restrictions.
Last week, the UK placed Nigeria on its red list, adding a pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for all in-bound travellers and arrivals from the country. The country further placed a temporary suspension on reviewing and issuing visitor visa applications from all red list countries, including Nigeria.
In addition to the new restrictions, travellers who had been in a red list country 10 days before arriving in the UK have been required to quarantine for 10 days in a quarantined hotel and take a COVID-19 test.
Tinubu Slams Obasanjo for Endorsing Obi, Says Former Leader Cannot Show the Way
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
According to him, Obasanjo who he claimed does not know the way cannot show others the way.
Tinubu spoke during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin City.
Recalling what Obasanjo did to his administration as the Lagos State Governor, the former governor said, “Obasanjo seized our salaries, local government monies. Do you call that person a good or a wicked man?
“So, if he says he endorsed somebody, is it not poison that he is giving to you?
“One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way. He is endorsing Obi but he doesn’t know the road.”
Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to vote for him, assuring them that he will bring prosperity, create jobs and secure Nigerians when elected.
He said he was familiar with the route considering his records as governor of Lagos.
He said, “I know how to perform. I did it in Lagos and I will do it in Nigeria. I will bring an economic hub to Edo State, give skills to the boys, start credit lending, empower small-scale industries so that they can be able to be on their own and get rid of estimated billing.
“We will turn this state into an energy state. We will turn the so-called yahoo boys into experts in the manufacturing and creation of chips. We will bring long-term reforms.
“We can break the shackles of poverty, ignorance and homelessness. We will do it together. We have the knowledge and the brain. Trust me, I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. I found a way to tame the Atlantic Ocean and turned it into a money-making machine. I found a way to stop the killing drainages to channelisation and prosperity. I have done many things. I have the power of thinking and doing.
“If you want prosperity, elect me. If you want skills to become rich, elect me. If you want security, elect me. If you say I should retire, you will retire knowledge, diamond and gold.”
In his remarks, a former National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, solicited votes from Edo residents, saying that the former Lagos State governor has good track record and was instrumental in the fight against a single-party system.
The Punch
Ritualists Kill Lady, Sell Legs, Heart for N30k, 50k
A couple, Taiwo and Salawa Ajalorun, and six others have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly selling human parts.
The suspects, who allegedly killed three persons before they were arrested, reportedly sold human legs for N30,000, and a heart for N50,000 to their buyers, who used them for money rituals.
The state Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.
Oyeyemi said the couple and six others — Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh — were arrested on Wednesday.
RitualistHe explained that they were arrested for kidnapping, killing and dismembering a 26-year-old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi.
He said, “The suspects were apprehended following a report lodged at the Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu-Ode, by one Omolara Ojo.”
According to Oyeyemi, Ojo reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi, left home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, but did not return and her phone was switched off.
“Since it was not 24 hours, she was advised to come back.
“But the following day, December 29, 2022, while a patrol team from the Obalende division was on a routine patrol, the dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the roadside and the body was taken to a mortuary.
“Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone’s throw from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the missing person, called the deceased’s family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police.
“On getting there, the deceased’s friend, Omolara Ojo, was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on, since her head was already chopped off.
“Having recognised the body, the DPO, Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, mobilised his crack detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, a herbalist, in whose possession the deceased’s Itel phone was recovered.
“He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house, where a container full of human blood later discovered to be that of the deceased, was recovered.
“His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele, in whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered.”
The PPRO added that during interrogation, the duo mentioned the buyers of the human parts of their victims, who were promptly arrested.
He said the herbalist, with the support of his friend, lured the deceased to his house, being his (friend’s) lover, and as soon as she entered, she was pinned down by both of them and strangled.
Oyeyemi said the suspects confessed that “after killing her, they cut off the head, legs and the two hands, which they sold to their standby buyers to be used for money rituals.
“According to them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of N30,000, while the heart was sold for N50,000 to Akeem Bello, while the person who bought the head is still at large.
“The suspects confessed further that the victim was the third person they had killed in such a gruesome manner.”
