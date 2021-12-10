Opinion
The Oracle: Nigeria’s Dire Need for Restructuring (Pt. 3)
By Chief Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Last week, we continued our discourse on the urgent need for Nigeria to restructure now before it is too late. This week, we explore our thematic analysis.
The eventual compromise of constitutional exactitude was located in the 1954 Littleton Constitution, which made Nigeria a federation of three regions, corresponding to the three major ethnic nations. It remarkedly differed from the 1947 Richard’s Constitution, in that powers were more evenly split between the regional governments and the central government. The Constitution accorded the regions the right to seek self-government, which the Western and Eastern regions achieved in 1956. The Northern Region, however, fearing that self-government (and thus British withdrawal), would leave it at the mercy of southerners, delayed self-rule until 1959.
In December 1959, elections were held for a federal parliament. None of the three main parties won a clear majority, but the NPC, thanks to the size of the Northern Region, won the largest plurality of votes.
Nigeria became independent on October 1, 1960. In 1961, the Cameroons Trust Territories were split in two. The mostly Muslim northern Cameroons voted to become part of the Northern Region of Nigeria, while the Southern Cameroons joined the Federal Republic of Cameroon.
ECHOES OF DISINTEGRATION
Immediately after Nigeria’s independence in 1960, regional and ethnic tensions quickly escalated. The censuses of 1962 and 1963 fueled bitter disputes, as did the trial and imprisonment of leading opposition politicians, led by Awolowo, whom Prime Minister Balewa unfortunately accused of treason. In 1963, an eastern section of the Western Region that was ethnically non-Yoruba was, on 9th of August, split off into a new region, the Midwestern Region. Matters deteriorated during the violence-marred elections of 1964, from which the NPC emerged victorious. On January 15, 1966, junior army officers led by fire-eating ideologue, Major Kaduna Nzeogwu Chukwuma, revolted and killed Balewa and several other politicians, including the premier of Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto. Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, the commander of the army and an Igbo, emerged as the country’s new helmsman, being the most senior military officer of the time.
Ironsi immediately suspended the 1963 Constitution, which did little to ease northern fears of possible southern domination. In late May, 1966, Ironsi further angered the north with the announcement that many public services then controlled by the regions would thenceforth be controlled by the federal government. This was an unfortunate declaration of full blown unitary system of government. On July 29, 1966, northern-backed army officers staged a violent countercoup, assassinating Ironsi in the process and replacing him with Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Gowon. The coup was followed by the massacre of thousands of Igbos resident in northern cities. Most of the surviving Igbos sought refuge in their crowded eastern homelands. Yakubu Gowon, a bachelor Christian minority officer became the Head of State at 32. Never mind that till date, people of his own generation are still ruling us at all tiers of governance, 50 years later! Does the “future” still belong to the youth?
In May 1967, Gowon announced the creation of a new 12-state structure. The Eastern Region, populated mostly by Igbos, would be divided into three states, two of them dominated by non-Igbo groups. The division would also sever the vast majority of Igbo from profitable coastal ports and rich oil fields that had only then been discovered in the Niger Delta (which until then was a part of the Eastern Region). The leaders of the Eastern Region, pushed to the brink of secession by the new anti-Igbo xenophobic attacks and the influx of Igbo refugees, saw this action as an official attempt to push the Igbos to the margins of Nigerian society and politics. On May 27, 1967, the region’s Igbo-dominated Assembly authorized Lieutenant Colonel Odemegwu Ojukwu to declare independence as the “Republic of Biafra”. Ojukwu obliged three days later. The civil war soon broke out, consequently. The rest is now history that Nigerians are still writhing from. The three years bloody civil war ended in January, 1970, with the “no victor, no vanquished” declaration. Gowon enthroned the three “RS” of reconstruction, reconciliation and rehabilitation.
WHY THIS HISTORICAL VOYAGE?
The purport of reproducing this brief panoramic history of Nigeria is so that we can appreciate where we are coming from, where we are and where we are heading to as a nation. Former American President, Warren G. Harding, once said, “it is everlastingly true that on the whole, the best guide to the future is to be found in the proper understanding of the past.” Thus, for us to divine the future of Nigeria, we must study and have a good grasp of our past, because today is the tomorrow we talked about yesterday.
