Opinion
Panoroma: 2023 Elections: Why Nigerians Must Reject Career Politicians
By Sani Sa’i’du Baba
My dear country men and women, permit me to acknowledge the fact that the moves to adopt direct primaries by the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is good news. Although I learnt that some party members have vehemently disputed such decision, especially those that perceived failure with the direct primaries. We could recall that the president has joyously assented to the not too young to run bill, but its obvious that chances have always been blocked for the young, and other deserving competent people by the indirect primaries that seems to be a multimillion Naira business for both aspirants and the delegates whenever there is primary elections in Nigeria. This is how our country had been losing very competent and precious people, great people that would have sparkled if they had the chance to be elected into any elective office. Very unfortunate! In some cases, competent people lose interest to participate in Nigeria’s political process due to fear of defeat and humiliation. But as Socrates says, one of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors. Very true! You don’t have to necessarily contest to become relevant, but the idea that you will not get PVC, you will not vote, m believing your vote will not count, are the most catastrophic.
Many people in Nigeria wish to be leaders, but very few of them seem to understand the essence of leadership. As Aare Dele Momodu use to say, leadership is about managing human beings and resources. And that you cannot manage other people or a society unless you manage yourself first”.
Personal growth should be a component part of credible leadership. It is about serving the people, having a sense of responsibility, providing the people the service they need, or “getting things done through the people”. Instead, the political leaders use government policies to buy support from the people after every four years. If I may ask, why is Nigeria difficult to change? Why has Nigeria failed to develop with abundant human and material resources at its disposal? Why has prosperity eluded the nation? Why are many Nigerians swimming in the deep ocean of poverty? Put differently, why is there a rising unemployment rate in the society? Answers to these questions will perhaps justify why Nigerians must reject career politicians in the next general elections.
Based on my understanding, the mindset of the good people of this country has contributed immensely to the current mess. For example, we believe a poor man no matter how honest and competent he was adjudged to be, cannot win an election because of poverty. If one does not contest under the platform of either of the two major political parties, he cannot also win an election, though it has also been observed even in many other African countries. Moreover, another key issue and most catastrophic is the belief that I should reject any candidate that does not belong to my region, tribe or religion no matter how competent he is. According to Albert Einstein’s famous dictum, we cannot solve our present problems with the same level of mind-set or consciousness that created them.
Meanwhile, because of the failure of the political leaders of Nigeria to change their mindset and embrace creative and innovative ideas that will transform and restructure the system, Nigeria’s non-functional education and health care systems will continue to threaten the growth and development of the economy as these are the engines that drive individual and national productivity. But I honestly feel that “failure is not an option” for Nigeria. However, what Nigeria will become is the society the leaders and followers have decided to create. Without a doubt, majority of the people wants a leader who can lead from the emerging future possibilities.
The challenges facing Nigeria appears to be deep-rooted in the mindsets of the political leaders and the nation’s extractive political and economic institutions. As a result, there is a serious disconnection and lack of trust between the leaders and the lead. So it appears that, leaders are likely to have either a fixed mindset or a growth mindset that can be changed. I strongly believe that Nigerian leaders should possess the fixed type of mindset for obvious reasons. Likewise, leadership can be transformative or transactional.
Transformative leaders are those who have a vision to mobilize people to action, while transactional leaderships are addicted to quid pro quo “If you scratch my back, I will scratch yours”. This style of leadership seems pervasive in Nigeria. Yet, another type is leadership that hands down orders from top to bottom. This style of leadership is mostly adopted by leaders who want utmost control over the decision making process in an organization. Also, most of the leaders of Nigeria appear to fall within this category; the society has powerful leaders without effective institutions to tame their actions. Nigeria president is probably the most powerful president on earth as suggested by Aare Dele Momodu.
In addition, leadership is about inspiring others to excel. In a democratic society, power is said to come from the people at the grassroots. In making decisions the leaders must be cognizant of the opinions and needs of the people. And the leader will assume responsibility for what went well and what went wrong because true leadership is about taking responsibility wherever responsibility needs taking. The essence of leadership has always been about sensing and actualizing the future. So far, one of the best leaders Nigeria could ever had was late MKO Abiola, who would have galvanized Nigeria to nothing other than unity and prosperity. Guess what? He was not a carrier politician. Nigeria is therefore in a desperate need of someone with MKO’s template.