The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.
The Punch
Ijanikin School Sex Romp: Principal Slams Suspension on Six Students
The management of the Federal Government College, Ijaniki, Lagos State, has denied allegations of covering up some students caught absconding from school to lodge female classmates in a hotel for sex romps.
The Principal, Mrs Tofunmi Akamo, who spoke to The Punch on Wednesday, said the students, numbering six, were picked up from the hotel by the school, adding that the incident happened once.
PUNCH Metro had reported that some boarders jumped the school’s fence with their female counterparts and lodged in hotels for sexual pleasure.
It was also reported that for more than three sessions, including the just-concluded first term, some of the students left the school unnoticed.
But the principal said the incident of students absconding from school to lodge in a hotel happened once.
She claimed that the school management noticed the absence of the students during an urgent roll call at the hostel.
She said, “Our assignment is to mold them and we don’t expect all of them to behave well all the time. So, when they misbehave, it is our duty to do the necessary correction.
“I was called from the school that they did a roll call on Sunday and some students were discovered not to be in the hostel.
“So, that Monday morning, they called their parents to confirm if they were at home and the parents said they were not at home. The parents came to the school; we were all searching and investigating what could have happened.
“One of the parents of those girls told us that the girls went to the hotel, jumping the fence on Sunday. We went to the hotel to evacuate them. They were five that were evacuated; two boys and three girls.
“When they came to the school, we asked them to write reports; it was through the report that we even discovered that there was another girl who left on Monday to come back to school, while others still remained in the hotel.
“We made them write their reports and they faced a disciplinary committee, which gave a verdict on what to be done to them according to the guidelines given to us from the ministry.
“The children are currently on indefinite suspension; that is the guideline recommended for them. We normally involve their parents and hand such letters and their children to them. The girls and the boys are no longer in the dormitories. That is the only incident that happened and it happened two or three weeks before we vacated this last term.”
Akamo described allegations that the students used drugs as unfounded.
“Late last session when they were writing an external examination, we discovered that some boys were not in the hostel during roll check and we learnt that they normally went to a nightclub around our school.
“My chief security officer went there around 9pm and at that time they had not arrived at the club. So, the owner of the club collected the number of my CSO so that he would inform him.
“By 11pm, they called my CSO and by 1am we brought about 10 of them back to school. One of them was my assistant head boy and immediately, we had an assembly; I brought all of them out and de-badged the prefects among them.
“I also asked them to leave the dormitories; but they could be coming to sit their external examinations, which they were writing at that time. I told them they could no longer stay in the hostel.
“There is no history of anybody getting pregnant as a student. We knew one of the girls had one million naira in her account. I am sure this child has been showing all of these things at home. It cannot be that it was inside the school that she learnt how to go and make money from sex.
“The only time we had an issue of a pregnancy in the school was a blind girl. The lady got pregnant during COVID-19 at a place she used to go to play with people. After we did a test and we discovered she was pregnant, we invited the father and she left the school. I told her that she could not stay in the school because we are training young girls and not mothers-to-be.
“The claim by the PTA chairman that one of the students impregnated another student is not true. There is nothing like that; I am not aware and if that happens I will know.”
The Global President of the Old Students Association of the school, Toun Aderele, said the school management committee, which comprised all stakeholders of the school was saddled with the responsibility of making decisions on such issues.
Aderele added that the recommendation of the committee was always sent to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja for conclusion.
She also lamented that some parents had been frustrating the efforts of the school authority in instilling discipline.
She said, “There is a lot of resistance from parents. In fact, there are times parents challenge the authorities on why they should bring their children out and why they should take a certain decision.
“The old students association is always on the heels of the management to ensure that they live up to expectation. The principal has absolutely no wrong in this matter; she has stood as a principal, mother and taken all the necessary decisions.”
The Executive Director, Special Duties, National Association of Nigerian Students, Oladimeji Uthman, said the student body would constitute a committee to look into the matter.
Uthman described the act allegedly committed by the students as barbaric and disheartening.
The Punch