THE PRESENT: A MERE REPLICATION OF HISTORY
The major source of Nigeria’s unending woes, tribalism, sectionalism, nepotism, cronyism, corruption, religious bigotry and stagnation, are remotely linked to the fundamentally flawed structure bequeathed to us by our colonial masters.
The truth is that as long as the present frail structure of Nigeria remains, some sections of the country would continue to lord themselves politically over other parts of the country, to the detriment of peace and unity of Nigeria. Unless something drastic is done to rearrange the present system of inequality, with the urgency of now, nay yesterday, history will continue to repeat itself. Separatist groups clamouring for self-determination will continue to flourish.
The issue for determination, by way of legalese, is, whether Nigerians should continue under an arrangement that allows only the overbearing interests, wishes and aspirations of a particular section of the country to be reflected in the entire polity, at the expense of genuine unity and nationhood. Put another way, are we not living our lives in appeasement and self-denial?
Economically, Nigerians are vanquished. Politically, Nigerians are backward. Socially, Nigerians are cynical about one another. Religiously, Nigerians are polarized. Ethnically, Nigerians are segregated. The present structure of the country has not helped us in any minutest particular. It is sheer absurdity and cowardice to continue to invest in a venture that is unrewarding and fruitless. We may pretend. We may sloganeer about the indivisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria. History has not always vindicated vainglorious sloganeers who did nothing to change the system. It was Albert Einstein who once said it is only a fool that seeks to do same thing over and over again using the same method and expect different results.
Foreigners held $5.4 billion of Nigerian bonds in September 2013, but dumped them after the country was ejected last year from the most widely used GBI-EM index. Nigeria’s stock has since fallen 6.5 percent this year, despite a near-doubling in oil prices relative to recent months. Foreign share dealings was #34.4 billion in March, down from 66 percent a year ago, says the stock exchange. More than half of those transactions involved share sales. The value of capital imported into Nigeria plunged to $710.97 million in the first quarter of 2016, a 73.8 percent decline a year ago, says the National Bureau of Statistic. With the naira in black market plunging past 367 per dollar, a major chunk of our transactions happening at the unofficial rate, inflation is at a 6 year high and the economy contracted 0.4 percent in the first quarter, the first of such drop since the 1990s.
The then Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, were alleged to have futuristically “forged” the standing rules of the Senate, to facilitate their present positions in the Senate. The Niger Delta Avengers are, on a daily basis, bombing oil installations. Oil production is falling from 2.2 million barrels per day to below 1.5 million barrels per day, with huge cost on our revenue. Fulani herdsmen brouhaha, serial kidnap cases, Boko Haram, abject penury and general insecurity, have risen astronomically, with many Nigerians living in palpable fear. The government had been prosecuting corruption cases selectively and partisanly, reminding us of Thomas Hobbes ascription of a state of lawlessness, where life was short nasty and brutish. The anti-corruption fight, if unassisted by rational judgment, was heading for collapse on it’s ponderous weight of inherent contradictions. Because like in George Orwell’s “Animal Farm”, “all animals are equal but some are more equal than others”.
In fact, the apprehension by the public of a northern domination of the political space has been inflamed by PMB’s nepotic appointments. With the North obviously enjoying plurality of political appointments. This clearly shows favoritism, nepotism and cronyism. This makes nonsense of the hackneyed federal character principle and the part of the President’s own inaugural speech, “… I belong to none and belong to all…”. This is not happening.
The then Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burutai, a northerner, was revealed to have bought two in Dubai worth 1.5 million dollars. The PMB administration had the opportunity to show Nigerians that the anti-corruption war was not targeted at profiled opponents, or against a section of the country, as many have come to believe. The Government, Army and Code of Conduct Bureau, have shockingly, justified this primitive acquisition. Good gracious!
(To be continued next week).
FUN TIMES
There are two sides to every coin. Life itself contains not only the good, but also the bad and the ugly. Let us now explore these.
“You are dating more than one person, and you say you are in a relationship? Point of correction my guy, you are in a public meeting not a relationship”.-Anonymous.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or exercise their revolutionary right to overthrow it.” (Abraham Lincoln).