Debates about why Nigeria has failed to develop as it should with abundant human and material resources at its disposal have been raging for decades. Some have noted that the problem is due to the absence of effective leadership. Yet others have observed that Nigeria is stuck in its present sociopolitical and economic predicaments because the leaders have been unable to change their mental models, which has prevented them from building critical institutions and infrastructure capable of transforming the society into the 21st-century system. Yet the political leaders who apparently have “fixed mind-set” appear to think that Nigeria can be transformed into an industrialized society without changing their mentality, reframing their meaning of leadership, building functional institutions, and designing and implementing pro-growth policies. The political leaders of the developed countries could not have transformed their economies into the healthy and productive state they are today without shifting their mentality that enabled them to lead from the emerging future.
Leaders of developed nations are known to have continually shown their knack in managing difficult situations by crafting functional strategies that align with the culture of the society or organization they lead. When a society, a person, or an organization has a problem, the first instinct will be to find a solution(s) to the problems. A well designed strategy is a symbol of action that will enable the authorities to achieve the desired goal, whether it is changing the behavior of a people or engineering a social change. A strategy is a “game plan” to achieve one or more goals. It is a plan, a “how” and “a means of getting from here to there”. A strategy is a solution to move from where you are now to where you want to be and this is exactly what is lacking in our leadership today. Nigeria leaders pays a lot of attention to how they could win an election rather than fulfilling their promises, while doing almost same thing every day for the people and expecting different results.
As mentioned earlier, Nigeria is facing myriad social, political, and economic problems. Yet the leaders do not appear to have the skills and knowledge to design and implement effective strategies to resolve the issues. For instance, they are unable to tackle the infrastructural and institutional problems, improve the nation’s standard of education, and rebuild the economy. The nation’s system of education and that of the economy must align to make a difference in the life of the people. The recent three weeks’ notice by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on their planned strike action is enough to justify. Issue that has been lingering and inherited administration by another without being able to bring a lasting solution. Perhaps because they patronize world standard and best universities for their children, while allowing universities back home to decay. The political leaders should flip the lens around a little to work out ways to serve the public good. They should collectively “develop cross-sector platforms of innovation and leadership” for positive change in the country.
It has been noted that Nigeria’s leadership quality is in its DNA. For instance, the fundamental causes of Nigeria’s weak economy are poor leadership and governance that have contributed immensely to non-functional infrastructure and institutions, low quality of education, and lack of practical skills and knowledge to drive the economy. There is no discernable change of attitude on the part of the leaders to address the shortfalls in the system; they are not willing to put their egos aside and listen to the people. They are mired in what has been branded “ego-system awareness”. The political leaders appear to worry about the realities in the eco-system only when there are serious national issues that threaten their own well-being such as the Corona virus crisis that knows no poor no rich, described as “an epidemic without mercy”.
At this critical juncture, Nigeria needs a leader who is committed to leading the society to a bright and bold future. This is because political stability in any country comes with the development of the institutions and infrastructure that drive the economy, create employment, and take care of the people’s needs. Nigeria has abundant natural and human resources that will enable the people to tackle their family and community obligations, only if the leaders can change their “mental models” and move from their ego-system awareness to eco-system reality. Without the political leaders reframing their thinking model and their meaning of leadership, without fixing the infrastructure and institutions that drive the economy, without transforming the education system into the 21st-century model and equipping the students with the knowledge and skills to compete effectively in the knowledge-driven global economy, and without taking care of the needs of the growing number of the people in poor health, the society will remain unproductive and underdeveloped. Career politicians that led Nigeria both directly or indirectly have failed us, and deserve to be rejected come 2023. Otherwise, the children that they are grooming abroad today will be the ones to inherit us tomorrow.
It is imperative therefore, to stop the lamentation, get your PVC, vote and make sure your vote counts both during the direct primaries and the general elections. Period.
