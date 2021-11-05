Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: The Toxicity of the ‘-ocracy’
By Kayode Emola
Looking at the way Nigeria is being governed today, one will ask if we truly are practicing democracy or military governance. Some people will say we are practicing a military government in a civilian outfit. Nigeria is not the only country bedeviled in the ocracy toxicity as several countries around the world are either suffering from one form of this ocracy syndrome. Perhaps, let me take time this week to really summarise the different kinds of governmental systems around the world and we can deduce from it what Nigeria is really practicing.
There are many forms of governing systems practiced throughout the world, with varying opinions both from the people living under them and those looking on from the outside. It is difficult to find one that is universally considered ‘good’, and all too easy to find a way of corrupting to one’s own ends whichever system is currently held. I do not claim to be a student of philosophy nor of political sciences, but I would like to offer my own views here as food for thought.
Looking at autocracy, it is a system of government where one person holds absolute control. This may be in the form of a monarchy, where the monarch rules with absolute power; or in the form of a dictatorship or tyranny. It can be easy to pick out the potential flaws of such a system: having one person who makes all the laws can therefore make themselves above the law, and easily manipulate the system of government to their sole benefit at the expense of their subjects.
Perhaps, deeper consideration can suggest a counterpoint view to this, that having one person making all the decisions frees the rest of the population from the burden of doing so. It also provides a single person to settle disputes, thereby eliminating disparities. The autocratic ruler will have their future implicitly entwined with the future of their state over which they are ruling – this gives them a vested interest in ensuring the future survival of the state in order to ensure the future survival of themselves.
In aristocracy, it is perhaps a more familiar term, though one which today is often used to define a particular social class rather than a system of governance. In its purest form, the term means governance by a ruling elite who hold a higher class or status than the rest. When the term was originally coined by the Ancient Greeks, they suggested that these elite should be comprised of the best of the citizens chosen by careful selection, and was held in contrast to any form of hereditary rule. In modern times, this system espoused by the Greek philosophers would be more likely considered a form of meritocracy, and aristocratic status is largely passed on through family lines.
This, again, has some fairly obvious pitfalls, in that it leads a small, elite group of people to believe that they are somehow above everyone else and that they have the right to rule based purely on an accident of birth. History has clearly shown us that the son of a wise and judicious ruler does not always go on to become a wise and judicious ruler himself. Moreover, when a person is taught from birth that they are superior to those around them, it can lead to a disregard for the ‘common’ people’s wellbeing; as ‘inferior’ beings, they matter less and so their sufferings are less important.
In the case of technocracy, it describes a system of government whereby people are given positions of responsibility based on their expertise in that area. This may, for example, lead to the position of minister for health being given to a medical doctor, minister for education being given to a teacher, minister for justice being given to a lawyer, and so forth. There are many people who believe that this would lead to better policies, as those creating and implementing the policies would have had first-hand experience of what it is like to be in the role of those whom their policies will directly affect. There are three flaws to this thinking. The first is, the qualities that make someone a good doctor (or teacher or lawyer) are not necessarily the same as those qualities that will make them a good leader or policy-maker. One may be an excellent surgeon but have such a terrible interpersonal manner that no one can stand to be in the same room. Or perhaps be an inspiring teacher, but lack the assertiveness to push through unpopular, but necessary, proposals.
The second flaw that I would like to posit is encompassed by the old adage that “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Once the doctor, lawyer or teacher has been removed from their working environment and placed in a governing position, they may begin to lose touch with the realities of day-to-day working life. One can become insulated, and consequently become insular. They no longer make reforms that will be perceived as beneficial to the ground-level workers but instead pass those that increase inefficiencies in the system or make life harder for said workers.
Finally, these differing areas of governance are not capable of functioning independently without an external body having oversight and coordinating them together. Imagine, the minister for health wants to ban all alcohol and tobacco, whilst the treasurer does not wish to lose the income that taxes on such products provides. If left to function individually, each will be trying to undo the other’s efforts. They require one mediator or ultimate decision-maker. In a technocratic society, where each position is filled by an expert in the subject over which he is appointed to preside, what type of expertise should be sought for the one with the ultimate oversight?