Obasanjo: In Search of Impossible Third Term
By Dr Daniel Bwala
Happy new year fellow citizens and best wishes for the future. In Nigeria today, we have at least 5 former presidents of Nigeria who are alive and minding their businesses whilst playing the role of fathers of the nation, peace-builders etc, non is so domineering, controlling and meddling with the affairs of the nation like Obasanjo. For the records, Obsasanjo also referred to as OBJ has served two terms as a democratically elected president from 1999-2007. The traditional posture and role of former presidents has been that of statesmanship, one who guides, promotes and nurture democratic growth and nation building through strengthening of institutions, educating and enlightening citizens, promoting citizens participation in government, but OBJ is the one man who believes his role also includes choosing and imposing presidents per time, as if we run a monarchical system of government. He believes he is the only former leader who knows what is right for NIgeria, who has the celestial powers to predict the future of NIgeria and the leadership. He believes it is only his administration that has done well and hence the authority to choose next leader or president. His way of choosing the next president is either to blackmail the incumbent or denigrate candidates in favour of his choices. He does that often times vide a letter he would release as though its an epistle to the Nigeria about the almighty direction of the country. He seem to think we are under under military rule. In his 2014 or 2015 letter he accused GEJ of training snippers to kill citizens, even though it was proved to be a false allegation, in his 2018 or 2019 letter, he accused Buhari of trying to divide nigeria and cause secession, and today he is writing another letter to accuse two other candidates whom he has vowed would never ascend to the nations loftiest seat, even though he made a u-turn and supported Atiku in 2019 because of hatred for BUhari whom he played a role in bringing him to power. So its all about him. To him his wishes and will equals the wishes and will of the nation.
A cursory look at his letter released on this day 1st day of January 2023, one can’t help but draw a deduction of a man who believes so much in himself. His entire letter is riddled with me, my and I. Even when he made references to candidates, he assumed he is the source of their relevance and notoriety. First of all, history is replete with his bad decisions which time would not permit us to layout in this article, but suffice to say that his records and official acts were and still are antithetical to democratic ideals. The democracy we practice recognizes participation of people in government and electioneering processes. He has the constitutional right to choose whoever he likes and support the candidacy of the person, but the right he doesn’t have is one that threatens, intimidates or harasses citizens to support any candidate as the only means to avert danger., secesssion or disintegration
Someone may need to remind him that Nigeria has actually made progress from his days of imposition, manipulation and intimidation, to a popular participation of people in government and affairs of their country. The 2023 election is the election of the people and not of the big personalities. There is nothing about his administration of 1999-2007 that gives him the celestial powers to dictate our future or the outcome of an election yet to be conducted. He should have humbled himself and followed peter Obi to rallies to test his own popularity; that’s what popular people do. He should move with petter obi to town halls, campaigns and canvass for votes for him to show he believes in democratic process of election. We do not vote based upon a threat from a letter. When was the last time we saw him visiting victims of natural disaster? Or playing the role needed of a father of the nation that he so passionately claims?
One fact is clear, Nigerians would decide, and this they would do, not on the basis of a letter by a man seeking a third term by proxy, but by their own assessment of who amongst the candidates presents the case they believe warrant their votes. The letter is not new, the content are not surprising, but it seems his legacy betrays his assertion in the letter. Baba OBJ Nigeria has moved on, please allow our democracy to grow and respect the will and wishes of the Nigerian people.
Dr Daniel Bwala, Spokesman Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign writes from London
Making Things Happen: It Begins with YOU
By Olamide Adenuga
Have you heard of this sentence comprising eight words before, or perhaps you have read about it somewhere? Strong inspiring motivational words to make a short sentence; it’s a short sentence that drops responsibility on your door step and puts the spotlight on you. Hear this; “If it’s to be, it’s up to me”.
These words tell you that you are the architect of your destiny, you are the sole determinant of what becomes of your life, you can if you think you can, and likewise you cannot if you think you cannot. It’s that simple, I tell you.
If you can believe it, you can achieve it. If you can think it you can do it. If you can dream it, then it’s possible. You need to get to a point in life when you realize that you need to stop making excuses and take life head on. Your life is in your hands; your destiny is in your hands, if you will be successful. It’s in your hands, to be or not to be? It begins with you.
The sooner we realize that other people will not take responsibility for whatever becomes of us, the better for us, because then will we wake up to the reality of life and go all out to make things happen for ourselves because now we have come to the realization that If it’s to be, it’s up to me.
Think about your goals and think about your dreams, also think about how you can make them happen, how you can bring them to fruition, how you can translate them from possibilities to realities.