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Rules of Success by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Everything in life has rules and processes. There is every tendency that one may hit the rocks if for any reason he fails to adhere to the set rules and processes. It is only on rare occasions that the luck or “grace factor” can come to one’s rescue. In legal matters, one must understand the laws, rules and exceptions to win a case. In mathematics, one must know the formula while in medicine, diagnosis is a prerequisite to ascertain the cause of any illness.
The focus of this article is on the necessity of soft skills in achieving success. Note that rules bordering on success are not exhaustive; they are more like basic and insightful ideas one can explore if one is determined to succeed.
Just like there are many ways to kill a rat, there are also many ways to succeed. However, one thing is certain, one must follow and adopt relevant principles. Principles are universal, and once rightly applied, one is bound to reap the benefits. I will be sharing some of the principles a diligent, progressive and success-prone mind can adopt.
While reading, working hard and smart on your business are important, it is imperative to note that learning a skill, developing your talent and gifts are equally important success magnets a rational mind must adopt. Some of these success principles which I call success magnets are built into soft skills among which are building capacity, having a good reputation, being diligent, consistency, networking, personal relationship, good attitude, good communication, problem solving skills, creativity and empathy.
You may be wondering how one applies these soft skills? Let’s start from the area of building capacity. In any area you would like to get prominence, you must endeavor to learn as much as possible to gain credibility. When you have developed capacity, it will be easy to apply soft skills. It is sad to note that sometimes, some people put the cart before the horse, and think the universe will favour them. No, you must understand the process. No serious mind will give you an opportunity when you are yet to develop capacity. When you develop capacity, it will be easy to apply the soft skills.
Even if you haven’t developed capacity, you can creatively use soft skills to learn how to develop capacity if you have a good communication skill, great mindset and attitude.
These soft skills might sound ordinary, but trust me, they are very fundamental. This is because, even with theoretical and practical knowledge, if you don’t have these soft skills, you might appear unattractive. But if you have these soft skills, you can learn both theoretical and practical knowledge.
It is easy to say ‘I want to succeed’, but when we are exposed to the diligent and consistent work we must do, we’ll rather remain in our comfort zone. Trust me, I have been there, but I refuse to stay there because I have since understood that there’s no gain in playing little when you can play big.
On a personal note, I normally do all within my reach to give my best shot by preparing for the best and expecting the worst to the extent it goes south. As you may know, nothing is guaranteed in life, no matter how hard you work, or how much trust you may have in your work. You can do all you are expected to do and still fail. Yes, you can have theoretical, practical and social skills and still fail. In such a situation, just know that your time has not come yet.
It’s important to note that there’s no substitute for excellence. It’s either the work is good or not. To achieve excellence, endeavor to spend one percent of your time in an area of your life you have a strong interest in or whatever you are passionate about. By doing, you will develop expertise.
Another great rule for success is surrounding yourself with greatness. By this, I mean people who are exceptionally good in what they do. They might not be in your areas of interest, but if they are, that’s a plus. These people might be younger or older than you, they must have certain traits or values you admire, but more importantly, they should bring out the best in you.
Most times, in our quest to make an impact in life, we tend to focus on hard work which is good, but experience and life has taught me to focus on what ignites your spirit and soft silks can be the game-changer. When you channel your energy on where you are celebrated, you will understand the importance of value. Imagine working with someone who doesn’t understand the value you bring to the table, all your work will be considered as mere service, but someone with a heart of service, gratitude and appreciation knows the importance of value when they see one. This is the simple reason why most employers and resourceful beings make conscious efforts to retain certain people despite the noise outside.
When you are successful, there’s this level of happiness and fulfillment that comes to you. This success comes to you because you have done something unique like having mentors or role models. Let’s take a minute to discuss mentors and role models, and their importance.
If you will agree with me, success leaves clues where it derived its strength and foundation. There’s nothing in life that doesn’t have a foundation. As you journey through life, find mentors and role models who have already achieved what you would like to achieve. Just like you study what the happiest couples have done to stay together for decades if want true love; you can also learn from the experience of those whose marriage didn’t work, they might give you one or two advice that might be more beneficial to you than couples whose marriage never broke up.