For timocracy, it is a system whereby only those who own property may participate in governmental affairs. A form of this, where only landowners had the right to vote, persisted in the United Kingdom until as recently as 1884, and in the state of North Carolina in the US until 1856. This clearly excludes a large proportion of the population from representation, and can easily slip into a form of plutocracy, where the ruling class is limited to those who are in possession of great wealth or assets.
Since the human condition as it relates to ownership of money and power is to naturally seek more, a plutocratic society engenders a situation where those who are in power because they have significant wealth seek to manipulate the system to increase their wealth. This further secures their position as eligible to rule, creating a positive feedback loop where more money leads to more power, which in turn leads to more money, and so on. Since money and resources are finite, it is inevitable that as those in power will inevitably seek to gain more of them, and causing those not in power to become more impoverished.
In meritocracy, it is often touted as the most desirable system, where people are given position and power based on their merit: talent, effort and/or achievements. Very few countries practice this system of government and in places where it is being practiced, it improves the standard of living of their citizens.
Theocracy is a system whereby rulers are deemed to have been given their position by a deity, and oftentimes hold concurrent positions as head of state and head of the predominating religion. Since the ruler is considered appointed by God, whatever decisions they make are considered to be the divine will, and as such cannot be questioned or held up for scrutiny by the population.
In the case of democracy, it is ostensibly a system where every person has an equal stake in representation, either directly participating in decisions regarding legislation, or by electing representatives to do so on their behalf. Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of the UK from 1940-1945 and 1951-1955, is credited with saying, “Democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried.” It is the most common form of governing system across the western world, held up as the gold standard to be imposed on all other societies, either by negotiation or by force. However, even a cursory look at many of these ‘democratic’ countries would suggest that it has not been the panacea that its proponents suggest.
After all, there are many examples of where a leader has been democratically elected and gone on to impose detrimental legislation upon their subjects – Adolf Hitler and Robert Mugabe spring to mind as two particularly extreme examples of this.
In the case of Nigeria, it purports to be using democracy, but from what I have observed, I would say that the general situation is more one of a theocratic meritocracy and I will explain what it means.
What do I mean by this? Simplistically, the general belief is that God is in control of the fates of all people, and He apportions to them accordingly as they deserve. If someone is in power, it is because God has placed them there because they have proven worthy. On the face of it, this appears to be a good thing, but let me unpack why I think this combination has been toxic for the average person in Nigeria.
There can be no dispute that Nigeria is a country whose society has deep roots in religion. Whether that religion is Christianity, Islam, or traditional religion, there are few in this country who can claim to have no religious affiliation at all. For those who subscribe to one religion or the other, it colours every aspect of their life. When something goes well, it is a blessing from God. When something goes badly, it is a lesson or a reprimand from God. The rulers that are in place are considered to have been put there by God. This is often accompanied by two opposing perspectives: either that the rulers are God’s chosen men (and therefore must be good) or they have been placed over the country to punish it for its transgressions.
Equally, there is a prevailing view that if you have something, whether that is money, possessions or power, it has been given to you by God because you ‘deserve’ it. Therefore, it is the people who are ‘worthy’ that God bequeaths power, money, status, security etc. However, these beliefs carry a dark reciprocal.
A theocratic meritocracy, where it is believed that what you are given by God is whatever you deserve by virtue of your ‘good or bad deeds, says that if bad things are happening to you, it is because you deserve it. If you are living in poverty, it is not because those in power have failed to implement measures to alleviate it, but because you have failed to pray enough, to believe hard enough, or simply to be good enough. It divests responsibility for the wellbeing of the general population away from those in power and places it equally in the hands of God and of you.
It says, “I am where I am because I deserve it because God has seen my good works and has rewarded me. You are where you are because you deserve it. You have not tried hard enough to succeed, you have not worked hard enough, you have not prayed hard enough, you have not given enough money to the church, you have not been good enough. Your situation is therefore your own fault, and so it is the responsibility of you alone to amend it.”