You have high hopes and aspirations, you have lofty goals and beautiful dreams for your future, you have so many good things that you wish will happen for you, even beyond that, you dream and scheme about them, and I want you to know that it is possible. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves and get to work keeping these words in mind; “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”
Below are two thoughts I will like to share with you that I believe will be a benefit in helping you to stand strong, go on towards your dreams and step into your destiny, now that you realize that succeeding and making the most of your life begins with you.
- Have a Positive Mentality; it’s important and imperative that you are positive as regards your life, always be positive, this will help you to stay in the game. Even when things are not going your way and you encounter various challenges and setbacks along the way, you should be positive; this is my life, I will make it work, I refuse to lie down and give up, I will remain positive. One of my favorite quotes is by Les Brown; “when life knocks you down always try and land on your back, because if you can look up, you can get up”. Having a positive mentality will keep you on the go, it will keep you pressing forward and pushing forward.
- Have the Motivation to Act;It’s good you have developed a positive mentality, but you also need the motivation to act. Act is from the word Action. You need to carry out actions that are in consonance with what you believe in, take actual steps towards becoming who you want to become. It’s not just enough to be positive and think and dream about your future, you need to take action; go all out for it, go full steam. Your car tank is full, gas pedal is on the right, just go full throttle into your future and be who you were born to be.
Dear friend, you have greatness inside of you no doubt, but for it to materialize and come to the fore, you must do something about it. Remember; “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”. Great things are standing in queue, waiting to happen in your life, but it all begins with you; be positive always and have the motivation to take action, I wish you the best in everything you do.
“You have high hopes and aspirations, you have lofty goals and beautiful dreams for your future, you have so many good things that you wish will happen for you, even beyond that, you dream and scheme about them, and I want you to know that it is possible. All you need to do is roll up your sleeves and get to work keeping these words in mind; ‘if it’s to be, it’s up to me’.”
Lamide Adenuga is an author and an International Conference Speaker who believes that the right mentality can power anyone to success; an ideas man who is out to transform people and places he comes in contact with.
He is a Business Development Consultant/Business Management Consultant, a well sought out for motivational and inspirational Speaker changing the narrative across Africa, and a Business Coach to entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and business starters. He is also an Angel of strategy, publicity, and organization and has featured on several Radio and Television shows.
Lamide is a Public Relations Specialist and has written articles in various newspapers, journals and magazines. He is a Personal Effectiveness columnist in OVATION International Magazine. He is also a Television host with his Motivational telecast, “MAKING THINGS HAPPEN” on WAP TV and also “FAMILY TALK WITH LAMIDE” on WAP TV, and ITV Abuja.
lamideadenuga@gmail.com +234-8032454647
DON’T SETTLE FOR LESS. The best awaits you, so why settle for less than what you can have?
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Success of 2023 by Henry Ukazu
Compliments of the season. Today is a special day globally because many countries are already celebrating New Year’s Eve. No doubt, the year 2022 has been an interesting and eventful year. Depending on who you are speaking to you, some will opine that it was filled with challenges, experience, success, and memorable feelings. But one thing is certain, we came, we saw, and we “conquered” by the special grace of God. This is because we were not consumed by 2022 despite the numerous setbacks and challenges.
The greatest testimony anyone can appreciate in 2022 is practicing gratitude and appreciation. It will be foolhardy for anyone to say there’s nothing to celebrate in 2022 simply because they couldn’t meet their expectations. If nothing else, celebrate the fact that you are alive, or your family member is alive. Feeble minds fail to realize that once there’s life, there’s hope. That your plans didn’t work out in 2022 doesn’t mean that you are a failure. Sometimes in life, you will have to fail to gain. There might be lessons or nuts you must tighten up.
As the New Year unfolds in less than twenty hours time, it is pertinent to examine how your life was structured in 2022. Taking a holistic stock of your life will let you know what you did right and wrong. As we all plan to enter the new year in a grand style, it’s important to define what the New Year holds for you. You need to have a realistic vision board to decide what you’ll like to do in 2023.
I will be sharing ideas on some of the principles and strategies you can use to overcome 2023. It’s instructive to note that there are spiritual laws of success and there are principles of success. These laws and principles are universal if properly applied. Your ability to decipher how they work will be the game changer in 2023. I will be sharing some examples of spiritual laws of success and principles of success. Let me make a disclosure here, these principles and strategy are not exhaustive, they are merely suggestions you can apply. Everyone works differently. However, if you can apply them, I strongly believe you’ll thank me later.
