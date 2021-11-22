Featured
Femi Otedola Joyous Over Appiontment As Vice President, Save The Children
Billionaire businessman and Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola has expressed elation over his appointment as a Vice President of popular UK-based charity, Save The Children.
The philanthropist extraordinaire reacted to the cheering news thus ” I am elated to be associated with the organisation. We have to save our children from all manner of challenges and deprivations. And giving to the needy, particularly children, is the greatest love of all.”
Otedola over the weekend was invited by the humanitarian organisation to join its group of vice presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria.
According to a statement by the organisation, “Save the Children’s vice presidents are a group of high-level supporters and critical friends of the organisation, actively involved in advancing the work of Save the Children, through advocacy, volunteerism, introductions, and philanthropy.
“Save the Children works in 117 countries around the world in both humanitarian and development settings.
” Also, the organisation works in partnership with philanthropists, governments, the United Nations, and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in pursuit of its global mandate to support children and their families in crisis and ensure children are opportune to learn, survive and enjoy a protective environment, so that they can reach their full potential in life.
“Mr. Femi Otedola’s addition to the vice presidents group is a testament to his long-standing support to the organisation. Since 2019, Mr. Femi Otedola has supported Save the Children’s programmes on prevention and treatment of malnutrition and on advocating access to quality education for Nigerian children, impacting over 6000 children in Adamawa, Borno, and Katsina States.
“In November 2019, Mr. Otedola hosted a gala in Abuja where he made a personal donation of N5 billion,” the statement explained.
“It revealed that Save the Children had been working in Nigeria since 2001, and is currently present in 13 states of the federation.
“It was one of the first organisations that responded to the humanitarian crisis in the North East, reaching 1.2 million people since the start of our response.
“Since then, Save the Children is providing food assistance and protection services to more than 320,000 internally displaced children and families on a regular basis,” it said.
“Furthermore, it pointed out that Otedola’s global influence and rich experience of the African continent would advance Save the Children’s efforts in building sustainable partnerships with stakeholders across Africa to create more impact for children on the continent”
Featured
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has officially filed petitions at the presidential election tribunal.
Obi filed the petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
The former Anambra State governor lost the presidential election after he came third.
Obi trailed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
But, he had faulted the process of the election that led to Tinubu’s emergence as president.
He had vowed to challenge the process that led to the outcome of the election because he was robbed of his victory.
Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed the submission of the petition.
“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he said.
Featured
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Popular musician and lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his re-election as Governor of Lagos State.
The Governor in an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked Lagosians for coming out in their numbers to seal his reelection.
However, his post did not go down well with Falz who promptly responded thus: “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”
Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship poll having polled a total of 762,134 votes to win a second term of four years.
The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.
Featured
Gov Matawalle Loses Zamfara Gov’ship Election to PDP’s Candidate, Lawal
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawal as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.
He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.
Lawal was declared as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.
“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”
You’re Full of Resourcefulness and Impact, Buhari Hails Tony Elumelu at 60
It’s My Turn to Be Senate President, Says Orji Kalu
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Increases Lagos Civil Servant’s Salary by 20%
Gov Matawalle Loses Zamfara Gov’ship Election to PDP’s Candidate, Lawal
Peter Obi Playing ‘Wicked, Dangerous Politics’, Nnamani Laments Loss of Senatorial Seat
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)