This implicit belief is widely prevailing throughout Nigerian society, though I believe that few realise it is so. It allows the oppression of the general populous both by the ruling classes and by the religious elite and the religious leaders can manipulate this mindset to swell their ranks: “Attend my programme and you will receive God’s blessing!” “This year will be your year of prosperity! Declare it aloud to yourself and to your neighbour, bring your neighbour to the programme and you will prosper!” It also allows them to swell their coffers: “God blesses those who bless others! Give to Him and He will give back to you ten-fold!” “Who will come forward for ₦10,000 worth of blessing? Come, give God the ₦10,000 and He will bless you accordingly! Don’t accept only ₦5,000 worth of blessing. God is worth it, bring it to Him and He will make you a millionaire!”
The ruling class can also use this to their own gain and to maintain their rule. When they become rich by embezzling public funds or by impoverishing their constituents, a meritocratic mindset allows them to say, “I got this by working hard. If you work hard, you, too, can achieve all that I have achieved and own all that I own.” A theocratic mindset allows them to say, “I have what I have because God gave it to me. You cannot blame me for having abundance whilst you lack, because it is not in my control, it is all down to God.”
I should say that I do not purport to put blame either on God or on a belief in Him, but rather on those who have been given the stewardship of the country. It is not a criticism of God that men have twisted and warped His Word to meet their own ends. The responsibility must be placed firmly at the feet of those who have been placed in power over the country, whether one believes that they have been placed there by God or by man or by some combination.
The rulers must be held to account for the way they have managed their position of responsibility – for that is what authority is. Authority is not a statement of worthiness or of being better or superior. It is a position of responsibility, where one takes on duty of care for those who exist under his rule. True authority should be about prioritising the needs of one’s charges over the desires of oneself. But we can only hold our rulers to this standard once we have recognised the lies that we are taught by the system, and thrown off the yoke of believing them. Will Nigeria ever operate a true meritocratic system? I doubt, given that the present leaders live life, all for themselves without caring for the people. With the current levels of campaign for Biafra & Yoruba Nation, it is my hope that the new emerging nations will embrace a system that is fairer to all in order to build a viable society.
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Before Nigeria Begins to Burn
By Kayode Emola
The conduct of the recently concluded presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not a surprising shocker. Nigerians since independence till date have not really been given the opportunity to decide for themselves, how they want to be governed. How anyone, especially the Peter Obi supporters were expecting a miracle from the election still leaves me baffled in a country known for violation of its own rules and human rights of its citizens.
It is not a mistake that we the Yoruba nationalists are calling for a total dissolution of Nigeria rather than participation in the elections. It is not because we hated other tribes or we love our own people the more, it is because Nigerian elections have a way of validating illegalities. Nigeria is not working for Nigerians and even those who steal the country dry find themselves in impossible position when with their money they cannot get basic things that make a decent society for all.
Take for instance, due to the failed health system, many politicians and private business whom we could consider as successful fly themselves and their families when they become ill abroad for treatment. It shows that even with their wealth, Nigeria is not working for them just like the former deputy Speaker Ike Ekweremadu is finding out in UK prison.
For those rejoicing that their candidate has won the presidential election, I will not say do not rejoice in your victory but remember that your victory is just momentarily. I doubt that the victory can withstand the test of time when the various factions angry with Nigeria begin to put forth their demands.
All I ask is for this incoming administration to begin the process of making amends to the lop-sidedness in Nigeria before it faces the wrath of the people. The incoming administration needs to understand that the Biafra and Yoruba struggle for independence are now a formidable force to be reckon with. Any attempt by this ruling class to think Nigeria can continue on the business-as-usual basis may be making the greatest mistake of a lifetime.
The incoming administration must understand that there are a lot of anger in Nigeria across several segment of the country. The atmosphere may appear silent and calm but the people are not stupid. The elites cannot continue to deny the people their rights and think they can crush their will by the use of force or coercion. The days of those type of draconian response are over and this time around social media has given the people a powerful voice that were not available previously.