To succeed in 2023, the first point of call you need is your creator. I don’t know what you believe in, but as for me and my household, we serve the living God. I cannot overemphasize the importance of God in your life. Most people just believe on their own they can achieve success without God, some don’t even believe in the existence of God, yet this set of individuals can’t authoritatively and intelligently say how they came into existence. To understand how God works, can you tell what happens when you are asleep? Can you determine the kind of dream you dream? Do you control what happens in your dream? Finally, do you decide when you’ll wake up from your sleep? I believe your answer is no. This is simply because when you are sleeping, you are practicing how you will die. If you wake up, it’s God that decides to give you a new life. Do you see that life and dreams can be spiritual?
I strongly believe there are forces that control heaven and earth which mere mortals like us don’t know. As generally acclaimed, the spiritual controls the physical. I also believe success in life is a result of principles and strategies and that’s what I will be sharing with you today.
For you to succeed in 2023, there are spiritual laws of success you must apply and there are principles of life you must apply. You can’t afford to miss them and expect to succeed. There might be other variable factors that can facilitate your success.
The first question you’ll need to ask yourself is, what do I want in life and what I do I want in 2023? These questions might sound so easy, but trust me, they are the hardest questions anyone can answer. Your ability to answer these questions will set you apart from your contemporaries. Your ability to know what you want will determine how to work on your long- and short-term goals. It will also determine how you can use the S.M.A.RT. (Specific, Measurable, Articulate, Realistic and Timely) goals to achieve success.
The second step will be writing it down. I have a workable plan which I call P.L.A.N. (Plan carefully; launch globally; Adjust your plan; and Network globally). This second step encompasses all you need to strategically win in 2023.
There are some spiritual laws of success which you can strategically apply. These laws are very dynamic. They don’t happen spontaneously; you must literally live with them daily just like you breathe. For example, the law of giving says, the giver’s hand is always on top, and the giver never lacks. To reap the fruits of this principle, you must know how to give right. You can’t give foolishly and expect some form of spiritual blessings. However, when you sacrificially give, God will look at your intention to reward you. You may be wondering how this works; you must look for people in need and share with them. For instance, when you give to widows and those who can’t help themselves and they pray for you, their prayers can go a long way.
You can also give to your contemporaries who are in need. Their kind words and wishes might be the prayer God can answer. Giving is like laying seeds on fertile ground, you don’t know soil and seed that will produce a plantation. Giving can also take the form of giving those who already have, like your mentors or those in position of authority. This form of giving does not entail giving them so they can support you, rather it should come in the form of appreciation or gratitude to them.
Another way you can benefit from 2023 is by going all out to help people selflessly. Whenever you find an opportunity to help anyone, please don’t think twice about it. Do it if you can. The universe has a way of paying you back. I strongly believe in the principle which says, you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. This principle works well when you help people who can’t pay you back for what you have done for them.
Another principle that triggers success is practicing gratitude. It is often said when you thank someone for what they have done, they are more likely to do more for you. In our contemporary society, gratitude is lacking. Most people are always in the habit of asking as opposed to thanking people who have assisted them in the past. Progressive minds who truly understood how this principle works tapped into it and cashed out. As human beings, most times, we are always in the habit of looking out for what we lack as opposed to looking inwards on what we have.
To truly understand how this principle works, thank the universe for all that happened to you whether it’s negative or positive. There might be one or two things you can learn from each experience regardless of if it was negative or positive. Moral: Look at the bright side of life and learn from your experience.
Furthermore, in 2023, you must learn to strategically know how to network. I call this strategic principle the universal game changer because it works like magic. Most times, as human beings, we think our grades, skills, intelligence and God factor will help us get us an opportunity. Yes, to a reasonable way, they can, however, your ability to know the right people and how to approach them can be the ultimate game changer because the right contact might prefer to work with you more than the person with skills, grades, God factor, intelligence etc. if they like you and you have the basic needs key performance indicators especially when they, trust and like you.
In conclusion, 2023 is like any other year, the only difference will be how you will make it work for you. If you need assistance on how to make 2023 work for you, please feel free to contact me with the email below and I’ll be glad to serve you.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