If your dream is to be the best lawyer in your city or State, study what the best lawyers in your city or country did to achieve their reputations. If you want to be a World Champion, study the lives of World Champions, and learn how they did it. If you want to be a millionaire, find millionaire role models who you would like to be someday. If you want to be an entrepreneur, find a few entrepreneurs who inspire you and study how they achieved what they have. Without a doubt, mentors and role models are your shortcuts to unleashing your greatness. By learning from the experiences of others, you will increase your possibility of succeeding, and avoid unnecessary mistakes.
Give and Give: This principle is mind-blowing. As humans, we are naturally selfish, we do care for ourselves most times more than others do. Don’t get me wrong, you need to care for yourself first. However, for the purpose of this principle, I want you to know that you will get what you want faster when you help other people to achieve what they want. Life is not about you, neither is it centered on you . The average man seeks what he can receive from the world. The extraordinary man seeks what he can give to the world. When you assist other people without having an expectation, they will be glad to go the extra mile for you if they have an appreciative mindset. And of course, a lot of people do!
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
Opinion
The Irrefutable Power of Commitment
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Everyone who is called great due to his or her attainments and heights of greatness, having achieved strange order of blessings didn’t just emerge there on a platter of gold but at a Cost! In truth, the cost of every greatness is SACRIFICE, but the sacrifice is incomplete without unwavering (levels of) COMMITMENT. Therefore, it is not easy to be EASY…when life’s challenges scream at you, you must consistently engage your shield of FAITH”! – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
The most dangerous and underrated man is not just the skillful or talented man, but the COMMITTED man! The soul of a committed man does not die! Even his deeds live after him (posterity)…his deeds are open doors unto many lives and destinies…Jinx must have been broken by his tenacious lifestyles…
Men of SKILLS may become overly confident and wavering, but a committed man sticks to one thing at a time, then, gets things all done with patience, focus and tenacity (ensures he breaks through); but the combination of the two (Commitment and Skills) settles it all in grand styles of honours. Though, he may experience hunger, financial issues; he may encounter very strange types of human beings, but that will not still move or break him. Of course may feel frustrated at some point, but grace will find his soul from melting like the sheer butter in the rays of the sun and his faith gauge from dropping. It may get to a point that he would find himself in between two worlds, but surrounded by nothing… In all, he must have learnt greatly to be firm and strong in trials, to be patient enough to wait on God in his struggles, to be wise enough to discern, to bridle his/her tongue the more, to worship God the most in all, even in the thickest rejections of men, and to gaze on Him (God) even when his/her health is failing, but to keep loving innocently when hatred, envy and jealousy merges up to intimidate the Royalty and loyal strengths that he carries and represents. Then, all of a sudden, when such being gets to the point of sinking, God intervenes and delivers him/her from them all…
Committed beings may bend for a while, but will never break because they have a “bounce-back power” called Grace… which is a divine dew of ease on them as lubricants and healing- an indication of God’s resuscitating agenda from His throne of mercy that depicts Him saying: “I am with thee, I will help thee, I will guide and guard thee…”
Truly, it is the grace of God that completes a “course” and a “cause” to getting the CROWN!
A committed man must never claim to be “Self-Made” but “God-Made,” because “it is not by power nor by might, but by the Spirit, thus saith the Lord of hosts!”
A committed man is a recipient of immeasurable mercy, grace and favour from God and Man, including the creations of God and Man.
The final speeches of champions that are usually captured on the global set which marvels the world of such impeccable excellence and rare greatness are most of the time given through pools of background tears waits on God for interventions, several spites, dejections and rejections from the ordinary people who in the end applauds them for the rare level of excellence and the greatness that manifests through them (champions).
Be like the rose flower, it commits to its own growth even in the midst of thorns…yet, the thorns shield the rose flower from being plucked ordinarily by small minds…
The ‘thorns’ represent your challenges, while the ‘rose flowers’ connotes your greatness… You are rare species of God’s creation, therefore, I charge you to MANifest!
Be like the Eagle that weathers the storms to soar even beyond the clouds, while other birds are in their hideouts [comfort zones]. Remember, the “comfort zones syndrome” keeps you out from setting records!
Be like the ants, they are futuristic and goal-oriented…
Be like the pride of lions, they know who they are and are always committed to protecting this great value!
