Okonkwo Set to Replace Eke As GMD, FBNHoldings
The Board of FBN Holdings Plc (FBNHoldings) has announced that Mr U.K. Eke is poised to retire as group managing director of FBNHoldings, following the successful completion of his two-term tenure and his notice of retirement which he tendered August 10, 2021.
The organisation said in a statement that was issued by its company secretary, Seye Kosoko, on Thursday.
The FBNHoldings board has also announced that Eke will be succeeded by Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo. The statement described the latter as a focused and result-oriented top banker, who will assume office as group managing director, FBN Holdings Plc effective
January 1, 2022.
Okonkwo, the immediate past chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, brings to bear on the board of FBNHoldings more than 30 years of unbroken banking career spanning local and international experience.
Eke’s retirement takes effect at the end of the current financial year on December 31, 2021. His retirement follows from a 35 years’ career in financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process re-engineering and capital market operations. He has spent almost 11 years in the FBNHoldings Group, serving meritoriously in the last six years as Group Managing Director.
He has been able to build sustainable synergies across the FBNHoldings Group, fostering collaborations to maximize business development opportunities with diverse stakeholders globally.
The statement said Eke’s tenure has witnessed an upsurge in value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders, with a diversified and healthier portfolio. Remarkably, as at January 01, 2016, FBNHoldings share
price was N5.13 and market capitalization of N175b trading at price to book of 0.29; whereas comparatively as at October 26, 2021, the price was N12.40, with market capitalization of nearly N445b and price to book of 0.58.
Okonkwo has a wealth of experience in transformational leadership, business strategy development and visioning, innovative corporate governance and risk management. He has led the transformation of banks, with the most recent being Fidelity Bank, where he led the management team in seven years to achieve remarkable results culminating in tripling profit and shareholder value.
Okonkwo previously served as the Executive Director for Southern Nigeria in Fidelity Bank. He has worked meritoriously on an international level in his capacity as the Managing Director of UBA Ghana; Director, UBA Liberia and a Director of the Ghana National Banking College.
He has served in various leadership positions across other financial institutions including Broad Bank of Nigeria Ltd; Citizens International Bank, Nigeria; FSB International Bank Plc, Nigeria; Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria; and Merchant Bank of Africa, Nigeria. Mr Okonkwo made remarkable feats as a Director in various organizations including UBA Ghana, UBA Liberia, Nigeria e-government Strategy (Negst), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc, Unified Payment System Ltd and as Chairman, Shareholders Audit Committee FMDQ, amongst others.
The statement added his appointment is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.
The board of FBN Holdings Plc also approved the appointment of Mrs Tope Orhionsefe Omage as a Non- Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited by the Board of FirstBank, subject to the approval of the CBN.
The board announced the renewal of the appointments of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and Mr. Gbenga Shobo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank respectively, for another term.
In same vein, the board announced the renewal of appointments of Mr. Kayode Akinkugbe and Mr. Taiwo Okeowo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited
respectively, for another term.
The Board also announced the appointment of Meristem Registrars Limited as the new Registrars to take over the Register of Members of FBN Holdings Plc in replacement of First Registrars and Investors Services Limited, with effect from December 1, 2021.
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), have debunked the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services. But in a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.
The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).
“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.
“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.
“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.
“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.
“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.
“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”
ChannelsTV
CBN Releases Guidelines for Deposit of Old Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines to deposit old versions of the redesigned naira notes at its branches nationwide.
The CBN announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, amongst other things, that the exercise would be open only between February 15 and 17.
The bank emphasised that the deposit is not a cash swap program and that new notes will not be issued in exchange for old notes. Instead the old notes will be accepted by the bank and an account which will be provided by the depositor shall be credited.
“Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program. You will not be issued new notes in exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement.
“This process may take up to 4 weeks,” the guideline read, adding that “If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes.”
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