My advice before Nigeria begins to burn is for there to be the convocation of a sovereign national conference in Nigeria by the incoming administration. Anything short of that or any attempt to blackmail the people into submission by the use of force may cause a cataclysmic reaction which will be unpleasant to the ruling class.
There is the opportunity now for us to do the right thing and set the ethnic nationalities free from the bondage Nigeria has placed them. The people need to be able to decide their future, not by being gagged by the murderous politic elite who think power is their exclusive prerogative. INEC cannot conduct this sham of an election and think the entire nation or the international community are blind to the true reality that what we have in Nigeria are not elections but selections.
INEC may think they have played a fast one on Nigerians but what they do not realise is they have shot themselves on the foot by given us a great tool to work with in our self determination struggle. They have not only provided us with a lot of useful materials, they have provided us with more aggrieved people who will ever more be determined that Nigeria disintegrates and will bring in more resources to the struggle.
My prayers to the Yoruba people are that this election does not mean our struggle is over. Our campaign for self-determination is not for an individual to become a president of Nigeria. Our struggle is bigger than the presidency of Nigeria. That anyone in Nigeria or a Yoruba man wins the presidency has no bearing on our struggle.
There is no doubt that the election result will make it more challenging to press on with our struggle. It is by no means going to distract from the fact that we are making steady progress and sooner rather than latter we will get to our final destination. Do not relent or give up on the struggle, the time for our liberation is now. We cannot afford to wait another 15 to 20 years to restart the fight again.
We have all it takes to liberate our Yorubaland from Nigeria and that is what we will do. For those who thinks participating in Nigeria politics and gaining the upper hand will give them the advantage are only playing the ostrich game. I will implore them to come out of their cocoon. Nigeria is beyond repair and no amount of patching can save it; therefore, the best solution is total dissolution and nothing more.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Discover Your Gift, Impact Your World by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Everyone of us has an inert gift. However, many of us don’t seem to make use of our gifts. You may be wondering how one can know his gift. It is rather very easy to discover gifts if one is intentional on the purpose. One of the many ways of discovering your gift is by looking inwards to know that thing you can do with relative ease, and without stress. For instance, if you see yourself singing with a unique voice which receives adulation from people, it’s a sign you are gifted in singing; if you see yourself dancing, writing creatively, speaking intuitively, prophesying, cooking etc. with little or no effort, and to the admiration of a lot of people, who feel blessed and reach out to you spontaneously, you have a gift. It is therefore up to you to develop it.
It is imperative to state that the art of self-discovery is truly lacking in our society. Most people don’t really know themselves and this singular fact limits their capabilities. When you know yourself, you won’t need to beg or struggle to get certain things. You will have self-confidence, and equally understand the process. When you know your gift, you’ll know the right people who need your gift, and you will offer it to them. The world is in dire need of people who are gifted and talented in their craft. Knowing and representing your gift make the world a happy place to live in. When you see people who are gifted, there are certain levels of grace and joy that radiate in your heart.
As a human capacity coach, my business is focused on developing human beings to reach their highest level of human potential. One of the best ways of unleashing your potential is by tapping into the power of your gift. Your gift is your blessing to the world. Many of us have gifts but have failed to open them.
Gifts come with value. Your gift is not for fun or a hobby. Your gift is a service and currency for the world to appreciate. When you have discovered your gift, the next step is to find people who need it, and offer it to them. Your gift comes with value which needs to be appreciated. Your job is to horn your gift by cultivating it so you can perform at optimal capacity.
The problem with most people is that they don’t know how to develop their gifts. The creator of heaven and earth has given you a gift; he won’t develop it for you. It’s up to you to horn it by getting training, going to school, or cultivating it one way or another. That’s why God gave us common sense and understanding in addition to making us superior among other creatures on earth.
Gifts work in all places. It is a universal principle that can attract opportunities to whoever activated them properly. Regardless of the hardship prevailing in life, if you know your gift, people will borrow money to have you around them. You will be blessed with so much favour which ordinarily you won’t be able to access. That’s why the book of life, says “a man’s gift opens doors for him”.