Challenges may scream at you, but WORK, FAITH, GRACE and PATIENCE would see you through if you would be committed to the right things at the right times, at the right place. It is important to note that: “Commitment is LEVERAGE!” Commitment gives you Bounce Back Power[BBP]! Don’t just envy success, but envy SACRIFICE! Never settle for convenience over DESTINY! You are way too blessed to ever dare to settle for an empty life.
Jean Chatzky has this to say:
‘Resilience isn’t a single skill. It’s a variety of skills and coping mechanisms. To bounce back from bumps in the road as well as failures, you should focus and be committed to your vision or desires [on emphasizing the positive]’.
The Law of Reciprocity
Any relationship or dealings that has no real reciprocity will die…Reciprocity is the order of life! Strong people will keep giving to you for a long time and eventually, if they do not see it coming back in a similar capacity, they will eventually become convinced that the investment does not worth a return…
If you do not learn to ‘give’ like you learned to ‘get’ (receive) in every area where there is no reciprocity, it will die!
Anything that takes more than it gives will eventually destroy the giver…it is not only biblical but scientific and ecological! Even God commanded the farmer to let the ground rest for a while for it to be revitalized with nutrients! Plants emits oxygen for man to live, while man exhales carbon dioxide for plants to live…it is a ‘give and take’ world system! It is a real-world of COMMITMENT!
I will not take anything from you unless I add something to you! I will be an asset and not a liability! If I stay at your house, you will miss me when I leave! I am going to add something to you before taking anything from you! If I join your church or organization, you will feel My impacts that something has been added to you! When you get me, you get help! In fact, I am an answer to your prayers!
The only number that doesn’t add to the sum total of the equation is a zero that lacks help to upgrade or maximize proper/reasonable effects!
What do people get when they get you?!
If you can describe it, define it and deliver on it, you will never be without them! Everybody wants assets, while liabilities get left behind!
You must be Committed to God, Family, “Church” [gathering of the saints] and to your DREAMS!
You cannot get people to believe in your Dream until you believe in it yourself!
Stop asking people to invest in things when you have no investment! Stop asking people to deliver to you when you are unwilling to go into the wild for yourself! Nobody is going to put into your dream before you put (invest) into it…you have to invest in what you dream for! A golf club is just a golf club until you put it in the hands of the likes of Tiger Woods, then the value shoots up! It’s the same set of club, but all you had was commitment… The same thing goes to our individual dreams…when a dream gets into the hands of a committed person [to the dream], who has been working when they were five and swinging it when they were six, nine and when they turned twelve…O yes! You will get a great return on it because somebody had invested on it!
Do you have anything that you are dreaming, that you are willing to be committed to enough to see it happen?! Or you go on [the] wishing well of life, wanting to receive on credits something that you are not willing to pay for?!
You must be committed to your dreams! I have never met anybody who became incredibly successful in any area of their life until they have suffered, sweated and sacrificed, kept their focus and fought through tears, trials and tests…so if you have a dream and commit to it, it will surely come to pass…though, the vision tarries, wait for it! It will happen! It may take a while, you may even have to take classes, you may even have to start the business in your house, but it will happen! My God is not just ALPHA, but He is also the OMEGA! He is not only the BEGINNING, but He is also the END! God started it, He will finish it! YES, He will! But your own part of the deal must have been completed by being committed to your Dreams before He [God]commits Himself into your course, to creating a CAUSE!
Anybody can dream it, but you can never see it until you are willing to be committed to it! Bishop T. Dexter Jakes gave an example of himself that, as at the start of his ministry (The Potter’s House), he started from his house. Sometimes, he worshipped alone, then gradually things began to change as he stayed committed to his dreams… God only concentrates on COMMITTED people! He is not a joker!
I further dissected the word ‘commitment’ as follows:
To Be Committed means:
BeCom(e)-(It)!
Be come it! That is, be the best description or example of your Dream, then fulfil it by taking the required steps without wavering!
Thank you all for reading.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Zealots and the Lagos Conundrum
By Kayode Emola
The ongoing 2023 elections have proved to be a source of much distraction for many of the proponents of the Yoruba self-determination struggle. Not only have they taken people’s minds off the primacy of independence; but whilst the Yoruba side was focused on defending the front guard against the Fulani, we neglected our rear guard, allowing certain zealots to attempt a stealth infiltration.
