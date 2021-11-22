Featured
EndSARS Report: My Life, Others Threatened, Adegboruwa Cries Out, Says Hoodlums Macheted Testifier
Hoodlums have attacked and macheted an EndSARS protester, Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, who testified before a Lagos judicial panel on the alleged role of the military and the police in the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2021, one of the panel members, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has said.
The senior advocate also raised the alarm over the alleged threat to his life since the submission of the report of the Lagos EndSARS panel that at least nine persons were confirmed dead at the Lekki toll plaza when soldiers stormed the tollgate to disperse EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.
Adegboruwa called on Nigerians to hold the government responsible if anything unfortunate happens to himself and other panel members and testifiers.
The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel had last Monday submitted its report to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who subsequently constituted a Committee to bring forward a White Paper within the next two weeks to be considered by the Lagos State Executive Council.
The 309-page report stated, “The atrocious maiming and killing of unarmed, helpless and unresisting protesters while sitting on the floor and waving their Nigerian flags and while singing the National Anthem can be equated to a massacre in context.”
Some lawyers and agents representing the state government including Abiodun Owonikoko, have, however, faulted the report of the panel, noting that the report contained 40 discrepancies.
Adegboruwa, who represented the civil society organisation on the panel, said members of the panel are being unfairly persecuted by some state government officials.
He wrote, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.
“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.
“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.
I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.
“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold government responsible should anything happen to me.
“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.
“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest believe that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.”
Presidential Election: Peter Obi Officially Files Petition at Tribunal
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has officially filed petitions at the presidential election tribunal.
Obi filed the petition to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
The former Anambra State governor lost the presidential election after he came third.
Obi trailed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
But, he had faulted the process of the election that led to Tinubu’s emergence as president.
He had vowed to challenge the process that led to the outcome of the election because he was robbed of his victory.
Spokesman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, disclosed the submission of the petition.
“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he said.
Stop Deceiving Yourself, You Selected Yourself, Not Re-elected, Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu
Popular musician and lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his re-election as Governor of Lagos State.
The Governor in an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked Lagosians for coming out in their numbers to seal his reelection.
However, his post did not go down well with Falz who promptly responded thus: “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”
Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship poll having polled a total of 762,134 votes to win a second term of four years.
The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.
Gov Matawalle Loses Zamfara Gov’ship Election to PDP’s Candidate, Lawal
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawal as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.
He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.
Lawal was declared as the winner in Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.
The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.
“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”