The process of employment, we all can agree, sometimes requires employers to hire individuals with gifts/talents rather than those with theoretical knowledge but little or no practicable knowledge. When your gift is properly activated, it normally receives grace and favour at the place of assignment. You won’t stress yourself to succeed. The universe will make humanity feel attracted to come to you.
Let me share a short story with you; just last week, while listening to a gospel artist, Panam Percy Paul on YouTube, I was inspired to reach out to my social media network to find him. As expected, lots of recommendations came through, and I was able to connect with him and his daughter. And to the glory of God, I was able to bless him as led by the spirit. What’s the moral of this story? This is a song I have been listening to for many years yet didn’t get the inspiration to reach out to him. But when the spirit came through, I had to act, and he was very grateful at how his song blessed me. That’s the power of a gift.
Again, as an author of a trailblazer book, I was surprised to see the royalties I got for December and January; it was really a fortune to me to say the least. This is a book that I promote heavily, and which has announced me to world leaders, as well as given me audience in television in New York, New York Times, schools etc. The hundreds of copies that were sold in December and January really humbled me. As a matter of fact, it was competing with my monthly salary. Again, this is the power of gift at work.
Furthermore, most of the times, we look for jobs, but fail to understand that God has given us opportunities if only we think out of the box. Your gift is your blessing. Your gift is your job. The simple reason why most skillful entrepreneurs succeed is because they have not only known themselves, but they have also known how to convert their talent to their profession, vocation, and ministry. For clarification on how self-discovery works, you must understand the difference between your profession, vocation, and ministry. Your profession is what you are trained to do, for example as an attorney, medical doctor, pastor etc.; your vocation is what you are paid to do such as a skill job or 9-5 career job, and your ministry is your calling, like what you are called to do. This is where you find your talent and gift. It is through your gift or talent that self-discovery evolves.
Just like life is a journey, we must continually develop ourselves by learning, relearning, and unlearning certain things about ourselves. That’s exactly how the gift principle works. You must endeavor to develop your gift otherwise, it will remain redundant. You must make an effort to discover what’s unique about you. Nobody will do it for you.
Most times, we think when we get a good paying job we are made for life; sometimes, we think when we marry a good spouse we are settled for life; other times we think when we have reached certain heights politically, academically, professionally etc., we are accomplished. While all these might be great attributes, what we fail to ask ourselves is whether we are fulfilled. Fulfilment is the hallmark of success. Regardless of how much money you have, if you are not fulfilled, you are empty. No matter who you marry, if the person is not supporting you to reach your purpose, you are leaning on the wrong ladder of success. No matter the height you attain in life, if you get to the peak without being fulfilled, trust me, you are a victim of defective success.
You will know your gift is working when you have little or no concern with the money you are paid; you can even do the job/work for free simply because it makes you happy. It’s just like a lady who is truly and genuinely in love, she won’t be materialistic about her partner’s support. All she might care for might be the guy’s attention which can be the way he speaks affirming his love for her, the small gifts he buys for her, the little services he performs for her, the little touches he gives to her and the time he spends for her. This might be all the lady needs. A man who is not able to decipher the lady’s “gift” might be busy buying or investing in other things that don’t appeal to her as opposed to what turns her on.
In summary, take time to ask yourself what’s my gift and talent? By the time you figure it out, you will know how wealthy you are. If you have a hard time knowing your gift or who you are, feel free to reach out with the email below and I will be glad to work with you with my Self- Discovery training manual.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Opinion: Strategic Positioning to Prevail and Prosper
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“You need a plan to reach your goals. It is your plans that take or get you to a place, not just your dreams. Dreams without an active plan will take you to nowhere. It is a plan that empowers and exposes you to the discipline and responsibilities required to achieve your dreams or set goals. A plan teaches you “HOW” to get there, it is your blueprint. This is your time to set in place some plans that lead you to an ‘expected end’. By the time you get to the ‘end’, you shouldn’t be surprised, because success is intentional; it is deliberate. It is plans that takes you to success, and it is planning that helps you succeed for greatness. Therefore, set it up and step it up!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
There should be synergy between your actions and ambitions. You should be able to look at your actions and tell your ambitions. From your ambitions, I will be able to tell where you are going by what you are doing. If what you are doing doesn’t tell or prophesy where you are going, then you are doing the wrong things. Since you are a limited resource, then you are not enough to go round; that means, you have to choose where you have to expend your energy. You cannot tackle everything at the same time. What you are doing must reveal or prophesy where you are going.