I have many Igbo friends and acquaintances, and I know the Igbo to be industrious and hardworking people. Historically, the Igbo and Yoruba have enjoyed cordial relations; despite occasional frosty periods, they generally have managed to overcome whatever issues threaten to divide them.
However, whilst the large majority of Igbo people possess good characters, a minority of zealots risk tarnishing the reputation of the whole tribe. The discourse surrounding the 25 February presidential election results, particularly how the Labour party scored more votes in Lagos than the incumbent APC (All Progressive Congress), has emboldened the Igbo zealots to make a bid for leadership of Lagos and conquest of the state.
Make no mistake, Lagos state will forever remain Yorubaland. Remember how the British colonised Lagos in 1861, thinking they have come to own a lucrative territory in the Atlantic. Yet where is Britain today, but back in its enclave? Whereas Lagos remains the property of its original owners, the Yoruba people. The pronouncement that the Igbo need to conquer Lagos is, in itself, a vindication that Lagos is Yorubaland. You don’t conquer what already belongs to you, you simply possess it.
One thing is certain, Yoruba people are liberal people and we will not change our lifestyle because of others’ derision. We will continue to help those that need it – even when it is to our own detriment – provided the ‘live and let live’ principle applies. Lagos today, the shining star number one state in Nigeria, is Yorubaland. That members of every tribe and tongue reside there simply demonstrates the welcoming and hospitable spirit of the Yoruba people.
Electoral positions come and go; no man will be incumbent for eternity. It is foolishness to think that one can conquer Lagos by merely contesting to become Governor, a position that has but a limited term of office. However, cultural memories are far longer, and, if not checked, tribal divisions can breed inter-ethnic distrust for many generations. I implore the Igbo zealots to know that their actions and inactions may inadvertently affect the livelihoods of their kinsmen who reside in Lagos.
We, the Yoruba, do not intend to pick a fight with the Igbo nation; we have never been to war previously and we do not intend to do so now. But we must request that the Igbo zealots moderate their language and respect their host so that peace can reign. Their claims that Lagos is a “No Man’s Land” bears a concerning resemblance to the Fulani claim that Nigeria is the estate of their great grandfather “Uthman dan Fodio”.
Had the Igbo zealots shown but a little humility, the Labour candidate may well have stood a chance with the Yoruba moderates. Instead, the actions of these zealots – who want to influence the elections, despite the fact that they don’t even live in Lagos – may have now seriously jeopardised his chances.
Even if the Labour party candidate had both Yoruba mother and father, the simple fact of receiving endorsement from the Igbo zealots would make his case a precarious one. Whilst the Yoruba people are fed up with the one-man hegemonic control of Lagos, they are not so desperate for regime change that they would ask an outsider to decide who becomes the head of their family. No people want to be governed by a puppet candidate who is being manipulated to further the agendas of an ulterior group.
I want our brothers and sisters from the East to realise that our ultimate goal is to unbundle the contraption called Nigeria. The outcome of the 2023 elections means nothing to the majority of the Yoruba people, who are more concerned with exiting Nigeria in a peaceful way that protects life and property.
That a Yoruba man is the President of Nigeria does not alter our stance of calling for the dissolution of Nigeria. Nigeria was not built to work for the ordinary man and the earlier we realise this, the better it will be for everyone.
To my Yoruba people, I will not campaign for any particular candidate here. However, I will implore you all to do your own research and not be deceived by slogans. Whilst our eyes must remain primarily fixed on the ultimate goal of achieving an independent Yoruba nation, we must be responsible stewards of our land in the interim. We cannot leave it to foreigners to decide who rules the state because a lot of damage can be incurred in even a very short period of incumbency.
Our independent Yoruba nation is coming and will be established sooner rather than later. What good will it do us to win our sovereignty, only to have to go to war with the Igbo over the governorship of Lagos? The time is now for each and every one of us to stand strong and firm, to fight for freedom once and for all so that a better life can be created for the whole Yoruba people.