A plan is important, not just a dream. A lot of institutions teaches about dreams and vision, but they tend to dish the real deal in parts or halves. You need to understand that getting your plan lined up (to align) with where you are going is far more important. You need a plan to reach your goals. It is your plans that take or get you to a place, not just your dreams. Dreams without an active plan will take you to nowhere. It is a plan that empowers and exposes you to the discipline and responsibilities required to achieve your dreams or set goals. A plan teaches you “HOW” to get there, it is your blueprint.
This is your time to set in place some plans that would lead you to an ‘expected end’. By the time you get to the ‘end’, you shouldn’t be surprised, because success is intentional; it is deliberate. It is a plan that takes you to success, and it is planning that helps you succeed.
The Book of Life says: “write the vision, make it plain, so that whosoever that reads it may run with it.” Somewhere in your life, there ought to be a perfectly Mission Statement: your Vision, Purpose and Goals. That’s what is done in business, and you are in a business to earn a living. What’s your vision? What’s your purpose? What are your goals? With the aforementioned, you are able to choose what is yours wisely. Such that when people offer you things that are not in your Mission Statement, you can say NO because that’s not what you do. A lot of things can be very good, but if they are not in alignment with where you are going, you just have to let them go because you are a limited resource, which is specifically wired for a purpose or calling.
The Book of Exodus 25:1-9 unveils so much: “And the Lord spoke unto Moses, saying, speak unto the children of Israel, that they may bring me an offering: of every man that giveth it willingly with his heart ye shall take my offering. And this is the offering which ye shall take of them; gold, and silver, and brass, and blue, and purple, and scarlet, and fine linen, and goats’ hair, and rams’ skins dyed, red and badgers’ skins, and shittim wood, Oil for the light, spices for the anointing oil, and for sweet incense, Onyx stones, and stones to be set in the ephod, and in the breastplate. And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them. According to all that I shew thee, after the pattern of the tabernacle, and the patterns of all the instruments thereof, even so shall ye make it.”
Could God have designed a tabernacle? He is a Master-planner, but He invited His people into the process and planning, and gathering the raw materials. You can quickly tell or deduce by what they are gathering that they are getting ready to build something. Also, one of the most profound statements spoken by God to Moses in the above verses is “Build according to pattern”. In other words, you should have a pattern for living. What God meant by the above is that: “I want you to build according to what I have showed you, do not build outside my plan.”
What you need is that you should get your vision from the Lord; this is simply the vision of where you are going, and this is “WHY” I put you on Earth; this is the purpose I have for you to do. Your job or duty on Earth is to build on Earth what God has already shown you. So what has God shown you? whatever God has shown you is your purpose and vision. A plan simplifies the process of tasks for an easy accomplishment of set targets. Pattern helps you grow; it builds you and gives you a niche. You are here to build on Earth as Man according to purpose and pattern which has been revealed by God.
Most people have no pattern. This is where mentoring comes in to lead you to act according to a designed pattern or system. Mentoring is about giving somebody a pattern to operate with; it is about giving or revealing and availing to somebody what they can see: walk the way I walk, step the way I step. Ask yourself, genuinely, “do you have a pattern?” Do you have a pattern for a successful career, marriage, business or ministry? Have you ever been around someone who is succeeding? You cannot imitate what you have not seen! People who don’t just hear the word, but do the word prospers and keep going up, challenges notwithstanding, but they continue to succeed because they are obedient and attentive to a laid out pattern of success.
A plan is a clear strategy which is usually documented for the purpose of succeeding, leading, conquering and achieving set-targets or goals in any facet of human endeavours. If you must prosper, then you must not fail to plan!
You must understand that success is always intentional, though many people act as if it isn’t, but it really is. You do not graduate from College and be surprised how it happened; you don’t lose weight by accident; you don’t run a marathon and say you do not know how you did it! The authentic truth is that nobody succeeds by accident.
The next thing you must not fail to understand here is that, you need to forgive yourself for making mistakes. You may have done something so foolish. Success isn’t a magic pill, but an intentional act for a change to occur via the renewing of your mindset, it is a process, it is going to take a little time, but it will work if you work it.
Invest Extra Income
Any unexpected income that is beyond your budget is the kind of money you should invest. Stop engaging in lavish spending. Understand that you do not need to buy what you do not need at all! Other people are investing in the idea that you will spend; that’s why they built a mall; that was their investment, expecting you to spend your money in it so that they can save it. You open up streams of income by investing your extra income, and you don’t start spending like the prodigal son (a fool). Don’t spend beyond your limits again. Now, you have understood that there is need for added investment pockets. In the Book of Matthew 25:14-30, Jesus Christ taught the same concept about investment. Even if He didn’t teach it, you still need to know these concepts of investment because you need to do it for your own good!
One of the biggest errors or mistakes we make is that whenever we a get a lump-sum of money, the first thing we try to do is to pay off all our bills, and what you do not realize is that when you are trying to pay off all your bills, you have bills again. You need to maximize opportunities. Gradually continue to pay your way out of debts by using the measure called DISCIPLINE. Keep the money by saving it; Grow the money by investing the money!
The Book of Life says, “you should bring forth fruits, so that your fruits may abide.” God implies that: “I am interested in getting you to a place that you stop losing everything I am giving you. What you know now will change the next five years of your life.
How can you love somebody and not have a life insurance? So you leave them struggling, evicted and uncared for? It isn’t about the luxuries or the expensive gifts or items. I charge you to convert them into assets, and get an insurance! Set your priorities straight in-line with what makes sense!
Stop accepting what keeps depreciating, and stop ignoring what keeps appreciating. Stop paying for your emotions! Even if you love a thing or luxury or property, don’t buy it if it is beyond your financial means or budget. Quit the emotion, where motion is required for your legs to step back. Stop spending too much on what is not necessarily important for you. Buy the basic needs and invest the rest so that as you rest, the profit yields!
A plan makes you a planter (sower). The idea is the seed; the plan makes you the planter. Every planter (sower) is eligible for the harvest of whatever he or she sows or plants! Ensure that you update your plan on a regular basis, because things change, so that you can make this year your year of effective and sufficient productivity. You must have things in order. Every of your steps must count! Are you positioning yourself in the line of your dream? You need to get ready to do it before you do it! You need to look like it before you are it! Remember, God anointed David to be king while he was still a shepherd boy. God was gradually positioning David into Royalty. God told Samuel in the Book of 1Samuel 16:13 (paraphrased), “I have got a Man in the House of Jesse, find him, I want you to anoint him to be king.” At first, after David was anointed to be king, he was still a shepherd boy, but rumour heard it all across the territories in his time that David was going to be king. You need to realize and understand that God is much more interested and focused on “WHERE” you are going than where you are, at the moment; and He is committed to plan and ride with you, if you will be reasonable enough to take responsibilities and endure the processes required to arrive at the successes that leads to greatness through a PLAN or pattern (strategy) that is well detailed for shifts and positioning to prosper and prevail in your areas of calling or purpose.
…to be continued.
Thank you for reading.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer (CMC- GLOBAL)
Presidential Election: PDP Leaders Lead Protest to INEC Office
Old Naira Notes: Timi Frank Hails Judiciary for Overruling Buhari, Seeks Same on Election Petition Cases
Silec Founder, Irakpo Speaks at WOW Lecture Series
2023 Election: How Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC Betrayed Nigerians
Why We Withdrew Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Election – Six PDP States
Voice of Emancipation: Before Nigeria Begins to Burn
Encomiums As God’s General, Enoch Adeboye Celebrates 81
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)